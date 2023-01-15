You wake up and head to the bathroom. The door is locked, and your sister has just begun taking her 30-minute shower where she'll sing loudly for the whole house to hear and use up the last of the hot water. You go to eat some breakfast first instead. You pour a bowl full of cereal and open the fridge to grab some milk. Upon picking up the carton, however, you realize that there’s no more than a drop left in it. No problem, you had leftover pancakes too– Oh! Just kidding! Your sister ate those too and left a note in their absence detailing how delicious they were and requesting that you pick up milk on your way home from work.

Living with family members can be a challenge, to say the least. You’re supposed to love them unconditionally, but sometimes, they really test the limits of that love. But if you know what it’s like to have a sibling, parent or spouse with infuriating living habits, know that you’re not alone. Because below, you’ll find evidence of some of the most frustrating and questionable situations people have found themselves in, courtesy of their "kind and thoughtful" roommates.

Keep reading to find an interview with licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Jude Bijou, and be sure to upvote the pictures that remind you why you decided to move away from home. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda list proving that some people live with absolute monsters, you can find that right here!

Offered My Ice Cream To My Son And He Gave Me This Back... He’s Clearly Not Yet Constrained By Standard Ice-Cream Etiquette

Offered My Ice Cream To My Son And He Gave Me This Back... He's Clearly Not Yet Constrained By Standard Ice-Cream Etiquette

Anyone can be difficult to live with, whether they are related to you or not. But for some reason, having an infuriating family member or spouse just seems so much worse than a random roommate who doesn’t respect boundaries or your shared space. Our family members are supposed to be on the same team as us. They should know our pet peeves and work to avoid them. They should want us to be happy and comfortable in our own homes. But unfortunately, they know exactly how to push our buttons, and sometimes, it seems like they are trying to drive us crazy.

I have to admit that I’m a bit of a neat freak myself, pandas, so many of the photos on this list would be cause for divorce, abandonment or moving out ASAP, depending on the nature of my relationship with these people. But I’m feeling extremely grateful for my partner after viewing these horrifying photos, because even though we get on each others’ nerves at times, at least we’re both clean. We know how to put groceries or dishes away without throwing them in a pile. Small things like a sponge being left in a dirty sink, a bag of snacks being left wide open, and dirt being tracked into the apartment can drive me up the wall, but I realize now, those are nothing compared to what other people deal with. So if you too have great roommates, pandas, count your blessings. It appears that there are plenty of monsters wreaking havoc out there…
I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done

I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He'd Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He's Done

My Girlfriend: "I Couldn't Fit It In The Freezer." I Hereby Apologize To The Whole French Nation

My Girlfriend: "I Couldn't Fit It In The Freezer." I Hereby Apologize To The Whole French Nation

BREAK UP WITH HER NOW, A WASTE OF A BEAUTIFUL BAGUETTE 💔💔

To gain more insight on this topic, we reached out to licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Jude Bijou, who was kind enough to have a conversation with Bored Panda about the difficulties of living with family members. “I’ve learned that the problem with living with family members is that people don’t know how to communicate constructively with each other,” Jude told Bored Panda. 

“This, of course, is because they weren’t taught by their parents, and so they continue the tradition and lump, dump, and blame each other rather than speaking up and listening effectively.”

“This ignoring of how one’s words and behavior affect other family members or spouses causes those most near and dear to them to feel huge amounts of sadness, anger and fear,” she explained. “The recipients in turn resort to the same destructive strategies and the patterns get ground in as an appropriate and acceptable way to communicate.”
My Husband Left This In The Bathroom For Me To Find. It's The Top Of A Tomato

My Husband Left This In The Bathroom For Me To Find. It's The Top Of A Tomato

My Kid Wanted To “Open” The Banana By Herself This Morning. Am I Raising A Serial Killer?

My Kid Wanted To "Open" The Banana By Herself This Morning. Am I Raising A Serial Killer?

“These unconscious ways we talk and listen are blithely perpetuated by society's role models and peers. It’s no wonder there is so much dysfunction in families,” Jude added. “The solution is for everyone from small children to adults, neighbors to strangers, as well as politicians to teachers to learn and practice the four rules of communication, as outlined and practiced according to Attitude Reconstruction.”

According to Jude’s book, Attitude Reconstruction, the four rules of communication are: talk about yourself, stay specific, stay kind, and be sure to listen. “The four rules bring loving, effective communication and feelings of connection,” Jude says. “These rules are very simple (but not easy), and the rewards of abiding by them are great. In contrast, the violations apply in virtually every setting and cause communication breakdowns and distance.”

If you’d like to learn more wise words from Jude and acquire better communication skills for addressing conflicts within your own family, be sure to visit her website right here!
How My Husband Wrote The Date When He Opened This Orange Juice

How My Husband Wrote The Date When He Opened This Orange Juice

My Father Set A Password To The Thermostat

My Father Set A Password To The Thermostat

Try important dates, (ex birthdays, anniversaries) usually does the trick

If you know the struggle of living with family members all too well, you might need some tips on how to manage the stress of sharing food, a bathroom or space in general with your loved ones. Just because you share the same blood doesn’t mean it’s natural for you all to occupy the same space without getting into arguments and getting on each others’ last nerves. That’s why we consulted this list from U.S. News with tips for living with relatives, so you can keep your sanity without sacrificing your relationships.

First, they recommend setting up basic ground rules. Just because your parents own the house or changed your diapers when you were young doesn’t mean you aren’t entitled to privacy. And you should all be on the same page about shared responsibilities. “Establish the need for private space. In addition, openly discuss who takes care of chores, cooking, and shopping,” Money Crashers writes. “Don't leave this to the homeowners, even if they insist on doing things for you. Everyone should equally share the tasks for running the household.”
My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days, And Gave It Back Like This

My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days, And Gave It Back Like This

So My Brother Decided To Take His Anger Out On Something Of Mine

So My Brother Decided To Take His Anger Out On Something Of Mine

Your brother has gone to the Dark Side.

When living in the same household as your family members, it’s also important to discuss compensation. No, you should not charge your children rent when they’re 8 years old. But if you’re an adult who moved back in with your parents or a sibling, rent might be on the table. Or, if you’re staying with a relative who won’t accept rent, try to work out some other way to help them. Buying groceries and doing extra chores around the house will keep you from feeling like a burden, and your family will be more likely to let you stay for an extended period of time if you make their lives easier. Never assume that a family member will let you stay for free just because you’re family, and be careful not to overstay your welcome or take advantage of a relative’s kindness.        
Wife Made Cupcakes, 8-Year-Old Ate The Frosting

Wife Made Cupcakes, 8-Year-Old Ate The Frosting

Phone: yeeted. Holy water: needed. Disownment papers: required. /j

My Mother Destroyed My PC Screen Because My Dogs Woke Her Up

My Mother Destroyed My PC Screen Because My Dogs Woke Her Up

"Hey Siri… what is the nearest psychiatric hospital?"

This Is Where My Wife Keeps Her Teeth Things

This Is Where My Wife Keeps Her Teeth Things

When it comes to living with anyone, a roommate or a relative, it’s important to remember to choose your battles. Unless you live alone, compromises will have to be made at some point. Letting them hang up that poster that you find extremely ugly, dealing with the scent of fish when they prepare their favorite meal, sacrificing your parking spot so you can have the bedroom you prefer, or agreeing to organize the dishes how they like because you got to choose where the glasses go. When you feel yourself becoming infuriated by minor details, ask yourself if it’s really worth it to pick a fight over it. And if you decide that something is worth addressing, be sure to keep your composure. They might have no idea that one of their habits has been bothering you, so don’t approach the topic like they have personally offended you. More likely than not, they just did not realize it was a problem. 
The Way My Wife Eats The Muffins

The Way My Wife Eats The Muffins

How were her parents able to send her out into the world like this?

My Mom Made Me Threw Away This Good-Looking Cake Because It Was Given To Us By A Muslim Neighbour For Eid

My Mom Made Me Threw Away This Good-Looking Cake Because It Was Given To Us By A Muslim Neighbour For Eid

When My Husband Gets Mad At Me, He Puts Things Where I Can't Reach Them (I'm 5'3"). Then, He Hides My Step Ladder

When My Husband Gets Mad At Me, He Puts Things Where I Can't Reach Them (I'm 5'3"). Then, He Hides My Step Ladder

I'm sorry to say I laughed a little at this one.

