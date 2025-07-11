ADVERTISEMENT

Having a home is great, but most folks spend the majority of their time inside it, not just admiring the building’s walls. So it stands to reason that interior design is a pretty important part of having a living space. This is considerably easier said than done, so it can always be helpful to explore other folks’ ideas.

We’ve gathered some of the most unique and interesting home decor ideas that people have shared online. So get ready to get inspired, make yourself comfortable, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1

I Wallpapered My Built In Shelves And I’m In Love

Living space revamped with floral wallpaper and decorative shelving, enhancing dining room ambiance and style.

Posted here for some advice on refreshing this room a few months ago and got some good advice that the shelves weren’t working as a focal point in the room with all the clear glass items (swipe for before photo). I didn’t want to get rid of the wineglasses etc since this a useful place for them so I added wallpaper to give it some pop and I love how it turned out.
Still working on making some small changes to the room but I’m thrilled with what a difference the wallpaper has made.

apieceoftoastie Report

    #2

    My Husband Built Floating Shelves With Grow Lights For Some Of My Plants, And I Painted A Mural Behind Them

    Indoor living space revamp featuring modern floating shelves with potted plants and colorful wall art accents.

    courtneyrel Report

    #3

    Gave Our Small Bathroom A Budget Makeover - Thoughts? (After/Before Pics)

    Before and after photos showing a living space revamp with a modern bathroom transformation and stylish decor.

    larvfinger Report

    #4

    Nursery Makeover Before And After

    Before and after photos showing a living space revamped into a cozy nursery with forest-themed wall art and furniture.

    We wanted a gender-neutral nursery with nature elements and a warm, sunny and cozy vibe. Missing a rug and a side table but it's pretty much ready 💛

    -thesunwillrise- Report

    #5

    Under Stairs Reading Nook

    Cozy living space revamp with built-in dark wood shelves, cushioned bench, throw blanket, decorative pillows, and warm lighting.

    My husband and I built this reading nook and I couldn’t be more in love! (Will be adding a cabinet door to that empty space under the little fireplace and eventually making the fireplace look built in but that can wait)

    livinginlaundry Report

    #6

    The Thing We Love The Most About Our Home: Having A Private Library

    Spacious living space revamp featuring custom white bookshelves filled with books and decorative items on wooden floors.

    sbaghetticarbonara Report

    #7

    This Is My Downstairs Powder Room

    Before and after bathroom renovation showing revamped living space with vintage decor, wooden accents, and improved lighting.

    Since it's only 3' x 5', I thought the remodeling job would be easy. Nope. Took me about 8 weeks to complete. My home is from the Victorian-Era (circa 1900). I know this isn't everyone's cup of tea but I like it.

    maxxnas Report

    #8

    Before And After Of Our Ugly Bathroom

    Three renovated living space bathrooms with modern fixtures, skylights, and stylish tile work showcasing creative home revamp ideas.

    batspaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like i saw this recently on another post but still like it.

    #9

    Before And After Office Remodel

    Before and after living space revamp showing a modern office with built-in shelves, wood accents, and improved lighting.

    SmallRuin6767 Report

    #10

    Before And After: Kitty Room!

    Before and after image of a living space revamped with pink walls, new lighting, shelves, and decorative items on a small hallway.

    fivenapsaday Report

    #11

    My Primary Closet Had Lots Of Wasted Space. I Designed/Created A Dedicated Office In There, Still Keeping Enough Room For A Closet. Thought?

    Before and after images of a living space revamped with shelving, desk, and storage to create a functional home office area.

    Dynasty_Handbag Report

    #12

    Hubby Thought The Tissue Paper Was Silly. It Worked So Well Though!

    Living space wall transformation from blank sketches to a colorful gallery of framed artwork and decor.

    I spent the afternoon tracing out our artwork to try different layouts. My husband thought I was crazy until it came time to hang everything and it was sooo much easier. I highly recommend.

    MiakhodaOnihcram Report

    I Saved And Reupholstered My Chairs. Results Are Better Than Expected

    Before and after images showing living space furniture revamped with new upholstery and fresh designs for home decor.

    squirlgirl32 Report

    monscul avatar
    Green Tree
    Green Tree
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate how people treat solid functional furniture as disposable. A good piece like these can last a couple generations easy with repairs and refreshes periodically.

    Our First Room Renovation In Our First Home. How’d We Do?

    Before and after images of a living space revamped with modern bedroom design and organized decor improvements.

    BepisMucs Report

    #15

    Lean Into Your Pink Tiles

    Bathroom living space revamped with pink tiles, gray patterned walls, white fixtures, and gold accents in a compact design.

    We bought our house in 2017. When we moved in, I hated our 1952 pink tiles. I almost painted them. But my dad said, "wait a few years. They will be back in style" now I'm so glad we didn't.

    I really leaned into the vintage vibes and added gold accents and stenciling to look like wallpaper. I'm so happy w how it turned out. These tiles were handmade in Italy and done so well. I wouldn't be able to replace them w anything of real quality and it would gut me to break them all up.

    So embrace your old house and really lean into what makes it unique instead of fighting it.

    Decent_Cobbler7479 Report

    Finally Finished My Living Room In The New Apartment

    Cozy living space revamped with colorful furniture, plants, and modern decor showcasing creative living space renovation.

    turtlesinatrenchcoat Report

    #17

    I See Your Poop 2.0 Tp Holders And Raise You My Tp Sheep

    Creative living space revamp with toilet paper rolls designed as cute sheep on a bathroom toilet tank.

    RoisRane Report

    #18

    Final Library Reveal!

    Cozy living space revamped with dark wood bookshelves, leather armchairs, chandelier, and elegant vintage decor.

    kshades12 Report

    #19

    I Would Be Chuffed Too

    Cozy living space revamp with patterned rug, pet bed, small wooden furniture, and organized pet feeding area on carpet.

    Xenoradcd Report

    #20

    Kitchen Reno - Reused And Reconfigured Existing Cabinets

    Modern kitchen revamp with green cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and stylish lighting showcasing a living space transformation.

    CalmSail2782 Report

    #21

    It’s Simple, But I’m Happy With This Shelf I Built

    Wooden wall shelf living space revamp with plants, books, and decorative items in a cozy home interior setting.

    shell_raiser Report

    #22

    Daughter's Nursery

    Colorful living space revamp with rainbow wall art, plants, cozy seating, and a small dog on a round rug in a bright room.

    chaklimarketer Report

    #23

    Kitchen Remodel…. All Work Done Myself… Very Happy With The Results! (Scroll For The Befores)

    Before and after kitchen renovation photos showcasing living space revamped with modern design and updated appliances.

    RZNCA1N Report

    #24

    Finally Took Some Updated Pics Of My Studio Apt In NYC

    Cozy living space makeover with warm tones, hanging plants, organized storage, and personalized wall art decor.

    Secret-Working-6655 Report

    #25

    Gave My Front Door Some New Life Today!

    Before and after living space revamp showing a door transformed from beige to bright orange with a decorative wreath.

    nocab_09 Report

    #26

    Wanted A Dark And Moody Office

    Before and after photos of a living space revamped with dark walls, modern lighting, and stylish furniture shared online.

    blenda220 Report

    #27

    Before/After Picture Of Our Hallway

    Before and after living space revamp showing hallway transformation with new lighting, dark walls, and decorative rugs.

    Intelligent_Log_4438 Report

    #28

    Pantry Reno Before & After

    Before and after living space revamp showing empty shelves transformed into a stylish pantry with cabinets and countertop.

    Slowly but surely turning this builder grade house into a home one project at a time! My goal was to have a neutral space with increased storage and functionality. We also took the opportunity to open up the wall to put in power outlets and run a water line to the wall where the stovetop is so we could drill through and install a pot filler.

    The pantry was full to brim before the cabinets went up since the shelves were so narrow (they were also bowing from the lack of supports on the long side, why builder?!?) and now I have tons of empty space. A local company installed the cabinets and butcher block counter and then we did the tile backsplash. I’m considering some more fun/unique cabinet hardware but the current hardware matches what is in the kitchen and mudroom so I’m going to live with it a while and reconsider later

    SuperRoonz Report

    #29

    Emerald Green Bathroom (Finally Finished)

    Modern living space revamp featuring green tiled walls, round mirrors, vessel sinks, and a minimalist bathtub design.

    CotaPT Report

    #30

    Before And After Of My First Baby (Now Toddler) Room

    Living space revamped from plain and cluttered to bright, cozy, and decorated with plants and patterned walls.

    South_Information_15 Report

    #31

    Bathroom In 1931 Spanish Revival House In San Marino

    Bathroom with turquoise tile revamp featuring a swan mural above a light blue bathtub in a stylish living space makeover.

    missyagogo Report

    #32

    Usually A Demo And Exterior Guy. Don't Crush My Pantry. Before And Afters

    Before and after images of a living space revamped with new shelves and wooden countertops for improved storage and style.

    ricksflair Report

    Norwegian Tilt Globe Pendants Over My Kitchen Center Island. I Went With 3 Different Colors

    Modern kitchen with colorful pendant lights and unique decor pieces on the island in a living space revamp project shared online.

    Dynasty_Handbag Report

    #34

    Just Upgraded Our Dining Room

    Living space revamped with green cabinetry, patterned wallpaper, elegant lighting, and a modern dining table setup.

    We don’t have a pantry or enough storage in the kitchen for all my gadgets. This gives me extra space and gets all the bottles off the kitchen counter! Eventually we will hang a wine rack to the left and turn part of the butcher block to a coffee station as well.

    ohheyitsjanet Report

    #35

    I Added A “Mural” To This Huge Blank Wall

    Living space revamped with colorful geometric wall art, guitars displayed, and musical instruments creating a creative music corner.

    This took about 2 days and a lot of trusting the process. I originally planned on more geometric shapes (more bauhaus circles, less squiggly eggs), but quickly realized I wasn’t going to be able to draw those lines with my human hand. I used a level to draw the square lines that the shapes butt up against, but everything else is freehand.

    I spent a lot of time looking at example/inspo photos of murals to figure out general layout and proportions. I used a pencil to draw the shapes, then hand painted without taping.

    I chose paint colors in the store based on the little paper color cards. It seemed like I was choosing very muted colors, but they look much stronger on the wall. The whole time I wasn’t sure how it would turn out, but I told myself “if i don’t like it, I’ll just paint over it.” I regret starting with red, as it was my least favorite color of the bunch. As the red paint went on, I just thought “abstract geometric period stain!” but I kept going. It looked better with each color added. I love it!

    microflorae Report

    #36

    We Turned Our Tiny Box Room Into A Bedroom For Our Baby Daughter

    Baby lying on patterned rug in a revamped living space with a white crib, wooden dresser, and floral curtains.

    BettyOBarley Report

    #37

    Kitchen Remodel Done Entirely By My Husband And I For $3k

    Before and after living space revamp showing modern kitchen with white and blue cabinets and wood countertops.

    courtneyrel Report

    #38

    Bathroom Refresh!

    Bathroom before and after living space revamp with new wallpaper, decor, and updated shower curtain in a small bathroom space.

    My partner and I just bought our first home. We know we want to do a full bathroom renovation down the line but we wanted to make it feel less gross in the meantime.
    We love it very “mush.” 😏🍄‍🟫

    Senior_Corner_538 Report

    #39

    [update] Does Anyone Have Any Ideas On How I Can Make My Room Look Better?

    Before and after living space revamp showing bedroom transformation with updated decor and furnishings shared online.

    Thanks everyone for your suggestions!! I updated my room this weekend and I’m so pleased with how it turned out, it already feels so much better.

    I do have some other curtains ordered, but the grey look ok for now so I may keep them up.

    Thick_Cauliflower277 Report

    #40

    Taupy Kitchen Reno

    Before and after kitchen revamp showing transformation with upgraded cabinets and modern design in living space renovation.

    Halcyon-Haus Report

    #41

    We Love This Triangle Bookshelf

    Built-in white shelving under staircase with decorative items and books, showcasing creative living space revamp ideas.

    reddit.com Report

    #42

    Before & After (Well, During)

    Living room revamped with new dark walls, wooden furniture, plants, and updated decor in a cozy living space makeover.

    the_moody_cottage Report

    #43

    Guest Bathroom Glow-Up, From Shed To Sea

    Before and after living space revamp showing a bathroom transformation with new wallpaper and tiles.

    mentalist_mental Report

    #44

    Primary Bath Before & After

    Living space revamped with luxurious marble bathroom and modern glass shower enclosure in a bright, stylish setting.

