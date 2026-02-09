ADVERTISEMENT

At its core, every building is just walls and a roof. But in the right hands, that blank canvas can become something extraordinary. All it takes is passion, great taste, and a bold vision to transform a regular space into something special.

The World Of Interiors on Instagram proves this again and again. The page collects designs that can only be described as art—from extravagant apartments owned by fashion designers to humble but colorful homes belonging to ordinary milkmen. We’ve rounded up some of the best below. Scroll down to see them.

Britain’s Only Private Train

Cozy bold and beautiful interior with vintage wooden walls, patterned textiles, and antique decor accents in a bedroom and living area.

    #2

    Fashion Editor Grace Coddington Puts Her Famous Cats To Work As Muses For Murals

    Cozy bold and beautiful interior with illustrated wall art, velvet seating, and warm yellow tones creating a unique atmosphere

    In the San Vicente Bungalows, a low-key California members’ club frequented by those in the know.

    #3

    Wicker Is Having A Moment Again. Just Like The Pliable Organic Fibres That Form It, The Craft Always Bounces Back

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring wicker chairs, vibrant yellow floral arrangement, and eclectic vintage decor elements.

    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Boy I would sincerely dislike dusting that stuff.

    #4

    Jane Schulak Once Summoned David Hicks To Michigan To Help Rescue Her New ‘Ugly’ Home

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring vibrant floral patterns and a unique canopy bed in a richly decorated bedroom.

    Though their encounter proved ill-timed, his acolytes Barbara Wirth and Christian Badin picked up the baton after he died – a partnership that would teach the owner all she knows.

    #5

    Some 20,000 Books – In Niches, Stacked On A Saarinen Table, And Steeply Shelved

    Spacious bold and beautiful interior with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a red sofa, and eclectic decor in a stylish living room.

    1902 Milan flat of editore Massimo Vitta Zelman, one of Italy’s top publishers of art books and catalogues.

    #6

    Milkman Ruurd Wiersma Spent Five Years Decorating The Walls Of His Modest House In Burdaard

    Rustic kitchen interiors with bold, colorful murals and vintage decor showcasing beautiful and unique interior design ideas.

    #7

    Hidden Behind The Neo-Renaissance Façade Of Monumental Leuven University Library Is An Unexpected 20th-Century Masterpiece

    Ornate wooden staircase with bold and beautiful interiors featuring detailed animal carvings and intricate woodwork.

    #8

    Thucydides Papageorgiou Was In The Process Of Restoring His Childhood Home In Kapesovo, Northwestern Greece, When He Chanced Upon A Swirl Of Colour Beneath The White Plasterwork

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring vibrant murals, antique bookshelves, and colorful patterned fireplace designs

    Adorning almost every room were sumptuous murals from 18th-century Zagori merchants, having lain undiscovered for decades.

    #9

    Anyone Answering The Call Of Nature In Kawakawa, A Town On New Zealand’s North Island, Is In For A Huge Surprise Down At The Public Loos

    Bold and beautiful interior bathroom design with colorful mosaic tiles and stained glass windows under wooden beams

    There they’ll be accosted by wonky floors, forests of totem-like columns, the odd whale relief and a kaleidoscope of tiles.

    #10

    Victor Horta’s Home/Studio Near Brussels Pushed Boundaries For What Art Nouveau Could Achieve

    Elegant vintage interiors with bold details and beautiful wooden finishes showcasing unique and timeless design elements.

    Now that it’s a museum, visitors can meander on down to discover the work of one of Belgium’s biggest architects.

    #11

    Subtle And Simply Decorated, Artists Dörte And Volker Berner’s Home In Rural Namibia Has An Unmistakeable Quiet Power

    Rustic bold and beautiful interiors featuring colorful geometric patterns and cozy vintage bedroom with wooden furniture and art-filled walls.

    It’s the result of patient ministrations made gradually over 50 years.

    #12

    Houses Don’t Get Any More Opulent Than Otto Wagner’s Storied Villa In Vienna

    Elegant bold and beautiful interiors featuring a vintage tiled round bathtub and a luxurious living room with chandelier and artwork.