If it’s your spouse or partner who has been triggering many of your pet peeves at home, it’s important to nip the issues in the bud before they start eating away at your relationship. So if you’re curious about the best way to address issues such as these, we consulted this list from PsychCentral where psychotherapist and author Christina Steinorth, MFT, shared some of her top tips for addressing pet peeves in a relationship. First, she recommends not bringing up the pet peeve in public. It’s never a great idea to approach sensitive topics when around others, and somehow, a conversation about washing the dishes can quickly derail into a discussion about the relationship as a whole.
I Left My Laptop On And Came Back To My Discord, Google Chat, Whatsapp, And Browser History Open. My Dad Was The Only One In The Room. Thanks, Dad

I Left My Laptop On And Came Back To My Discord, Google Chat, Whatsapp, And Browser History Open. My Dad Was The Only One In The Room. Thanks, Dad

If this is a teenager, I am totally encouraged to see a father checking on what their kid is being exposed to. If this is an adult, then yea…not so much

I Happily Obliged When My Wife Said She Would Mow The Grass

I Happily Obliged When My Wife Said She Would Mow The Grass

But like, what?! Did she get ill while mowing? Why did the grass get cut so short?!

My Brother “Salted” The Driveway

My Brother "Salted" The Driveway

Be sure to help him with his sunblock next time

Steinorth also notes that it’s helpful to acknowledge what behavior you do appreciate when having conversations with your partner about what you’d like them to change. “If you compliment your partner generously and genuinely, you send a powerful message that has more impact to change his or her behavior than criticizing,” she told PsychCentral. We all like to be acknowledged for our best habits, and taking time to remember what your partner does well might make you less upset about what annoys you. For example, when you realize that you haven’t taken  out the trash in a month because your spouse always does it for you, it might not bother you so much that they always leave their socks on the floor for you to place in the laundry basket. 
My Little Brother Put This In The Fridge

My Little Brother Put This In The Fridge

My Poor Girlfriend Woke Up To Her Laptop With A Hot Iron On Top Of It Courtesy Of Her Brother

My Poor Girlfriend Woke Up To Her Laptop With A Hot Iron On Top Of It Courtesy Of Her Brother

She is now an only child.

I Just Have Done My Business, And My Boyfriend Left This

I Just Have Done My Business, And My Boyfriend Left This

Steinorth also recommends considering what would be a possible solution before approaching the topic with your partner, so they don’t feel attacked. “Instead of doing that, could we try to do this? That way, we both get what we want. How does that sound?” If they take up too much time in the bathroom when you need to get ready for work, maybe you can ask them to wake up 10 minutes earlier or allow you to shower first in the morning. If they never clean up the kitchen after cooking, maybe you can agree that they’ll give you a massage every time you have to do all of the dishes for them. Figure out what works best for the two of you, and find a way not to get hung up on little living habit pet peeves. 
My Partner Decided To Wash My Recently-Purchased Japanese Knife In The Dishwasher

My Partner Decided To Wash My Recently-Purchased Japanese Knife In The Dishwasher

Knives never go into dishwasher. It can dulled the blade as the pressures from the water will dislodged everything and bumped into each other. And higher water temperature can affect it as well. With ridges like the top part, you will need to use brush and do it gently, when you wash it.

My Mom Borrowed My Gaming Mouse Because She Lost Hers. This Is How She Returned It

My Mom Borrowed My Gaming Mouse Because She Lost Hers. This Is How She Returned It

My Wife Kept Threatening To Throw Away My Favorite Pair Of Yard Work Shorts. Today I Found Them Like This

My Wife Kept Threatening To Throw Away My Favorite Pair Of Yard Work Shorts. Today I Found Them Like This

Show her you can't be dissuaded. Wear them anyway

Steinorth also told PsychCentral that our moods can be very powerful in affecting how we view an annoying habit. “Be honest with your partner,” she says. For instance, you might say, “I’m just having a bad day, and I don’t want to snap at you over something stupid.” Find something relaxing to do, like reading a book or taking some time to meditate, before you start harping on your partner. “It’s not right to take our stuff out on our partners.”
Oh, Let Me Just Put These Empty Eggshells Back In The Container. I Married A Savage

Oh, Let Me Just Put These Empty Eggshells Back In The Container. I Married A Savage

My entire family has done this until recently, not sure what changed

I Told My Son To Make Sure He Uses A Clip To Close The Chips Bag When He Is Done

I Told My Son To Make Sure He Uses A Clip To Close The Chips Bag When He Is Done

Malicious compliance or genuine cluelessness?

