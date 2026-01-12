ADVERTISEMENT

Photos have a quiet magic to them… they can pull us out of the present and drop us into another moment in an instant.

This feeling is even stronger when we look at historic pictures taken across different eras and places.

Some of the moments feel so familiar — for example, we all can relate to a mirror selfie that was taken by a couple in the 1920s in Japan. But at the same time, some moments remind us of such strange times — for example, we will never fully understand what a soldier felt while embracing his baby after returning from World War 2.

Let’s travel back in time a bit, and check out this treasure trove from the Hatcher History Instagram page that reveals glimpses from the past.

#1

A Couple Take A Selfie, In The Reflection Of A Mirror, Japan, 1920s

Black and white historical photograph of a couple taking a self-portrait, reflecting the sad beautiful history of humanity.

hatcherhistory Report

    #2

    A Beaming New Dad Is Pictured Giving His Newborn Child Thumbs-Up From Outside A Window. Soviet Union 1977

    Man outside window giving thumbs up while a medical professional holds a newborn baby showing history of humanity moments.

    Following a long convention, maternity wards typically enforced strict separation between mothers, newborns, and visiting family.
    Credit: archaeo adventure

    hatcherhistory Report

    #3

    A Little Girl With Her Pet , Portugal, 1950s

    Young girl wrapped in a shawl holding a rabbit, a powerful photograph reflecting the sad, beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    If you can relate even a little, history classes in school used to put me to sleep and all those dates and endless text were really hard to follow. So to keep myself awake, I’d try to lose myself in the blurry images in my textbook and try to make sense of the past in my own way.

    That’s why I always believe that photos are a powerful medium to understand history. They bring moments, places and people to life with such clarity that words alone can’t convey.
    #4

    A Very Unique Photo Of The Regional Dress For Ladies In Navarre, Spain, And Particularly From The Town Of Ochagavía, Deep In The Basque Region, On The French Border

    Two women wrapped in traditional striped shawls standing outside a rustic stone building in history photographs.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #5

    This Is A Mugshot Of 12 Year Old Jane Farrell, Sentenced To 10 Days Of Hard Labour, For The Theft Of A Pair Of Boots, Served At Newcastle Gaol, North Of England, 1874

    Sepia-toned historical photograph of a solemn young woman illustrating the sad, beautiful, and sometimes horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #6

    An Inuit Woman Carries Their Babies In Cold Weather Clothing, 1940

    Smiling indigenous woman wearing traditional winter clothing carrying a child, a photograph showing history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    Photos also capture emotions of people which makes us relate a bit more to their experiences.

    Much of the emotional and visual context would be lost if we had no photographic evidence capturing the horrors of different wars, or the iconic moments like the suffrage movements or civil rights protests.

    They highlighted moments of joy, sadness and victory, letting us connect with events on both personal and social levels.
    #7

    Nothing A Cup Of Tea Won’t Make More Bearable: Blitz London, June 1940

    Woman sitting among ruins drinking tea, a powerful photograph reflecting the history of humanity’s struggles and resilience.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #8

    A Photo Of Stunned And Disoriented Birds, During The Total Solar Eclipse, Taken In Chiapas, Mexico, July 1991

    Eerie black and white photograph showing a solar eclipse, barren gate, and birds flying over a desolate landscape in history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #9

    A Photo Of Dame Daphne Sheldrick In 1960, At The Orphan Elephant Sanctuary She Set Up In The 1950s, In The Karen District Of Nairobi, Kenya

    Black and white photograph showing a woman drinking tea beside a baby elephant, reflecting the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    Some photos also help preserve cultural practices, and can act as primary historical sources when understood with context and caution.

    Even everyday life and social norms from the past are preserved thanks to portraits and images from our history.

    Street scenes that show the fashion of the time, or the early Victorians who were the first generation to see themselves through the camera lens — some pictures show social classes and living conditions from the past that we refer to even today.
    #10

    Federico Caprilli Demonstrates The Skills Of His Horse As Part Of The Esteemed Italian Cavalry School, 1906

    Black and white historic photograph showing a man on horseback descending a steep cliff, illustrating history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #11

    A Brave Little 3-Year-Old, Eileen Dunne, Sits In Bed With Her Doll At Great Ormond Street Hospital, After Being Injured During An Air Raid On London, During The Blitz Of London By The Luftwaffe, In September, 1940

    Young child in a hospital bed holding a doll, a poignant photograph reflecting the sad history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #12

    The Last Man Is Taken Off A Shipwrecked Trawler, Off The Coast Of Southern England, 1962

    Rescue operation at a shipwreck on rocky coast, showing the sad and sometimes horrific history of humanity captured in photography.

    hatcherhistory Report

    Several pictures here show everyday life that can help us understand the social norms from the past — be it the fashion of the time, the way people worked or how they spent their free time.

    Some pictures reveal the social classes and living conditions from the past which historians still refer to today.

    For example, experts study studio portraits of wealthy families from the Victorian era and compare them with street scenes of the poor, to understand the stark differences in clothing, housing, and lifestyle at that time.

    #13

    This Footprint Captures The Moment, Over 4,000 Years Ago, When Someone Stepped Barefoot On A Mud Brick Left To Dry In The Sun, 2000bc, In The City Of Ur, Mesopotamia

    Ancient human footprint fossil embedded in rock, illustrating the profound history of humanity through photographs.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #14

    A Soldier Returning From War, Meets His Child For The First Time, Location Unknown, Ww2

    Soldier holding and kissing a baby, a poignant photograph reflecting the sad and beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #15

    A Soldier Of The French Foreign Legion's, During The Algerian War, Rescuing A Baby Donkey Found On The Battlefield. He Or She Was Then Adopted And Named Bambi, July Or August 1958

    Black and white historic photograph of soldiers walking through a field, capturing the sad and complex history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    While clicking away on their cameras, photographers do much more than just document memories. They capture stories that future generations might one day study.

    “We capture images that will someday become part of history in some small way. Whether we mean to or not, as photographers, we become historians as well,” photographer Lawrence Lazare writes in the Medium.

    “That is why we document the world around us, so we can pass along our images to others when those photos are needed most,” he adds.
    #16

    A Photo Of Nikolai Machulyak, A Russian Arctic Explorer Feeding A Polar Bear And Her Cubs, Off The Coast Of Chukchi Sea, 1976

    Person in cold gear shaking paw of a polar bear with cub in snow, capturing history of humanity in a rare moment.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #17

    The Discovery Of The Ancient Statue Of Antinous, Which Was Dug Up At A Site In Delphi, Greece, During An Excavation In 1894

    Men gathered at an archaeological site uncovering an ancient statue, capturing a moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #18

    A Youngster Practises Her Ballet, On A Rainy Day In Balsall Heath, Birmingham, England, 1968

    Black and white photograph of a young girl walking in a worn urban street, capturing a moment of humanity’s sad and beautiful history.

    hatcherhistory Report

    Many pictures here also show the history of specific people, some we know and some we won’t ever read about in history books.

    They are remarkable because they tell us so many different stories, and they let us feel what life was really like for people in the past.

    Everyday experiences and lifestyle such as clothes, expressions of kids, and interactions between people — all these images bring past lives to life.
    #19

    The Rear-Front Memorial, A Bronze And Granite Monument Erected In Steel City Of Magnitogorsk, Russia, Sculpted By Lev Golovnitsky, In 1979

    Monumental statue of two men holding a large sword with crowds gathered, reflecting the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #20

    A Portrait Of Life In London’s Famous Portobello Road, London, 1954

    Four young girls in vintage dresses playing on a city sidewalk, capturing a moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #21

    A Group Of Orphans In Their Winter Coats, With A Nun From Margaret House, Hammersmith, London, 1929

    Black and white photograph showing a group of children walking with a nun, reflecting the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #22

    A Young Girl Looks After Her Baby Sister, In The Poverty Of Cholera Ravaged Streets Of Spitalfields, In The East End Of London, 1886

    Young girl holding a baby in her arms, depicting a sad and beautiful moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #23

    A Beautiful Daguerreotype Of A Smiling Father And Child, Location Unknown, 1856

    Vintage photograph of a man and baby, capturing a sad, beautiful moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #24

    A Little Girl With A Grizzly Bear, Location Unknown, Mid 20th Century

    Child in winter clothing standing next to a large bear in a snowy forest, capturing a moment of history and humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #25

    A Beautiful Portrait Of A Sicilian Fisherman, Brooding About His Days At Sea, Sicily, Italy, 1870

    Vintage sepia photograph of a man smoking a pipe, capturing the sad and beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #26

    Female Pilots From The British Air Transport Auxiliary (Ata), Recruited To Work As Ferry Pilots And Deliver Military Airplanes From Factories To Aerodromes In World War II, England, 1939-45

    Four women pilots walking confidently in front of a military aircraft capturing history of humanity in a powerful photograph

    hatcherhistory Report

    #27

    Ava Gardner, At The Age Of 19, In 1942

    Black and white photograph of a smiling woman holding a numbered placard, reflecting the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #28

    Marilyn Monroe Visiting An Injured American Soldier, Evacuated To Japan From Operations On The Korean War, 1954

    Black and white historical photo showing a medical procedure capturing the sad and sometimes horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #29

    Henry Worsley, The British Explorer Who Lost His Life In 2016, Attempting A Solitary Trek Across Antarctica

    Man wearing knitted hat and reflective goggles, smoking a cigar, captured in a historic photograph showing sad and beautiful humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #30

    After The Berlin Wall Was Put Up By The Communists, A Family In West Berlin Show Their Children To Their Grandparents Stuck In East Berlin, 1961

    Black and white photograph showing people holding babies over a wall, symbolizing the complex history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #31

    A Coke Delivery Truck, Location Unknown, USA, 1909

    Two men riding an early 20th-century Coca-Cola delivery truck, capturing a historic moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #32

    Survivors From The 87th Floor Of The World Trade Center (North Tower) Wandering In The Dust After The Collapse Of The South Tower, New York City, September 11, 2001

    Two dust-covered women walk through a city street showing the sad and sometimes horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #33

    5-Year Old Harold Walker, Who Was Employed To Pick 20 Pounds Of Cotton A Day. Oklahoma, USA, 1916

    Child laborer in a cotton field, a historic photograph showing the sad and complex history of humanity’s past.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #34

    Recycling In London, During The War, Out Of Necessity, Hornsey, London, England, 1943

    Woman and child sorting recyclable paper and tins into large sacks, showing a glimpse of humanity's historical daily life.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #35

    A Photograph Of An Italian Lady In Front Of The Colosseum, Rome, Italy, Taken In 1897

    Woman selling fruit near the ancient Colosseum ruins, capturing a historic moment in the sad beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #36

    A Picture Of The Fishing Boat “New England”, Covered In Ice, British Columbia, Canada, 1911

    Frozen crew members stand on the icy deck of a ship, illustrating the harsh and dramatic history of humanity’s exploration.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #37

    A Farmer In Central France Surveys His Domain, C1961

    Black and white photograph of a man smoking a pipe standing in a vineyard, capturing history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #38

    A Lady Plays A Game Of Petang/Petanque, In The South Of France, 1970s

    Woman in a patterned dress playing ball game outdoors, surrounded by men, capturing a moment in history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #39

    Fisherman In Sou’westers, Off The Coast Of Cornwall, England, Early 20th Century

    Fishermen wearing heavy coats and mittens rowing a boat in rough seas in a historical photograph of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #40

    A Mother And Daughter Watch A Tall Ship Navigate The Thames In London, 1880

    Mother and child sitting by a foggy harbor with old sailing ships, capturing a historical moment in humanity's past.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #41

