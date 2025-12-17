Some of these anecdotes may seem minor, but they have nonetheless made a significant impact on the person. Scroll through, and hopefully, these stories will encourage you to do the same.

However, there are those who took a leap of faith and ended up becoming one of the best life decisions they have ever made. Some of them have shared their experiences online, all of which are inspiring enough to remind us to live life to the fullest.

You’ve likely heard someone say something along the lines of, “You only have one life to live. Make the most out of it.” It’s sound advice that many of us tend to overlook, not realizing its value.

#1 I Always Wanted To Buy These Colorful Balloons, But My Parents Refused. Today, On My 30th Birthday, I Bought One For Myself

#2 From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To A Surgical Assistant (40) I was roaming the streets and eating scraps for years. Couldn't find a job no matter how hard I tried, and not having any skills in life or family (I was raised in foster care) surely didn't help.



One day, while looking for a restroom to relieve myself, I stumbled across a college that just so happened to have an open house enrollment going on, and figured that was the perfect excuse to enter the building and freeload off their toilets. Little did I know, however, that the universe had other plans for me. A guidance counselor had approached me and asked if I was here for open house. Being embarrassed to admit my true intentions, I told him I was and ended up joining him as he regaled the countless opportunities presented before me.



I was intrigued by their surgical technology program and decided to give it a shot. Needless to say, I had finally found my passion in life. Went to school for 18 months, plus an additional 4 months of internships, all while homeless. Upon graduation, I was offered a permanent job at the hospital I interned at, and after 4 years, I had enough cases to take the CSFA exam.



I have been a surgical assistant since, and I remind myself every day just how fortunate my life turned out. Now that I'm an old man, I feel I have enough experience to encourage others that it's never too late in life to strive for better. You just have to have patience, persistence, and passion.



#3 My Art Got Stolen By 1000s Of Online Shops So I Sued Them And Bought An Apartment With The Money 6 years ago my art was stolen by 1000s of online shops. They printed my art on all kinds of products and sold them everywhere around the world. They made millions from it. I even saw people wearing my art on the street and saw it at markets and souvenir shops on vacation.



I tried to fight the theft by myself but gave up because it became too overwhelming. For every counterfeit item I got to remove, ten new ones popped up.



Then 2 yrs ago I started working with a law firm. 16 lawyers took down over 2000 shops to this date & recovered funds. They said it was the biggest case of art theft they have ever had to deal with and they’re still working on it!



After almost giving up and at some point even wanting to quit art, I just bought my own apartment with the money my lawyers recovered so far!



Artists: never give up fighting for your rights! You’re worth it!



Many of us fear the unknown. We feel anxious about the unpredictability of a situation, which hinders us from taking action. American psychologist Dr. George Everly describes it as the “creeping dread” that not only does nothing to change the future, but also takes the enjoyment out of the present moment. “We desire to wait for the moment of absolute certainty, but that moment seldom comes other than in retrospect,” he noted.

#4 Spent My Entire Life In A Church That Brainwashed Me Into Following Their Dogma I wasted my time "working" for them when I should have been getting an education. I am happy to announce that I finally got the guts to leave, moved across the country, and at 22 years old, I'm going back to University.



#5 After Having A Massive Panic Attack On My First Exposure Therapy On The London Underground To Overcome Panic Disorder And Agoraphobia I tried again and this time it was a SUCCESS!



#6 I Recently Lost 170 Pounds. Took Me Two In A Half Years Heart disease runs in my family. My father had a heart attack when I was fourteen. I have two little girls and don't want to leave them early as my father did. After the birth of my second daughter, I knew something had to be done.



Dr. Everly argues that uncertainty does have its benefits. That even if our brains have a psychological bias to protect us from the unknown, embracing the unpredictability, even the precariousness of life, can lead to limitless possibilities. “If we can learn to tolerate the initial fear and vulnerability associated with uncertainty, we can avail ourselves of the potential that the unknown holds—and all that life has to offer,” he wrote.

#7 After More Than 4.5 Years Of Losing Hair And Feeling Insecure And Self-Conscious About It, I (22m) Finally Decided To Let It Go

#8 I Suffer From Severe Depression. Traveled More Than 6000 Miles (9800 Km) For A Solo Vacation To L.A. I Have Never Been This Happy In Years 1) I said I have depression, not because I wanted to get attention or something like that. I said it so everyone could understand why I was happy.

2) Yes, I have severe depression. Psychiatrists are not supposed to say how bad your depression is. It was my clinical doctor who (by mistake) said it when I told him how much of the antidepressant I was taking (I'm taking the maximum safe dose). I don't actually like to talk about the specifics.

3) I'm following a treatment that is not working as intended. Just before my trip, my levels of a specific hormone were a bit off, so my doctor said that we're going to try a few things to see if I can get better when I get back.

