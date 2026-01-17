ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the Victorian era was, relatively speaking, not that long ago, looking at pictures or old items from it can feel like stepping back into an alien world. However, that’s no reason to stop exploring the time that gave us the telephone or Sherlock Holmes.

We’ve gathered some of the best posts from this online group dedicated to sharing interesting posts and pictures from the Victorian era. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting posts and be sure to share your own thoughts and ideas in the comments section down below.

Tabby And Dixie, The Two Kittens Gifted By Secretary Of State William Steward To Abraham Lincoln, Newly Elected President At The Time, In August Of 1861

Two Victorian era photos of cats in ornate vintage frames, highlighting unique and amazing posts from the Victorian era.

KatyaRomici00 Report

    German Paper-Mache "Kitchen" Doll, The Cone-Shaped Skirt Unhinges At Center Front To Reveal A Miniature Fitted Kitchen. 1870

    Victorian era doll with hidden miniature kitchen inside dress, showcasing unique vintage household items and design.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    "The Irritating Gentleman" By Berthold Woltze, 1874. The Girl Has A Tear Near Her Eye And Behind The Man Is An Older Man Ignoring The Scene

    Victorian era passengers in a train compartment, featuring period clothing and a somber atmosphere inside the carriage.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    When scrolling through sepia-toned photographs of the Victorian era, it is easy to assume that the 19th century was a deeply serious time filled with unsmiling people trapped in very tight clothing. While the corsets were indeed breathtakingly snug, the era itself was a bizarre carnival of contradictions, deeply weird trends, and practices that would send a modern health inspector into immediate cardiac arrest.

    Beneath the veneer of stiff upper lips and prudish morality lay a society obsessed with the macabre, prone to poisoning themselves for aesthetic reasons, and employing people for jobs that sound entirely made up. If you see a photo of a stoic Victorian family, look closer, there is a non-zero chance that one of the people in the picture is actually deceased.

    Two Children In Spitalfields, One Of The Worst Slums In London, 1903

    Two Victorian era children sitting outside a window, showcasing the different time through vintage black and white imagery.

    kittykitkitty Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about the third person in the window? Or can no one else see them?

    3
    3points
    reply
    "The Crawlers", 1877. 'The Crawlers' Were The Lowest Of The British Poor

    Victorian era woman sitting on a street corner, wrapped in a shawl, holding a bundled child in a sepia-toned photo.

    This elderly widow is sitting outside a tailor's shop, holding a baby while its mother works. She was given a cup of tea and a slice of bread daily in return

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    A Girl With Down's Syndrome, Late Nineteenth Century. On The Album Is Written "Imbeciles & Idiots Of "Mongol" Type"

    Victorian era sepia photograph of a young child in a dress and boots, showcasing fashion from a different time.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    reneekamphuys avatar
    Renee Kamphuys
    Renee Kamphuys
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Important side note here is that the terms imbeci*e and idiots did not yet have the derogatory meaning of today but were classifications of (lower) intelligence

    3
    3points
    reply
    The practice of post-mortem photography, or "memento mori," was surprisingly common. Because photography was expensive and rapid transit rare, a family often wouldn't have a picture of a loved one until they died, leading them to prop up the dearly departed in lifelike poses for one final, slightly unsettling group shot.
    Before Sequins, There Were Beetle Wings. Fabric From 1858 Embellished With Bug Wings

    Victorian era embroidery with intricate gold thread and iridescent green and blue decorative details on fabric.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't imagine the hours to sew this on, nevermind collect the beetle wings in the first place

    2
    2points
    reply
    Photographs Of Cats With Silly Descriptions, Taken By Henry Pointer, Part Of A Series Of Around 200 Cat Photos From The 1870s-1880s, Known As The Brighton Cats ✨

    Victorian era cats in vintage photos with captions, showcasing unique and charming moments from the different time period.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    Photographs Of A Trio Of Women Frolicking, C. 1905

    Victorian era women dressed in period clothing playing outdoors by trees and fences in black and white photos.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a bunch of hussies showing their ankles and calves like that! LOL!

