Kseniya Vashchenko, a talented photographer hailing from Siberia, currently resides and pursues her artistry in Saint Petersburg. Her work exudes an elusive yet captivating fragrance of personal freedom portrayed in a surrealistic manner. As one becomes acquainted with her characters, their presence gradually dissolves into the mist of the every day, only to unexpectedly rouse one's deepest emotions.

The presentation of human sexuality in Vaschenko's work possesses a delicate yet potent quality, delicately traversing the fine boundary between the realms of reality and surrealism.

More info: jmartmanagement.com | Instagram

Wizard, 2023

Vashchenko's work often explores themes of identity, intimacy, and vulnerability, inviting viewers to reflect on their own experiences and emotions. Her photographs spark conversations and provoke thought, challenging societal norms and preconceived notions of beauty and perfection.

Despite the dreamlike and sometimes melancholic atmosphere of her images, there is a raw honesty and authenticity that shines through, inviting viewers to connect on a deeper level with the subjects and stories she portrays. Through her lens, she captures the essence of human existence in all its complexities, inviting viewers to explore their own emotions and experiences in a way that is both intimate and profound.
Second Skin, 2024

El Topo, 2023

In a world saturated with imagery, Vashchenko's work stands out as a breath of fresh air, offering a unique perspective that is at once provocative and deeply personal. With each photograph, she invites viewers to take a moment to pause, reflect, and perhaps even see the world in a new light. In the world of contemporary photography, Kseniya Vashchenko is a true visionary, pushing boundaries and challenging conventions with her daring and evocative creations.

Written by: JM Art Management.

All images are property of the Artist and JM Art Management.
More Oxygen, 2023

Die Libelle, 2023

Undoubtedly, 2022

Flow, 2023

Der Schritt, 2022

Velum, 2022

Tag Yourself, 2020

The Object, 2020

Queen Of Spades, 2023

Love Mood, 2023

Lumos, 2023

Fragment, 2023

Condition, 2022