4) I hate this. I hate that I can't have a normal life because of this. Making this trip was easy because I actually like to be alone, so escaping from everyone felt great. Yet, I still have my ups and downs. I tried to get out of bed early every day, and I still couldn't manage to do so. But I try to enjoy most of the day when I'm out. I've been in suicide watch more than once. It's horrible to try your best and yet some days you can't get out of bed, hating yourself because of it. Trying so hard to do it, but you just can't, like an invisible force is not letting you move.

5) I know that my depression is still here with me. And yes, maybe when I get back to my place it'll be hard, but thankfully I have a doctor, family, and friends who are going to help me out.



#9 After Years Of Depression, Today I Started My Day With A Beach Walk I think today I realised I'm not as depressed as I have been, but I've been locked into the depressed routine for so long. Especially through COVID. I live 5 minutes from here, and the only thing stopping me from enjoying it is me.



I cried after I took this picture. I thought it was lame that I was so proud of feeling happy that I had to share it. A glimpse of what happiness is like.



Many of these stories are about major decisions that turned out to be life-altering in the best way possible. It can be an inspiring tale of living life to the fullest, something we often hear but tend to dismiss as mundane. That then begs the question: how do you begin living life to the fullest? Award-winning psychotherapist Dr. Barton Goldsmith offered some valuable insights, which start with self-acceptance.

#10 After Years Of Tooth Pain And Hiding My Smile, I Got Dentures! They Literally Made Me Smile

#11 I Got Disowned By An Entire Branch Of My Family For Wearing Makeup, And After A Week Of Crying And Self Doubt, I’m Kinda Over It

#12 Today I Taught Myself To Lay Laminate Flooring. It’s Not Much, But I Wasn’t Taught How To Do Stuff Because I’m A Girl My family didn’t think it was important for me to learn life skills other than cooking and cleaning because I wasn’t the boy they wanted. I bought a fixer-upper house, and I’m slowly making it my own… one new skill at a time.

I don’t speak to them anymore.



As Dr. Goldsmith stated, learning self-acceptance leads one to a "path of enlightenment." Once you've achieved that, the journey becomes enlivening and comforting. "You will begin to see that we are all flawed beings, and your journey through this life will never be perfect, and neither will anyone else's," Dr. Goldsmith noted, adding that what tends to follow is the absence of judgment on yourself and others.

#13 18 Months Today Since I Made The Decision To Cancel My Nose Job And Never Look Back It has officially been 18 months since I decided to cancel my nose job and lose a lot of money. It has been my biggest insecurity my whole life and I planned my rhinoplasty for 5 years.



As the date approached I realised the nose job would never actually make me happy because my issue wasn’t about my external appearance at all - it was much deeper and something cosmetic surgery wouldn’t fix.



Anyway, I am finally starting to love my nose and how it makes me unique. Getting a nose job was the best thing I never did.



#14 Graduated With A First Class, And I’m So Proud Of Myself. I Didn’t Just Survive A Nigerian University — I Thrived B. Sc. Cybersecurity (First Class Honours). Excited for what’s to come next!



#15 I'm 16, Over 300lbs, And Just Went On My First Walk In Over A Year

We’d like to hear your personal stories, dear reader. What decision do you pride yourself on making that changed your entire life for the better? What pushed you to take the leap of faith? Let’s liven up the comment boxes below!

#16 I Recently Opened A Small Bakery After A Couple Of Years Of Baking Out Of The House. I’m A Proud Papa

#17 18 Months Ago, I Decided To Stop Drinking And Get My Mental Health In Order Last week, my girlfriend broke up with me. Instead of spiraling and drowning myself in alcohol, I spent my free time this week making this box and a bunch of cool pendants to fill it with. Still 18 months sober.



#18 A Child's Dream Come True

#19 At 16, My Guidance Counselor Told Me I Wasn’t Good Enough At Math To Go Into The Space Field. Just Received My Undergrad Diploma In Applied Mathematics I started working on my master's in space sciences and engineering. Follow your gut and do the thing.



#20 Starting A Garden Was One Of The Best Decisions We Have Ever Made

#21 Grandpa Is Still Living His Best Life Napping In Random Places Around The Farm

#22 A Year Ago Today, I Moved To The Other Side Of The World, Without Knowing A Word Of Any Foreign Language. Today, I Passed A German Exam, Permitting Me To Study At University

#23 I Started Building This House Two Weeks Ago. I Will Be A Homeowner When I'm Around 25, Which Made Me Smile

#24 Finally Published The Book I Started Writing In The Psych Ward, 3 Years Later

#25 Love This

#26 Decided To Spend Christmas Alone At The Cabin. Best Decision Ever! Think I’m Gonna Stay Over New Years Aswell

#27 In The First Picture, I Thought About Giving Up, Because I Didn’t Receive Any Visitors, But Today I’m Managing To Live From My Dream Of Being An Illustrator I thought about giving up, but today I’m managing to live from my dream of being an illustrator.



