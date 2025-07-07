ADVERTISEMENT

There are times in life when you think, “Oh, I could do it on my own.” Maybe it’s to save money, or just for the joy of doing something hands-on. When it comes to small tasks, like baking a cake instead of ordering one, that DIY spirit can be wonderful. It’s rewarding, fun, and even cost-effective. But for bigger undertakings, like architecture? That’s where things can go hilariously, and sometimes dangerously, wrong.

Because when you try to play architect without the training, you might end up with a staircase that leads to nowhere, or a window that opens into a wall. That’s exactly what a popular online page called You Should Have Hired an Architect showcases. The page brings together baffling examples of architectural disasters that could’ve been avoided with a little professional help. It’s both hilarious and slightly terrifying to think someone signed off on these. Keep scrolling to witness some of the most ridiculous architectural blunders that’ll make you whisper, “They really should’ve hired a professional.”

#1

Home with upside-down porch ceiling and hanging lamps, showcasing a creative home design fail in outdoor decor.

Greg Wright Report

    #2

    Poorly designed home fireplace surrounded by mismatched cabinets and shelves, showcasing a failed creative home attempt.

    The Salty Lunch Lady Report

    bryantillman avatar
    Peace
    Peace
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's alot more going on than the fireplace. yikes

    #3

    Building with non-functional balconies and awnings, an example of people trying to be creative with their homes and failed.

    Doug Stone Report

    Building a house is a dream for many, and people spend weeks, and sometimes even months, carefully researching, budgeting, and planning every corner. From Pinterest boards to lengthy discussions with family, every detail matters. But even the best ideas can fall flat without the right expertise. That’s where an architect makes all the difference. While a professional can elevate your space, skipping one might lead to chaos. Just scroll through these posts, and you’ll see what we mean. Sometimes, it’s not just funny, it’s a warning. A poorly built home can turn that dream into a nightmare.

    Architects don’t just sketch floor plans, they listen. They understand your lifestyle, your vision, and the kind of environment you want to create. If you dream of floor-to-ceiling windows, an open kitchen, or hidden storage, they’ll guide you with logic and design sense. They also know how to make things practical without compromising aesthetics. Want natural light but concerned about heat? They’ll explain your options. Their experience turns Pinterest dreams into livable realities. The result? A home that looks good and functions even better. That’s priceless.

    #4

    Modern house with unconventional angled roof and windows, an example of people who tried to be creative with their homes and failed.

    Scott Criss Report

    #5

    Purple carpeted steps and platforms in a home interior with a large arched window showing outdoor trees and rooftops

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #6

    Kitchen dishwasher placed awkwardly inside wooden cabinets showing a failed creative home design attempt.

    Michael Duty Report

    cl_4 avatar
    C L
    C L
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You all can pan this all uou want, but my dishwasher is elevated the same way (but not so obviously & better integrated into the kitchen). The older I get (75) the happier I am that I did it this way. Saves my arms & back every day. Also my fronting loading washer & dryer are the same way.

    Design expertise is one of the strongest reasons to hire an architect. They spend years learning about space, structure, aesthetics, materials, and human behavior. While you may see an empty room, they visualize flow, comfort, and balance. Their training helps ensure every inch is used wisely. They know what adds value and what might hurt functionality later. And when your ideas don’t quite fit together, they find a way to make them work. 
    #7

    Small brick house with oddly placed windows on a quiet street, showing a failed creative home design attempt at night.

    Joel Burke Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It feels as if there is some sort of story attached to this one.

    #8

    Unconventional balconies on a suburban home showing creative home design that appears impractical and unusual.

    Doug Stone Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you have to jump from the left deck to the right deck? Is this a Parkour house?

    Small gray door under wooden stairs with an unreachable door above, showing a failed creative home design attempt.

    DeAnne G Mac Report

    Sometimes, a plot of land or an existing structure comes with built-in design problems. Maybe the bathroom feels too cramped, or the staircase cuts the room in half. Architects are masters at spotting such issues and working around them. They’ll reroute spaces, align elements, and fix the flaws in your layout. What seems like an odd-shaped space to you might be an opportunity for them. And they’ll make sure everything still looks seamless. It’s like having a design mechanic for your home. You’ll be glad they took the wheel early on.

    Another underrated perk? Architects often have a strong network of trusted contractors and consultants. When you hire them, you tap into that circle. This means fewer dodgy deals, better reliability, and smoother project execution. You won’t have to scramble to find people mid-project or stress about bad workmanship. The architect has your back. They’ve worked with these people before and know who delivers quality. That kind of insider connection saves you time, money, and plenty of headaches. 

    #10

    Modern home with mismatched design elements and awkward architectural features, showcasing a creative home design fail.

    Mati Senerchia Report

    #11

    Niche home design with a small, unexplained recessed archway and mismatched wooden baseboard trim on hardwood floor.

    UltraDawn Patrece Report

    #12

    Bathroom with a bathtub and a tilted window with blinds, an example of creative home design that failed.