    The stone before was making me so dizzy - lived with it for over a year and had to create a more spa-like bathroom retreat. Shifted the shower so we had a his & hers.

    Halcyon-Haus Report

    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a marking on a tile in my bathroom which looks like small tear off of toilet paper. I have at least twice while sitting bent to try to pick it up

    I Sincerely Want To Know What You Think About The Final Result

    Modern kitchen revamp with green and white cabinets, black countertops, and open shelving showcasing glassware and decor.

    CotaPT Report

    #46

    Before And After Of Our Scary Basement Bathroom. Before Baby #2 Came !

    Before and after bathroom living space revamp showing modern design with green accent wall and updated fixtures.

    South_Information_15 Report

    #47

    Wanted A Dark And Moody Powder Room

    Before and after photos of a living space revamp showing a bathroom transformed with modern fixtures and dark marble countertop.

    blenda220 Report

    #48

    Turned A Coat Closet Into A Coffee Bar

    Wooden built-in cabinet with white countertop and vintage landscape mural, showcasing a living space revamp creation.

    Took over a useless coat closet for my coffee addiction. I live in SE Florida so no need to find a place for non existent coats. The cabinets were special order as they have 3 inches less depth than usual.

    FollowingVast1503 Report

    #49

    Did I Get This Right?

    Cozy living space revamped with neutral sofas, green and yellow pillows, plants, and minimalist wall shelves in a bright room.

    torils65 Report

    #50

    Custom Laundry Room Cabinets I Built

    Modern living space revamp featuring olive green cabinets, a wooden countertop, and organized laundry storage solutions.

    customwoodworkscw Report

    #51

    You Guys Loved Our Entry Way Table, So I Wanted To Show Off More Of Our Little House!

    Living space revamped with stylish furniture, cozy seating, and modern decor in bright and inviting indoor rooms.

    kmoore1230 Report

    #52

    Fully Remodeled Kitchen I Recently Built

    Modern living space revamp featuring a spacious kitchen with wooden cabinets, dining area, and stylish decor elements.

    customwoodworkscw Report

    #53

    Gave The Office A Nice Little Moody Makeover

    Before and after living space revamp showing a plain room transformed into a stylish and functional home office setup.

    FunkDubious313 Report

    #54

    Stained Glass Nightstand Lamp Made By Me

    Stained glass cube lamp glowing in dim light, showcasing a creative living space revamp shared online.

    Parmesan28 Report

    #55

    Psa: If You're Considering Painting Old 70s Paneling, Just Do It

    Cozy living space with beige sofa, wooden shelves, and large windows showcasing a revamped living space design.

    I know people tend to love wood in this sub but... i do not. At least not this wood. It was cheap feeling and sooo orange and just not my vibe. My husband and I primed and painted with Sherwin-Williams Retreat in satin, and I'm so pleased with the results. Also happy we kept the baseboards, window casings, and shelf unpainted - i think the green helps de-orange the wood and make it look more modern.

    gwendolyn_trundlebed Report

    Bathroom Reno

    Modern bathroom living space revamped with sleek glass shower, dual sinks, and updated neutral-tone tiles and fixtures.

    CotaPT Report

    #57

    Recovering Gray Millennial - How Am I Doing?

    Cozy living space revamp with green walls, modern furniture, warm lighting, and decorative plants shared online.

    TangerineTease Report

    #58

    My First Apartment

    Cozy living space revamped with wooden furniture, artworks, and natural light sharing creative home decor ideas online.

    yungThymian Report

    #59

    Just Finished Our Front Room And We’re In Love! Ceiling Tiles Are From Amazon

    Living space revamped with a vintage leather sofa, ornate ceiling tiles, antique mirrors, and cozy natural lighting.

    handmade_brass_light Report

    I Painted A Tree For My Daughter

    Wall mural with a large tree and plants, a creative living space revamp shared online for home decoration inspiration.