    2
    2points
    reply
    If the long passed people in the photos don't disturb you, the fashion choices of the living certainly should. The Victorians loved vibrant colors, likely as a rebellion against the relentless gray sludge of industrial London sky. Their absolute favorite hue was a brilliant, eye-searing emerald green made popular by a dye called "Scheele’s Green."

    Portrait Of American Actress Maude Adams, CA. 1900

    Victorian era portrait of a woman with long hair adorned with beads, showcasing fashion from a different time period.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    Lady Pulling A Funny Face For The Camera

    Victorian era woman making a funny face by pulling her mouth in a garden with a vintage house in the background.

    kittykitkitty Report

    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her waist is frightening. Corsets must have been all the rage

    2
    2points
    reply
    Before And After Photo Retouching

    Pair of vintage black and white Victorian era portraits showing women with elegant hairstyles and period clothing.

    kittykitkitty Report

    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just buff out a few creases and darken the hair...

    0
    0points
    reply
    It looked stunning on gowns, exquisite on wallpaper, and festive on children's toys, unfortunately, its primary ingredient was arsenic. It wasn't uncommon for women wearing these toxic frocks to suffer open sores on their skin, or for households with green wallpaper to slowly grow ill from inhaling poisonous dust. Historians have extensively documented how this fatal attraction to bright green baffled doctors who couldn't figure out why their most stylish patients kept wasting away, proving that being a fashion victim used to be a literal diagnosis.
    Three Women Dressed In Their Sunday Best, Marshall, Texas, 1900 ✨

    Three Victorian era women wearing elegant dresses and hats walking on a town sidewalk holding umbrellas and accessories.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    An Exhausted Mother Making Matchboxes. Her Child Is Asleep On The Floor Under The Table. C.1900

    Woman resting head on table with cluttered workspace, highlighting harsh conditions in the Victorian era home environment.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    Lovers Oscar Wilde And Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas At Oxford In 1893

    Two Victorian era men sitting on a bench dressed in period suits, one holding a cigarette, vintage black and white photo.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you will find they were just good friends!

    3
    3points
    reply
    The everyday hustle of the Victorian street was equally strange, filled with professions whose descriptions sound like entries in a dystopian Mad Libs. Before the iPhone alarm clock revolutionized our sleep schedules, people relied on a "knocker-upper." This was a person, usually an elderly man or woman wielding, generally, a long bamboo stick, who was paid to walk the streets at dawn tapping on bedroom windows until their clients woke up for their factory shifts. It was a human snooze button you couldn't easily ignore.

    Baby, Us, 1891-94. She's Sitting On A Cushion For Extra Height. So Cute!!

    Young Victorian era child dressed in lace and sitting on a patterned Victorian armchair from the Victorian era.

    kittykitkitty Report

    vshennessey avatar
    Vermonta
    Vermonta
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you get a baby to sit still for a photo back then?

    1
    1point
    reply
    Coal Miners Returning From The Depths After A Day's Work, Belgium, C. 1900

    Victorian era coal miners crowded in a cage lift while women stand nearby in an industrial setting.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The trip down to the coal face would have been so claustrophobic, let alone what it would have been when you got there.

    1
    1point
    reply
    French Actress Sarah Bernhardt, Who Was Known For Her Peculiar Tastes, Like Having Her Own Luxury Coffin Where She Slept And Her Favorite Hat With A Real Bat. Photos Circa 1860s-80s

    Three black and white Victorian era photos showing women in period clothing and a woman lying in a coffin with flowers.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Even further down the career ladder were the "pure finders." In an age before synthetic chemicals, dog feces, known euphemistically as "pure", was a valuable commodity used in the tanning process to cure leather. Armies of poor collectors would scour the streets, scooping up canine deposits to sell to tanneries, creating an entire economy based on scooping refuse that Charles Dickens himself observed with morbid fascination.
    One Of The Most Controversial Photographs Of The Period: 'Fading Away', 1858

    Victorian era family scene with woman seated, man by window, and young woman reclining on a sofa in vintage clothing.

    kittykitkitty Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This wasn't a plain photograph. It was a composite artwork formed from five separate photographs. "Although the photo was staged and the woman wasn't really dying, some people believed the composition didn't afford enough dignity to what was a tragic situation faced by many families." and "Albumen print from 1858 depicting a young woman dying of tuberculosis. It formed part of a series of 5 photographs showing her final moments."

