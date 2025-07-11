We’ve gathered some of the most unique and interesting home decor ideas that people have shared online. So get ready to get inspired, make yourself comfortable, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

Having a home is great, but most folks spend the majority of their time inside it, not just admiring the building’s walls. So it stands to reason that interior design is a pretty important part of having a living space. This is considerably easier said than done, so it can always be helpful to explore other folks’ ideas.

#1 I Wallpapered My Built In Shelves And I’m In Love Share icon Posted here for some advice on refreshing this room a few months ago and got some good advice that the shelves weren’t working as a focal point in the room with all the clear glass items (swipe for before photo). I didn’t want to get rid of the wineglasses etc since this a useful place for them so I added wallpaper to give it some pop and I love how it turned out.

Still working on making some small changes to the room but I’m thrilled with what a difference the wallpaper has made.



#2 My Husband Built Floating Shelves With Grow Lights For Some Of My Plants, And I Painted A Mural Behind Them Share icon

#3 Gave Our Small Bathroom A Budget Makeover - Thoughts? (After/Before Pics) Share icon

#4 Nursery Makeover Before And After Share icon We wanted a gender-neutral nursery with nature elements and a warm, sunny and cozy vibe. Missing a rug and a side table but it's pretty much ready 💛



#5 Under Stairs Reading Nook Share icon My husband and I built this reading nook and I couldn’t be more in love! (Will be adding a cabinet door to that empty space under the little fireplace and eventually making the fireplace look built in but that can wait)



#6 The Thing We Love The Most About Our Home: Having A Private Library Share icon

#7 This Is My Downstairs Powder Room Share icon Since it's only 3' x 5', I thought the remodeling job would be easy. Nope. Took me about 8 weeks to complete. My home is from the Victorian-Era (circa 1900). I know this isn't everyone's cup of tea but I like it.



#8 Before And After Of Our Ugly Bathroom Share icon

#9 Before And After Office Remodel Share icon

#10 Before And After: Kitty Room! Share icon

#11 My Primary Closet Had Lots Of Wasted Space. I Designed/Created A Dedicated Office In There, Still Keeping Enough Room For A Closet. Thought? Share icon

#12 Hubby Thought The Tissue Paper Was Silly. It Worked So Well Though! Share icon I spent the afternoon tracing out our artwork to try different layouts. My husband thought I was crazy until it came time to hang everything and it was sooo much easier. I highly recommend.



#13 I Saved And Reupholstered My Chairs. Results Are Better Than Expected Share icon

#14 Our First Room Renovation In Our First Home. How’d We Do? Share icon

#15 Lean Into Your Pink Tiles Share icon We bought our house in 2017. When we moved in, I hated our 1952 pink tiles. I almost painted them. But my dad said, "wait a few years. They will be back in style" now I'm so glad we didn't.



I really leaned into the vintage vibes and added gold accents and stenciling to look like wallpaper. I'm so happy w how it turned out. These tiles were handmade in Italy and done so well. I wouldn't be able to replace them w anything of real quality and it would gut me to break them all up.



So embrace your old house and really lean into what makes it unique instead of fighting it.



#16 Finally Finished My Living Room In The New Apartment Share icon

#17 I See Your Poop 2.0 Tp Holders And Raise You My Tp Sheep Share icon

#18 Final Library Reveal! Share icon

#19 I Would Be Chuffed Too Share icon

#20 Kitchen Reno - Reused And Reconfigured Existing Cabinets Share icon

#21 It’s Simple, But I’m Happy With This Shelf I Built Share icon

#22 Daughter's Nursery Share icon

#23 Kitchen Remodel…. All Work Done Myself… Very Happy With The Results! (Scroll For The Befores) Share icon

#24 Finally Took Some Updated Pics Of My Studio Apt In NYC Share icon

#25 Gave My Front Door Some New Life Today! Share icon

#26 Wanted A Dark And Moody Office Share icon

#27 Before/After Picture Of Our Hallway Share icon

#28 Pantry Reno Before & After Share icon Slowly but surely turning this builder grade house into a home one project at a time! My goal was to have a neutral space with increased storage and functionality. We also took the opportunity to open up the wall to put in power outlets and run a water line to the wall where the stovetop is so we could drill through and install a pot filler.



The pantry was full to brim before the cabinets went up since the shelves were so narrow (they were also bowing from the lack of supports on the long side, why builder?!?) and now I have tons of empty space. A local company installed the cabinets and butcher block counter and then we did the tile backsplash. I’m considering some more fun/unique cabinet hardware but the current hardware matches what is in the kitchen and mudroom so I’m going to live with it a while and reconsider later



#29 Emerald Green Bathroom (Finally Finished) Share icon

#30 Before And After Of My First Baby (Now Toddler) Room Share icon

#31 Bathroom In 1931 Spanish Revival House In San Marino Share icon

#32 Usually A Demo And Exterior Guy. Don't Crush My Pantry. Before And Afters Share icon

#33 Norwegian Tilt Globe Pendants Over My Kitchen Center Island. I Went With 3 Different Colors Share icon

#34 Just Upgraded Our Dining Room Share icon We don’t have a pantry or enough storage in the kitchen for all my gadgets. This gives me extra space and gets all the bottles off the kitchen counter! Eventually we will hang a wine rack to the left and turn part of the butcher block to a coffee station as well.