    Reasonable_Ad5256 Report

    Before And After My Son Room ! Proud Of It, Kinda. It’s Relaxing

    Empty room before and beautifully revamped living space featuring a nursery with crib and cozy decor.

    South_Information_15 Report

    #62

    Changed The Vibe Of Our Bedroom Just With New Sheets And Pillows

    Side-by-side image showing a bedroom revamp with new bedding, lighting, and decor as part of a living space makeover.

    _Miezo_ Report

    Friend Left Town And I Decided To Paint Her Door! (Don’t Worry She Had Mentioned Before She Wanted It Painted, I’m Crazy But Not That Crazy LOL)

    Black door revamped with intricate golden mystical and floral designs in a bright living space with large window and orange walls.

    chaklimarketer Report

    #64

    Wallpaper Done!

    Before and after bathroom renovation showcasing revamped living space with updated fixtures, wallpaper, and modern design elements.

    the_moody_cottage Report

    Moved Into My Own Apartment

    Cozy living space revamped with vibrant wall art, green plants, and modern furniture featuring a black and white patterned rug.

    altertheartist Report

    #66

    After/Before Living Room

    Before and after photos of a living space revamp showing a drastic transformation with furniture and decor added.

    blissingmeee Report

    An Antique Pew For The Breakfast Nook In Our Sunroom

    Cozy living space revamp with wooden dining table, chairs, bench seating, and natural light from large windows.

    spreadthealoha97 Report

    #68

    Before & After - Fireplace

    Cozy living room transformations featuring modern and rustic fireplace designs in revamped living spaces shared online.

    Halcyon-Haus Report

    My Cozy, Imperfect, Small Kitchen

    Modern cozy kitchen with wooden cabinets, black countertops, and organized shelving in a revamped living space.

    NATEXNATEX Report

    #70

    I Decided To Finally Decorate An Unused Room

    Cozy bedroom living space revamped with warm mustard accent wall, floral bedding, and decorated with art and shelves.

    My husband passed away last October. He had been sick with a rare disease and then also Lewy Body dementia. This was his room. Mine was next door, he spent most of his time in the den or living room. At night this is where I would settle him for the night. He passed away in hospital after a fall. It’s been a horrible, sad time. My grown up children were very close to their stepdad and hated seeing the room with the special care stuff in it. I decided it was time for a change as we need the room. My husband used to joke about how I would decorate the room, he was a wonderful, kind human and I miss him every day.

    Basha_Charlie Report

    #71

    Update Post! All Blue

    Modern bathroom living space revamp with dark blue walls, marble flooring, and updated fixtures shared online.

    Posted here quite a few months ago and received some great advice. Decided to step out of my comfort zone and attempt a moody bathroom. I think it’s come together quite well. Just need a window treatment. I was thinking just a bamboo Roman blind? Colour is Blue Accolade by Dulux.

    claudkat Report

    Bathroom Before And After

    Bathroom living space revamped with modern vanity, black fixtures, hex tile flooring, and updated lighting for a fresh look.

    JimNasium1361 Report

    I Took Your Staging Advice For My Guest Room, And I Love It. Thanks Guys!

    Cozy living space revamped with modern furniture, soft lighting, decorative plants, and stylish bedding in a warm bedroom setting.

    CezarSalazar Report

    #74

    Parents Said This Was Childish, I Find It Hilarious

    Creative living space revamp featuring toilet paper rolls arranged in a playful design above a bathroom toilet.

    TheUnk311 Report

    #75

    Is My Kitchen Tacky?

    Bright living space revamp featuring blue kitchen cabinets, modern black countertops, and a cozy seating area with lake view.

    I need an honest opinion. Is it ugly? Tacky? Too much? I’ve heard people say it’s “unusual”. Maybe I’m delusional thinking it’s a beautiful kitchen…or just have bad taste.

    Teeny-tinyBicicleta Report

    It’s Over The Top, But It Makes Me So Happy

    Bathroom living space revamped with pink tiles, greenery wall, neon sign, and decorative plants creating a cozy atmosphere

    CezarSalazar Report

    I Painted My Tiny Bathroom Green Against All Advice

    Before and after photos of a living space bathroom revamped with dark walls and tiger rug shared online.