    A Photo Of Laura Petty, A Six-Year Old Berry Picker, On Jenkins Farm, In Maryland, 1909

    Black and white photograph of a smiling young girl in a plaid dress outdoors, showing the sad and beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #42

    Portrait Of A Sicilian Girl, Italy, Early 20th Century

    Young woman in vintage lace headscarf, a poignant photograph reflecting the sad and beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #43

    This Photo Of The 17 Year Old Helen Konek Walking Into Her Igloo In Arviat, Nunavut In February 1949

    Black and white photograph of a young girl in traditional clothing inside a rocky cave, reflecting the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #44

    An Mother And Child, Jemez Pueblo, New Mexico, USA, Early 20th Century

    Native woman carrying a baby wrapped in traditional blanket, a powerful photograph showing history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #45

    A Lifeboat Launched From The St. Mark And St. Agnes Races To Save Lives, After The Arden Craig, A Three-Masted Wheat Ship From Melbourne, Australia, Crashed Into Rocks After The Captain Became Disoriented In The Fog

    Men in a boat watching a distressed shipwreck on rough seas, illustrating the sad and sometimes horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #46

    A Little Girl Collecting Water, Sardinia, Italy, 1954

    Young girl with braided hair carrying a large container barefoot on a dirt path in a historic photograph of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #47

    A Portrait Shot Of An Athletic Couple Called Jura And Vera, Photographed In The 1930s Yugoslavia

    Vintage black and white photograph of a man and woman in swimsuits, capturing a moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #48

    Hms Vidal Riding The Crest Of A Wave, Durian The Second World War, 1940

    Ship struggling against massive ocean wave, capturing a dramatic moment in the history of humanity's maritime challenges.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #49

    Medieval Warrior's Scull

    Medieval warrior skull and facial reconstruction representing the sad, beautiful, and horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #50

    A Picture Of Orphan Children Homed By The Charity Run By Dr. Barnardo, London, England, 1880s

    Group of poor, sad children in worn clothes, capturing the historic and emotional depths of humanity’s past.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #51

    A Barefooted Italian Girl Plays With A Bird, In Naples, Italy, 1900

    Young girl in worn clothing holding a bird, sitting barefoot among rubble, capturing the sad history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #52

    Mother And Child, Canada, Late19th Century

    Black and white photograph of a mother holding and kissing her child, depicting the sad, beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #53

    A Woman Selling Fish Door-To-Door, On The Streets Of London, 1910

    Woman in traditional clothing holding fish by a cart on a cobblestone street, showcasing history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #54

    A Market Girl Shows Off Her Wares, By The Sea, Netherlands, 1940s

    Young girl holding a bowl of freshly caught fish, capturing a sad and beautiful moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #55

    An Artist In The Rain Paints, With The Sacre Coeur In The Background, Paris, France, 1946

    Black and white photograph of a man painting a street scene, capturing a moment in the history of humanity through art.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #56

    The Mildred, Shipwrecked On The Rocks Around Gurnards Head, Cornwall, 1912, On A Journey From Newport To London Carrying Slag

    Sinking sailing ship with torn sails in water near rocky shore, capturing a tragic moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #57

    A Pair Of Roman Shoes Discovered During The Excavation Of A Maritime Site At Thérouanne, Pas-De-Calais, Northern France, 2023

    Worn and deteriorated ancient shoes held carefully on display, illustrating the sad and sometimes horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #58

    A Youngster Braves It Out During The Blitz On London, With His Teddy Bear, 1940-41. The Capital Was To Endure Over Seventy Nits Of German Bombs

    Young boy clinging to a stuffed toy amid rubble, a powerful photograph depicting the sad history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #59

    Irish Children Sit Outside And Eat Potatoes And Milk With Their Grandmother , Location Unknown, Ireland, 1915

    Black and white photo of an elderly woman and children sharing a simple meal, reflecting the sad history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #60

