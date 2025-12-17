ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve likely heard someone say something along the lines of, “You only have one life to live. Make the most out of it.” It’s sound advice that many of us tend to overlook, not realizing its value. 

However, there are those who took a leap of faith and ended up becoming one of the best life decisions they have ever made. Some of them have shared their experiences online, all of which are inspiring enough to remind us to live life to the fullest. 

Some of these anecdotes may seem minor, but they have nonetheless made a significant impact on the person. Scroll through, and hopefully, these stories will encourage you to do the same.

#1

I Always Wanted To Buy These Colorful Balloons, But My Parents Refused. Today, On My 30th Birthday, I Bought One For Myself

Man smiling at night market holding colorful cat-shaped balloon, capturing leap of faith moments and best life decisions.

Fun_evades_me Report

RELATED:
    #2

    From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To A Surgical Assistant (40)

    Before and after photos of a man showing inspiring leap of faith moments leading to life-changing success.

    I was roaming the streets and eating scraps for years. Couldn't find a job no matter how hard I tried, and not having any skills in life or family (I was raised in foster care) surely didn't help.

    One day, while looking for a restroom to relieve myself, I stumbled across a college that just so happened to have an open house enrollment going on, and figured that was the perfect excuse to enter the building and freeload off their toilets. Little did I know, however, that the universe had other plans for me. A guidance counselor had approached me and asked if I was here for open house. Being embarrassed to admit my true intentions, I told him I was and ended up joining him as he regaled the countless opportunities presented before me.

    I was intrigued by their surgical technology program and decided to give it a shot. Needless to say, I had finally found my passion in life. Went to school for 18 months, plus an additional 4 months of internships, all while homeless. Upon graduation, I was offered a permanent job at the hospital I interned at, and after 4 years, I had enough cases to take the CSFA exam.

    I have been a surgical assistant since, and I remind myself every day just how fortunate my life turned out. Now that I'm an old man, I feel I have enough experience to encourage others that it's never too late in life to strive for better. You just have to have patience, persistence, and passion.

    Man-Tax Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two YEARS homeless while attending school? That, my friend, is persistence and faith

    #3

    My Art Got Stolen By 1000s Of Online Shops So I Sued Them And Bought An Apartment With The Money

    Hand holding keys in an empty room with wooden floor, symbolizing leap of faith and best life decisions.

    6 years ago my art was stolen by 1000s of online shops. They printed my art on all kinds of products and sold them everywhere around the world. They made millions from it. I even saw people wearing my art on the street and saw it at markets and souvenir shops on vacation.

    I tried to fight the theft by myself but gave up because it became too overwhelming. For every counterfeit item I got to remove, ten new ones popped up.

    Then 2 yrs ago I started working with a law firm. 16 lawyers took down over 2000 shops to this date & recovered funds. They said it was the biggest case of art theft they have ever had to deal with and they’re still working on it!

    After almost giving up and at some point even wanting to quit art, I just bought my own apartment with the money my lawyers recovered so far!

    Artists: never give up fighting for your rights! You’re worth it!

    jojoesart Report

    4rxk5knf5b avatar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People need to understand that copying the art created by another without permission is theft. Good on you!

    Many of us fear the unknown. We feel anxious about the unpredictability of a situation, which hinders us from taking action. American psychologist Dr. George Everly describes it as the “creeping dread” that not only does nothing to change the future, but also takes the enjoyment out of the present moment. 

    “We desire to wait for the moment of absolute certainty, but that moment seldom comes other than in retrospect,” he noted.

    #4

    Spent My Entire Life In A Church That Brainwashed Me Into Following Their Dogma

    Young man smiling outdoors on a college campus, representing people who took a leap of faith making life decisions.

    I wasted my time "working" for them when I should have been getting an education. I am happy to announce that I finally got the guts to leave, moved across the country, and at 22 years old, I'm going back to University.