    #13

    In His Bethnal Green Flat, A Former Yoga Studio, Artist Enrico David Uses The Human Body As A Vehicle For Mental Contortions In A Range Of Media

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring eclectic furniture, vibrant rugs, indoor plants, and creative bookshelf arrangements in a cozy living space

    #14

    17th-Century Riverine Flat In Paris

    Hallway with bold and beautiful interiors featuring detailed wall murals, wooden doors, and patterned ceiling design.

    Scenic-paper maestros Mehmet and Dimonah Iksel have fused French Hollywood Regency furniture with exquisitely detailed tableaux. In typical Iksel fashion, pattern meets pattern in almost every corner.

    #15

    This Late 1950s Apartment In Milan Remains Remarkably Untouched Since The Day It Was Designed

    Bathroom with bold pink patterned tiles and modern fixtures showcasing beautiful interiors design.

    #16

    The Vertiginous Construction And Disconcerting Décor Of Their House – Set In Aspic – Are All Of The Pair’s Mischievous Intent To Tease, Please And Create Unease

    Bold and beautiful interior with unique decor, patterned stairs, vintage items, and a large floral umbrella centerpiece

    Fifty years ago, Salvador Dali was putting the finishing touches on what was to become one of his final masterworks, 'Gala Nude Looking at the Sea Which at 18 Metres Appears the President Lincoln'. He painted it here, in Port Lligat, Catalonia, where he and his wife Gala found home.

    #17

    Richly Patterned Maiolica Tiles Crop Up Everywhere In Sicily, But Nowhere In Quite Such Profusion As Pio Mellina’s Open-To-The-Public Apartments In A Historic Palazzo

    Room interior with bold colorful tiled walls and vintage furniture showcasing bold and beautiful interiors design ideas

    #18

    Design Studio Casa Josephine’s Has Turned This Investor’s Flat In Madrid From ‘Empty Box’ Into Treasure Chest

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring a glass dining table, velvet chairs, sheer curtains, and warm earthy tones in a stylish room.

    Design studio Casa Josephine’s use of rare materials, from onyx to travertine, has turned this investor’s flat in Madrid from ‘empty box’ into treasure chest.

    #19

    The Pavillon De Voisins

    Modern interior with a spiral staircase and wall covered in books showcasing bold and beautiful interiors design.

    Despite his undying passion for the styles of the 18th-century French courts, in later life Karl Lagerfeld drew increasing aesthetic sustenance from his childhood in northern Germany

    #20

    Wall After Wall Of Intricate Mural Decoration

    Eclectic bold interior featuring warm tones, unique artwork, patterned cushions, and intricate decorative wall details.

    Folk-art aficionados will be humming with excitement at what the artist and honeybee guardian, Karina Czudnochowski, has achieved in her home.

    #21

    She’s Ensured Something To Nourish The Soul Is Woven Into Every Room

    Cozy dining room with bold and beautiful interiors featuring vintage chandelier, colorful table, and artistic wall murals.

    Tapestry artist Brenda Goggs’s ‘ex-govie’ in Canberra was taken apart and remade anew – its layout perfectly tailored, indeed, to fit the vast, floor-to-ceiling frame on which she plies her craft.

    #22

    U Is For... Ugly

    Vibrant bold and beautiful interiors with eclectic furniture, colorful art, patterned rug, and green bookshelves filled with books.

    ‘Ugly’ is a floating cultural construct. It can attach itself to anything broken, deformed or on the margins. But we can also see that with bebop jazz, Surrealist art, or Brutalist architecture, a creative rupture with conventions of beauty is often the spur to progress.

    Pictured here is fashion designer Johnson Hartig’s riotous library at his home in Los Angeles (WoI October 2021).

    #23

    He’s Cleverly Converted A Former Garage Into A Polychrome Home And Studio

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring eclectic decor, wooden furniture, colorful art, and unique lighting in a cozy kitchen setting.

    Dutch painter Dirk Jensma a former make-up artist, has found joy and inspiration aplenty in the town of Sóller on the northwest coast of Mallorca.

    #24

    A Former Silk Factory In Ardèche Wasn’t A Hard Sell For Pierre-Gilles Chaussonnet – Artist And Inventor Of ‘Machine Sculptures'

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring a military-inspired bedroom with camouflage bedspread and industrial lighting accents

    Despite its remote location, he revitalised the factory with interventions that are as decorative as they are innovative.

