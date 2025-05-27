ADVERTISEMENT

Summer is quickly approaching, which usually means more free time on our hands. So why not use the break from the routine to create something interesting and fun?

For that, we have ample ideas ranging from practical to highly creative and, as always, a little bit weird. Scroll down to immerse yourself in the DIY inspiration, and don’t forget to upvote those you’d be willing to try yourself!

While you're at it, be sure to check out a conversation with a home improvement DIYer, Michelle Castro, who kindly agreed to chat with us about all things DIY.