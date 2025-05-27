“DIWhyNot?”: 70 DIY Projects That Are Hard To Tell If They’re Genius Or Just Completely UnhingedInterview
Summer is quickly approaching, which usually means more free time on our hands. So why not use the break from the routine to create something interesting and fun?
For that, we have ample ideas ranging from practical to highly creative and, as always, a little bit weird. Scroll down to immerse yourself in the DIY inspiration, and don’t forget to upvote those you’d be willing to try yourself!
While you're at it, be sure to check out a conversation with a home improvement DIYer, Michelle Castro, who kindly agreed to chat with us about all things DIY.
This post may include affiliate links.
Greenhouse Made From Recycled Church Stained Glass Windows
Found In R/Oddlysatisfying
Found In The Millennial Sub
Home improvement DIYer Michelle Castro tells Bored Panda that she started getting into DIY projects when her family finally moved into their own home.
"I've always loved doing projects, loved HGTV, but we had been renting for a long time, and it just didn't make any sense to improve someone else's property. In 2022, we were able to purchase our home," she shares.
I Made A Rolodex For Tea Bags. Yes, It's As Dumb As It Sounds, But It's Mine
The Drum Of A Washing Machine
DIY Bowling Setup
I'm just glad I don't live in that apartment complex behind the fence.
"We started with one project—ripping out a fireplace...and then about a month later, we had a fire in our garage! This was just the push I needed to finally be able to live out my HGTV dreams. We took this opportunity to demo our kitchen, update bathrooms, fix things that needed to be done, and so on. It's still a work in progress...isn't that how it always goes?" she jokingly asks.
When My Sister Bought A New Kitty Bed, I Knew What I Had To Do. Paper, Pens, And A Pair Of Vans
My Computer I Decided To Build In A Jerry Can
I’ve seen retro-fits into classic systems before but this is the best yet.
We Took Stained Glass Sidelights And Mounted Them In Hinged Wooden Frames. Now We Can Open The Stained Glass Windows Whenever We Want To See Outside. Hopefully The Hoa Won't Have A Problem With Our New Blue Windows. Build Link In The Comments
HOAs suck and should go straight to whatever hell they came from.
What Michelle enjoys most about DIYing is bringing her ideas to life.
"Whether it's wallpapering a bathroom, painting the living room, adding simple trim around the room, or building a fireplace from the ground up—seeing that I did that is pretty rewarding.
I also love the challenge each project presents—sometimes I can figure it out as I go, other times, I need to reach out and ask for advice from someone more experienced," she shares.
Mosaic Carpet Created By Artist Kelly Graham Using 7500 Cents
Why Not Make A Chicken Parking Sensor
Saw a video where some russians turned a dozen of these into a "muffler".. The sound was as horrendous as you think.
Safe From Computer Plagues
Her favorite DIY project that she was able to do with her own hands is their fireplace, which you can check out in this video.
"Our house was built in the 90s and had a fireplace right in the middle of the room - so dumb and really cut off the space. One of the first projects we did was to remove that. However, I love a fireplace, and we had never had a real mantel. So I decided I was going to build one with an electric insert. I drew it out, did my measurements, bought my supplies, and executed it. I have such pride when I look at it."
Mom Said The Dinosaur Wrapping Paper Wasn't Christmas-Y Enough For My Secret Santa, So Now I'm Putting Santa Hats On Them
Cat Tree!
Ingenious Doorstop
Lastly, we couldn't let Michelle go without asking for some advice for those who'd like to get into DIYing.
"START and don't be afraid to get it wrong the first few (or 20) times, haha! It's not going to be perfect, but there are so many resources out there—whether it's Pinterest, IG, or wherever—so many blogs giving very detailed instructions. Start small, get some wins under your belt, and then have fun!"
I Made This Life Sized Tinsel Furby Costume From Scratch
Made Myself A Dorky 🍄hat For The Derby
Fishing With Soda Can? Apparently Yes You Can
Michelle's Instagram account is also full of ideas on how you can improve your space and start DIYing. Just to get a feel of what you can find in her account, we'll name a few awesome DIY projects she has done, like turning an old pallet into home decor, making a record player cabinet from scratch, and DIYing blinds!
They Didn’t Get Robbed So It Works
Made My Own Holiday Sweater For My Company Party
My Wife Painted A Van Gogh Duck
But if that's not enough for you, you can also check out plenty of our previous DIYs here and here!
And remember what Michelle said: if you want to get into DIY, don't be afraid to start and fail more than a few times.
Taught Myself Art
Saw This By My Work Today, Plate Says “Split”
So I Was Lurking On The Diwhy
DIY Bidet
As someone who bought his wife a bidet for her birthday last year, let me just say that this would have gone over even worse.
The Crown Prince Of Norway With His Coffee Maker Lamp. Or Lamp Coffee Maker?
I Present My Balookelele
Resin Casting Of LEGO Boba Fett
Rock Garden Im Doing
What Do You Guys Think Of My Crocs? Made For A Festival But Have Lived In Them Since
I Connected Two Emergency Lights To My Garage Door Opener That Activate Whenever The Garage Door Is Opening Or Closing. Now Whenever We Come Home We Have A Light Show To Welcome Us.
The Handle Broke So I Replaced It With A Stick And It Works
Put It On Diwhy People Said It Didn’t Fit
Why Shouldn't You Do This?
My Frother Broke
I Was Told That This Door Belonged Here
We F***in On The Jouch Tonight
IKEA Tables Have Exactly The Same Dimensions As A Server Rack, And Are About 50 Times Cheaper
I Turned An Unused Trash Bin Into A Wheelbarrow!
Use What You Have
This Generator And AC Have Got To Be Worth More Than The Car
Cool Truck
Bob Ross Chia Pet That I Painted Because I Was Unemployed Summer 2024
I Made A Frame So That I Could Admire The Beauty Of This Cd Every Day
This Has Been My Mic Stand For Almost Four Years Now
All Sold Out On Amazon So Gave It A Shot
It's October, $4, And 30 Minutes. Why Not?
I Made A WiFi Controlled Lamp Out Of A Gumball Machine
A Popcorn Hat Made With Real Popcorn
Someone Turned A Lamp Into A Beverage Dispenser... Because Of Course They Did
Rhinestone Makeover Of Single Use Soap Dispenser 💖
I Installed A Projector For My Ceiling
Analog Volume Control, Because Digital Is Either Too Loud Or Too Quiet, There Is No Sweet Spot
Induction Bug By Me
Because There's A Skate In My Boot
Nice Arse
I Made A Bic Lighter Display Stand
(Oc) Our Portable AC Died So We Made Some Jank DIY Ducted Air-Conditioning With An Old Box Aircon In A Doorway To Our Semi Enclosed Verandah
My Solution For Having A Bath In My Small Student Dorm Bathroom, By Making It Vertical And Using Pneumatic Quick Connects!
I Made Real Green Eggs And “Ham” With My Son!
I will not eat them in the rain. Not in the dark! Not in a Tree! Not in a Car! You let me be!