    #25

    Like A Cluster Of Daleks, The Curvaceous-Cum-Spiky Live/Work Home Created By The Late Carlos Páez Vilaró In 1980s Argentina Might As Well Be Life On Mars

    Cozy living room with bold and beautiful interiors featuring a unique round wooden table and curved seating near a fireplace.

    #26

    The Architect Anders Annerstedt And Designer Katarina Abrahamsson Created A Temple To Mid-Century Modernism, Furnished With Vintage Pieces By Pioneers Josef Frank, Hans Wegner, Arne Jacobsen And Gae Aulenti

    Cozy interior with bold bookshelves around staircase and a black leather chair in a beautiful living space.

    #27

    Lucie De Moyencourt’s South African Home Is A Gleaming Pearl In The Table Mountain Terrain

    Green bathtub and sink in a bold and beautiful interior with red framed mirror and blue curtains in a stylish bathroom design

    The artist’s home is a nautical grotto and a muse for her ever-growing shop, Shellegance.

    #28

    Transplanted To Tangier After Kissing New York Goodbye, Frank De Biasi And Gene Meyer Bought, Fused And Did Up The Place Next To Their Own. It Rocked The Kasbah

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring vibrant green tiles, arched windows, and unique decorative lighting in a bright living space.

    #29

    An Artist’s Flat In London’s Trellick Tower Is The Perfect Playground For Decorator Adam Bray’s Corbusier Colours And Glossy Ceilings

    Modern kitchen with bold mint green countertops and sleek stainless steel cabinets in beautiful interiors design.

    #30

    In The Middle Of Milan, Roberto Gerosa Has Taken A Former Frozen-Fish Warehouse And Fashioned It Into A Magical Kingdom

    Cozy bold and beautiful interiors featuring a canopy bed, vibrant textiles, stacked books, and eclectic decor elements.

    Raising the roof and adding a suspended upper floor, the art director/decorator has filled his live-in studio with books, bric-a-brac, quirky bespoke furniture and the tools of his trade – textiles, embroidered trim and lamp-making materials. As he told Lee Marshall in our January 2018 issue, 'my job is all about atmosfera'.

    #31

    Yvonne Bailey Smith’s Home Brilliantly Showcases African, Caribbean And Diasporan Art

    Cozy bold and beautiful interiors featuring eclectic decor, bookshelves, sculptures, and vibrant plants in a warm living space.

    #32

    Sorbet Hues And Delectable Collections Of Objet Trouvé Whet One’s Decorative Appetite In This Victorian Townhouse In East Molesey, Belonging To Artists Karen Nicol And Peter Clark

    Staircase wall decorated with a bold and beautiful collection of vintage and colorful coat hangers for unique interiors.

    #33

    In The Early 1970s, This 16th-Century Castle In The Netherlands Was On The Point Of Dereliction

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring a vibrant red cabinet, classic portraits, patterned vases, and a striped rug in a stylish room.

    n strode the late furniture and product designer Peter Ghyczy, whose antiques, ancestral portraits and space-age pieces still live in perfect harmony.

    The red double doors in the first image, which were bought at an antique shop, conceal a hatch that leads to a wine cellar. Flanking them are floating glass shelves – a 1972 design and one of Peter's first. The large painting at left is by one of his ancestors, while the oval portraits have been in the house for generations. The ‘Garden Egg Chair’ is a limited-edition model in matte silver.

    #34

    Since Moving To Margate, Nicholas Cullinan And Mattias Vendelmans Have Been Seeing Quite A Lot Of The Skies That Drew Turner To The Resort

    Modern bold interior with curved metal walls, large windows, and built-in wooden bookshelves filled with colorful books.

    In fact, every passing cloud is the source of endless reflection, thanks to all the mirrored strips that line their bolthole in a Brutalist block.

    #35

    This Virtually Untouched Gem Of A 1930s Hunting Lodge Outside Paris By The Designer And Architect Pierre Petit Is Complete With Original Furnishings And Decoration

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring a curved staircase, vintage furniture, and detailed wall artwork in a stylish living space

    In this Art Deco Gesamtkunstwerk all the creative disciplines unite to spectacular effect.

