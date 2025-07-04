80 Fascinating Historical Photos That Might Change The Way You Perceive The Past (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Too many people don’t know or care about our history. This isn’t a particularly new issue, as even in 1943, The New York Times reported that college students showed “a striking ignorance of even the most elementary aspects of United States history.” Such a predicament could be explained by the fact that history can be quite a dull and dry subject to talk about if it’s not presented in an engaging or appealing way.
To get you, our dear Pandas, more interested in history, which helps to shape our future, we curated a whole list of historical images from the Historical Pictures Facebook group in hopes that this way of learning about the past is more compelling than reading about it from textbooks. Scroll down to find the photos below, and be sure to upvote those pieces of history you found the most fascinating.
While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with historian and writer Matthew Lewis and history travel blogger Jen Brown, aka Jaunting Jen, who kindly agreed to talk with us more about their love of history.
Alfred Hitchcock With His Grandchildren Enjoying The Snow (1960) Images
On December 13, 1972, During The Final Moonwalk Of Apollo 17, Astronauts Gene Cernan And Jack Schmitt Were Captured In One Of The Mission’s Most Iconic Photos
Sioux Chiefs In 1905
Historian and writer Matthew Lewis tells Bored Panda that history really took a grip on him when he started studying the Wars of the Roses at school.
"I was fascinated by the huge characters, the seismic events, the crown swapping hands back and forth, and I was struck by the depth and complexity of it. I think it was this that first made me really think about history as the story of real people, rather than just events and dates. So I blame my fascination with history on my A-level history teacher," Lewis jokes.
The Evolution Of Rvs Over The Past 115 Years
Front Page Of Newspaper In 1969 When Man First Walked On The Moon
Central Park, New York, 1900 S
The Wars of the Roses that Lewis mentioned took place from 1455 to 1485 in England between two rival branches of the royal House of Plantagenet: the House of Lancaster and the House of York, who essentially fought about who had the rightful claim to the English throne.
At the time, they were considered civil wars. Later, this conflict became known as the Wars of the Roses since the Lancastrians were associated with a red rose and the Yorkists were associated with a white rose.
The Wars of the Roses ended when Henry Tudor defeated Richard III at Bosworth and married Elizabeth of York, uniting the two families.
A Man And His Dog On The Overhanging Rock In Yosemite National Park, 1924. Photograph By Educational-Bruce
Ww1 Tribute To The Horse Which Played A Major Role In That War And Made Awful Sacrifices
Tsarevich Alexei Romanov Playing With His Dog Joy In 1917. On July 17, 1918, Alexei And His Family Were All Murdered And Joy Was The Only Survivor
History travel blogger Jen Brown, aka Jaunting Jen, discovered her love for history in school as well, though thanks to a different subject.
"Making replicas of pyramids first sparked my interest in history, I've been hooked ever since," she shares.
She believes that it's important for people today to understand our history because it tends to repeat itself. "It's hard to understand the present if we don't understand the past. Many of our current problems in the world are rooted in history."
There Were About 180 Towers In Bologna In The 12th Century. The Tallest, 97 Meters High (320ft), Still Stands
Hungarian Girl In A Walker. This Model Was Called Kati
Blimey! They raised 'em tough in Hungary, if dragging that great slab of wood about was how young Kati learned to walk!
“Dens Of Death,” New York Slums, 1888-1898
Meanwhile, Lewis thinks it's crucial that we understand because it tells the story of how we got where we are today.
"History is the story of how we got to where we are today, and what greater tale can we tell ourselves? History teaches us to think critically about actions and the motives behind them," he explains.
"In an age of fake news, that skill ought to be prized more highly than it is. If we think about a post-pandemic world, with wage suppression, war in Europe, rocketing taxation, and uncertainty in government, we might be considering today, or the late 14th century, in the wake of the Black Death with the Hundred Years’ War ongoing. If we want an indication of what might happen next, history offers some answers."
First And Ten Millionth Ford
Antietam, Md. Allan Pinkerton, President Lincoln, And Maj. Gen. John A. Mcclernand
French Boys Holding Their Mother's Bags, 1962
So, to expand our knowledge of history, we asked history enthusiasts to share the most fascinating historical fact they know.
For Brown, it was the construction of the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum, an underground hypogeum in Malta, which was done with primitive tools five thousand years ago.
It's an outstanding underground burial complex carved out of soft globigerina limestone using only Stone Age tools like chert, flint, and obsidian, along with antlers.
The site was accidentally discovered in 1902 by a stone mason who was laying the foundations for a number of houses. In 1981, it was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a site that bears unique testimony to a civilization that has disappeared
A Young Boy & His Rooster Friend, Columbia, South Carolina 1923
A Baby Lamb Snuggles Up To A Sleeping Boy, 1940
Batman's Special Effects In The 1960s
The most fascinating historical fact that Lewis decided to share is that time immemorial has a start date.
"We use it to mean something out of memory, that has always been the way it is. Medieval law relied heavily on a principle of custom and tradition. When King Edward I set about codifying more English law, he created the Statute of Westminster in 1275. This set the date of time immemorial to 3 September 1189. That was the coronation date of Edward’s great-uncle Richard I, the Lionheart.
It meant that in law, if you could prove something had been a custom since 3 September 1189, it would be considered to have been a custom since time immemorial. In 1275, it was felt that 1189, 86 years earlier, was beyond the reach of the memory of anyone alive," he explains.
What Life Was Like In 1930s Hoovervilles
The Face Of The Roman Baby Who Died 1800 Years Ago
Colorado Charlie Utter (At Right), A Close Friend Of Wild Bill Hickok, Is Seen Alongside Arapaho Joe Placing A Headstone On Hickok’s Original Grave In Deadwood, Dakota Territory
Lastly, we couldn't let the history enthusiasts go without asking about the misconceptions people have about our past that they wish more people got right.
"One of the most common misconceptions about history that I constantly find myself correcting is that communism is some wonderful thing," Brown says.
"In reality, it is a failed system that directly caused the deaths of tens of millions of people through starvation, disappearances, and murder. Many of my students don't know this. They only listen to TikTok, where so many sing the praises of communism, never having passed a world history class."
In 1940, As A Member Of The Polish Resistance, Witold Pilecki Volunteered To Be Captured By The Germans During A Street Roundup In Warsaw So He Could Infiltrate Auschwitz
A Man And His Dog In A Photo Booth, 1943. Historic Photographs
No Helmets, No Fuss – Just Fun! Look At That Slide! Taller Than A House And Twice As Terrifying
"I could write so much about Richard III and the Princes in the Tower here," says Lewis.
"I have written a biography of Richard III and a book entitled The Survival of the Princes in the Tower to prove it. If I were to swerve that for now, I would say that one of the lingering misconceptions that we have is that the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 was a revolt by peasants. Whilst peasants were involved, they were not alone.
We call it the Peasants’ Revolt largely because those involved were referred to as rustics, which has become peasants. Rustic at the time meant anyone who lived in the countryside rather than a town. We know from court records after the revolt that many wealthy landowners, merchants, craftsmen, and soldiers were involved in the uprising."
Sicilian Peasant Telling An American Officer Which Way The Germans Had Gone, 1943
A Bicycle For Three, 1920s
A 17-Year-Old Rowan Atkinson Studying Electrical Engineering At Newcastle University, 1972
Woah! Our history is truly fascinating, and there's so much more to learn.
Kids Playing In The Mud, 1960s Glasgow
A Young Boy Playing The Banjo With His Best Friend In The Early 1900s
Around 1910 Near Williston, North Dakota, A Young Girl Stands In A Meadow Pulling A Toy Dog In A Two-Wheeled Cart
The Original Fort Pitt Brewing Company Operated From 1906 To 1957. Photo From 1935, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Us)
That building has a precarious hold on the earth. It's a wonder that it stood for so long.
Charlie Chaplin Without Makeup, 1916
A Mother And Daughter Portrait From Around 1900. The Object The Girl Is Holding Is A Toy Sailboat
Ejnar Mikkelsen, A Danish Explorer, Was Photographed In 1912 After Surviving Two And A Half Years Stranded In Greenland With Fellow Explorer Iver Iversen
Farm Children In Nebraska, Walking To A One-Room Schoolhouse With Lunch Pails, 1938
Holocaust Museum, Berlin
I wonder how future generations will commemorate the Palestinians currently being exterminated in the ongoing genocide they're experiencing?
