The Victorian Era was a time of the Industrial Revolution, with authors Charles Dickens and Charles Darwin, the railway and shipping booms, profound scientific discoveries, and the invention of the telephone and telegraph.

However, the 63-year period from 1837 to 1901 (marked by the reign of Queen Victoria) also saw significant challenges in rural life as cities and slums were rapidly expanding, long and regimented factory hours for many workers, Jack the Ripper, and the Crimean War.

Capturing all the progress and turmoil of the epoch, the subreddit Random Victorian Stuff offers a gallery of interesting images, facts, and stories not just from Britain, but from the entire world!

#1

Portrait Of A Young Woman With Books, Ca. 1890

Victorian era woman in plaid dress, standing by an ornate table with books.

SerlondeSavigny Report

    #2

    A Woman From Luzon, An Island In Northern Philippines, 1875. Photo Taken By Francisco Van Camp

    Victorian era woman with long hair holding a fan, showcasing period fashion.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    ronman_1
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    This pic shows up here occasionally claiming to be a Native American too.

    #3

    A Family Photo, Circa 1890

    Victorian-era family portrait with a woman holding a baby and a man in uniform.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #4

    Appears To Have Been A Private Photo Of To Women Really Going For It. You Can See The Blurr Of How Fast It Was, Like Something Thought At The Moment. Looks Early 1900s

    Victorian era women sharing a kiss on a porch, both wearing long skirts and boots, capturing intimacy in a historical context.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #5

    Portrait Of A Queensland Woman, 1884

    Victorian era woman in formal attire and hat, seated with a neutral expression.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #6

    Very Elegant Looking Woman In A White Dress, Circa 1890s. Looks Like Studio Photo

    Victorian Era woman in elegant lace dress and hat, posing with hand on hip in a vintage portrait setting.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #7

    Portrait Of A Family In Gainesville, Florida, Early 1900s

    Victorian-era family portrait with parents and two children in formal attire.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #8

    Just Straight Up Rock Climbing Up A Mountain In Dress And Heel Boots Because Why Not. Victorian Women Managing A Hard Route, 1890s

    Victorian era women rock climbing in long skirts, showcasing unique historical activities.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #9

    Autochrome Lumiere Shot Of A Women In Tall Grass. Circa Early 1900s

    Victorian era woman in a floral dress standing in a lush garden, holding purple flowers.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #10

    Ella Williams, Born In 1865 Worked On Her Adult Life As "Giant" For A Number Of Shows And Companies (Barnum One Of Them) In The Late 1890s

    Victorian era woman in elaborate dress, with feathered hat, accompanied by another lady, highlighting historical fashion.

    Despite being billed a 2.28m, she was more in the lines of 2.08m, but this was solved with heels and some hats.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    lunashau
    Ash
    Ash
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    For my metrically-challenged countrymen, she was 6'10". Also, here are some more great photos of her! https://www.unclejrproject.com/ella-williams

    #11

    Small Moment Freeze In Time Of This Couple By The Window, Early 1900s

    Two women in Victorian-era attire, smiling and embracing by a sunlit window.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #12

    Four Generations, Ca. 1905

    Victorian era family portrait with four generations, featuring women and a child in period attire, oval framing.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #13

    Kenyan Woman With Her Pet Deer. 1909

    Victorian era Kenyan woman in elegant attire holding a pet deer, circa 1909.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #14

    This Picture Was Taken 137 Years Ago In Nebraska

    Victorian era family sitting outside a sod house, with a man standing nearby.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    sofacushionfort
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Of course they’d acquired generations of agricultural knowledge, but post-Emancipation in the South offered scarcely better prospects than before. So many moved onto the Plains where they were dubbed “Exo-dusters.”

    #15

    Union Soldier With His Family Posing In A Photo. Wife And 2 Daughters. Circa 1860s

    Victorian Era family portrait in an ornate frame, showcasing period clothing and style.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #16

    Woman In A Crocheted Shirtwaist, Early 1900s

    Victorian era woman in lace blouse and long skirt, posing elegantly.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    missir2u
    Winnie the Moo
    Winnie the Moo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why can’t you buy stylish clothes like this anymore. It’s gorgeous

    #17

    Group Of Women Dressed In 3 Piece Suits With Different Styles....like Best The One In The Right Is The Best Fit And Looks Like Something She Asked Either To Be Done To Fit Or Bespoke For Her. Circa 1896

    Victorian era women dressed in suits and hats, confidently posing with cigarettes.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    donnasoltis
    Donna Soltis
    Donna Soltis
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    The Forty Elephants, a gang of women who terrorized London! Best known for shoplifting. Woman power!

