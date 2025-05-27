ADVERTISEMENT

Summer is quickly approaching, which usually means more free time on our hands. So why not use the break from the routine to create something interesting and fun?

For that, we have ample ideas ranging from practical to highly creative and, as always, a little bit weird. Scroll down to immerse yourself in the DIY inspiration, and don’t forget to upvote those you’d be willing to try yourself!

While you're at it, be sure to check out a conversation with a home improvement DIYer, Michelle Castro, who kindly agreed to chat with us about all things DIY.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Greenhouse Made From Recycled Church Stained Glass Windows

Stained glass DIY project greenhouse illuminated at night, showcasing impressive and creative homemade craftsmanship.

Reddit__PI Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Found In R/Oddlysatisfying

    Intricate apple carving DIY project showing detailed patterns and carving tool on white background.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Found In The Millennial Sub

    Chandelier made with multiple colorful lava lamps as light fixtures in a creative DIY project.

    T-SquaredProductions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Home improvement DIYer Michelle Castro tells Bored Panda that she started getting into DIY projects when her family finally moved into their own home.

    "I've always loved doing projects, loved HGTV, but we had been renting for a long time, and it just didn't make any sense to improve someone else's property. In 2022, we were able to purchase our home," she shares.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    I Made A Rolodex For Tea Bags. Yes, It's As Dumb As It Sounds, But It's Mine

    Creative DIY project showing a rotating tea bag holder on a kitchen countertop, blending genius and quirky design.

    andrewrgross Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote of you know what a Rolodex is! (Also, congratulations, you're all growed up!)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    The Drum Of A Washing Machine

    DIY project fire pit made from a repurposed metal drum with bright flames in an outdoor garden setting.

    rdededer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    DIY Bowling Setup

    Backyard DIY bowling alley made of wood with pins set up and two bowling balls ready to roll on grass.

    BEASTawesome534 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm just glad I don't live in that apartment complex behind the fence.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    "We started with one project—ripping out a fireplace...and then about a month later, we had a fire in our garage! This was just the push I needed to finally be able to live out my HGTV dreams. We took this opportunity to demo our kitchen, update bathrooms, fix things that needed to be done, and so on. It's still a work in progress...isn't that how it always goes?" she jokingly asks.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    When My Sister Bought A New Kitty Bed, I Knew What I Had To Do. Paper, Pens, And A Pair Of Vans

    Pink plush cat-shaped pet bed with a blanket inside, showcased as a quirky DIY project idea on carpeted floor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    My Computer I Decided To Build In A Jerry Can

    Custom DIY PC build inside a modified vintage metal container with visible EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card.

    Munken46 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dougoneal avatar
    Science Nerd
    Science Nerd
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve seen retro-fits into classic systems before but this is the best yet.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    We Took Stained Glass Sidelights And Mounted Them In Hinged Wooden Frames. Now We Can Open The Stained Glass Windows Whenever We Want To See Outside. Hopefully The Hoa Won't Have A Problem With Our New Blue Windows. Build Link In The Comments

    Side-by-side comparison of DIY stained glass window panels around a wooden door with natural light filtering through.

    AtomicDairy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What Michelle enjoys most about DIYing is bringing her ideas to life.

    "Whether it's wallpapering a bathroom, painting the living room, adding simple trim around the room, or building a fireplace from the ground up—seeing that I did that is pretty rewarding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I also love the challenge each project presents—sometimes I can figure it out as I go, other times, I need to reach out and ask for advice from someone more experienced," she shares.
    #10

    Mosaic Carpet Created By Artist Kelly Graham Using 7500 Cents

    Progression of a DIY project creating an intricate penny floor design in a home entryway using DIY techniques.

    GrummyCat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Why Not Make A Chicken Parking Sensor

    Two cars parked bumper to bumper with a creative DIY project featuring rubber chickens connecting their bumpers.

    JmnNatu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Saw a video where some russians turned a dozen of these into a "muffler".. The sound was as horrendous as you think.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Safe From Computer Plagues

    DIY project transforming an old monitor into a detailed plague doctor mask, showcasing creative and unconventional DIY ideas.

    anime_corn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her favorite DIY project that she was able to do with her own hands is their fireplace, which you can check out in this video.