    Anne Frank’s Father Otto, Revists The Attic Entrance Where He And His Family Hid For Two Long Years, Before They’re Betrayal, Amsterdam, In The Netherlands, May 1960

    Man in suit opening secret bookshelf door in a narrow hallway, capturing a unique moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #61

    Fishermen Land A Big Tuna, Sicily, Italy, Date Unknown

    Fishermen struggling to pull a giant tuna onboard, a powerful photograph capturing the history of humanity and nature's challenges.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #62

    A Dutch Family Pose Infront Of Their Sod House, Drenthe, The Netherlands, 1936

    Black and white photograph of a family at the entrance of a sod house depicting history of humanity hardships.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #63

    Two Nannies With Their Charges, London, 1950s

    Black and white historical photograph showing women pushing a large vintage stroller with multiple children, reflecting humanity history.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #64

    Trying Out A Fake Tree Observation Post, On The Northern End Of The Trenches That Ran From The English Channel To Switzerland, That We Call The Western Front,

    Black and white photograph showing soldiers trapped inside a hollow tree, illustrating the harsh history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #65

    The World’s Oldest Surviving Toy, Dating Back To The Chalcolithic Period Around 5500-3000 Bc, Is Exhibited At The Mardin Museum, Turkey

    Ancient clay toy car with four wheels displayed in a museum, reflecting early artifacts in history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #66

    A Nursery Run Out Of East London, England, In 1911

    Historic black and white photograph of nurses caring for multiple infants in a crowded nursery, showing the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #67

    A Suffragette Is Arrested In A Park, London, C1910

    Black and white historic photograph showing police officers escorting a distressed woman, capturing history of humanity moments.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #68

    Building The London Underground, In This Case, The Central Line In 1898

    Group of miners working underground in a historic photograph showing the sad and sometimes horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #69

    Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, Ussr, 1928, The Year That Stalin Became Dictator Having Won A Bitter Leadership Battle, Following The Death Of Lenin In 1924

    Three people wearing headphones listening to an early audio device, reflecting the history of humanity through photographs.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #70

    A Happy Couple At The Beach, Coney Island, New Jersey, USA, 1950s

    Vintage photograph of a happy couple at the beach, capturing a poignant moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #71

    A Colorized Picture Of Three Girls Working As Oyster Shuckers, In South Carolina, USA, 1912

    Three young girls in worn, dirty clothing standing outside, reflecting the sad history of humanity captured in a photograph.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #72

    Brigitte Bardot Walking Barefoot In The Island Of Capri, Italy, 1963

    Young woman barefoot walking on street holding shoes and hat, a powerful photograph reflecting history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #73

    A Photo Entitled, Sibling Love, Chicago, USA, 1945

    Black and white photo of two children dressed formally, capturing a poignant moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #74

    A Little Boy All Dressed Up, New York City, USA, 1949

    Young boy wearing oversized coat and cap standing on street, capturing sad and beautiful moments in history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #75

    An Oldish Couple, Perhaps Sharecroppers, Happy With Their Lot, From The Beginning Of The Last Century, Exact Location Unknown, But From The American South

    Elderly couple outside weathered wooden house, capturing a poignant moment in the sad, beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #76

    Italians Queue To View The Nemi Ships Of Emperor Caligula’s, Which Were Elaborate Floating Palaces Containing Quantities Of Marble, Mosaic Floors, Heating, And Plumbing

    Large group of people observing the construction of an ancient shipwreck during a historical excavation.