    #18

    Portrait Of A Woman Suffering From Syphilis

    Victorian Era woman with facial scars, wearing a patterned shawl and buttoned dress. Black and white historical photograph.

    Syphilis Was Viewed As Symbolic Of A Wider Ongoing Moral Crisis. One That Was Closely Associated With Another Great ‘Social Evil’ – Prostitution. The Two Were Certainly Linked, But Any Public Blame For The Spread Of Syphilis Tended To Be One-Sided.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    geoffrogers
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It must have been such a miserable existance for this woman. Pain, a lingering death, and moral judgements. Many made by men, who were either lucky, or hadn't yet begun to exhibit symptoms.

    #19

    Maude Fealy (Born Maude Mary Hawk; March 4, 1883 – November 9, 1971) Was An American Stage And Silent Film Actress Whose Career Survived Into The Sound Era

    Victorian era woman in elegant attire holding white lilies, with long curly hair, standing by an ornate pillar.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #20

    Vassar College (Seven Sisters College), 1895. Class Day On The Lawn

    Victorian era women in elegant dresses, walking in a procession, showcasing historical fashion.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #21

    American Aviator Matilde Moisant, 1912. She Was The Second Woman In The United States To Get A Pilot's License

    Victorian era woman in aviation gear, wearing a flight cap and goggles, standing outdoors with a smile.

    Disastrous-Brick3969 Report

    carolinegannon
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She only kept her licence for less than a year-she crashed a few months after getting her certificate, and whilst she was recovering, her best friend (who had been the first woman pilot in USA) crashed and died. Although Moisant recovered, she never flew again.

    #22

    Tintype Of A Man With His Pet Squirrel (Circa Mid-19th C.)

    A man from the Victorian era with a squirrel on his shoulder, wearing a suit, and sporting a mustache.

    JankCranky Report

    #23

    Small Part Of A Photobooth Strip Of A Couple Of Women, By The Hair I Say Circa 1890s

    Two women from the Victorian era embracing and kissing, showcasing candid affection.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #24

    Paleontologist Thomas Huxley, Who Discovered That Birds Were Descended From Dinosaurs. 1846

    Victorian-era gentleman in formal attire with a contemplative expression, showcasing historical fashion.

    reddit.com Report

    #25

    Photograph Of Aino Sibelius, The Wife Of Finnish Composer Jean Sibelius. Circa 1891

    A woman in Victorian-era attire, featuring a high-neck blouse and elaborate sleeves, with hair in a bun.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #26

    Photo Of A Mongolian Woman In Her Traditional Clothes, Circa Early 1900s. Not Colorized, Autochrome Lumiere

    A woman in traditional Victorian-era attire stands on a dirt path, with wooden structures in the background.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #27

    Group Portrait Of Native American (Crow) Men, One Woman. And A Child In Front Of A Tepee In Colorado, 1880

    Group of Native Americans in traditional clothing in the Victorian era, in front of a tipi.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    leeandalexis
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Extremely rare, as most Amerinds believed the camera stole your soul.

    #28

    Benedicte Wrensted Photographed Captain Willie, From The Shoshone Bannock Tribe Of The Fort Hall Reservation, At Her Studio On Main Street In Pocatello, Idaho, Ca. 1900

    Victorian era cowboy with braids and a wide-brimmed hat, wearing fur chaps and decorated gloves in a vintage studio portrait.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #29

    Watching The Eclipse, 1912 (Edwardian Photograph)

    Victorian era people watching a solar eclipse in 1912, with hats and period clothing.