    1
    1point
    reply
    Miriam Kate Williams, AKA Vulcana, Welsh Strongwoman And Bodybuilder C. 1900

    Black and white Victorian era photos showing a muscular woman flexing and a young woman in period dress and accessories.

    melonofknowledge Report

    natrich avatar
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be so proud if I was one of her descendents.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Ida B. Wells In The 1890s. She Was A Leader Of The Civil Rights Movement, A Suffragist, And A Founder Of The Naacp

    Victorian era portrait of a woman wearing a detailed lace dress and hair styled in an elegant updo, vintage sepia tone.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    realsportsgal avatar
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a boss queen! COURAGE!

    0
    0points
    Perhaps the most terrifying aspect of Victorian life, however, was dinner. Without modern regulations like the FDA, food adulteration was rampant and terrifyingly creative. Unscrupulous bakers would cut flour with chalk, alum, or plaster of Paris to make bread look whiter and weigh more, while milkmen watered down their product and added sheep's brains to create a frothy "cream" layer on top.

    A Second Hand Clothing Shop In St. Giles, London. Late 19th Century. The Child Is Looking At The Photographer While The Women Are Talking

    Two women and a child in a Victorian Era laundry setting with hanging clothes, showcasing daily life in the period.

    kittykitkitty Report

    Ambrotype Of A Raccoon Resting On A Chair, 1855-1860

    Victorian era photograph of a raccoon sleeping on an ornate chair, framed in an intricate floral metal frame.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    Girl Skipping Rope At Her Backyard, Circa 1890s

    Young Victorian girl jumping over a fence with a broomstick, capturing a playful moment from the Victorian era.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    If this culinary nightmare made you ill, the medical remedies were often worse than the disease. You could soothe a teething baby with syrup laced with morphine or treat a persistent cough with heroin, which was marketed by Bayer as a non-addictive wonder drug. As records of Victorian pharmacy practices show, you could walk into a chemist shop and buy enough laudanum to knock out a horse, all without a prescription, which explains why so many people in those old photographs look slightly dazed.
    Trapeze Artist Laverie Cooper ("Charmion"), 1904

    Victorian era strongwoman posing with arms flexed, wearing floral headpiece and sheer fabric garment against dark background.

    jellyarethebestbeans Report

    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trapeze would be a heck of a workout

    0
    0points
    reply
    Snow Fight Between Ladies At Cumberland Valley State Normal School, Circa 1900

    Victorian era women in winter clothing playing in the snow outdoors, showing lifestyle in a different time period.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    African American Ladies Pose For Their Solo Shots, Circa 1890s

    Two Victorian era women in vintage dresses posing for formal black and white portraits, showcasing different styles of the period.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was this a debutante type of thing?

    1
    1point
    reply
    Ella Harper, Born 1870 In Tennessee. She Had "Curved Knees" And Was A Circus Exhibit From Age 12

    Victorian era girl in old-fashioned dress performing a pose on the ground in a vintage black and white photograph.

    She was called "Camel Girl" and the "most wonderful freak of nature." She was paid the equivalent of $6300 a week

    kittykitkitty Report

    'lady With Her Horse On A Snowy Day'. Félix Thiollier, 1899. Shows That It Wasn't Necessary To Stay Still For Photos

    Victorian era scene showing a person in long coat guiding a horse through a snowy outdoor area with trees and fencing.

    kittykitkitty Report

    Ladies From Zanzibar, Tanzania, Dressed On Their Best, Some Have Gold Chains And Bright Smiles, Circa 1890s And 1900s

    Victorian era portraits of women in traditional patterned clothing showcasing cultural styles from a different time period.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Glass Negative Of Future Queen Mary (Of Teck) In Her Wedding Dress, 6 Of July 1893

    Victorian era woman in elegant floral dress and jewelry standing indoors by ornate lamp and plants.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    The All-Female Fire Brigade At Girton College, Cambridge, 1877-1878