    #36

    Built In Agde, France, By An Unlikely Heir With A Taste For Opium And An ‘Ultimately Fatal Genius’

    Ornate interior with colorful mosaic tiles and artistic plant and water designs in a bold and beautiful interior setting

    Château Laurens drew for its inspiration from sources as diverse as Egyptian architecture, ancient Greek symbolism and Silk Road caravanserai. This surreal temple of dreams, recently restored and reopened to the public, would be at home in a tale spun by Scheherazade...

    #37

    Parham House Put To Use Its 17th-Century Needlework Collection With Great Effect, Inspiring Planting Schemes And Even A Modern Maze

    Vintage bold and beautiful interiors featuring detailed ceiling artwork, antique furniture, and ornate decor in a spacious room.

    Plus, keeping with a tradition established in the 1920s, 30 buckets of flowers are cut from the garden and grounds each week, filling the house with arrangements – all based on the embroideries around them.

    #38

    Never Let It Be Said That Pakistan’s Truck Drivers Lack Imagination Or Vision

    Vibrant and bold interiors of a vehicle cabin featuring colorful patterns, textured fabrics, and ornate decorative elements.

    They’ve got them both by the lorry load, commissioning highly skilled phool patti artists to turn their cabs into prettified pads.

    #39

    In An Area That’s Long Attracted The Cream Of Cairo, Photographic Agent George Lang Is Sitting Pretty In The Immobilia Building, A Landmark Familiar To All Citizens

    Elegant living room with bold and beautiful interiors featuring vintage furniture, patterned rugs, and colorful wall art.

    Filling his lofty flat with antiques bought locally has been a culturally enriching adventure for the Australian émigré.

    #40

    There Is A Particular Focus On Folk Artists From The Northeast, Such As Chico Da Silva, As Well As Salvador Practitioners Who Convey The Vibrancy And Spirituality Of The City

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring eclectic wall art, wooden stairs, and colorful artistic decor in a creative living space

    ‘I call myself a folk artist, because I find it to be the most generous category,’ says Abe Odedina . ‘It’s a nice group to be a part of because it has a healthy relationship with history.’ His Salvador house attests: it is engulfed by artwork that he and his wife Sarah – who made the ‘Hope is the thing with feathers’ tapestry – have collected throughout their travels in Brazil.

    theworldofinteriors Report

    #41

    It’s Amazing What And Who You Can Squeeze Into A Bijou Rental Flat In An East London Warehouse

    Cozy rustic interior with bold and beautiful fireplace design, vintage ladder, and eclectic decorative elements in living room.

    For one trio – up-and-coming gourmet Jago Rackham, artist Lowena Hearn and curator Tosia Leniarska – that means quite an array of cookware, objets, paintings, sculpture and, at least once a week, some very well-fed supper guests…

    #42

    In A 1920s Brooklyn Co-Op, Tony Liu – Co-Founder Of Diet Prada – Has Turned His Apartment Into A Study Of Romance And Restraint, Using Colour As The Mood Music

    Cozy corner with bold and beautiful interiors featuring a plush blue chair, vintage cabinet, and lush green plants.

    Helped by Farrow & Ball’s Patrick O’Donnell, he’s made Impressionist blues, Dior pinks, and Prada greens unfold with unexpected harmony.

    #43

    One Of Italy’s Most Soulful, Off-The-Beaten-Track Retreats

    Vintage bold and beautiful interiors with wooden furniture, intricate decor, and warm cozy lighting in a classic home setting

    Stranded in a hilltop settlement in Tuscany during lockdown, Johnny and Elizabeth Petrucci lured a sequestered family home back to life.

    #44

    A Vast Rattan Light Shade That @_nadinejohnson_ Found In Venice When She Was At The Biennale Spreads Baldachin-Like Over The Bed In Her New York Apartment

    Cozy bedroom with bold and beautiful interiors featuring a large wicker lampshade and natural light from windows.

    The blue-and-white lamp, a memento from her mother’s home in Belgium, sits on the bedside table. Next to it is a 1960s ‘Les Arcs’ chair, designed by Charlotte Perriand.

    #45

    White Grapes Hang From The Kitchen Ceiling At This Ancient Monastery Orchard In The High Tiber Valley

    Rustic bold interior with wooden table, hanging dried flowers, stone fireplace, and cozy vintage chair with a dog.

    Until February, when Isabella dalla Ragione presses them to make 50 litres of vin santo. She has spent over 40 years searching convents, family estates and abandoned farms for forgotten species of tree, bringing many back from the brink of extinction.