    They were rediscovered in the 1930s but destroyed by a fire during WW2.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #77

    Two Fisherman Knit Their Winter Woolies, Ramsgate, Kent, England, 1940s

    Two men knitting outdoors in a historic black and white photograph showing the sad, beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #78

    A Flying Saucer Photographed At A Junkyard In New Mexico, USA, 1962

    Vintage cars parked in a junkyard alongside a mysterious UFO, reflecting intriguing moments in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #79

    Edwardian Hobnobbing: Dinner At The Astor Hotel, New York City, USA, 1904

    Vintage photograph of elegantly dressed men at a long banquet table, reflecting the complex history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #80

    Brooklyn Bridge Under Construction, NYC, 1880

    Historic photograph showing workers on a suspension bridge cable illustrating the complex history of humanity and labor risks.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #81

    Photo Booth: Jfk With Future Wife Jackie During Their Dating Days

    Black and white photograph showing two people smiling, capturing a moment in the sad and beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #82

    A Young Boy Stops To Be Photographed, While Picking Hops, Yakima Valley, Washington, USA, 1939

    Black and white photograph of a dirty young boy holding an object, capturing a sad and beautiful moment in history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #83

    A Chimney Sweep Goes About His Business, Frankfurt, Germany, 1947

    Black and white photo of a chimney sweep with a bicycle, representing the sad and beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #84

    An Elderly Italian Lady Takes A Rest, In An Alley In Her Village, Italy, 1960s

    Elderly woman sitting on chair in narrow old street with cat on her lap, reflecting the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #85

    Jack Bonavita, A Circus Lion Tamer, Pictured With His Animals At A Show In New York, 1910: He Was Attacked And Killed By A Polar Bear He Had Tamed, One Has To Say Not Very Well, In 1917

    Man seated among multiple lions and bears in a historic black and white photograph showing the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #86

    A Bulgarian Bride And Groom On Their Wedding Day, From The Sofia Region, Bulgaria 1893

    Black and white photograph of a couple in traditional clothing showcasing the history of humanity through cultural attire.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #87

    A Group Of Young Dog Walkers, Edinburgh, Scotland, 1950

    Group of children and dogs playing on a cobblestone street in a historic urban setting showing humanity's past.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #88

    An Apprentice Son Learns His Craft From His Father, In A Cobbler’s Shop, Italy, Mid 19th Century.m

    Two shoemakers working with tools and boots in a workshop, capturing the history of humanity through photography.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #89

    A Studio Portrait Of A Young Woman , Location Unknown, 1870s

    Black and white photograph of a young woman with long hair, capturing a poignant moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #90

    A Photo Of Some Down Time, At Women’s Prison, Then Still Segregated, New Orleans, USA, 1963

    Segregation era photograph showing women waiting under a sign labeled white female, highlighting history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #91

    A Pensive American Soldier Cradles A Puppy, Vietnam War, 1965

    Wounded soldier holding a dog during war, capturing the sad and beautiful moments of humanity's history.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #92

    A Promotion Photo Of 22-Year-Old Wasp (Women’s Airforce Service Pilot) Pilot, Shirley Slade, Who Was Employed In The War To Deliver Planes To The Us Military For Deployment, All Over America, 1943

    Black and white photograph of a woman pilot smoking a cigarette, capturing a poignant moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #93

    Portrait Of 2 Boys With Their Baby Sibling, Manhattan, New York, USA, 1918

    Two children, one holding a baby, in a vintage image capturing the sad and beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #94

    A Photo Of General High Brady Taken When He Was In His 80s, In The Late 1840s. The Good General Was Born In 1768, When The Us Were British Colonies And George III Was Still King

    Sepia-toned historical photograph of an elderly military officer showing the sad and beautiful history of humanity.

    One of the oldest born persons ever to be photographed.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #95

    A Civil War Veteran In A Photo Surrounded By His Grandchildren, In 1900

    Historic black and white photograph of an African American soldier with two young children, reflecting the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #96

    A Group Of Children Playing In A Small Village, Location Unknown, 1905

    Group of children playing near a rural bridge in a historic village, illustrating the sad and beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #97

    A Photo Of A Rest Stop For Geronimo And Other Apache Leaders After Their Surrender Ended The Apache Wars, 1886

    Group of indigenous men seated near a train car, a powerful photograph reflecting the history of humanity.

