The ocean has long been an intriguing place for many people to explore, but its creatures are considerably more fascinating than its waters. There is so much unexplored life in the water. Although we know a lot more about life on land, our understanding of marine life is still very limited even to this day.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year award winners were announced in September 2022 (find previous posts here and here). According to the official website, the award serves as a celebration and awareness of our planet's oceans and will donate 20% of the profit generated in the contest to the preservation of the oceans.

The award brings together amateurs and professionals to celebrate the importance of marine life. Throughout all categories, there were nine winners in total.

More info: oceanographicmagazine.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook