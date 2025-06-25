ADVERTISEMENT

We are absolutely spoiled by the fact that it’s possible to take thousands of photos every single day when in the past it would take pretty specialized equipment. However, people still did and, through the magic of the internet, we can all still see just how people used to live.

The "Undiscovered History" Facebook page is dedicated to sharing interesting and cool pictures from the past. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the ones you liked the most and be sure to add your own thoughts in the comments section below.

More info: Facebook

#1

A Little Girl With Three Owls, 1925

Rare historical photo of a young child sitting outdoors near three owls perched on a rustic wooden fence.

    #2

    Pink Bell Bottoms, Pink Platforms And Her Pink Volvo (1973)

    Woman in pink pants posing with a rare historical vintage pink Volvo car in a classic outdoor setting.

    #3

    Hermosa Beach, Summer, 1978

    Black and white rare historical photo of a shirtless man and woman in a bikini leaning on a vintage car outdoors.

    #4

    Being A Surfer Wasn't Easy In 1914

    Young man on a beach holding a large wooden surfboard, captured in a rare historical photo from the early 20th century.

    #5

    Mogadishu, 1993. An Italian Soldier Gives Food To A Local Orphan

    Soldier feeding a young child while sitting on sandbags, a rare historical photo capturing a compassionate moment during conflict.

    #6

    Couple Dancing In New York City, 1979

    Rare historical photo of a couple dancing passionately on a city street, capturing a timeless moment of joy and connection.

    #7

    My Physics Teacher Retires Today, Here He Is Day 1 On The Job 30 Years Ago

    Black and white rare historical photo of a teacher smiling while students sit in front of a chalkboard with sarcastic writing.

    #8

    A Great Dane Riding Shotgun In A Sports Car. Hollywood, California 1961

    Rare historical black and white photo of a large dog sitting in the passenger seat of a vintage convertible car.

    #9

    Racing Cars On The Roof Of The Fiat Factory, Turin 1923

    Rare historical photo of vintage cars racing on a rooftop track over a large industrial building.

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow you would have to watch where you are going for sure

    #10

    The Swimming Pool At East Berlin's Sez Complex, 1987

    Crowded indoor public swimming pool scene from a rare historical photo capturing moments most of us weren’t alive to see.

    #11

    Marine With Dog, Vietnam. 1971

    Soldier holding a dog during a rare historical moment, capturing emotions amid war in a vintage color photo.

    #12

    A Los Angeles Policeman Poses With A Group Of Flappers In The 1920s

    Vintage rare historical photo of a police officer with seven women in 1920s attire outside L.A. Police Station.

    #13

    A Customer Using The Internet At Burger King, 1998

    Teen eating fast food while using vintage computers in an internet cafe, a rare historical photo capturing past technology.

    #14

    Three Female Students Bauhaus, Dessau (Germany). 1927

    Three women in disheveled clothes with wild hair standing against a wall in a rare historical photo.

    #15

    Group Of Friends Enjoy The Beach, Circa 1940s

    Four women in vintage swimsuits posing together on a beach in a rare historical photo from the past.

    #16

    The Shambles In York (UK) Inspiration For Diagon Alley From Harry Potter. Late 1800s And Today

    Rare historical photos showing a narrow cobblestone street with old buildings, comparing past and present views.

    #17

    Harlem Grocer Standing In Front Of His Store, 1937

    Rare historical photo of a man standing outside a grocery and delicatessen storefront from the early 20th century.

    #18

    Just Retired After 42 Years As An Obstetrical Nurse, At The Same Hospital. Here I Am At The Start (1979) And End Of My Career!

    Side-by-side rare historical photos showing a woman nurse working with medical equipment decades apart.

    #19

    Grocery Shopping, 1945

    Woman and child shopping in a grocery store, captured in a rare historical photo showcasing mid-20th century fashion and lifestyle.

    #20

    Unknown Woman Stands In Front Of An Amusement Park, Pripyat, April 27th 1986, Just Days After The Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster

    Vintage rare historical photo of a large Ferris wheel near apartment buildings with a woman standing in the foreground.

    #21

    Two Women Sitting Outside On The Fire Escape In Harlem, New York City, 1978

    Two people sitting on a narrow fire escape, engaging in conversation, a rare historical photo capturing urban life.

    #22

    Mott Street, Chinatown, NYC, C. 1905

    Two women wearing vintage clothing and hats beside a street vendor cart in a rare historical photo from the early 1900s.

    #23

    Men Observing Fountain That Froze Solid In Detroit, 1917

    Rare historical photo of a large frozen ice tower in a city park with two people standing nearby in winter.