    TheOmnipotentPilot Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Half my family are JW. My mom was raised in that church and was convinced that higher education didn't matter because everyone will get raptured or something. So she didn't. She's a brilliant woman who ended up working here self through civil service. All because she met my dad and was disfellowshipped and disowned by her family and her church because she was dating a Catholic.

    #5

    After Having A Massive Panic Attack On My First Exposure Therapy On The London Underground To Overcome Panic Disorder And Agoraphobia

    Man with braided hair outdoors near a street sign, expressing achievement, illustrating leap of faith and best life decisions.

    I tried again and this time it was a SUCCESS!

    anxiety_fitness Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so hard to do. But it can be done. Congrats to the OP for making themself do the hard thing!

    #6

    I Recently Lost 170 Pounds. Took Me Two In A Half Years

    Before and after weight loss transformation showing the impact of taking a leap of faith on life decisions.

    Heart disease runs in my family. My father had a heart attack when I was fourteen. I have two little girls and don't want to leave them early as my father did. After the birth of my second daughter, I knew something had to be done.

    ItsGamerPops Report

    Dr. Everly argues that uncertainty does have its benefits. That even if our brains have a psychological bias to protect us from the unknown, embracing the unpredictability, even the precariousness of life, can lead to limitless possibilities. 

    “If we can learn to tolerate the initial fear and vulnerability associated with uncertainty, we can avail ourselves of the potential that the unknown holds—and all that life has to offer,” he wrote.

    #7

    After More Than 4.5 Years Of Losing Hair And Feeling Insecure And Self-Conscious About It, I (22m) Finally Decided To Let It Go

    Before and after photos of a man taking a leap of faith by shaving his head, showcasing confident life decisions.

    OkConsideration8425 Report

    yosarah54 avatar
    Danni
    Danni
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Handsome and rocking the bald head look!

    #8

    I Suffer From Severe Depression. Traveled More Than 6000 Miles (9800 Km) For A Solo Vacation To L.A. I Have Never Been This Happy In Years

    Man taking a selfie next to a lifelike T-Rex dinosaur statue, symbolizing a leap of faith and bold life decisions.

    1) I said I have depression, not because I wanted to get attention or something like that. I said it so everyone could understand why I was happy.
    2) Yes, I have severe depression. Psychiatrists are not supposed to say how bad your depression is. It was my clinical doctor who (by mistake) said it when I told him how much of the antidepressant I was taking (I'm taking the maximum safe dose). I don't actually like to talk about the specifics.
    3) I'm following a treatment that is not working as intended. Just before my trip, my levels of a specific hormone were a bit off, so my doctor said that we're going to try a few things to see if I can get better when I get back.
    4) I hate this. I hate that I can't have a normal life because of this. Making this trip was easy because I actually like to be alone, so escaping from everyone felt great. Yet, I still have my ups and downs. I tried to get out of bed early every day, and I still couldn't manage to do so. But I try to enjoy most of the day when I'm out. I've been in suicide watch more than once. It's horrible to try your best and yet some days you can't get out of bed, hating yourself because of it. Trying so hard to do it, but you just can't, like an invisible force is not letting you move.
    5) I know that my depression is still here with me. And yes, maybe when I get back to my place it'll be hard, but thankfully I have a doctor, family, and friends who are going to help me out.

    Junper Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm certainly glad you're ruining your depression's plans for today by taking a trip. And that you have gotten help.

    #9

    After Years Of Depression, Today I Started My Day With A Beach Walk

    A man wearing a mustard beanie smiling on a beach with green hills in the background, capturing a leap of faith moment.

    I think today I realised I'm not as depressed as I have been, but I've been locked into the depressed routine for so long. Especially through COVID. I live 5 minutes from here, and the only thing stopping me from enjoying it is me.

    I cried after I took this picture. I thought it was lame that I was so proud of feeling happy that I had to share it. A glimpse of what happiness is like.

    ChilliHat Report

    chickenorfish avatar
    Kristy Marion
    Kristy Marion
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can relate to this so much. I wasted Covid in some ways bc of depression. It's so nice to be out and about again

    Many of these stories are about major decisions that turned out to be life-altering in the best way possible. It can be an inspiring tale of living life to the fullest, something we often hear but tend to dismiss as mundane. 