    Mission_Beginning963 Report

    #30

    Suffragette Frances Willard (1839–1898) Learning To Ride A Bike At 53 Years Old For The First Time With The Help Of Friends. She Even Wrote A Book About It

    Victorian era women in hats and coats riding a vintage bicycle beside a vine-covered wall.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    lunashau
    Ash
    Ash
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    This is so cool. Before the bicycle, the only ways to get around were to walk or use a horse/car, and horses and cars were really expensive. When the bicycle came around, women could suddenly travel around by themselves!! It was an enormous symbol of female independence. Unsurprising that a suffragette would want to learn to ride one, even in her fifties!

    #31

    Mourning Mask And Dress Used By Empress Elisabeth Of Austria In 1889 After Her Son Rudolf Took His Own Life

    Victorian era costume with intricate lace and feather details, resembling an elaborate black mask.

    The Mask Is Made Of Black Velvet With Lace Trim And Ostrich Feathers; Dress Is Made Also Of Velvet With Jet Black Glass Beads. Whole Thing Designed By Fanni Scheiner.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #32

    Portrait Of An Unidentified Young Girl With Spectacles, 1890s

    Victorian era girl in glasses and lace collar, holding flowers, showcasing historical fashion.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #33

    Estudio Photo Of A Woman In The Late 1890s. Maybe Early 1900s

    Victorian era woman in elegant dress and necklace, showcasing historical fashion trends.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #34

    Couple Of Women Pose Together In The Yard, One Of Them Is Dressed In A Nice 3 Piece Suit. The Waist Coat Seem To Be Double Breasted. Circa 1890s

    Victorian era couple sitting outdoors, dressed in traditional attire, sharing an intimate moment.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #35

    Actress Maude Ewing Adams Kiskadden, Dressed In A 3 Piece Suit, 1890s

    Victorian era portrait of a person in formal attire with a flower on the lapel.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #36

    Portrait Of A Woman With Exceptionally Long Hair From 1890s

    Victorian woman with extraordinarily long hair sitting and reading a book.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #37

    Three Women From Guadeloupe, On Ellis Island, About 1910, Photograph By Augustus Sherman

    Victorian era women in period dresses posing outdoors in front of a historical building.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #38

    Portrait Of A Woman In White, Ca. 1910

    Victorian era woman in elegant dress, standing in a vintage room with framed portraits on the walls.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #39

    Women Mountaniers As Well As Men, Crossing Over Glaciers In Switzeland. Love The Casual Umbrellas. Early 1900s

    Victorian era explorers in formal attire climbing a snowy glacier with mountains in the background.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #40

    Portrait Of Two Children And The Family Maid, Ca. 1900

    Victorian era children with a nanny in period clothing, one child holding a doll in a pram, posed in a studio setting.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #41

    Woman Poses In What I Think Is A Riding Outfit. Like The Double Breastes Low Cut Jacket. Late Xix Century

    Victorian era woman in formal attire with a top hat and cane, exuding elegance and confidence.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    lunashau
    Ash
    Ash
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Yes, she's wearing a riding habit. Riding habits were traditionally in a rather masculine style. Love it!

    #42

    The Interior Of A Saloon In Utah, Where One Of The Patrons Apparently Decided To Pose With A Horse, Ca. 1890

    Victorian era men in a dimly lit saloon, standing near the bar with a horse in the background.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #43

    Woman From Peru In A Nice Dress, Circa 1860s. The Dress Appears To Be Made Of Cotton With Black Lace

    Victorian era woman in elegant dress, standing with landscape backdrop, illustrating historical fashion.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    lunashau
    Ash
    Ash
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    more about this photo: https://www.beyondblackwhite.com/black-women-history-nineteenth-century-image-black-beauty-lima-peru/

    #44

    Victorian Lady With A Very Dominant Glare Looks Straight To The Camera, I Thin By The Ringlets, Is Mid Xix Century, Maybe 1860s?

    Victorian era woman in dark dress, adorned with jewelry, captured in an ornate gold frame.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #45

    My Family In The 1890s

    Victorian era family portrait with a woman and four children in period clothing, highlighting historical attire and expressions.