    Group of Victorian era women in period clothing posing outdoors near brick building with arched windows and climbing ropes.

    melonofknowledge Report

    Mothers Holding Their Babies Still For Photographs. They Were Trying To Blend In. 1850s-80s

    Four Victorian era photos of children, some camouflaged with adult figures or blankets, showcasing unique portrait styles.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With varying degrees of success.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Photograph By Lady Hawarden, Showing Her Husband And Daughter Bathed In Sunlight. The Moment Is Open To Interpretation. 1858-61

    Victorian era couple in period clothing by a large window, showcasing lifestyle and fashion from the Victorian era.

    kittykitkitty Report

    Queen Victoria's Bedroom At Buckingham Palace, 1848

    Victorian era room interior with ornate ceiling, heavy drapes, detailed wallpaper, and vintage furniture showcasing a different time.

    kittykitkitty Report

    katrinanixon avatar
    Partypants
    Partypants
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope she did cartwheels in it to use the space.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Princess Alix Of Hesse, Granddaughter Of Queen Victoria (1890)

    Victorian era woman wearing elegant dress and jewelry, intently reading a book, showcasing Victorian era fashion and lifestyle.

    50-2HZ Report

    Found This Nestles In The Pages Of An Old Family Bible

    Victorian era memorial plaque with ornate angel carvings and a dedication to deceased children in delicate white relief.

    Lululabear Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Embossed paper. It looks so good.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Portraits Of Black American Families Taken By William Bullard, 1900-1904

    Victorian era family portraits showing fashion and lifestyle in snowy outdoor and formal indoor settings.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    Krao Farini, An 'Adopted' Sideshow Performer Born In 1876. She Had Hypertrichosis (Excess Hair) And Was Said To Be The Missing Link Between Apes And Humans

    Victorian era photos showing a man holding a hairy child, a man with a bearded girl, and a woman with long hair and facial hair.

    kittykitkitty Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It appears, from the later photos, that she shaved her torso, arms, and legs. Presumably to fit in with her sideshow story.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Photograph Taken By Clementina, Lady Hawarden, Of Two Of Her Daughters Holding Pomeranians, 1858-1861 ✨

    Victorian era photo of two girls in period dresses with fluffy white dogs, showcasing different time customs and fashion.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    natrich avatar
    Nat Rich
    Nat Rich
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, Pommys look quite different back then

    2
    2points
    reply
    Ella Ewing Posing With A Regular Size Woman By The Tree, Circa 1890s. She Was 7ft 4.5 (Billed As 8ft4 By The Circus)

    Two Victorian era women standing by a tree, showcasing fashion and lifestyle from the Victorian era in a sepia photo.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clarification needed. Which one is Ella Ewing and which one is the regular sized women?

    1
    1point
    reply
    Photograph Of The Moon By Lewis M. Rutherfurd, Taken In 1865. National Gallery Of Canada

    Victorian era photograph of the moon showing detailed craters and surface texture from an 1865 telescope image.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    Alphonse Bertillon, The French Detective Who Invented The Mugshot, Tried The Technique Out In His Young Daughter, 23-Month-Old François, In October Of 1893

    Victorian era sepia photo of a young child sitting in a chair, showcasing historical childhood portrait style.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alphonse Bertillon and his wife had no children of their own. Apparently the photo is of his nephew, François.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Girls With Down's Syndrome At The Institution For Feeble-Minded Children, New York , 1902

    Group of Victorian era children standing in old-fashioned clothing, illustrating the different time period and historic lifestyle.

    kittykitkitty Report

    Sarah Forbes Bonetta, Queen Victoria's Goddaughter

    Victorian era portrait of a woman in period dress, showcasing fashion and culture from the Victorian era.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Demonstrating that not everyone at court was white as a lilly

    0
    0points
    reply
    Peter Jackson, 1889. He Became A Boxer After Using His Fists To Quell A Mutiny, Later Having An International Career

    Victorian era man wearing formal suit and top hat, posing confidently with hands in pockets in black and white photo.

    kittykitkitty Report

    British Actress Maud Branscombe In 1883, Posing For Some Photos In Black Dress. Considered One Of The Beauties Of Her Time