    That then begs the question: how do you begin living life to the fullest? Award-winning psychotherapist Dr. Barton Goldsmith offered some valuable insights, which start with self-acceptance.

    #10

    After Years Of Tooth Pain And Hiding My Smile, I Got Dentures! They Literally Made Me Smile

    Before and after photos of a young man showing a leap of faith with a confident smile and improved appearance.

    VernalPathOG Report

    #11

    I Got Disowned By An Entire Branch Of My Family For Wearing Makeup, And After A Week Of Crying And Self Doubt, I’m Kinda Over It

    Person with colorful makeup and earrings sitting in a cafe, holding a phone, representing leap of faith decisions.

    Faris-Hilton Report

    #12

    Today I Taught Myself To Lay Laminate Flooring. It’s Not Much, But I Wasn’t Taught How To Do Stuff Because I’m A Girl

    Before and after images of a flooring project showing wood plank installation, symbolizing a leap of faith in home improvement.

    My family didn’t think it was important for me to learn life skills other than cooking and cleaning because I wasn’t the boy they wanted. I bought a fixer-upper house, and I’m slowly making it my own… one new skill at a time.
    I don’t speak to them anymore.

    Fluffy-Designer Report

    As Dr. Goldsmith stated, learning self-acceptance leads one to a “path of enlightenment.” Once you’ve achieved that, the journey becomes enlivening and comforting. 

    “You will begin to see that we are all flawed beings, and your journey through this life will never be perfect, and neither will anyone else’s,” Dr. Goldsmith noted, adding that what tends to follow is the absence of judgment on yourself and others.

    #13

    18 Months Today Since I Made The Decision To Cancel My Nose Job And Never Look Back

    Young woman with wavy blonde hair looking thoughtful, representing people who took a leap of faith in life decisions.

    It has officially been 18 months since I decided to cancel my nose job and lose a lot of money. It has been my biggest insecurity my whole life and I planned my rhinoplasty for 5 years.

    As the date approached I realised the nose job would never actually make me happy because my issue wasn’t about my external appearance at all - it was much deeper and something cosmetic surgery wouldn’t fix.

    Anyway, I am finally starting to love my nose and how it makes me unique. Getting a nose job was the best thing I never did.

    Probablyinthegym Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a gorgeous nose, I'm happy she kept it.

    #14

    Graduated With A First Class, And I’m So Proud Of Myself. I Didn’t Just Survive A Nigerian University — I Thrived

    Man celebrating achievement in traditional attire holding document, and man taking mirror selfie in signed shirt, leap of faith moments.

    B. Sc. Cybersecurity (First Class Honours). Excited for what’s to come next!

    mxochai Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did your classmates sign your shirt?

    #15

    I'm 16, Over 300lbs, And Just Went On My First Walk In Over A Year

    Thumbs up in front of a lush green landscape, symbolizing people taking a leap of faith and making best life decisions.

    Syk11k Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We’d like to hear your personal stories, dear reader. What decision do you pride yourself on making that changed your entire life for the better? What pushed you to take the leap of faith? Let’s liven up the comment boxes below!
    #16

    I Recently Opened A Small Bakery After A Couple Of Years Of Baking Out Of The House. I’m A Proud Papa

    Freshly baked bread and bagels cooling on metal racks illustrating people taking a leap of faith in life decisions.

    CarbsCarbsCarbsCarbs Report

    #17

    18 Months Ago, I Decided To Stop Drinking And Get My Mental Health In Order

    Wooden box and carved pendants with sun and tree designs symbolizing leap of faith and best life decisions.

    Last week, my girlfriend broke up with me. Instead of spiraling and drowning myself in alcohol, I spent my free time this week making this box and a bunch of cool pendants to fill it with. Still 18 months sober. 

    willows_closet Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Way to cope! That takes a lot of strength!