    I wanted to redo my toilette, that was so boring. I hated the floors there are this really ugly Green but I didn’t want to change them it’s too involved … I’m OK with the sink and the toilet too.
    And I didn’t wanna spend a lot of money
    And so I bought a can of paint for $30 , a new mirror at T.J. Maxx for 24 bucks, hooks from Anthropologie of real brass for total $120.
    and I’m done. Actually I’m gonna install floating shelves above the toilet but other than that I’m done… what do you think?

    Avenging-Sky Report

    Bathroom DIY Reno. So Happy!

    Before and after photos of a bathroom living space revamped with modern tiles, wallpaper, and updated fixtures shared online.

    HumpyChip Report

    #79

    Fans Of Dark Ceilings Rejoice

    Cozy living space revamped with brown sectional sofa, decorative pillows, and warm painted ceiling near large window.

    motherofbodie Report

    #80

    Moody Blues 💙 Seattle, Wa Bathroom Remodel

    Modern bathroom living space revamp featuring blue tiles, gold fixtures, a round bathtub, and natural light from a large window.

    ModelRemodel Report

    #81

    It Really Ties The Room Together

    Living space revamped with new colorful rug, dark sectional sofa, indoor plant, and decorative wall art in cozy modern room.

    milpoolthrillho Report

    #82

    Closet Door Makeover!

    Before and after images of a living space remodel showing revamped closet doors and bedroom decor improvements.

    lindsey_what Report

    #83

    Before & After: Powder Room Update

    Before and after photos of a bathroom remodel showcasing living space revamp with updated fixtures and decor.

    Lauraizm Report

    #84

    Moody Office - Before & After

    Living space revamped with new green walls, large windows, and updated flooring creating a fresh, modern atmosphere.

    Halcyon-Haus Report

    #85

    Two-Toned Kitchen Reno

    Before and after kitchen renovation showing a modern living space revamp with updated cabinets and lighting fixtures.

    Halcyon-Haus Report

    #86

    Front Porch Before And After

    Before and after photos of a living space revamp showing a refreshed porch with plants and a painted door.

    GeneralPineapple1001 Report

    #87

    I Designed My Bathroom From Scratch In My New 100 Year Old Home, But Feel It Lacks The Charm I Wanted. What Should I Do?

    Modern bathroom living space revamp with dark wood vanity, white countertop, glass shower, and decorative wall art.

    itsharris0n Report

    #88

    Our Log Home Is Cottage Meets Midcentury Meets Peachy Postmodern

    Cozy living space revamp with wooden walls, colorful bedroom, and playful cats on a patterned rug in a modern dining area.

    Pinkpurplegreentea Report

    My Mother In Law And Father In Laws Doing For My Daughters Nursery!

    Cozy living space revamped with soft green curtains, white armchair, rocking swan toy, and delicate wall art in a nursery corner.

    spaghetticat1256 Report

    #90

    After Six Years, I Could Finally Afford Wood Flooring. I'm So Happy!

    Cozy living space revamped with modern furniture, wooden flooring, and warm lighting, showcasing a stylish home interior.

    volcano-ngh Report

    #91

    Before And After: How Do You Like My New Terrace?

    Balcony living space revamped with new furniture, plants, and decor, enhancing comfort and style in outdoor area.

    Beautiful_Platform89 Report

    #92

    Completed Our Bathroom Reno. Friends And Family Seem To Love It Or Hate It. What Do You Think?

    Modern bathroom living space revamp featuring updated sink, toilet, lighting, and decorative plants for a fresh look.

    lilginge_ Report

    My Bathroom Is Teeny Tiny... But It's My Favourite Room

    Small revamped bathroom with coral walls, a cat-themed shower curtain, and matching black cat bath mat.

    I live in a one bedroom mobile home and the bathroom is truly little, but I'm so happy with how I've painted it and the shelves I made. I only wish the shower tiles were in a better colour family.

    96elea Report

    Bathroom Reno (What Do You Think?)

    Before and after photos of a living space renovated bathroom showcasing a vibrant and modern design revamp.

    CotaPT Report

    #95

    I Love Being Ridiculous

    Retro kitchen revamped with pastel pink and blue cabinets, vintage stove, and cozy dining area, showcasing living space makeover.