    "Our house was built in the 90s and had a fireplace right in the middle of the room - so dumb and really cut off the space. One of the first projects we did was to remove that. However, I love a fireplace, and we had never had a real mantel. So I decided I was going to build one with an electric insert. I drew it out, did my measurements, bought my supplies, and executed it. I have such pride when I look at it."
    #13

    Mom Said The Dinosaur Wrapping Paper Wasn't Christmas-Y Enough For My Secret Santa, So Now I'm Putting Santa Hats On Them

    A DIY project wrapping a box with dinosaur paper and small Santa hats, showcasing creative and quirky DIY projects.

    dressedandafraid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cat Tree!

    Indoor DIY project made from a recycled backyard tree turned into a cat climbing structure with platforms.

    FreeWhirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Ingenious Doorstop

    A door held open by two pencils acting as a DIY project that looks creative yet unhinged.

    MrVlnka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, we couldn't let Michelle go without asking for some advice for those who'd like to get into DIYing.

    "START and don't be afraid to get it wrong the first few (or 20) times, haha! It's not going to be perfect, but there are so many resources out there—whether it's Pinterest, IG, or wherever—so many blogs giving very detailed instructions. Start small, get some wins under your belt, and then have fun!"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    I Made This Life Sized Tinsel Furby Costume From Scratch

    Colorful DIY project resembling a creature with large eyes and tinsel fur, set outdoors in an autumn forest scene.

    JessicaCrafternoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Made Myself A Dorky 🍄hat For The Derby

    Red hat decorated with handmade DIY mushroom and leaf craft embellishments, showcasing creative DIY projects.

    verything-time Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Fishing With Soda Can? Apparently Yes You Can

    Hand holding a DIY fishing hook made from a soda can tab next to instructions printed on the can.

    Kalix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Michelle's Instagram account is also full of ideas on how you can improve your space and start DIYing. Just to get a feel of what you can find in her account, we'll name a few awesome DIY projects she has done, like turning an old pallet into home decor, making a record player cabinet from scratch, and DIYing blinds!
    #19

    They Didn’t Get Robbed So It Works

    Hand holding a DIY wallet made from folded paper carton, featuring creative and unhinged DIY projects concept.

    fireblaser25 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Made My Own Holiday Sweater For My Company Party

    Man wearing a Santa hat and a creative DIY sweater with a pentagram design, showcasing unique DIY projects.

    gloomyplume Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    My Wife Painted A Van Gogh Duck

    Hand-painted DIY duck sculpture featuring sunflowers and a detailed interior scene, showcasing creative DIY projects.

    chadork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But if that's not enough for you, you can also check out plenty of our previous DIYs here and here!

    And remember what Michelle said: if you want to get into DIY, don't be afraid to start and fail more than a few times.
    #22

    Taught Myself Art

    Art studio filled with colorful DIY projects, space-themed paintings on walls, and a dog sitting on a paint-splattered chair.

    AddyArt10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ferroequus avatar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And here I was so proud of my dog when he rolled over.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    I Painted My Knobs Into Mushrooms Today

    Close-up of a red and white spotted DIY mushroom knob on a beige cabinet, showcasing creative DIY projects and design.

    iamreallyanxioushaha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Saw This By My Work Today, Plate Says “Split”

    Custom DIY banana-shaped car parked on street, showcasing a creative and unusual DIY project design.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Playstation 2 Fishtank

    DIY project transforming a PlayStation 2 console into a creative fish tank with decorations inside and plants.

    Darkshino4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    So I Was Lurking On The Diwhy

    Car sunroof featuring a DIY stained glass project with blue and green floral patterns in an artistic design.

    MaddogRunner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markberry_3 avatar
    Sleestak
    Sleestak
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this, but would it pass inspection, and will it leak?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    DIY Bidet

    Toilet flush DIY project using a manual pump sprayer connected to the toilet bowl for unconventional flushing solution.

    whaaateverbinny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who bought his wife a bidet for her birthday last year, let me just say that this would have gone over even worse.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    The Crown Prince Of Norway With His Coffee Maker Lamp. Or Lamp Coffee Maker?