    #18

    A Child's Dream Come True

    Cozy built-in-library bed with warm string lights, books neatly arranged, and a plush toy on a maroon mattress for a leap of faith.

    areebasiddique Report

    #19

    At 16, My Guidance Counselor Told Me I Wasn’t Good Enough At Math To Go Into The Space Field. Just Received My Undergrad Diploma In Applied Mathematics

    Woman in graduation gown on mountain peak overlooking lush landscape, symbolizing leap of faith and best life decisions.

    I started working on my master's in space sciences and engineering. Follow your gut and do the thing.

    ThePetrafier Report

    #20

    Starting A Garden Was One Of The Best Decisions We Have Ever Made

    Smiling man wearing a straw hat harvesting peppers in a garden, showcasing a leap of faith and life decisions.

    ProlificFamilyStead Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Home gardens are a money and time suck. But I do it every year and am now giving everyone I know canned salsa and pickles for Christmas! It's a labor of love.

    #21

    Grandpa Is Still Living His Best Life Napping In Random Places Around The Farm

    Man taking a nap in an onion field, illustrating a leap of faith leading to a best life decision moment.

    mckenziebrelyn Report

    #22

    A Year Ago Today, I Moved To The Other Side Of The World, Without Knowing A Word Of Any Foreign Language. Today, I Passed A German Exam, Permitting Me To Study At University

    Young woman giving thumbs up on a train, representing confidence in making leap of faith life decisions.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    I Started Building This House Two Weeks Ago. I Will Be A Homeowner When I'm Around 25, Which Made Me Smile

    Partially built house foundation in a mountainous area symbolizing people taking a leap of faith in life decisions.

    NearsightedJester28 Report

    #24

    Finally Published The Book I Started Writing In The Psych Ward, 3 Years Later

    Person with pink hair holding a book, illustrating moments when people took a leap of faith for life-changing decisions.

    chloe_creating Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So in awe of anyone who writes and publishes a book!

    #25

    Love This

    Man standing confidently in front of a statue, symbolizing taking a leap of faith and making life-changing decisions.

    kylegriffin1 Report

    #26

    Decided To Spend Christmas Alone At The Cabin. Best Decision Ever! Think I’m Gonna Stay Over New Years Aswell

    Campfire with a mug on rocks by a lake and mountains, symbolizing moments of making best life decisions.

    mariiusmartinsen Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look at that view. Good decision, hope it works out for you

    #27

    In The First Picture, I Thought About Giving Up, Because I Didn’t Receive Any Visitors, But Today I’m Managing To Live From My Dream Of Being An Illustrator

    Artist making a leap of faith by creating detailed bird paintings, showcasing bold life decisions and creative passion.

    I thought about giving up, but today I’m managing to live from my dream of being an illustrator.

    DanielCazadio Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such talent! Amazing!

    #28

    I'm No Longer Taking The Approved Alopecia Medicines Due To Harsh Side Effects. I've Decided To Fully Embrace The Fact That I'll Be A Patchy-Headed Princess And I'm Ok With That

    Smiling person with shaved head wearing red top and strawberry earrings, representing leap of faith and best life decisions.

    KohanaCat Report

    #29

    Facts

    Tweet on taking a leap of faith by not taking things personally, highlighting a key life decision for personal growth.

    BALUCIAGA Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good choice. Only people that center themselves can find what you found

    #30

    My 72-Year-Old Dad Graduated College With Honors Last Weekend (A.S. Environmental Horticulture And Design)

    Graduate wearing cap and gown celebrating a leap of faith moment during an outdoor graduation ceremony.

    CamaroNoir Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well done Dad! That's brilliant 👏

    #31

    Finally Have A Place To Live After Living Out Of My Car For All Of November

    Empty apartment kitchen with wooden floors and unpacked boxes, symbolizing a leap of faith in life decisions.

    FruitCatNames Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whew! Take a minute to thank yourself for keeping on going

    #32

    2.5 Years Of Treatment, Best Decision Of My Life

    Before and after images showing a man’s hair transformation, illustrating a leap of faith life decision.