My Son Dropped His Phone In The Toilet And Opened A Brand New Bag Of Risotto To Dry It Out

My Son Dropped His Phone In The Toilet And Opened A Brand New Bag Of Risotto To Dry It Out

Is this list reminding you why you decided to move away from your parents at age 18? I’m glad I did, but I still have to throw away about 10 things from the fridge and pantry that have been expired for over a year every time I pay my folks a visit. Keep upvoting the pictures that you find most horrifying, and then let us know in the comments what the most infuriating living habits you’ve come across with your family members are. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article showing how some roommates are absolute menaces, you can find that right here
One Of My Parents Decided To Wash My Le Creuset And Place It Like This To Dry. I'm Literally Crying. I Said A Thousand Times For Them Not To Touch It

One Of My Parents Decided To Wash My Le Creuset And Place It Like This To Dry. I'm Literally Crying. I Said A Thousand Times For Them Not To Touch It

The Way My Boyfriend Puts Away The Utensils

The Way My Boyfriend Puts Away The Utensils

Dump them on his side of the bed.

My Wife Doesn't Get All The Ice Out Of One Tray Before Using Another

My Wife Doesn't Get All The Ice Out Of One Tray Before Using Another

Meh. I mean, it doesn't mess with functionality so long as the cubes aren't taking on weird odors/tastes.

My Husband Throws Away Trash Directly Into The Pantry

My Husband Throws Away Trash Directly Into The Pantry

Throw the whole man out. That's just disrespectful and lazy.

My Brother Only Eats The Cheese Packets In The Instant Mac And Cheese, And Then Puts It Back On The Shelf

My Brother Only Eats The Cheese Packets In The Instant Mac And Cheese, And Then Puts It Back On The Shelf

Is he ok? I mean, really, have you checked on him lately?

My Dad Says I Don't Deserve Or Need A Doorknob

My Dad Says I Don't Deserve Or Need A Doorknob

My Parents Went Through My Phone, Deleted Over 1500 Different Images And Videos, And Emptied The Trash Bin. I'm 15 And They Haven't Found Anything Bad On My Phone Ever

My Parents Went Through My Phone, Deleted Over 1500 Different Images And Videos, And Emptied The Trash Bin. I'm 15 And They Haven't Found Anything Bad On My Phone Ever

Your version of what's appropriate and their version of what's appropriate are vastly different

My Grandfather Asked My Little Brother If He Could Use His Batman Plushie To Light The Furnace. My Brother Refused, But Today We Woke Up To This

My Grandfather Asked My Little Brother If He Could Use His Batman Plushie To Light The Furnace. My Brother Refused, But Today We Woke Up To This

YOUR GRANDPA DID THAT?! WHAT KIND OF A GRANDPARENT IS HE?!

My Fiance Refuses To Finish A Bottle Of Coke Before Opening Another

My Fiance Refuses To Finish A Bottle Of Coke Before Opening Another

This is an autism spectrum thing I've seen before.

When My Husband Puts The Dishes Away

When My Husband Puts The Dishes Away

My Husband Insists This Is Normal

My Husband Insists This Is Normal

My Soon To Be Ex-Husband Has Been Taking Advantage Of Local Food Banks. He Ends Up Tossing Much Of It Out Because It Goes Bad, But He And I Can Easily Afford To Buy Food

My Soon To Be Ex-Husband Has Been Taking Advantage Of Local Food Banks. He Ends Up Tossing Much Of It Out Because It Goes Bad, But He And I Can Easily Afford To Buy Food

My Wife Throws Her Kitchen Scraps In The Sink Instead Of The Trash Can Because "The Disposal Can Handle It." The Sink Disposal Is Not A Trash Can

My Wife Throws Her Kitchen Scraps In The Sink Instead Of The Trash Can Because "The Disposal Can Handle It." The Sink Disposal Is Not A Trash Can

If it's just soft food scraps and no bones you should be fine. She should follow up with more frequent cleaning for the increased build-up though. Cup or 2 of ice and some citrus peels works well.