#28 I'm No Longer Taking The Approved Alopecia Medicines Due To Harsh Side Effects. I've Decided To Fully Embrace The Fact That I'll Be A Patchy-Headed Princess And I'm Ok With That

#29 Facts

#30 My 72-Year-Old Dad Graduated College With Honors Last Weekend (A.S. Environmental Horticulture And Design)

#31 Finally Have A Place To Live After Living Out Of My Car For All Of November

#32 2.5 Years Of Treatment, Best Decision Of My Life Regime 1mg finasteride per day Switched from 5mg minoxidil to 2.5mg a few months ago and gains still been fine.



#33 After 6 Years Of Being Bullied. I Finally Passed Primary School And I'm Moving On With My Life, Without The People That Tried To Ruin Me I feel happy like never before. Highschool, here i come!



#34 Today’s My Birthday. My First One In My New Apartment After 3 Years Of Being Homeless, Depressed And Heartbroken It’s quiet and a little lonely but peaceful and i want to think i finally deserve some peace. I don’t have anyone to share it with,hope it’s ok here.



#35 I Ran My First Marathon. 8 Months After An Emergency C-Section And Breastfeeding After having a baby, running a marathon seemed way less intimidating, but it still required a lot of physical and mental work. What a ride.



#36 Quit My Job, Bought A Camera, And Went Solo Traveling For A Year (South/East Asia & Central America)

#37 Dad Sent Me This Yesterday My dad has been really busy with work for the last 35 years. He worked in a company for 25 years and was never really happy. He has never had time to follow his passion for painting. He told me his dream was to master watercolor painting. He sent me this yesterday.



#38 Learning How To Play Hockey As A 43-Year-Old Woman

#39 Going Grey Was The Best Decision I Ever Made. I Am 37, Been Going Grey Since I Was 14

#40 3.5 Months Ago I Gave Up A Steady, Full-Time Job To Ride Horses For A Living Safe to say, I am happier than I have ever been and I am SO lucky to have a view like this every day. It was ridiculously scary but the best decision I ever made.



#41 Well Done

#42 I Did It! 40 Miles On My 40th Birthday. This Was Truly An Amazing Way To Celebrate A Milestone Birthday. My Husband Made Me A Medal

#43 3 Years Ago, I Finally Took Control Of My Mental Health. Today, I Finished My First Tube Of Toothpaste After Finally Taking Care Of My Dental Health. Better Every Day

#44 From The Time I Was 8 Years Old, I Wanted To Be An Author. I'm 56 And I Published My First Book With A Major Publisher, And It's Been Optioned For A Hallmark Movie

#45 Celebrating A Year Since I First Made This Tiny Necklace. I've Made Hundreds Of Them Since. Believe In Yourself And Your Ideas

#46 Have PTSD, And I Struggle With Being Outside. This Is My "I’ve Been Walking In The Woods 2 Days In A Row" Smile. Small Steps Forward

#47 Been In A Rut This Week With My Anxiety, Decided To Let It Out And Paint It Away

#48 My Grandmother Graduated At 88 This is my grandmother, Joan Alexander. She was denied the opportunity to graduate from the University of Maine in the 1950’s. She had done all the coursework, but was forbidden from student teaching because she was pregnant. This year, my aunt (her daughter) reached out to the university. They agreed subsequent life experiences counted for the student teaching, and she graduated in May!



#49 I Celebrated 2.5 Years Alcohol Free Yesterday. I Moved Across Country, Live In A Studio, And Landed My Dream Job! I'm So Happy I wanted to share what I think helped me in the very difficult times in my journey.

1. Believe in yourself. Don't ever stop. Tell yourself. Repeat it out loud. Look in the mirror. You got this.

2. Feel your feelings. I don't stress this enough. Even if you are crying for 3 months straight (I did), keep going. Feel the pain, sadness, anger, frustration, and the happy.

3. Find a schedule.

4. Love yourself. Keep loving yourself.



#50 Today's My Cake Day, And I Was Finally Brave Enough To Wear Nail Polish In Public. I Am A 19-Year-Old Male

#51 I Celebrate Christmas With No Family, But It Did Not Stop Me From Cooking Myself A Healthy And Delicious Meal

#52 After Almost 7 Years Of Growing, I Donated 22inches Of Hair To Charity Growing my hair since 2018, sorry about the B&W filter, bit self conscious about having acne in my mid 30s.



#53 I’ve Been Struggling With Depression And Anxiety For The Last 5 Years, I Took My Hobby And Decided To Get A Job At A Bakery I finally feel myself getting better! Life is good!