    Regime 1mg finasteride per day Switched from 5mg minoxidil to 2.5mg a few months ago and gains still been fine.

    No_Pop2289 Report

    #33

    After 6 Years Of Being Bullied. I Finally Passed Primary School And I'm Moving On With My Life, Without The People That Tried To Ruin Me

    Young person with hiking gear on a forest trail, embodying the leap of faith in making life decisions.

    I feel happy like never before. Highschool, here i come!

    Hurry-Bubbly Report

    #34

    Today’s My Birthday. My First One In My New Apartment After 3 Years Of Being Homeless, Depressed And Heartbroken

    Burger with a lit birthday candle on top symbolizing leap of faith and making bold life decisions.

    It’s quiet and a little lonely but peaceful and i want to think i finally deserve some peace. I don’t have anyone to share it with,hope it’s ok here.

    Blond3Neet Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your first hamburger birthday. What a sweet idea

    #35

    I Ran My First Marathon. 8 Months After An Emergency C-Section And Breastfeeding

    Woman smiling and running a marathon, celebrating success after taking a leap of faith in her life decisions

    After having a baby, running a marathon seemed way less intimidating, but it still required a lot of physical and mental work. What a ride.

    courtneykrista Report

    #36

    Quit My Job, Bought A Camera, And Went Solo Traveling For A Year (South/East Asia & Central America)

    Scenic views and vibrant city life capturing moments of people taking a leap of faith for better life decisions.

    spyder52 Report

    #37

    Dad Sent Me This Yesterday

    Man focused on painting a detailed portrait indoors, showcasing creativity and making a bold life decision through art.

    My dad has been really busy with work for the last 35 years. He worked in a company for 25 years and was never really happy. He has never had time to follow his passion for painting. He told me his dream was to master watercolor painting. He sent me this yesterday.

    keshava7 Report

    #38

    Learning How To Play Hockey As A 43-Year-Old Woman

    Woman in full hockey gear holding a stick, showing confidence after taking a leap of faith in life decisions.

    spooniewife Report

    #39

    Going Grey Was The Best Decision I Ever Made. I Am 37, Been Going Grey Since I Was 14

    Woman with striking gray and black hair sharing moments of confidence after taking a leap of faith in life decisions.

    downthegrapevine Report

    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That first picture- Wow, I love that hair swoop, it looks absolutely gorgeous! Both pictures do, of course, but that first hairstyle is just so lovely.

    #40

    3.5 Months Ago I Gave Up A Steady, Full-Time Job To Ride Horses For A Living

    View from horseback head with ears up, symbolizing a leap of faith and making best life decisions outdoors.

    Safe to say, I am happier than I have ever been and I am SO lucky to have a view like this every day. It was ridiculously scary but the best decision I ever made.

    Suilveny Report

    #41

    Well Done

    Man in a suit standing proudly below a large billboard celebrating his win, showcasing a leap of faith and best life decisions.

    GodwinAsediba Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I looked this award up, it's a journalism award from the BBC. It's a really big deal. Congratulations man!

    #42

    I Did It! 40 Miles On My 40th Birthday. This Was Truly An Amazing Way To Celebrate A Milestone Birthday. My Husband Made Me A Medal

    Woman celebrating a running milestone outdoors, showcasing a leap of faith in making best life decisions.

    MildredPlotka Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You married well! (So did he.)

    #43

    3 Years Ago, I Finally Took Control Of My Mental Health. Today, I Finished My First Tube Of Toothpaste After Finally Taking Care Of My Dental Health. Better Every Day

    Hand holding a used Colgate toothpaste tube in a bathroom, illustrating a leap of faith in everyday choices.

    Temporary-Story573 Report

    #44

    From The Time I Was 8 Years Old, I Wanted To Be An Author. I'm 56 And I Published My First Book With A Major Publisher, And It's Been Optioned For A Hallmark Movie

    Woman smiling on balcony in cityscape holding book and cocktail, symbolizing leap of faith and best life decisions.

    reddit.com Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A genre that is very popular right now. You will do well

    #45

    Celebrating A Year Since I First Made This Tiny Necklace. I've Made Hundreds Of Them Since. Believe In Yourself And Your Ideas

    Close-up of a star pendant necklace and a person crafting jewelry with a torch, showcasing leaps of faith in life decisions.

    anicirl Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is a really cool necklace. Not surprised it's in demand!