    Past-Assistance-7616 Report

    #46

    Group Portrait - Ireland, 1857

    Victorian era women in traditional dresses posing for a group portrait.

    legovelt Report

    #47

    Marie Bell Watson, 1902. Little Is Known About This Woman Except That She Died In Junction City, Kansas On May 23, 1913 Of "Consumption." She Was 34 At The Time Of Her Death

    Victorian era woman in a floral hat and long skirt holding a parasol, showcasing period fashion.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #48

    This Photograph Is Often Misidentified As A Postmortem Portrait, But As You Can See By The Second Photo In The Series The Child Is Very Much Alive. Early 1900s

    Victorian era mother and child seated, with piano sheet music in the background.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #49

    Portrait Of A Barmaid In Texas, 1885 (Certainly Not The Hollywood Depiction Of What A Saloon Girl Looked Like)

    Victorian era woman in striped dress, standing beside a chair.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    ronman_1
    Ron Man
    Ron Man
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Barmaid and Saloon Girl are 2 different things. One serves drinks, the other is a prostitute.

    #50

    Alice Liddell (Of Alice In Wonderland Fame), At Age 18. Photo Taken By Lewis Carroll

    Victorian era woman in elegant dress sitting on a chair, showcasing vintage fashion and style.

    Mission_Beginning963 Report

    #51

    What Was Considered Physical Defficient In A Woman During The Early 1900s. The Person Is Pretty Merciles About His Comments

    Victorian era woman in a black exercise outfit, standing with hands on hips, highlighting period physical fitness norms.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    michellethecollegestudent
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    What exactly was deficient in her? The only deficient thing was how he treated her!

    #52

    Harem Woman From The Maharaja Of Jaipur, Ram Singh II. The Woman Is Dressed In Silks, Gold, Gold Fibers Practically Everywere. Photo Circa 1857

    Victorian era woman in traditional attire with intricate jewelry, seated, offering a glimpse into historical fashion.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #53

    Florida Pioneer School Children In Front Of Their Improvised School House, Circa 1890

    Victorian era children in front of a rustic thatched hut in a wooded setting.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #54

    Holly And Her Cat, 1902

    Victorian era girl in formal dress sitting on an ornate chair with a cat on her lap.

    legovelt Report

    realsportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Sportsgal
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited)

    Creeped me out for a minute...looked like a giant spider at first in the upper right.

    #55

    Us Actress Maude Adams As Napoleon II, There Is Something About That Stare. Circa 1890s

    Victorian era woman in formal attire, wearing decorative medals, with a poised expression.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #56

    Unidentified Woman Posing On The Seashore In Bathing Costume, Ca. 1900

    Woman in Victorian era swimsuit lying on the beach, enjoying the sun by the sea.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    The costume ends above the knee! Where are the censors? Think of the children!

    #57

    Margery Bish Hanging Dolls Clothes On A Clothesline, C. 1895. Taken By Her Father

    Victorian era child in striped dress hanging laundry, with vintage clothing in the background.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #58

    Autochrome Photo By Dutch Artist Johannes Hendrikus Antonius Maria Lutz (Around 1910). Autochromes Are Originally Taken In Color, Not Colorized

    Victorian era woman kneeling in a garden, surrounded by blooming flowers, holding a book.

    Mission_Beginning963 Report

    #59

    Group Of Women Posing With Rifles. Side Note, Last Time I Post This Photo People Keep Complaining Of The "Gun Dicipline", Which I Found Oddly Funny. Circa 1880s

    Victorian era women posing with rifles, dressed in period attire and hats, showcasing an intriguing historical scene.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    caca2337
    Bella
    Bella
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    It would take 10 minutes to load those rifles and make them dangerous. Lol

    #60

    There Is Something That Cracks Me Up About The Girl On The Left, Like Her Sister Is Trying To Look Dignified And She Just Saw The Most Horrible Thing On Her Life

    Two Victorian-era children in formal attire, seated against a dark backdrop, capturing the fashion of the time.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #61

    Postcard, Ca 1900

    Victorian era illustration with a woman fighting a stork bringing a baby, highlighting historical views on birth control.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #62

    A Couple Of Women, One In A Simple Dress And The Other In A Long Coat With Pants. Not Quite Sure The Context Of The Photo But, The Source Said Early 1900. It Makes Me Wonder

    Victorian Era couple posing outdoors, woman in white dress and man in suit with hat, arm around each other.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #63

    They Were Roommates

    Victorian era women in period fashion, one standing, the other seated on an ornate chair, in a classic pose.