#35 I Added A “Mural” To This Huge Blank Wall Share icon This took about 2 days and a lot of trusting the process. I originally planned on more geometric shapes (more bauhaus circles, less squiggly eggs), but quickly realized I wasn’t going to be able to draw those lines with my human hand. I used a level to draw the square lines that the shapes butt up against, but everything else is freehand.



I spent a lot of time looking at example/inspo photos of murals to figure out general layout and proportions. I used a pencil to draw the shapes, then hand painted without taping.



I chose paint colors in the store based on the little paper color cards. It seemed like I was choosing very muted colors, but they look much stronger on the wall. The whole time I wasn’t sure how it would turn out, but I told myself “if i don’t like it, I’ll just paint over it.” I regret starting with red, as it was my least favorite color of the bunch. As the red paint went on, I just thought “abstract geometric period stain!” but I kept going. It looked better with each color added. I love it!



#36 We Turned Our Tiny Box Room Into A Bedroom For Our Baby Daughter Share icon

#37 Kitchen Remodel Done Entirely By My Husband And I For $3k Share icon

#38 Bathroom Refresh! Share icon My partner and I just bought our first home. We know we want to do a full bathroom renovation down the line but we wanted to make it feel less gross in the meantime.

We love it very “mush.” 😏🍄‍🟫



#39 [update] Does Anyone Have Any Ideas On How I Can Make My Room Look Better? Share icon Thanks everyone for your suggestions!! I updated my room this weekend and I’m so pleased with how it turned out, it already feels so much better.



I do have some other curtains ordered, but the grey look ok for now so I may keep them up.



#40 Taupy Kitchen Reno Share icon

#41 We Love This Triangle Bookshelf Share icon

#42 Before & After (Well, During) Share icon

#43 Guest Bathroom Glow-Up, From Shed To Sea Share icon

#44 Primary Bath Before & After Share icon The stone before was making me so dizzy - lived with it for over a year and had to create a more spa-like bathroom retreat. Shifted the shower so we had a his & hers.



#45 I Sincerely Want To Know What You Think About The Final Result Share icon

#46 Before And After Of Our Scary Basement Bathroom. Before Baby #2 Came ! Share icon

#47 Wanted A Dark And Moody Powder Room Share icon

#48 Turned A Coat Closet Into A Coffee Bar Share icon Took over a useless coat closet for my coffee addiction. I live in SE Florida so no need to find a place for non existent coats. The cabinets were special order as they have 3 inches less depth than usual.



#49 Did I Get This Right? Share icon

#50 Custom Laundry Room Cabinets I Built Share icon

#51 You Guys Loved Our Entry Way Table, So I Wanted To Show Off More Of Our Little House! Share icon

#52 Fully Remodeled Kitchen I Recently Built Share icon

#53 Gave The Office A Nice Little Moody Makeover Share icon

#54 Stained Glass Nightstand Lamp Made By Me Share icon

#55 Psa: If You're Considering Painting Old 70s Paneling, Just Do It Share icon I know people tend to love wood in this sub but... i do not. At least not this wood. It was cheap feeling and sooo orange and just not my vibe. My husband and I primed and painted with Sherwin-Williams Retreat in satin, and I'm so pleased with the results. Also happy we kept the baseboards, window casings, and shelf unpainted - i think the green helps de-orange the wood and make it look more modern.



#56 Bathroom Reno Share icon

#57 Recovering Gray Millennial - How Am I Doing? Share icon

#58 My First Apartment Share icon

#59 Just Finished Our Front Room And We’re In Love! Ceiling Tiles Are From Amazon Share icon

#60 I Painted A Tree For My Daughter Share icon

#61 Before And After My Son Room ! Proud Of It, Kinda. It’s Relaxing Share icon

#62 Changed The Vibe Of Our Bedroom Just With New Sheets And Pillows Share icon

#63 Friend Left Town And I Decided To Paint Her Door! (Don’t Worry She Had Mentioned Before She Wanted It Painted, I’m Crazy But Not That Crazy LOL) Share icon

#64 Wallpaper Done! Share icon

#65 Moved Into My Own Apartment Share icon

#66 After/Before Living Room Share icon

#67 An Antique Pew For The Breakfast Nook In Our Sunroom Share icon

#68 Before & After - Fireplace Share icon

#69 My Cozy, Imperfect, Small Kitchen Share icon

#70 I Decided To Finally Decorate An Unused Room Share icon My husband passed away last October. He had been sick with a rare disease and then also Lewy Body dementia. This was his room. Mine was next door, he spent most of his time in the den or living room. At night this is where I would settle him for the night. He passed away in hospital after a fall. It’s been a horrible, sad time. My grown up children were very close to their stepdad and hated seeing the room with the special care stuff in it. I decided it was time for a change as we need the room. My husband used to joke about how I would decorate the room, he was a wonderful, kind human and I miss him every day.