    #46

    Have PTSD, And I Struggle With Being Outside. This Is My "I’ve Been Walking In The Woods 2 Days In A Row" Smile. Small Steps Forward

    Young woman outdoors smiling confidently, paired with a squirrel taking a leap on a tree in nature.

    Ellinorth Report

    #47

    Been In A Rut This Week With My Anxiety, Decided To Let It Out And Paint It Away

    Person holding colorful abstract art painting, showcasing creative leap of faith and best life decisions.

    MEKYAS23 Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It appears to be metal painted then heated with flame to blister in shades of fire. Very good technique in however you did this

    #48

    My Grandmother Graduated At 88

    Elderly person in graduation gown and cap holding diploma, celebrating a leap of faith and life decision success.

    This is my grandmother, Joan Alexander. She was denied the opportunity to graduate from the University of Maine in the 1950’s. She had done all the coursework, but was forbidden from student teaching because she was pregnant. This year, my aunt (her daughter) reached out to the university. They agreed subsequent life experiences counted for the student teaching, and she graduated in May!

    Irlima Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotta remember how far we've come!

    #49

    I Celebrated 2.5 Years Alcohol Free Yesterday. I Moved Across Country, Live In A Studio, And Landed My Dream Job! I'm So Happy

    Woman with long brown hair smiling, wearing hoop earrings and a ROACH lanyard, showing confidence after a leap of faith.

    I wanted to share what I think helped me in the very difficult times in my journey.
    1. Believe in yourself. Don't ever stop. Tell yourself. Repeat it out loud. Look in the mirror. You got this.
    2. Feel your feelings. I don't stress this enough. Even if you are crying for 3 months straight (I did), keep going. Feel the pain, sadness, anger, frustration, and the happy.
    3. Find a schedule.
    4. Love yourself. Keep loving yourself.

    lbidnis Report

    #50

    Today's My Cake Day, And I Was Finally Brave Enough To Wear Nail Polish In Public. I Am A 19-Year-Old Male

    Hand with purple nail polish on all fingers, resting on a wooden desk, symbolizing a leap of faith life decision.

    Vulthyrol Report

    #51

    I Celebrate Christmas With No Family, But It Did Not Stop Me From Cooking Myself A Healthy And Delicious Meal

    Salmon with fresh dill, steamed asparagus, and mashed potatoes served on a white plate, showcasing healthy meal choices.

    scarlettvvitch Report

    After Almost 7 Years Of Growing, I Donated 22inches Of Hair To Charity

    Before and after transformation photos showing a man who took a leap of faith and made his best life decisions.

    Growing my hair since 2018, sorry about the B&W filter, bit self conscious about having acne in my mid 30s.

    Jambohh Report

    #53

    I’ve Been Struggling With Depression And Anxiety For The Last 5 Years, I Took My Hobby And Decided To Get A Job At A Bakery

    Young man wearing glasses and a red hat working in a bakery, showing confidence after taking a leap of faith.

    I finally feel myself getting better! Life is good! 

    ChurchxD Report

    #54

    I Quit My Corporate Job To Make A Boardgame. It's On Sale At A Local Hobby Store. Feels Amazing

    Young entrepreneur celebrating success in a cozy shop, surrounded by products and community over competition wall art.

    sysifuscorp Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many people are doing board games now. Playing and connecting. They encourage people at my work to play. Everything from Connect 4 to RPGs. I'm encouraged that people want to do this

    #55

    People Used To Point Out That My Nose Is Big And Weird. That Made Me Quite Insecure About The Way I Look. But Now I’m Learning To Accept Myself The Way I Am

    Young woman outside by blooming trees, embracing a leap of faith and making a positive life decision.

