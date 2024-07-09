ADVERTISEMENT

Kseniya Vashchenko, a talented photographer hailing from Siberia, currently resides and pursues her artistry in Saint Petersburg. Her work exudes an elusive yet captivating fragrance of personal freedom portrayed in a surrealistic manner. As one becomes acquainted with her characters, their presence gradually dissolves into the mist of the every day, only to unexpectedly rouse one's deepest emotions.

The presentation of human sexuality in Vaschenko's work possesses a delicate yet potent quality, delicately traversing the fine boundary between the realms of reality and surrealism.

More info: jmartmanagement.com | Instagram