    #24

    The Liquidators Worked In The Immediate Vicinity Of The Damaged Reactor. Chernobyl 1986

    Workers in protective gear pulling a cable near the damaged Chernobyl nuclear power plant during the 1986 disaster cleanup.

    #25

    United Airlines Stewardess In 1970

    Woman in vintage outfit using an old-fashioned rotary phone, captured in a rare historical photo from the past.

    #26

    1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window

    Vintage rare historical photo of a classic car with airline crew near airport terminal and retro architecture.

    #27

    East Harlem, New York City, 1947 - 1951

    Rare historical photo of a young girl in vintage clothing standing outdoors in an urban neighborhood with brick buildings.

    #28

    Oscar Gaither And Family Eating Dinner. He Is A Tenant Farmer Near Mcleansboro, Illinois

    Rare historical photo of a family sharing a meal around a kitchen table in a modest home setting.

    #29

    Jane Seymour, 1978

    Young woman in a vintage white dress sitting cross-legged outdoors in a rare historical photo capturing a moment from the past.

    #30

    Family In Tent Home Near Alexandria, Louisiana

    Rare historical photo of a family resting together, capturing a poignant moment from the past.

    #31

    Alexandre Gustave Eiffel, Left, Explores The Completed Tower With A Friend, 1889

    Two men in vintage attire stand on a spiral staircase high above a city in a rare historical photo.

    #32

    An East German Soldier Passing A Flower Through The Berlin Wall Before It Was Torn Down, 1989

    East German border guard offering a red flower through a gap in the Berlin Wall in a rare historical photo.

    #33

    Receptionist Waits At Her Desk. General Motors Technical Center, 1965

    Woman sitting in a large modern bowl-shaped chair in a stylish mid-century interior rare historical photo capturing a unique moment

    #34

    The Lincoln Memorial In Washington, Dc In 1907

    Rare historical photo showing Lincoln Memorial under construction with surrounding grassy fields and workers in early 1900s.

    #35

    Katherine Johnson, "Human Computer", Famously Calculated The Flight Trajectory For Alan Shepard, The First American In Space, In 1962

    Rare historical photo of a woman working at a desk with documents and a globe in an office setting.

    #36

    Immigrant Family At Ellis Island, Looking At New York's Skyline, 1925

    Family with luggage overlooking a foggy city skyline in a rare historical photo capturing a moment from the past.

    #37

    A Mother And Daughter Hamming It Up For The Camera, Ca 1900

    Rare historical photo collage of a woman and child in vintage clothing capturing moments from the past.

    #38

    The Vienna Court Opera, 1902

    Rare historical photo of early 20th century pedestrians with parasols walking near a grand European building on a cobblestone street.

    #39

    Central Park, New York City, 1973

    Man helping young boy ride red bicycle on a path in a park in rare historical photo capturing a timeless moment.

    #40

    Famous Architects Dressed As Their Buildings At An Architect Ball, 1931

    Group of people dressed in rare historical photo costumes representing buildings and a figure in front of a curtain.

    #41

    Mrs. Fields, The Founder Of The Mrs. Fields Cookie Company, 1982

    Woman smiling with freshly baked chocolate chip cookies on trays in a rare historical photo capturing moments from the past.

    #42

    Beach Day, 1947 - 1951

    Rare historical photo showing a lively beach scene with diverse groups of people enjoying a sunny day outdoors.

    #43

    Miss Kate Fearing Strong Attending The Vanderbilt Ball In 1883

    Rare historical photo of a Victorian woman with a cat perched on her head, showcasing unique fashion and unusual pet display.

    #44

    La, California,1980

    Rare historical photo of a vintage gas station with classic cars and people filling up in a busy urban setting.

    #45

    All Star Game. San Diego 1992

    Rare historical photo of people watching a TV baseball game outdoors near a stadium at dusk in the 1980s.

    #46

    Christmas Time In The 1950s

    Vintage rare historical photo of a woman and child by a silver Christmas tree with red ornaments in a living room.

    #47

    9-Year-Old Girl April, Carries Her Family On Her Back (Over 425 Lbs) In Muscle Beach, Cal, 1945

    Vintage rare historical photo showing a crowded beach with acrobats performing a human tower stunt.

    #48

    Riding A Bicycle Down The Steps Of The United States Capitol. 1884

    Man riding a vintage high-wheel bicycle down steep steps in a rare historical photo capturing a unique moment in time.

    #49

    Pizza Hut - 1976

    Family dining at a vintage restaurant with checkered tablecloth, enjoying pizza and drinks in a rare historical photo.

    #50

    Photograph Of A Young Boy. 1913

    Vintage rare historical photo of a young boy standing by a window in early 20th century clothing.