    Man sitting at a table with a creative DIY project involving a light bulb and coffee maker parts indoors.

    megachainguns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    I Present My Balookelele

    Ukulele with colorful balloon strings tied as DIY project on a green fabric background, showcasing creative DIY projects.

    boborosso1942 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Resin Casting Of LEGO Boba Fett

    Lego figure encased in a clear spherical resin, showcasing a unique and creative DIY project idea.

    cunninghamwoodwork Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Rock Garden Im Doing

    Creative DIY rock garden project with colorful stones and curved black edging in a residential yard landscaping design

    Vinnythechef Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    What Do You Guys Think Of My Crocs? Made For A Festival But Have Lived In Them Since

    Black Crocs customized with DIY spikes and chains, showcasing a bold DIY project blending style and creativity.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    That's... Impressive

    Playground dinosaur sculpture made from stacked colorful tires, an unusual DIY project showing creative reuse.

    kate_yefim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    I Connected Two Emergency Lights To My Garage Door Opener That Activate Whenever The Garage Door Is Opening Or Closing. Now Whenever We Come Home We Have A Light Show To Welcome Us.

    Red light DIY project installed in ceiling corner, casting glowing red reflections on textured ceiling and walls.

    AtomicDairy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    The Handle Broke So I Replaced It With A Stick And It Works

    Person holding a DIY rake with a stick handle, showcasing a creative but unhinged DIY project outdoors.

    Chaotic_good06 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Put It On Diwhy People Said It Didn’t Fit

    DIY project of a mailbox enclosure made from wire mesh filled with large rocks, blending creativity with functionality outdoors.

    4our2wenty69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Feet Should Be Feet

    Speaker with DIY project legs and arms on a desk next to a computer monitor, showcasing creative DIY projects.

    Zardif Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Why Shouldn't You Do This?

    Creative DIY project fixing a ceiling water stain by turning it into a Big Bird face, showcasing unique DIY genius or unhinged ideas.

    Koennoek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    My Frother Broke

    Person holding a drill with a fork attached in a kitchen, showcasing a creative and unusual DIY project idea.

    Due_Yam_3604 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ferroequus avatar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now you can eat an entire plate of spaghetti in 8 seconds.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    I Was Told That This Door Belonged Here

    Unusual DIY project showing a door with a smaller, diagonal door cut into the top corner.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seen this many times. It would look better if they finished out the trim around it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    We F***in On The Jouch Tonight

    Sofa creatively covered in denim jeans fabric showcasing a unique and quirky DIY project idea.

    Chubby-Fish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Tie Fighter Out Of Computer Parts

    DIY project featuring repurposed computer hard drive parts assembled into a unique and creative desk sculpture.

    reddust2012 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    IKEA Tables Have Exactly The Same Dimensions As A Server Rack, And Are About 50 Times Cheaper

    DIY project installing servers under a table, blending technology with furniture in a creative setup.

    mathishammel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    This Is Dope

    Man wearing a hoodie with a prosthetic arm modified with a Nerf gun, showcasing a creative DIY project in a workshop.

    Snissenbaum Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    I Turned An Unused Trash Bin Into A Wheelbarrow!

    DIY wheelbarrow project with a plastic tub and wooden handles on green grass in a backyard setting

    MannyDantyla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Use What You Have

    Mannequin head outdoors wearing a blue IKEA strap DIY project face mask showcasing creative design ideas.

    DonnerDinnerParty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    This Generator And AC Have Got To Be Worth More Than The Car

    Homemade car air conditioner DIY project with wooden frame and generator on the roof in an outdoor urban setting.

    cruisin5268d Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Cool Truck

    Wooden DIY truck project parked on a city street showcasing a unique and hard-to-tell creative design.

    Alex_The_Wolf77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Bob Ross Chia Pet That I Painted Because I Was Unemployed Summer 2024

    Colorful DIY clown bust with rainbow afro and polka dot shirt, showcasing a creative DIY project idea on a wooden table.

    yellowdart146 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like the award you got for being unemployed

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    I Made A Frame So That I Could Admire The Beauty Of This Cd Every Day

    Framed Windows 98 CD art with vintage logo, showcasing a creative DIY project that blends tech nostalgia and design.

