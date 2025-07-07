73 People Who Tried To Be Creative With Their Homes And Failed (New Pics)
There are times in life when you think, “Oh, I could do it on my own.” Maybe it’s to save money, or just for the joy of doing something hands-on. When it comes to small tasks, like baking a cake instead of ordering one, that DIY spirit can be wonderful. It’s rewarding, fun, and even cost-effective. But for bigger undertakings, like architecture? That’s where things can go hilariously, and sometimes dangerously, wrong.
Because when you try to play architect without the training, you might end up with a staircase that leads to nowhere, or a window that opens into a wall. That’s exactly what a popular online page called You Should Have Hired an Architect showcases. The page brings together baffling examples of architectural disasters that could’ve been avoided with a little professional help. It’s both hilarious and slightly terrifying to think someone signed off on these. Keep scrolling to witness some of the most ridiculous architectural blunders that’ll make you whisper, “They really should’ve hired a professional.”
Building a house is a dream for many, and people spend weeks, and sometimes even months, carefully researching, budgeting, and planning every corner. From Pinterest boards to lengthy discussions with family, every detail matters. But even the best ideas can fall flat without the right expertise. That’s where an architect makes all the difference. While a professional can elevate your space, skipping one might lead to chaos. Just scroll through these posts, and you’ll see what we mean. Sometimes, it’s not just funny, it’s a warning. A poorly built home can turn that dream into a nightmare.
Architects don’t just sketch floor plans, they listen. They understand your lifestyle, your vision, and the kind of environment you want to create. If you dream of floor-to-ceiling windows, an open kitchen, or hidden storage, they’ll guide you with logic and design sense. They also know how to make things practical without compromising aesthetics. Want natural light but concerned about heat? They’ll explain your options. Their experience turns Pinterest dreams into livable realities. The result? A home that looks good and functions even better. That’s priceless.
You all can pan this all uou want, but my dishwasher is elevated the same way (but not so obviously & better integrated into the kitchen). The older I get (75) the happier I am that I did it this way. Saves my arms & back every day. Also my fronting loading washer & dryer are the same way.
Design expertise is one of the strongest reasons to hire an architect. They spend years learning about space, structure, aesthetics, materials, and human behavior. While you may see an empty room, they visualize flow, comfort, and balance. Their training helps ensure every inch is used wisely. They know what adds value and what might hurt functionality later. And when your ideas don’t quite fit together, they find a way to make them work.
It feels as if there is some sort of story attached to this one.
Do you have to jump from the left deck to the right deck? Is this a Parkour house?
Sometimes, a plot of land or an existing structure comes with built-in design problems. Maybe the bathroom feels too cramped, or the staircase cuts the room in half. Architects are masters at spotting such issues and working around them. They’ll reroute spaces, align elements, and fix the flaws in your layout. What seems like an odd-shaped space to you might be an opportunity for them. And they’ll make sure everything still looks seamless. It’s like having a design mechanic for your home. You’ll be glad they took the wheel early on.
Another underrated perk? Architects often have a strong network of trusted contractors and consultants. When you hire them, you tap into that circle. This means fewer dodgy deals, better reliability, and smoother project execution. You won’t have to scramble to find people mid-project or stress about bad workmanship. The architect has your back. They’ve worked with these people before and know who delivers quality. That kind of insider connection saves you time, money, and plenty of headaches.
Modern living isn’t just about style, it’s also about sustainability. Architects can help design homes that use natural ventilation, better insulation, and smart lighting. They know what materials are eco-friendly and which ones look good while reducing your carbon footprint. If you’re thinking long-term, their knowledge is essential. Solar planning, water-saving layouts, and passive heating techniques can be built right into the design. This not only helps the planet but also cuts future bills. Your home can be beautiful, functional, and green. And that’s a win all around.
Even small design errors can lead to huge frustrations. A misplaced window, a door that bumps into furniture, or stairs with awkward angles—these things add up. Architects are trained to spot and fix these issues before they reach the building stage. They plan with precision and think five steps ahead. This helps avoid expensive corrections and delays during construction. Fixing a blueprint is a lot cheaper than breaking down walls later.
You might not think of resale value during your dream home project, but it matters. A house that’s well-designed is easier to sell and commands a higher price. Buyers look for thoughtful layouts, efficient use of space, and timeless finishes. Architects help you avoid oddities that could hurt the home’s appeal later. Their attention to detail ensures the home feels cohesive and high quality. When done right, even modest homes can feel luxurious. And that kind of first impression? It sticks. It pays off when it matters most.
Do they store bodies here? Is this where you walk into the light?
I have a terrible vision of slipping in the shower, not being able to walk out, and then not being able to fit when you try to crawl out instead.
Project management is another massive advantage you get with an architect. From the outside, it seems like building a house is about bricks and cement. But behind the scenes, there’s coordination between engineers, electricians, contractors, and city officials. Architects are at the center of this communication web. They keep everyone aligned with the plan, flag issues early, and make sure the design vision stays intact. Without them, it can quickly become a game of broken telephone. With them, it stays smooth, structured, and stress-free.
I'm still pondering over this one. Anyone care to tell us what is happening here?
At the end of the day, hiring an architect is a personal choice. But these jaw-dropping architectural fails are a reminder of what happens when you skip the pros. You may save money upfront, but the long-term costs, both financial and emotional, could be far greater. A well-designed space is an investment, not a luxury.
So you can hide your lover under the counter when your spouse comes home early.
Contractor: We've just finished your house and we have several items left over. OK, OK . . . You want us to WHAT?!?!?!?!?!
So, which of these hilariously baffling architectural decisions made you laugh, cringe, or pause in disbelief? Let us know in the comments. Whether you’re planning a home or just love spotting design disasters, one thing’s clear: a good architect can be the difference between a dream home and a running joke. Keep scrolling for more, and remember, next time you think, “I can do it myself,” maybe think again.
Yes, that's the EXACT type of stairs I'd want to negotiate carrying a heavy basket of laundry.
Reminds me of the photo of the long-haired cat when they had to shave its legs for IVs but left the "boots" on.
Good design - if your kitchen catches on fire you can jump out the window.