I’m A Recovering Alcoholic Who Just Moved Into A New Apartment. This Is What My Dad Left Me

I’m A Recovering Alcoholic Who Just Moved Into A New Apartment. This Is What My Dad Left Me

My Mom Wanted To Make Tea But Instead Of Asking For Help With The Electric Kettle She Microwaved My Chargeable Self Heating Mug And Caught It On Fire

My Mom Wanted To Make Tea But Instead Of Asking For Help With The Electric Kettle She Microwaved My Chargeable Self Heating Mug And Caught It On Fire

My Dad Is Watching Videos While Driving. Then He Yells At My Mother For Looking Up A Number For Work (He Doesn't Even Have A Job)

My Dad Is Watching Videos While Driving. Then He Yells At My Mother For Looking Up A Number For Work (He Doesn't Even Have A Job)

A bit drastic, but call the non-emergency police number and report him. He could kill someone!

My Brother Was Mad Because I Wouldn't Let Him Have Anymore Candy After He Had Almost A Whole Bag. This Is What He Did. This Is My 1000-Dollar iPad That I Earned

My Brother Was Mad Because I Wouldn't Let Him Have Anymore Candy After He Had Almost A Whole Bag. This Is What He Did. This Is My 1000-Dollar iPad That I Earned

I Refuse To Pick Up My Fiance's Dirty Socks After Telling Him Earlier This Week That It Annoys Me When He Leaves His Shoes And Socks In The Middle Of The Floor

I Refuse To Pick Up My Fiance's Dirty Socks After Telling Him Earlier This Week That It Annoys Me When He Leaves His Shoes And Socks In The Middle Of The Floor

Even the dog is disappointed

My Sister-In-Law Lives With Us And Uses Our Things. This Is How She Leaves My Peloton After Use Even After I've Mentioned It A Few Times

My Sister-In-Law Lives With Us And Uses Our Things. This Is How She Leaves My Peloton After Use Even After I've Mentioned It A Few Times

I hope that's not body fluids.

My Wife Doesn’t Throw Her Trash Away Before Putting Her Dish In The Sink, So I Often End Up With This

My Wife Doesn’t Throw Her Trash Away Before Putting Her Dish In The Sink, So I Often End Up With This

My Parents Opening This Cardboard Package

My Parents Opening This Cardboard Package

Had A Magnet Pen For 4 Years, Sister Borrowed It For 1 Day And I Have 6 Missing Magnets, 5 Damaged Beyond Repair And A Whole Bunch Of Missing Metal Parts

Had A Magnet Pen For 4 Years, Sister Borrowed It For 1 Day And I Have 6 Missing Magnets, 5 Damaged Beyond Repair And A Whole Bunch Of Missing Metal Parts

My Roommate Just Leaves $500 Laying On The Ground Like It's Nothing

My Roommate Just Leaves $500 Laying On The Ground Like It's Nothing

If it's insulin, it will need proper storage. But, is it cost that much? I bought one for my SO, for few dollars..... Wait, sorry I live in 3rd world country🤦

My Parents Went Out Of Town, And Before They Left, My Dad Turned Off The Internet To All Of My Devices Except My Phone (He Forgot That One). I’m 18 And Pay The Bastard Rent

My Parents Went Out Of Town, And Before They Left, My Dad Turned Off The Internet To All Of My Devices Except My Phone (He Forgot That One). I’m 18 And Pay The Bastard Rent

Time to move out.....

My Husband's Version Of "The Kitchen Is Clean"

My Husband's Version Of "The Kitchen Is Clean"

My Wife Left A Pen In Her Pants Pocket

My Wife Left A Pen In Her Pants Pocket

That happened to us, except with restaurant crayons in the pocket. Streaks of colored wax everywhere and on the clothing.

My Brothers And Sister Chipped In To Get My Mom A Nice Set Of Kitchen Knives. Dad Used The Chef Knife To Pry Frozen Meat Apart And Cracked It

My Brothers And Sister Chipped In To Get My Mom A Nice Set Of Kitchen Knives. Dad Used The Chef Knife To Pry Frozen Meat Apart And Cracked It

My Dad Randomly Unplugged My Ethernet, And This Is What I Come Back To After I Plug It Back In

My Dad Randomly Unplugged My Ethernet, And This Is What I Come Back To After I Plug It Back In

