There are times in life when you think, “Oh, I could do it on my own.” Maybe it’s to save money, or just for the joy of doing something hands-on. When it comes to small tasks, like baking a cake instead of ordering one, that DIY spirit can be wonderful. It’s rewarding, fun, and even cost-effective. But for bigger undertakings, like architecture? That’s where things can go hilariously, and sometimes dangerously, wrong.

Because when you try to play architect without the training, you might end up with a staircase that leads to nowhere, or a window that opens into a wall. That’s exactly what a popular online page called You Should Have Hired an Architect showcases. The page brings together baffling examples of architectural disasters that could’ve been avoided with a little professional help. It’s both hilarious and slightly terrifying to think someone signed off on these. Keep scrolling to witness some of the most ridiculous architectural blunders that’ll make you whisper, “They really should’ve hired a professional.”