#54 I Quit My Corporate Job To Make A Boardgame. It's On Sale At A Local Hobby Store. Feels Amazing

#55 People Used To Point Out That My Nose Is Big And Weird. That Made Me Quite Insecure About The Way I Look. But Now I’m Learning To Accept Myself The Way I Am

#56 2019 vs. 2021. Ever Since I Was Very Young, I've Wanted To Be An Actress. I couldn't do it because I was insecure and had all kinds of excuses. Since 2019, I've been fixing my life, and 2 weeks ago, I decided to start pursuing my dream. I have my first (paid) role tomorrow.



#57 I Did It. I Cleaned My Depression Room I’ve been rotting in bed for a few months and physically couldn’t get myself to do anything about it, but today I chugged caffeine and put on a show on my TV and just kept moving. I feel like I can breathe.



#58 I'm So Proud Of You

#59 After 8 Years Of Dreaming About It, I've Finally Launched My Soft Serve Ice Cream Pop-Up. Wanted To Share The Good News With You

#60 After Years Of Working As A Ghost Writer, I'm Finally A Published Author! Can't Wait To Sign These Babies

#61 Ditching Delivery And Learning To Cook For Myself Was The Best Decision I Could Have Made I know it’s not new advice, but considering how wildly expensive fast food has gotten since COVID, making myself make meals (including fast-food-inspired mock-ups) has given me more food, better food, and healthier food. Of course, it helps to enjoy cooking too (making virtually every layer of everything takes time), but the money you’ll save making things from scratch is no joke. But, it also helps that these dishes are also plant-based, so I’m saving a lot of money by subbing meat and dairy.



I went from spending any amount of extra income I had — and then some — on getting food delivered at least three days a week every week, and most of the time, I hated myself after I finished eating because of the money spent and/or the food being mediocre.



#62 I Left The House Today Today was the first day in many, many months that I've actually put effort into an outfit, tied my shoes, or properly gotten ready to leave the house. I have extremely severe depression and anxiety, so it's very hard for me to do these. I never leave the house. I left the house today.



#63 One Year Alcohol Free (31) One year alcohol free and never felt better! Far less anxiety, better self-esteem and mood, less tummy issues, better skin, more energy, and improved relationships. Couldn’t ask for more.



#64 After Many Years Of Wearing Hats And Hiding My 5 Head, I Finally Did It

#65 Simply True

#66 I Went To The Cinema By Myself Yesterday And Had A Really Nice Time I get anxiety about doing things like this alone, I always worry I look weird, or it's strange to do. But I really wanted to see the new How To Train Your Dragon movie, so I went, and yeah, I enjoyed it! It was good! I even took Toothless to watch it with me.



The cinema was mostly empty, but there were a few people in there. Everyone else had someone with them, but it was nice, as even though I "went alone" it was like I was watching it with them, so it didn't feel as lonely.



#67 Never Give Up! 41 Single Mom Of 4. Graduating In May With A B.S. In Radiology Long, hard road. 2 hurricanes, pandemic, divorce, and the loss of my mother. You are never too old! Most of my family has passed, so here you guys go.



#68 This Journey Taught Me Patience, But I’ve Loved Every Moment Of It

#69 At 42 Years Old, I'm Learning To Drive! Today I Passed The First Part Of The UK Driving Test. Don't Ever Think You Are Too Old To Learn New Things

#70 Small Steps Out Of My Most Recent Depression. I Had A Shower! Cooked Lunch, And I Rang The Doctors About My Mental Health

#71 I Won The Best In Landscape Award At My Local Juried Exhibit Today. I'm Just So Happy That My Unseen Moments Of Trying, Trying, And Trying Have Paid Off

#72 Moving Out West Is One Of The Best Decisions I’ve Ever Made

#73 I’m A First Time College Student At 50 Years Old I decided to skip college after high school as I was more interested in different things. 30 plus years, 3 ex-wives, and raising 26-year-old twins, I’ve decided to start a whole new chapter and get out of retail grocery as a career. Seemed like the perfect time in my life, and now that community college is free for most folks in MA, I’d be silly not to give it a shot! Computer systems engineering technology associates is the goal! Picked up my ID today and signed up for a summer STEM boot camp (all sorts of cool support stuff, as well as my first math and English classes). I’ve been smiling all day.



#74 After 30 Years Of Depression Ruining My Life. I’m Finally Fighting Back And I’m Happier Than Ever Been. 100 Lbs Down. 8 Months Of Progress

#75 Made It To 20 Years Sober

#76 Almost A Year Ago, It Was Just A Dream. But I Worked All Summer And Finally Bought My Dream LEGO Set! I'm 14, So If I Can Do It, You Can

#77 Best Decision