    Accomplished_Crow974 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    This Has Been My Mic Stand For Almost Four Years Now

    Homemade DIY project with a microphone placed inside a repurposed plastic bottle filled with stones on a desk.

    h0tboytj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    All Sold Out On Amazon So Gave It A Shot

    A creative DIY project combining a gaming console with two long lighters attached as controllers.

    Cunt_Thunderman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    It's October, $4, And 30 Minutes. Why Not?

    Carved pineapple DIY project glowing like a jack-o-lantern, showcasing creative and unusual homemade decoration ideas.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    I Made A WiFi Controlled Lamp Out Of A Gumball Machine

    Glowing DIY project featuring colorful LED lights inside a custom-built, creative home gadget in a dark room.

    CrosseyedCorgi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    A Popcorn Hat Made With Real Popcorn

    Woman wearing a creative DIY popcorn hat with popcorn spilling from a striped container, showcasing unique DIY projects.

    ajaknna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Someone Turned A Lamp Into A Beverage Dispenser... Because Of Course They Did

    Hand turning on a unique DIY lamp with a glass and water feature, showcasing creative and unusual DIY projects.

    hidsips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Rhinestone Makeover Of Single Use Soap Dispenser 💖

    Decorated soap dispenser covered in rainbow-colored DIY beads showcasing creative DIY projects.

    ipickmynosesomuch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    I Installed A Projector For My Ceiling

    Colorful waterslides at an outdoor water park showcasing creative and unusual DIY projects in recreational design.

    matttech88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Analog Volume Control, Because Digital Is Either Too Loud Or Too Quiet, There Is No Sweet Spot

    DIY project showing a homemade audio volume control knob attached to a Samsung device on a wooden surface.

    jmegaru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Induction Bug By Me

    Copper wire coil crafted into a small insect-like figure, showcasing a unique DIY project idea.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    I Didn't Have A Lampshade So I Made One By Myself

    Orange traffic cone repurposed as a DIY light fixture hanging from a ceiling in a room.

    Pauu3r Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Because There's A Skate In My Boot

    Pair of cowboy boots with snake print pattern modified into roller skates with yellow wheels on display shelf DIY project.

    MrTerrificPants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Nice Arse

    Creative DIY project using old jeans repurposed as unique planters in an outdoor garden setting.

    KenOuf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    I Made A Bic Lighter Display Stand

    A small DIY project using hot glue to create a pink stand holding a patterned lighter upright on a table.

    nunocspinto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    (Oc) Our Portable AC Died So We Made Some Jank DIY Ducted Air-Conditioning With An Old Box Aircon In A Doorway To Our Semi Enclosed Verandah

    Large white DIY duct project installed in narrow hallway, demonstrating unusual and innovative homemade ventilation solution.

    jlars231 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    My Solution For Having A Bath In My Small Student Dorm Bathroom, By Making It Vertical And Using Pneumatic Quick Connects!

    Bathtub repurposed and standing vertically in bathroom showcasing unusual DIY projects and creative DIY ideas.

    Pcpie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    I Made Real Green Eggs And “Ham” With My Son!

    Unusual DIY project creating a green gelatin egg and wrapped food items, showcasing creative and unhinged DIY projects.

    Thing1_Tokyo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ferroequus avatar
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will not eat them in the rain. Not in the dark! Not in a Tree! Not in a Car! You let me be!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    I Usually Make Garden Angels Out Of Glassware, But I Decided To Make A Couple Out Of Plastic For My Free Little Art Gallery

    Clear glass angel figure made from repurposed glassware, showcasing a creative DIY project with intricate details outdoors.

    starrgarita Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Made Something Silly For Gamer Friends Birthday ☀️

    Square DIY project featuring artificial grass with bold white letters and a decorative ladybug on a dark wooden surface.

    suchmeerkat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Finest Fish Mod!

    DIY project with colorful LED lights arranged on a custom-built keyboard modification showing unique handmade design.

    FreeMacaron5 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!