    #46

    Decorator Joanna Plant Has Done Up A Camden Off-Licence (And Flats Above) Once Frequented By Amy Winehouse

    Bold and beautiful interior with vintage wooden chair, patterned storage boxes, striped armchair, and eclectic decor elements.

    When she bought the place in 2023, all the floors came up and the fake ceilings came down.

    #47

    Architect Umberto Mantineo Brought His Engineer’s Eye To Rational Live/Work Space

    Bold and beautiful interior featuring a red bed, classic artwork, and eclectic decor in a cozy bedroom setting.

    Renovated from a boxy 1930s basement apartment in Rome's Flaminio district, enlivening it with Empire-style furniture and spiky ceramics. In the bedroom, for example, to the left of a 17th-century Madonna and child is an Empire commode. Chomping a banana on top of it is a vintage ceramic monkey by Giovanni Ronzan.

    #48

    The House Became His Life’s Work – A Strange Shrine To A Lost Love, Its Murals And Cradles A Tribute To The Family He Never Had

    Ornate bold and beautiful interior featuring an artistic patterned sofa and intricate wooden wall paneling with mirror accents.

    Waiting for the return of his fiancée, who was working away from home, Karl Junker – once a promising artist – began building a sprawling carved-wood house for their life together in the German town of Lemgo. But his betrothed never returned, abandoning him without a word.

    #49

    A Certain Atypical Tuscan Property In Pescia Fiorentina

    Elegant dining room with bold and beautiful interiors featuring vintage furniture, floral centerpiece, and classic paintings on walls.

    Has played host to a motley band of bloodspattered trackers over the years – opera composer Giacomo Puccini among them – drawn to the lodge by the region’s abundance of game. Since Paolo and Maria Cattaneo got their hands on the place in the 1970s, though, they’ve managed to tame it into a family home – but that’s not to say the couple have banished its historic chasseur chic.

    #50

    Melissa Ulfane, Founder Of The Acclaimed Pushkin, Has Been Exploring The World – And Collecting En Route – Ever Since She Was A Young Girl

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring an elegant bookshelf, classic painting, and vintage decor in a stylish living space.

    But now the spoils from her adventures, as showcased in her 17th-century home in Paris, are going under the hammer as she embarks on another thrilling new chapter.

    #51

    On A Mountainside In Piedmont, Paolo Pejrone Has Created His Own Slice Of Paradise

    Cozy vintage interior featuring bold and beautiful furniture, colorful cushions, and a classic wood stove in a warm living room.

    #52

    The Blossom-Bright Home In Kent

    Rustic dining room with bold blue cupboard, vintage plates, wooden table, and chairs showcasing beautiful interiors design.

    #53

    Painter Jean Messagier And His Wife, The Ceramicist Marcelle Baumann, Found A Retreat From Frenetic Mid-Century Paris

    Bold and beautiful interiors with wooden ceilings, eclectic art, vintage furniture, and warm natural lighting in a cozy living space

    #54

    Alan Rorke Take Their Décor Cues From East Asian Culture, Transmuting An Affection For Comme Des Garçons Shirts, Ceramics And Silk Kimonos Into Their Suburban Cape Town Home

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring a vibrant green sofa, wooden wardrobe, patterned room divider, and light blue walls.

    #55

    Swedish Decorator Beata Applies A Romantic Jamesian Sensibility To A Gilded Age Mansion In New York

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring wood paneling, marble countertop, modern bar stools, and artistic wall designs in a stylish home bar.

    #56

    ‘They Are Extras That Have Added Authenticity, Beauty And Pleasure To My Life’

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring eclectic decor, patterned curtains, vintage furnishings, and artistic accessories.

    #57

    Symbolist Belgian Painter James Ensor Specialised In Scenes With The Clangour Of Ghastly Carnivals. They Seem All The More Uncanny In His Strait-Laced Family Home In Ostend, Reckons Barbara Stoeltie

    Eclectic interior featuring a vintage organ, bold mural wall art, and a mustard yellow armchair for beautiful stylish decor.

    #58

    In The 1950s Vladimir Ossipoff, A Russian Pioneer Of Hawaiian Modernism, Built A Mountain Cabin On The Island Of O‘Ahu

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring wooden accents, teal seating, and mountain views in a cozy, stylish living space.