    TheVetheron Report

    #64

    Victorian Girl Posing With Her Dog, Circa Mid Xix Century. Note: The Dog Is Alive, Changes Position And You Can See The Blurr

    Victorian era girl in striped dress, posing with a dog on a table, captured in an ornate photo frame.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    lunashau
    Ash
    Ash
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    You can tell this girl was young because her hair was down. When girls reached about the age of 16, they started wearing their hair up and wearing longer skirts.

    #65

    Portraits Of Jane Avril Was A French Can-Can Dancer Made Famous By Henri De Toulouse-Lautrec Through His Paintings. Extremely Thin, "Given To Jerky Movements And Sudden Contortions", She Was Nicknamed La Mélinite, After An Explosive

    Victorian era woman in a long dress and large hat, standing with a gentle expression.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #66

    Portrait Of A Woman, Alleged To Be Of The Demimonde, Ca, 1900

    Victorian era woman in striped dress and hat, holding an umbrella, posing against a brick wall.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #67

    Woman In A Witch Costume, Ca. 1900

    Victorian era woman in field, wearing a hat and holding a broom, with trees and hills in the background.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #68

    Pretty Certain This Elegant Lady Is An Actress Of The Early 1900s, But Not Certain Who She Is. Any Ideas?

    Victorian era woman in elaborate dress, sitting on a carved chair, wearing a large ornate hat, beside a small table with a book.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #69

    Virginia Oldoini Rapallini, Countess Of Castiglione (23 March 1837 – 28 November 1899), Better Known As La Castiglione

    Victorian era woman in elaborate gown adorned with flowers, standing in ornate room.

    She was an Italian aristocrat who achieved notoriety as a mistress of emperor napoleon iii of France. She was also a significant figure in the early history of photography.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #70

    Norwegian Girl From Hardanger (1890s). Photograph Held By The Library Of Congress In Washington, Dc

    Victorian-era girl wearing traditional attire, standing by a wooden fence with a neutral expression.

    TheArtofCrimePodcast Report

    #71

    Young Woman On Her Roller Skates, Circa Early 1900s

    Victorian Era girl wearing roller skates, standing in a vintage dress with hands on hips, showcasing unique historical fashion.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #72

    Tinted Photograph Of A Woman Wading Into The Sea, Ca. 1905

    Victorian era woman in a pink skirt and hat wading through shallow water on a beach.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #73

    Portrait Of An Unknown Woman In An Large Hat, Ca. 1905

    Victorian era woman in elegant dress and large feathered hat seated on a bench.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #74

    Portrait Of A Woman With A Rather Large Hat, Ca. 1905

    Victorian era woman in detailed dress and large hat, showcasing historical fashion.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #75

    Scene From A Victorian Workhouse

    Victorian era dining hall filled with men seated at long tables.

    Dhorlin Report

    #76

    A Family Poses In Front Of A 1,341 Year Old, 331 Foot Tall Sequoia Tree Nicknamed "Mark Twain" That Was Felled In 1892 After A Team Of Two Men Spent 13 Days Sawing It In The Pacific Northwest

    Victorian Era logging, two men and a woman with a massive tree trunk and saw.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #77

    Atlantic City, New Jersey, 1905

    Crowded Victorian street scene with people in period attire, showcasing Victorian era urban life.

    SerlondeSavigny Report

    #78

    Photo Titled The Darned Club, Of A Double Couple Fo Women. Looks Like The Yards Of A Home. Either Late 1890 Or Early 1890s

    Victorian era women standing in a line outdoors, showcasing period fashion with a scenic lake in the background.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #79

    Isabella Grace And Florence Elizabeth Circa 1862. That Side Look She Gives Is Very Interesting

    Victorian era women in elegant dresses standing on a balcony, with a historical cityscape in the background.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    #80

    A Destitute Woman In London's Covent Garden In 1877. 2

    Victorian era woman in period clothing, seated with a solemn expression against a stone wall.

    Dhorlin Report

    michellethecollegestudent
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I pray someone took notice of her situation and gave her the help she needed!