    SoniasWay Report

    #56

    2019 vs. 2021. Ever Since I Was Very Young, I've Wanted To Be An Actress.

    Before and after photos of a woman showcasing confident leaps of faith and positive life decisions.

    I couldn't do it because I was insecure and had all kinds of excuses. Since 2019, I've been fixing my life, and 2 weeks ago, I decided to start pursuing my dream. I have my first (paid) role tomorrow.

    KiriNora Report

    #57

    I Did It. I Cleaned My Depression Room

    Room transformation showcasing before and after photos highlighting major life decisions and leap of faith changes.

    I’ve been rotting in bed for a few months and physically couldn’t get myself to do anything about it, but today I chugged caffeine and put on a show on my TV and just kept moving. I feel like I can breathe.

    leighbubbleteigh Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that it's more organized, we can see you love your squishmallows

    #58

    I'm So Proud Of You

    Person sharing a leap of faith story about cochlear implant surgery as a life-changing decision for better hearing.

    amnesiaellie Report

    #59

    After 8 Years Of Dreaming About It, I've Finally Launched My Soft Serve Ice Cream Pop-Up. Wanted To Share The Good News With You

    Man smiling behind soft serve counter and close-ups of decadent soft serve ice cream desserts, representing best life decisions.

    EternallyXIII Report

    #60

    After Years Of Working As A Ghost Writer, I'm Finally A Published Author! Can't Wait To Sign These Babies

    Young man holding a book surrounded by multiple copies, symbolizing leap of faith and best life decisions themes.

    iliawrites Report

    #61

    Ditching Delivery And Learning To Cook For Myself Was The Best Decision I Could Have Made

    Collage of four hearty meals with comfort food, showcasing leap of faith best life decisions in food choices.

    I know it’s not new advice, but considering how wildly expensive fast food has gotten since COVID, making myself make meals (including fast-food-inspired mock-ups) has given me more food, better food, and healthier food. Of course, it helps to enjoy cooking too (making virtually every layer of everything takes time), but the money you’ll save making things from scratch is no joke. But, it also helps that these dishes are also plant-based, so I’m saving a lot of money by subbing meat and dairy.

    I went from spending any amount of extra income I had — and then some — on getting food delivered at least three days a week every week, and most of the time, I hated myself after I finished eating because of the money spent and/or the food being mediocre.

    Alextricity Report

    #62

    I Left The House Today

    Worn blue sneakers on carpeted floor symbolizing people taking a leap of faith and making life decisions.

    Today was the first day in many, many months that I've actually put effort into an outfit, tied my shoes, or properly gotten ready to leave the house. I have extremely severe depression and anxiety, so it's very hard for me to do these. I never leave the house. I left the house today.

    spookybitchchlorine Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get it. It's a lot. You know that saying, "Today is the first day of the rest of your life."? Well today is. And tomorrow is the second day. Continue on.

    #63

    One Year Alcohol Free (31)

    Before and after photos showing a woman’s transformation after taking a leap of faith and making a life-changing decision.

    One year alcohol free and never felt better! Far less anxiety, better self-esteem and mood, less tummy issues, better skin, more energy, and improved relationships. Couldn’t ask for more.

    Beautiful_views_8272 Report

    #64

    After Many Years Of Wearing Hats And Hiding My 5 Head, I Finally Did It

    Before and after images showing bold hair transformation as a leap of faith leading to confident life decisions.

    Mwagman11 Report

    #65

    Simply True

    Tweet by kay marie expressing personal growth as one of the best life decisions, highlighting leaps of faith moments.

    kemimarie Report

    #66

    I Went To The Cinema By Myself Yesterday And Had A Really Nice Time

    A young man smiling outdoors with a plush toy and a silhouette of the toy in a movie theater, representing leap of faith.

    I get anxiety about doing things like this alone, I always worry I look weird, or it's strange to do. But I really wanted to see the new How To Train Your Dragon movie, so I went, and yeah, I enjoyed it! It was good! I even took Toothless to watch it with me.