    Once the émigré solved the challenge of transporting his materials 720 metres above sea level, the abode enjoyed a 270-degree panorama of wilderness, from the peaks to the Pacific Ocean.

    #59

    So What Exactly Do You Do With An Old German Minehunter That Suddenly Sails Into Your Possession?

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring a cozy white sofa, built-in bookshelves, and unique industrial design elements.

    The question foxed Gian Carlo Bussei the very moment he made his extravagant impulse buy. But after getting a protégée of Renzo Mongiardino on board, the dashing industrialist and poet decided to deck out the vessel’s interior like the most opulent Ottoman encampment.

    #60

    In Ojai, A Small City Northwest Of Los Angeles, Photographer-Turned-Ceramicist Hilary Walsh Lives In Her Family Home, Alongside Peacocks And Earthy Ceramics

    White peacock walking through bold and beautiful interiors featuring rustic pottery and dark wooden furniture.

    #61

    Rolf Sachs The Swiss Artist’s Car Park-Turned-Studio Is Still Eloquent In The Design Principles Of Its Prima Lingua

    Creative workspace with bold and beautiful interiors featuring art-filled walls and a cluttered wooden desk in a vibrant room.

    #62

    ‘Step Inside The Vienna Stage. You Might Call It A Gesamtkunstwerk,’ Says Ballet Costume Designer Susanne Bisovsky Of Her Cosmopolitan Atelier

    Vintage kitchen with bold floral patterns and beautiful decorative tins creating striking bold and beautiful interiors.

    Located in the city’s 7th district – once the heart of a thriving silk industry – the studio is part salon, part archive, and entirely enchanting.

    #63

    Having Relocated To Bulgaria Over 20 Years Ago, Tim Clinch Has Grown To Love Its Quieter Pace Of Life

    Rustic interior featuring bold and beautiful decor with vintage portraits, wooden furniture, and vibrant textile accents.

    Here, the photographer divulges how he has found things to do in the country and, touchingly, kept in contact with his home’s previous owners.

    #64

    Tom Phillips Subscribed To Picasso’s Notion That One’s Whole House Should Serve As A Studio

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring an eclectic artist’s studio with vintage furniture and creative wall art design.

    And the late artist happily used the unpainted surfaces of his early Victorian home in Peckham, south London, as a sketchbook, whether for scribbled phone numbers, drawn ideas or ‘notes to self’. Short on creature comforts, the place became a 3D embodiment of the owner’s mind.

    #65

    Tim Walker’s Canal-Side Cottage – Formerly A Buddhist Commune – Is Filled With All Manner Of Items Picked Up On His Many Work Expeditions

    Bold and beautiful interior featuring a decorated fireplace, wooden beams, colorful textiles, and eclectic artwork.

    The place feels ‘like a sanctuary with the most incredible energy’, says Vogue’s star photographer.

    #66

    A Bathroom Full Of Masks

    Bold and beautiful interiors with a unique clawfoot bathtub and a vibrant wall of eclectic decorative masks.

    Museum of Witchcraft and Magic director Simon Costin conjures a new look for his 16th-century Cornish long-house, Dockacre.

    #67

    Fresh From Designing A Mega-Gallery, Argentinian Architect Luis Laplace Landed The Revamp Of A Small-Fry Fisherman’s Villa In Mahón, Menorca’s Sailboat-Filled Main Port

    Cozy kitchen interior with shelves of colorful dishes and decorative vintage kitchenware in bold and beautiful interiors.

    From the ‘old village’ green tones to the rustic redwork trim pinned on the shelves, Villa Pepita sings of it’s modest origins.

    #68

    Cosy, Spanish-Style Bungalow Encapsulates A Lifetime Of Collecting, Distilled Into A Tapestry Of Cultural And Pastoral References

    Cozy bedroom with green metal bedframe surrounded by bold and beautiful interiors featuring extensive bookshelves and eclectic decor.

    #69

    She Reckons Vision And Style Are Ripe For Some Credit Too

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring vibrant red vanity, detailed artwork, and a richly patterned carpet in a stylish bathroom setting

    Surrounded by acre upon acre of aromatic citrus groves – not to mention 40,000 first-edition books now in her care – Fiona Corsini di San Giuliano couldn’t be more content in her ancient masseria on Sicily’s eastern coast. The châtelaine, who’s an artist, gardener and retreat host, attributes it all to providence, though Marella Caracciolo Chia would beg to disagree.