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    Modern living isn’t just about style, it’s also about sustainability. Architects can help design homes that use natural ventilation, better insulation, and smart lighting. They know what materials are eco-friendly and which ones look good while reducing your carbon footprint. If you’re thinking long-term, their knowledge is essential. Solar planning, water-saving layouts, and passive heating techniques can be built right into the design. This not only helps the planet but also cuts future bills. Your home can be beautiful, functional, and green. And that’s a win all around.

    #13

    Small bathroom with toilet placed awkwardly close to a tiny shower, showcasing a home creativity fail in design.

    Chad Renow Report

    #14

    Narrow hallway with a wood stove blocking the entrance, an example of failed creativity in home design.

    Karen Sal Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most likely could have found a better location for the wood stove, but heat is heat.

    Interior of a home featuring complex staircases and railings, showcasing creative home design that failed in execution.

    Michael Nelson Report

    Even small design errors can lead to huge frustrations. A misplaced window, a door that bumps into furniture, or stairs with awkward angles—these things add up. Architects are trained to spot and fix these issues before they reach the building stage. They plan with precision and think five steps ahead. This helps avoid expensive corrections and delays during construction. Fixing a blueprint is a lot cheaper than breaking down walls later. 

    #16

    House kreatively modified with mismatched siding and broken roof detail, example of creative home design fail.

    Julian Pancho Wait Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are we looking at? The column, the roof? Nothing wrong here, looks like a 10" fluted porch column.

    #17

    Brick house with a door midair above a slope, showcasing a creative home design fail in architecture.

    GraphicsPedia Report

    #18

    Empty kitchen and wooden stairs showing an example of people who tried to be creative with their homes and failed.

    Gayle Rigsby Ash Report

    You might not think of resale value during your dream home project, but it matters. A house that’s well-designed is easier to sell and commands a higher price. Buyers look for thoughtful layouts, efficient use of space, and timeless finishes. Architects help you avoid oddities that could hurt the home’s appeal later. Their attention to detail ensures the home feels cohesive and high quality. When done right, even modest homes can feel luxurious. And that kind of first impression? It sticks. It pays off when it matters most.

    #19

    Narrow white hallway with unusual built-in ledges and pillars, showcasing a creative home design fail.

    Tamara Gurevich Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do they store bodies here? Is this where you walk into the light?

    #20

    Modern gray stone fireplace with bench seating in a minimal home interior showing creative design fails.

    Chas Fitzgerald Report

    #21

    Unusual home shower design with dark tiles and an awkward V-shaped enclosure in a modern bathroom setting.

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a terrible vision of slipping in the shower, not being able to walk out, and then not being able to fit when you try to crawl out instead.

    #22

    Home creativity fail showing a door placed with no stairs and graffiti indicating where the door should be.

    Tony Workman Report

    #23

    Modern home interior with stairwell surrounded by black metal railing, showing a creative home design fail.

    Annie Catherine Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm still pondering over this one. Anyone care to tell us what is happening here?

    #24

    Unusual home interior with exposed rock formations creating a unique but impractical living space design.

    Larz Anderson Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sold for 190k on June 6th. https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/4030-E-Sidewinder-Rd-Willcox-AZ-85643/7413423_zpid/

    At the end of the day, hiring an architect is a personal choice. But these jaw-dropping architectural fails are a reminder of what happens when you skip the pros. You may save money upfront, but the long-term costs, both financial and emotional, could be far greater. A well-designed space is an investment, not a luxury. 

    #25

    Modern kitchen design with marble floors, blue island, and classic cabinetry showing a home creative fail example.

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So you can hide your lover under the counter when your spouse comes home early.

    #26

    House with warped windows and skewed design elements showing a creative home design fail in exterior renovation.

    Mandi M. Lynch Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Contractor: We've just finished your house and we have several items left over. OK, OK . . . You want us to WHAT?!?!?!?!?!

    #27

    Narrow gap between apartment buildings with small balconies, an example of failed creative home design.

    GraphicsPedia Report

    So, which of these hilariously baffling architectural decisions made you laugh, cringe, or pause in disbelief? Let us know in the comments. Whether you’re planning a home or just love spotting design disasters, one thing’s clear: a good architect can be the difference between a dream home and a running joke. Keep scrolling for more, and remember, next time you think, “I can do it myself,” maybe think again.

    #28

    Bright bathroom with white walls, tiled floor, glass shower, wooden cabinet, showcasing creative home design attempt.

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #29

    Toilet installed through a kitchen countertop with a tissue box on top, showing a failed home creative idea.

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #30

    Small green metal staircase in kitchen blocking access to upper stairs, showing a creative home design fail example.

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, that's the EXACT type of stairs I'd want to negotiate carrying a heavy basket of laundry.

    #31

    Large brick home with mismatched windows and arches, an example of people trying to be creative with their homes and failed designs.

    Blake Valkier Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of the photo of the long-haired cat when they had to shave its legs for IVs but left the "boots" on.

    #32

    Wooden ramp built as a garage entrance showing creative home design ideas that failed in practical use.

    Tamara McDonnell Report

    #33

    White house with a red door and mismatched window shapes showing creative home design fails in a suburban setting.

    Shelley MacMillan Report

    #34

    Modern dark blue house with unusual oval windows and balcony railing, showcasing people creative home design fails.