    The cinema was mostly empty, but there were a few people in there. Everyone else had someone with them, but it was nice, as even though I "went alone" it was like I was watching it with them, so it didn't feel as lonely.

    DisneyKP96 Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, I hope you enjoyed it! Been wanting to see that. Good for you

    #67

    Never Give Up! 41 Single Mom Of 4. Graduating In May With A B.S. In Radiology

    A woman wearing a blue graduation gown and cap smiling, symbolizing a leap of faith and life decisions.

    Long, hard road. 2 hurricanes, pandemic, divorce, and the loss of my mother. You are never too old! Most of my family has passed, so here you guys go.

    lordthesekids Report

    #68

    This Journey Taught Me Patience, But I’ve Loved Every Moment Of It

    Vegetable garden with cabbage, potatoes, green pepper, and lettuce showing a leap of faith in best life decisions.

    theodrine Report

    #69

    At 42 Years Old, I'm Learning To Drive! Today I Passed The First Part Of The UK Driving Test. Don't Ever Think You Are Too Old To Learn New Things

    Passed car theory test certificate letter showing a successful leap of faith and a best life decision moment.

    Slow-Razzmatazz-4005 Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe you just did what the majority of Americans cannot: Drive successfully in a manual transmission car. Congratulations

    #70

    Small Steps Out Of My Most Recent Depression. I Had A Shower! Cooked Lunch, And I Rang The Doctors About My Mental Health

    Woman with long hair resting head on hand at table with breakfast plate showing eggs over rice and vegetables in leap of faith moment

    tooblah777 Report

    #71

    I Won The Best In Landscape Award At My Local Juried Exhibit Today. I'm Just So Happy That My Unseen Moments Of Trying, Trying, And Trying Have Paid Off

    Young man proudly holding award next to vibrant landscape painting, illustrating moments people took a leap of faith.

    renhernandez_art Report

    #72

    Moving Out West Is One Of The Best Decisions I’ve Ever Made

    Collage of outdoor adventure scenes showing nature, desert landscape, hiking, and horses symbolizing leap of faith moments.

    NickVirgilio Report

    #73

    I’m A First Time College Student At 50 Years Old

    Student ID card and Springfield Technical Community College building symbolizing leap of faith and best life decisions at college.

    I decided to skip college after high school as I was more interested in different things. 30 plus years, 3 ex-wives, and raising 26-year-old twins, I’ve decided to start a whole new chapter and get out of retail grocery as a career. Seemed like the perfect time in my life, and now that community college is free for most folks in MA, I’d be silly not to give it a shot! Computer systems engineering technology associates is the goal! Picked up my ID today and signed up for a summer STEM boot camp (all sorts of cool support stuff, as well as my first math and English classes). I’ve been smiling all day.

    kidspice Report

    #74

    After 30 Years Of Depression Ruining My Life. I’m Finally Fighting Back And I’m Happier Than Ever Been. 100 Lbs Down. 8 Months Of Progress

    Before and after photos of a man showing personal transformation after taking a leap of faith in life decisions.

    Body_Pillow_Bride Report

    #75

    Made It To 20 Years Sober

    A hand holding a recovery medallion symbolizing a leap of faith and making the best life decisions.

    reddit.com Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know what they say about somebody who makes it to 20 years sober, don't you? Good start!

    #76

    Almost A Year Ago, It Was Just A Dream. But I Worked All Summer And Finally Bought My Dream LEGO Set! I'm 14, So If I Can Do It, You Can

    Teen holding a large Star Wars AT-AT Lego set, symbolizing a leap of faith and making bold life decisions.

    BulletBoi117 Report

    #77

    Best Decision

    Tweet about taking a leap of faith by locking phone from socials, describing it as the best life decision made.

    Rene_noire Report

    #78

    Two Years Ago, I Quit My Job In It And Opened An Arcade. Last Week I Opened The New Location - Double The Size

    Person sitting alone in a colorful arcade filled with pinball machines, capturing a moment of leap of faith decisions.

    imvii Report