    #70

    Mayan And Hispanic Cultures Collide In This 17th-Century Church In Mexico

    Ornate bold and beautiful interiors featuring intricate gold details and colorful hand-painted wall designs in historic setting.

    #71

    When Laura Ungaro Was Finally Allowed To View The Three-Storey Flat In Paris That Her Daughter And Son-In-Law Had Decorated On Her Behalf, She Was Flooded With Emotion

    Bold and beautiful interiors featuring a stylish kitchen with vintage cabinets and modern stainless steel appliances.

    Why? The project was to have been orchestrated by her husband, the fashion designer Emanuel, but his [passing] in 2019 necessitated a mournful change of plans. As a widow, Laura would have to face the new place alone, but at least the collecting passions of her life partner were everywhere in evidence.

    #72

    Among Pistachio Orchards On The Greek Island Of Aegina, Artist Matilda Percy Has Created An Idyllic Retreat

    Rustic dining room with bold red chairs and vintage decor, showcasing beautiful interiors with unique character and charm.

    For those looking to recharge their batteries and tap into the island’s innate inspiration.

    #73

    In Milan, Unprepossessing Exteriors Often Contain World-Class Treasure Troves

    Vintage bold and beautiful interior with eclectic art, sculptures, and decorative items in an inspiring living space.

    The home of collectors Andrea Zanatelli and Kenny Spooren is one such hidden gem, appearing in a new book documenting the beauty, idiosyncrasy and romance of Italian interiors.

    #74

    Traditionally Executed By Married Women, These ‘Bridal Chamber’ Comb Paintings Are Created By Scraping Away A Top Layer Of White Kaolin To Reveal The Black Manganese Beneath

    Rustic bold and beautiful interiors with traditional animal murals and natural thatched ceiling in an earthy, cultural setting.

    Every June, in the tribal villages of Hazaribagh, northeast India, the heavy rains come, washing away the vernacular Khovar designs adorning mud-hut walls. Somehow, their fleeting nature makes them all the more precious.

    #75

    Antique Dealer Lisa Pahne Fills Her Bloomsbury Flat With Flea-Market Finds And Auction Buys

    Vintage kitchen interior with bold and beautiful rustic stove, wooden cabinets, and colorful cookware accents.

    #76

    The Kitchen In Bookseller Henrietta Dax’s House In Cape Town

    Cozy kitchen showcasing bold and beautiful interiors with vintage decor, framed art, and vibrant yellow door accents.

    Decorated with a collection of art created by famous friends or picked up at auction. For instance: numerous posters, among them a local newsbill announcing JM Coetzee’s 2003 Nobel Prize in Literature, a stencil poster for the Workers International Vanguard League from 1994, and The Liverpool Echo’s announcement of the capture of Pretoria in 1900. The lantern was acquired in Rajasthan.

    #77

    Riccardo Priolisi And John Hooks Are Confirmed Classicists, As Their Sicilian Masseria Makes All Too Manifest

    Cozy kitchen interior featuring bold patterned tiles and rustic wooden furniture in a beautiful home setting.

    Over three years, the couple converted this fortified farming hamlet into a vast holiday home, then steeped it in allusions to the great empire based in Italy. Nor have they neglected the illustrious figures, from Goethe to Picasso, who subsequently drew inspiration from the ancients.

    #78

    Step Into The Home Of Sylvain Sankalé And You’re Met With A Canon Of West African Art History

    Cozy living room with bold and beautiful interiors featuring wooden bookshelves, art pieces, and eclectic decor elements.

    #79

    Candace Wheeler’s Upstate New York Summerhouse Was ‘Dirty, Dingy And Delicious

    Vintage bathroom with bold and beautiful interiors featuring white wood paneling and classic fixtures.

    The pictures also reveal, says Mitchell Owens, why she was America’s William Morris.

    #80

    A Refined Combination Of Regency Chic And 1960s Swing Transforms This Stockholm Interior From Earnest To Electric

    Cozy kitchen interior with bold blue ceiling, patterned curtain, and stylish countertop in a beautiful home setting.