    Debra Cox Report

    #35

    Modern kitchen interior with wooden cabinets, white countertops, and stainless steel appliances in a creative home design fail.

    Carolyn Murray Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good design - if your kitchen catches on fire you can jump out the window.

    #36

    Living room with off-centered stone fireplace, wooden ceiling fan, and built-in shelves, showing creative home design challenge.

    Paige Hill Oliverio Report

    #37

    Suburban home with living and dining areas showcasing creative but failed home design ideas.

    Lucy Garland Report

    #38

    Modern apartment building with unusual design elements, illustrating failed creative attempts in homes and urban architecture.

    Henry Stepp Report

    #39

    Row of modern suburban homes with smooth driveways under a bright sky, showcasing unique home design fails.

    Barb Downey Report

    #40

    Modern creative home staircase design with floating steps and glass railing in a minimalist living room setting.

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #41

    Aerial view and interior of a creative home design with a curved entrance and sunken floor that appears unfinished.

    Michael Nelson Report

    #42

    Minimalist home with an awkward design and flat facade, part of creative homes that failed in appearance and function.

    Tad MacRoberts Report

    #43

    Modern home exterior with mismatched blue and gray color blocks highlighting failed creative home design ideas.

    Márcia Araújo Report

    #44

    Concrete box awkwardly attached to the exterior of a modern building showing creative home design fail.

    Tom Gray Report

    #45

    Bedroom with mismatched decor and outdated carpet, part of a home renovation fail from creative home design attempts.

    Shelley MacMillan Report

    #46

    Front view of a home with a creatively failed metal circle facade covering windows and balcony area.

    Tamara Gurevich Report

    #47

    Modern kitchen featuring blue agate countertops and backsplash with backlighting, an example of creative home design fails.

    Todd DeLong Report

    #48

    House with mismatched windows and doors showing a failed creative home design attempt in a residential neighborhood.

    Ken Alder Report

    #49

    Small room with purple carpet, white kitchen cabinets, and a makeshift staircase, showcasing creative home design fail.

    Doug Stone Report

    #50

    White front door with glass panels featuring a useless peephole, an example of creative home design fails.

    Howard Campbell Report

    #51

    Modern home exterior with unusual, failed creative design elements on the wall, highlighting home creativity fails.

    Bob Harbison Report

    #52

    Open living space with dark wood floors and an unusual wooden column structure, showcasing a creative home design fail.

    Zoheret M Hineline Report

    #53

    Person standing in a bedroom holding curtains open to reveal a blank wall, a creative home design fail.

    GraphicsPedia Report

    #54

    Blue painted wheelchair ramp alongside stairs in a home showing failed creative home accessibility design.

    GraphicsPedia Report

    #55

    Ceiling installation fail in a commercial space showing misaligned panels in a creative home design attempt.

    ancy Overman Report

    #56

    Man kneeling to use an ATM installed too low on a wall, showcasing a home creativity fail in design and placement.

    GraphicsPedia Report

    #57

    A building with two balconies stacked, one casting a shadow creating an optical illusion of a floating balcony, home design fail.

    GraphicsPedia Report

    #58

    House construction with a garage door opening to nowhere and narrow concrete beams as a failed home design attempt.

    Doug Stone Report

    #59

    House with a poorly aligned chimney and mismatched paint, showing people who tried to be creative with their homes and failed.

    Larz Anderson Report

    #60

    Tall trimmed trees block a narrow sidewalk beside a brick house, showing a creative home landscaping fail.

    Baruch Capptauber Report

    #61

    Bright living room with a glass coffee table and wooden spiral staircase in a stylish home interior design.

    Lara Branigan Report

    #62

    Old residential building with faded arch designs and graffiti, showing a failed creative home exterior renovation attempt.

    Mario C. E. Freese Report

    #63

    Modern living room with blue walls and wooden floor in a home showing creative home design ideas that failed.

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #64

    Modern brown house with stairs and an irregular design among trees in a suburban setting showing creative home ideas.

    Chris Gereon Report

    #65

    A home interior with a sunken seating area surrounded by stone, striped carpet, and wooden panel ceiling highlighting creative home design fails.

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #66

    Two-story house with mismatched window styles and a small white fence in a suburban neighborhood, creative home design fail.

    Michael Nelson Report

    #67

    Apartment building with a small, oddly placed window circled, showing a creative home design fail under blue sky.

    Marina Wray Report

    #68

    Modern suburban house with awkward window placements showing creative home design fails in a quiet neighborhood.

    Karen Sal Report

    #69

    Black metal staircase inside a home showing a creative but flawed design in interior home creativity.

    GraphicsPedia Report

    #70

    Small kitchen with stairs directly in the middle, showing a failed creative home design attempt with limited space and awkward layout.

    Doug Stone Report

    #71

    Small gray door with low clearance sign under brick wall near concrete stairs showing failed home creativity attempt

    Allison Beer McKenzie Report

    #72

    Stone house under renovation with boarded-up windows and visible roof work, a failed creative home project example.

    Ian Beyer Report

    #73

    Suburban home with an unusual split entrance and garage design showing creative home design fail.

    Katia Sanchez Report