    Victorian era woman in elegant dark dress posing indoors at a carved wooden table, showcasing Victorian fashion and style.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Myrtle Corbin, Born 1868 In Tennessee. She Had Four Legs And Two Pelvises But Was Healthy

    Victorian era photo of a seated girl with a unique striped stocking illusion, showcasing the different time period style.

    kittykitkitty Report

    "How Can She Vote When The Fashions Are So Wide, And The Voting Booths Are So Narrow?", Us, 1894

    Victorian era illustration showing a woman in wide fashion dress attempting to enter a narrow voting booth.

    kittykitkitty Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One way to stop those pesky women from having the vote! I just hope they do not discover trousers!

    2
    2points
    reply
    Young Woman With Jewels On Her Hair, Circa 1860s

    Victorian era woman in a plaid dress with elaborate hairstyle and jewelry sitting beside a patterned tablecloth.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    The Seven Sutherland Sisters, C 1890s-1900. They Had Floor Length Hair And Were Celebrity Singers. At The End Of Concerts They Would Let Their Hair Down. They Died Penniless

    Victorian era women with exceptionally long hair in vintage black and white and sepia photographs.

    kittykitkitty Report

    Some African American Couples In The 1880s To 1890s

    Two Victorian era couples wearing period clothing, posing formally in vintage Victorian era photographs.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Miss Gabrielle Ray And Miss Dorothy Craske

    Victorian era couple in elegant attire embracing and dancing, showcasing fashion and romance from the period.

    kittykitkitty Report

    rusty_4 avatar
    ️Rando Panda
    ️Rando Panda
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just good friends who haven't met the right fellas yet. 🙄

    1
    1point
    reply
    Portraits Of African American Ladies, Circa 1890s

    Two Victorian era women dressed in period clothing posing for vintage black and white portraits.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Photograph Of A Woman Wearing An Embellished Hair Snood, 1860

    Victorian era woman in detailed period dress sitting with hands folded, showcasing fashion from the different Victorian era time.

    reddit.com Report

    African American Woman, Us, 1860s. I Love The Big Bow Under Her Chin From Her Bonnet. She Looks Like She's Slightly Smiling

    Victorian era portrait of a woman wearing a dark dress and bonnet, framed in an ornate gold floral frame.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    Upper Middle Class Family With Very Elaborate Hair Posing In Front Of... A Blanket Nailed To The Wall. Lady On The Left Has A Very Unique Hairstyle. By William Harding, New Zealand

    Group portrait of six Victorian era people in period clothing, showcasing fashion and style from the Victorian era.

    kittykitkitty Report

    My Maternal Great-Great-Grandmother Circa 1865

    Victorian era woman in a maroon dress standing next to an ornate wooden chair in a vintage photograph.

    PeteHealy Report

    Actress And Dancer Cleo De Merode Walking And Posing For Photographers, 1905

    Victorian era woman in elegant white dress and large hat holding umbrella outdoors among other period-dressed people.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    1880s People Sharing Ice Cream From A Tray

    Two Victorian-era women in period dresses sitting on a bench outdoors, sharing a meal in a candid moment.

    reddit.com Report

    The Back Of This Photo Says 'Grandma's Maid'. Was It Common For Women To Keep Photos Of Their Maids? What Were Their Relationships Like?

    Victorian era woman in dark dress sitting beside a table with books, showcasing fashion from the different time period.

    FarStrawberry5438 Report

    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Umm, maybe NOT a ‘ maid’

    0
    0points
    reply
    A Doll Crafted From Scraps And A Shoe Heel. It Belonged To A Child In The Slums Of London, C 1905

    Worn Victorian era doll with fabric dress and painted face sitting on a table, showcasing vintage 19th century style.

    50-2HZ Report

    Harriett Valentine, Born 1876, Brooklyn. She And Her Baby Passed Away Shortly After Childbirth. She Was Only 24

    Victorian era woman in a white dress seated on an ornate carved wooden chair, showcasing historic fashion and posture.

    kittykitkitty Report

    Glass Negative Of A Irish Family, The Stafford's, 29 Of June 1904

    Victorian era family portrait with adults and children dressed in period clothing and large hats, holding umbrellas.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Laloo Ramparsad (1874-1905) Was A Famous Indian Muslim Sideshow Performer Who Made A Good Living Traveling In Circuses And Sideshows

    Victorian era performer holding a contorted figure in vintage costume, showcasing unique entertainment styles of the time.