    They are on a Southern Pacific Railway train, near Nueces River, in San Antonio, Texas, en route to exile in Florida.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #98

    In 1925, Diphtheria Affected An Isolated Village In Alaska

    Man in vintage fur coat holding a wolf, capturing a powerful moment in the sad, beautiful history of humanity.

    The Norwegian Gunnar Kasen and his main dog Balto were the first to bring the serum to the village, through a snowstorm. For his courage, Balto had a monument of himself erected in New York’s Central Park.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #99

    Some Kids In Dust Bowl America, In The Great Depression Of The 1930s

    Group of young girls smiling and laughing outside a wooden building, capturing a moment in the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #100

    Sergeant Alvin C .york, A Famous American Soldier Of WW1 Being Greeted By His Mother On His Return Home To Pall Mall, Tennessee, 1919

    Black and white historical photograph of a soldier in uniform standing by a wooden gate with an elderly woman, depicting humanity's sad history.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #101

    A Studio Portrait Of A Young Woman, Location Unknown, Late 1800s

    Vintage portrait of a young woman capturing the sad beautiful and sometimes horrific history of humanity in photography.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #102

    Kids Playing Together, Nebraska, USA, 1910

    Three children from diverse backgrounds smiling and playing barefoot in a historic photograph showcasing humanity's past.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #103

    A Roman Ship, Made From English Oak, Uncovered In 1910, On The South Bank Of The Thames During The Construction Of County Hall

    Excavation site reveals ancient boat remains, showcasing the sad and sometimes horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #104

    A Couple Of Sisters Enjoying The End Of The Day, In The Mid 20th Century, Locale Unknown, USA

    Two elderly women sitting on wooden chairs outside a rustic cabin, depicting the sad and beautiful history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #105

    A Photo Portrait Of Mark Twain With His Friend, John T. Lewis, Who Was Born A Free Man In Maryland And Who Had Migrated To Upstate New York, 1903

    Two men sitting on steps in a historic photograph showing the complex and emotional history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #106

    A Us Army Chaplain Helps An Old Vietnamese Lady To Safety, In The Heat Of The Tet Offensive, Vietnam, 1968

    Soldier carrying elderly woman through ruins, capturing the sad, beautiful, and sometimes horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #107

    Suffer The Children Unto Us: Christmas Dinner In Home Of Earl Pauley Near Smithfield, Iowa. Dinner Consisted Of Potatoes, Cabbage And Pie, December 1936

    Four children eating modest food around a wooden table, capturing a sad and beautiful moment in history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #108

    The Meeting Point Of The Pacific And Atlantic Oceans: Their Water Do Not Mix, A Phenomenon Based On The Difference In The Composition Of Each Ocean’s Water

    A boat navigating a stark divide between two distinctly colored ocean waters in a photograph showing history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #109

    Checking The Sketch As Preparation For A Back Tattoo, France, 1950

    Black and white photo showing three people with tattoos, reflecting the sad, beautiful, and sometimes horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #110

    Charlie Chaplin On Wall Street, Celebrating Victory Over Imperial Germany, 1918

    Black and white historic photograph showing a large crowd witnessing a public speech in early 20th century, highlighting humanity history.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #111

    Japanese Child Soldiers Of The Tekketsu Kinnōtai Are Interviewed By Us Military, On The Island Of Okinawa, Japan, 1945

    Black and white photograph showing young soldiers and a man reviewing documents, illustrating the history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #112

    Jeeps Abandoned In A Field, Somewhere In Liberated Europe, At The End Of World War II, Summer Of 1945

    Rows of abandoned military jeeps showing the sad, beautiful, and sometimes horrific history of humanity.

    hatcherhistory Report

    #113

    A Photo Of The Famous Harlem Debutante Ball, Held At The Renaissance Ballroom, The Renny"), Located At 7th Avenue And 138th Street In Harlem, New York City

    Black and white historic photograph showing young couples in formal attire holding hands during a ballroom dance event.

    hatcherhistory Report