    So my mother gave me my grandmother farm and it included a 1972 trailer on the property which she told me I could do whatever I wanted with or rip it down so I painted the inside of in every color and made my boyfriend hate my silly color choices but it was just funny to me and basically my art studio.

    I named the kitchen the pepto bismol pink room. 🤣 I built the Murphy table on the wall and chose the color scheme based on the microwave color. I painted the fridge and stove to match the microwave.

    HonestResource6823 Report

    Update On Dark Wall Paint. I Did It!

    Cozy living space revamped with dark walls, wooden floors, a green sectional sofa, and eclectic decor sharing a warm atmosphere.

    awaamen Report

    #97

    Before And After

    Living space revamped with framed artwork gallery wall above a wooden cabinet and indoor plants in a cozy room setting.

    Wife went away and I was going to surprise her with a kitchen revamp. Although after a lot of backlash from this sub, I bottled it and told her I was doing it. Anyway, this is what I ended up on. I’m really happy with it, she ‘actually really loves it’ and turns out she would have been fine with the surprise!

    kevinoliver84 Report

    #98

    Before vs. After

    Living room revamped with modern furniture, neutral tones, and stylish decor creating a cozy and inviting living space.

    Freddo_burner Report

    DIY- Had No Idea What I Was Doing Just Had A Vision In My Head. First Time Renovating. Zero Experience

    Small bathroom before and after living space revamp with fresh green paneling and updated flooring transformation.

    TonganstyleSthSider Report

    #100

    Before > After

    Before and after living space revamp showing upgraded furniture, décor, and lighting in a cozy entryway corner.

    reddit.com Report

    Newest Addition

    Living space revamped with abundant houseplants, vibrant pillows on a blue couch, and unique stained glass pizza lamp above.

    cwreckum Report

    #102

    (Update!!) Something Seems Off Here, But What?

    Hallway living space revamped with new wooden flooring and elegant blue patterned rugs in a modern home interior.

    Hi everyone! I took some of the advice here into account and tried again on this long a** hallway in my new rental home.

    Thank you to everyone who gave great advice!! It's always a challenge figuring out how to set up a new home and a lot of people were friendly and helpful. Changes made: Swapped the two blue hall runners for one wider, more neutral-colored one and left the blue one at the end; hung art and interest items from my existing collection of decor. I also removed the rug from the kitchen, TBD on what I decide to go with in there!

    Still to come - doing something about the super bright doctor's office lighting, changing out the art at the end of the hall for something with blue tones (and less generic), and putting together a gallery wall for the right-hand side that also includes blue accents!

    howaboutanartfru Report

    My Amazing Floral Mural

    Cozy living space revamped with floral wall art, beige sofa, decorative pillows, and a golden retriever resting on a rug.

    irinka-vmp Report

    #104

    6 Months In And It’s Coming Together

    Three different living space revamps showcasing colorful furniture, unique wall art, and cozy seating areas with modern decor.

    We’ve been in our new place for 6 months and are starting to feel a little more settled. We’ll want to do some larger projects later, but for now, here are some of my favorite spots in our little house. Might not be everyone’s cup of tea but we are always so excited to come home ◡̈

    meep4 Report

    Curating Cozy Vibes In The Pacific Northwest

    Cozy living space with modern furniture, patterned rug, and warm lighting showcasing a stylish living space revamp.

    airercode500 Report

    Before/After In A Little Corner Outside Of Our Previously Neglected Old House. Feels So Good Even If It's Just A A Drop In The Sea

    Before and after photos showing a living space revamped with a freshly painted wall and added wooden furniture.

    InLeaf Report

    #107

    First Time Painting A Ceiling Not White

    Modern living space revamp with unique mirror, stylish sink, warm lighting, and floral decor in a cozy bathroom corner.

    parkerthebarker Report

    #108

    What Do You Guys Think??

    Modern bathroom revamp with dual oval mirrors, vessel sinks, and wooden shelves showcasing decor and plants.

    CotaPT Report

    My Pink Heart Door

    Front door revamped with pink paint and heart patterns in a creative living space makeover shared online

    Wonderland_Stoner Report