Feeding Polar Bears From A Tank With Condensed Milk Tins, 1950s
A Human Game Of Chess, 1924. St. Petersburg, Russia Images
Ladder 3 Was One Of The First Firefighter Units To Show Up At The World Trade Center On September 11, 2001
Hardware Store On 9th Avenue, New York, Ca. 1940
That's a real hardware store, unlike the vast sheds full of hardware we have today.
The Inauguration Of Abraham Lincoln, 1865
John Wilkes Booth: bare-headed at the bottom of the middle Corinthian column
Abraham Lincoln, Seated And Holding A Book, With His Son Tad (Thomas) Leaning On A Table
The Aftermath From A B-25 Bọmber Crashing Into The Empire State Building, 1945
(From Left To Right) 6-Year-Old Josie, 6-Year-Old Bertha, And 10-Year-Old Sophie Who All Work As Oyster Shuckers At A Canning Company At Port Royal, South Carolina, Circa 1911
Sophie may be four years older than her friends, but it doesn't show. Has hard work slowed her growth?
In The Small Town Of Willcox, Arizona, Something Very Unusual Happened — A Bear Got Stuck On Top Of A Tall Power Pole!
On Titanic Ship, The Musicians Of The Rms Titanic Actually Did Stay On The Ship, Played Music, Intending To Calm The Passengers, For As Long As They Possibly Could
In Chukotka, Russia, Back In 1974
In the frozen wilderness of Chukotka, Russia, back in 1974, a young polar bear cub named Masha was left alone after her mother was shot by a hunter. Too small and weak to survive on her own, her chances looked grim—until explorer Nikolai Machulyak found her in the snow. Moved by kindness, he began feeding the fragile cub throughout the harsh Arctic winter, bringing fish, meat, and condensed milk.
The Winter Of 1962/63, Often Called “The Big Freeze,” Began Abruptly On Boxing Day—26 December 1962—when Snow Started Falling Across Britain And Didn’t Let Up
Mike Tyson Before His Professional Boxing Debut In 1985
Brothers Lysenko, All 10 Went To The Front Of The Second World War And All 10 Returned. (Soviet Union)
A Young Girl — Barely More Than A Whisper Of Time — Dressed In Innocence, Stares Out From The Past. Beneath Her Image, A Simple Phrase: "Bonne Fête.” Two Words. Happy Birthday
Jfk Strolling With Caroline Kennedy, 1962
Daguerreotype Of A Man Wearing Tinted Glasses And Holding A Cat, C. 1850
The Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch Street. 1900 vs. 2010
A Million Horses Went To War... Only 65,000 Came Back
Photo Of Manhattan (NYC) In 1931. Asea Of 3–5 Story Buildings Dotted With A Handful Of Skyscrapers, Including The Newly Completed Empire State Building
The Children Of Hop-Pickers Take Cover In A Trench In Kent, England While Watching A Dogfight Unfold In The Skies Above, 1940
A Miner Sit Outside Santo Tomas Internment Camp Following Liberation After 4 Years Of Captivity Under The Japanese Army, February 5, 1945, Philippines
A Girl In A Goat Cart Pauses In Front Of The Rogers Harvey House Restaurant In Arkansas, Circa 1900
In 1901, The Streets Of Spitalfields, London, Were Filled With Children Known As "Nippers," Who Were Often The Primary Caregivers For Their Younger Siblings
The Irma Hotel Is A Historic Hotel Located In Cody, Wyoming, Named After Buffalo Bill Cody's Daughter
Mill Worker's Children Eat Watermelon On The Porch Of Their Rented House, Six Miles North Of Roxboro. Person County, North Carolina, 1939
A Wwi Allied Soldier Bandages The Paw Of A Red Cross Working Dog In Flanders, Belgium, 1917
Little Girl On Her Way To The Beach At Paddington Station, London. 1950s
A Boy In A Boat With Freshly Picked Blackberries At High Bridge In Jessamine County, Kentucky. July 30, 1928
On January 15th, 1919, One Of The Most Unusual And Tragic Disasters In American History Struck Boston
A Massive Storage Tank Burst, Unleashing A 15-Foot-High Wave Of Molasses That Tore Through The Streets At 35 Mph, Demolishing Buildings And Claiming 21 Lives.