#71 Update Post! All Blue Share icon Posted here quite a few months ago and received some great advice. Decided to step out of my comfort zone and attempt a moody bathroom. I think it’s come together quite well. Just need a window treatment. I was thinking just a bamboo Roman blind? Colour is Blue Accolade by Dulux.



#72 Bathroom Before And After Share icon

#73 I Took Your Staging Advice For My Guest Room, And I Love It. Thanks Guys! Share icon

#74 Parents Said This Was Childish, I Find It Hilarious Share icon

#75 Is My Kitchen Tacky? Share icon I need an honest opinion. Is it ugly? Tacky? Too much? I’ve heard people say it’s “unusual”. Maybe I’m delusional thinking it’s a beautiful kitchen…or just have bad taste.



#76 It’s Over The Top, But It Makes Me So Happy Share icon

#77 I Painted My Tiny Bathroom Green Against All Advice Share icon I wanted to redo my toilette, that was so boring. I hated the floors there are this really ugly Green but I didn’t want to change them it’s too involved … I’m OK with the sink and the toilet too.

And I didn’t wanna spend a lot of money

And so I bought a can of paint for $30 , a new mirror at T.J. Maxx for 24 bucks, hooks from Anthropologie of real brass for total $120.

and I’m done. Actually I’m gonna install floating shelves above the toilet but other than that I’m done… what do you think?



#78 Bathroom DIY Reno. So Happy! Share icon

#79 Fans Of Dark Ceilings Rejoice Share icon

#80 Moody Blues 💙 Seattle, Wa Bathroom Remodel Share icon

#81 It Really Ties The Room Together Share icon

#82 Closet Door Makeover! Share icon

#83 Before & After: Powder Room Update Share icon

#84 Moody Office - Before & After Share icon

#85 Two-Toned Kitchen Reno Share icon

#86 Front Porch Before And After Share icon

#87 I Designed My Bathroom From Scratch In My New 100 Year Old Home, But Feel It Lacks The Charm I Wanted. What Should I Do? Share icon

#88 Our Log Home Is Cottage Meets Midcentury Meets Peachy Postmodern Share icon

#89 My Mother In Law And Father In Laws Doing For My Daughters Nursery! Share icon

#90 After Six Years, I Could Finally Afford Wood Flooring. I'm So Happy! Share icon

#91 Before And After: How Do You Like My New Terrace? Share icon

#92 Completed Our Bathroom Reno. Friends And Family Seem To Love It Or Hate It. What Do You Think? Share icon

#93 My Bathroom Is Teeny Tiny... But It's My Favourite Room Share icon I live in a one bedroom mobile home and the bathroom is truly little, but I'm so happy with how I've painted it and the shelves I made. I only wish the shower tiles were in a better colour family.



#94 Bathroom Reno (What Do You Think?) Share icon

#95 I Love Being Ridiculous Share icon So my mother gave me my grandmother farm and it included a 1972 trailer on the property which she told me I could do whatever I wanted with or rip it down so I painted the inside of in every color and made my boyfriend hate my silly color choices but it was just funny to me and basically my art studio.



I named the kitchen the pepto bismol pink room. 🤣 I built the Murphy table on the wall and chose the color scheme based on the microwave color. I painted the fridge and stove to match the microwave.



#96 Update On Dark Wall Paint. I Did It! Share icon

#97 Before And After Share icon Wife went away and I was going to surprise her with a kitchen revamp. Although after a lot of backlash from this sub, I bottled it and told her I was doing it. Anyway, this is what I ended up on. I’m really happy with it, she ‘actually really loves it’ and turns out she would have been fine with the surprise!



#98 Before vs. After Share icon

#99 DIY- Had No Idea What I Was Doing Just Had A Vision In My Head. First Time Renovating. Zero Experience Share icon

#100 Before > After Share icon

#101 Newest Addition Share icon

#102 (Update!!) Something Seems Off Here, But What? Share icon Hi everyone! I took some of the advice here into account and tried again on this long a** hallway in my new rental home.



Thank you to everyone who gave great advice!! It's always a challenge figuring out how to set up a new home and a lot of people were friendly and helpful. Changes made: Swapped the two blue hall runners for one wider, more neutral-colored one and left the blue one at the end; hung art and interest items from my existing collection of decor. I also removed the rug from the kitchen, TBD on what I decide to go with in there!



Still to come - doing something about the super bright doctor's office lighting, changing out the art at the end of the hall for something with blue tones (and less generic), and putting together a gallery wall for the right-hand side that also includes blue accents!



#103 My Amazing Floral Mural Share icon

#104 6 Months In And It’s Coming Together Share icon We’ve been in our new place for 6 months and are starting to feel a little more settled. We’ll want to do some larger projects later, but for now, here are some of my favorite spots in our little house. Might not be everyone’s cup of tea but we are always so excited to come home ◡̈



#105 Curating Cozy Vibes In The Pacific Northwest Share icon

#106 Before/After In A Little Corner Outside Of Our Previously Neglected Old House. Feels So Good Even If It's Just A A Drop In The Sea Share icon

#107 First Time Painting A Ceiling Not White Share icon

#108 What Do You Guys Think?? Share icon

#109 My Pink Heart Door Share icon