    Was An Advocate Against Using The Term “Freak” In Advertising. He Was Born With A Parasitic Twin Who Was Attached To His Sternum

    EphemeralTypewriter Report

    Jamie Winkler Smiles While Posing With His Little Fluffy Friend, 1890s. Glass Negatives

    Victorian era boy in a double-breasted suit smiling next to a dog sitting on an ornately carved wooden table.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Irish Children Pose With Their Gifts, 24 Of December 1894. Glass Negative

    Victorian era children sitting indoors with vintage toys including balls, rackets, model boats, and dolls showing different times.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Mrs. Carrigan And Her Baby In A Fancy Pram, Circa 1902

    Victorian era mother standing beside woven baby carriage with a child inside on a brick sidewalk outside a house.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Glass Negative Of Bertha Barber With Her Pet Parrot, Circa 1890s. Cm Bell Estudio

    Victorian era woman in a detailed dress with a cockatoo perched on her shoulder in a vintage black and white photograph.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Edith (On The Left) And Ethel Dillon Hug Their Friend Which Poses Proudly, 22 Of September 1882, Glass Negative

    Two Victorian era children in period clothing sitting on a bench with a dog, illustrating life in the Victorian era.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    A Couple Poses For Their Portrait, Looks Really Young, 1890s

    Victorian era portrait of a man in a suit and a woman wearing a dress and large hat, showcasing vintage fashion style.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Portrait Of An Unidentified Young Woman, Circa 1890

    Young woman from the Victorian era wearing a high-necked blouse with long, thick hair styled with a bow, vintage portrait.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    Wetnurses/Nursemaids Pose With Children And Help Pose Those Children For Their Portrait, Circa 1850-60s

    Victorian era photo of a child sitting on a woman's lap, showcasing unique and eerie vintage portrait style.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Portrait Of Young African American Lady, Really Like Those Gilded Frames, Circa 1850s-60s

    Victorian era portrait of a young woman in patterned dress sitting on an ornate wooden chair in an antique frame.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    A Serious Looking Princess Dagmar (Future Empress Of Russia) Being Photobombed By Her Elder Brother Prince William Of Denmark (Future King Of The Hellenes) From Behind Curtains, 1861

    Victorian era woman in patterned dress holding a hat while a man peeks from behind heavy curtains in vintage photo.

    KatyaRomici00 Report

    The Vokes Family, New York, 1870s. The Woman On The Left Has Very Thick Hair, Was This A Hair Piece?

    Group of Victorian era people dressed in period clothing posing for a formal vintage photograph.

    kittykitkitty Report

    Conjoined Twins Millie And Christine, Born In 1851. They Were Sold As Babies And Forced In To Performances And Freak Shows

    Two Victorian era women in striped dresses posing back-to-back, one holding a fan, the other holding flowers in a studio setting.

    kittykitkitty Report

    The First Same-Sex Marriage In Spain

    Victorian era couple in formal attire posing for a vintage portrait showing distinct fashion of the time period.

    reddit.com Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently. The first same-s*x marriage in Spain was by Marcela Gracia Ibeas and Elisa Sánchez Loriga in June 1901. When it was discovered that Elsia was a man, the presecution forced the to leave Spain. The marriage was never annulled. (Wikipedia)

    0
    0points
    reply
    Hulda Warren Bump (AKA Minnie Warren) (1849-1878) Was A Famous American Circus Performer Who Was Known For Her Singing Talents

    Two Victorian era women in elaborate dresses, showcasing distinctive fashion and style from the Victorian era.

    EphemeralTypewriter Report

    Dean Shelton Of Tamore And Her 7 Children, Glass Negative, Ireland Circa Early 1900s

    Victorian era family portrait featuring children and adults in period clothing posing outdoors on stairs.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