    #51

    Bryn Owen Aged 17 With His Vespa Scooter, Which Has 34 Mirrors And 81 Lights On The Front And Back, All Bought With His Pocket Money, Leicestershire, England, 1983

    Young man on a vintage scooter with numerous mirrors and headlights in a rare historical photo on a village street.

    #52

    A Debris Of Dishes Found On The Wreck Of The Titanic, 1985

    Underwater archaeological site with rare historical photos of ancient artifacts and seashells on the ocean floor

    #53

    Disneyland Employee Cafeteria, 1961

    Rare historical photo of people in vintage costumes waiting in line at a diner, capturing a unique moment from the past.

    #54

    My Grandfather Born 1919 With His Grandfather Born 1860

    Vintage rare historical photo of an elderly man and smiling child dressed in early 20th century winter clothing.

    #55

    Multnomah Falls, Oregon, USA, 1918

    Rare historical photo of early 20th century car and people near a tall waterfall surrounded by dense forest.

    #56

    A 28-Year-Old Roald Dahl And A 45-Year-Old Ernest Hemingway In London, 1944

    Rare historical photo showing two men walking on a street, one in military uniform and the other in a suit with a beard.

    #57

    Large Crowd Of People Smiling, Some With Raised Hands, East Harlem, C. 1948

    Group of diverse young people smiling and waving in a rare historical photo capturing moments many weren’t alive to see.

    #58

    Soldier Coming Home To His Daughter After Wwii, 1945

    Rare historical photo of a soldier joyfully welcoming a young girl running into his open arms outdoors.

    #59

    Harrison Ford And Karen Allen On The Set Of Raiders Of The Lost Ark, 1981

    Rare historical photo of a man and woman standing in a desert setting, capturing a moment from the past.

    #60

    Great Depression Family, 1934

    Rare historical photo of a family sitting on a wooden porch with a baby in a vintage stroller outdoors.

    #61

    Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Re-Creates Her Daughter’s Birth Photo

    Side-by-side rare historical photos from 1999 and 2016 showing family moments captured over time.

    #62

    A Sailor's Request For An Extraordinary Leave Of Absence, 1967

    Rare historical photo of a 1967 Navy leave request form with a personal note about family plans highlighted.

    #63

    He Called It In 1993

    Yearbook photos of students including Michael Lee with caption referencing Chicago Cubs 2016 World Championship in rare historical photos.

    #64

    Chichen Itza 1892 And Now

    Rare historical photos showing an ancient pyramid from a dense forest and its modern restored state under blue skies.

    #65

    The First Lowe’s Store Opened In 1921, As Lowe’s North Wilkesboro Hardware, And Was Operated By Lucius S. Lowe

    Old Lowe's hardware store building with pickup trucks parked outside, a rare historical photo capturing a moment in time.

    #66

    Incredibly Sharp Looking Kids In Harlem, 1970

    Three young men dressed in suits standing and walking on a city sidewalk in a rare historical photo.

    #67

    Shigeru Miyamoto, Creator Of Mario And Other Characters And Video Games For Nintendo, Holds A Nintendo Game Boy Containing The Super Mario World Video Game. June 1992

    Inventor smiling and holding an original Nintendo Game Boy in rare historical photo capturing iconic technology moment

    #68

    A Boy Selling Lemonade From His Frontyard In 1973

    Young boy wearing glasses and a baseball cap selling lemonade at a stand in a rare historical photo outdoors.

    #69

    Harrison Ford In Apocalypse Now. 1979

    Man in vintage army uniform and glasses, captured in rare historical photo representing moments most of us weren’t alive to see

    #70

    Boy Watches TV For The First Time From An Appliance Store Window 1948

    Young boy dressed in a suit watching an early television set in a rare historical photo capturing the world's past.

    #71

    A Selfie From 1951

    Young man wearing glasses and suit taking a self-portrait with a vintage camera in a rare historical photo.

    #72

    A Man Begging For His Wife's Forgiveness Inside Divorce Court In Chicago, 1948

    Rare historical photo showing a man kneeling and proposing to a woman dressed in vintage clothing, with another man watching.

    #73

    Ernest Hemingway's Passport Photo, 1923

    Vintage rare historical photo of a young man on an old official passport document with visible stamp marks.

    #74

    Railroad Bridge From The Years 1901-1904, In The State Of Oregon, USA

    Rare historical photo of a large timber log structure with workers and a steam-powered machine in a forest.

    #75

    He’s Impersonating His 19 Year Old Self In Vietnam 1966

    Side-by-side rare historical photos of a soldier in vintage military uniform holding snacks and a drink during wartime.

