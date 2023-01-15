Keep reading to find an interview with licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Jude Bijou , and be sure to upvote the pictures that remind you why you decided to move away from home. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda list proving that some people live with absolute monsters, you can find that right here !

Living with family members can be a challenge, to say the least. You’re supposed to love them unconditionally, but sometimes, they really test the limits of that love. But if you know what it’s like to have a sibling, parent or spouse with infuriating living habits, know that you’re not alone. Because below, you’ll find evidence of some of the most frustrating and questionable situations people have found themselves in, courtesy of their "kind and thoughtful" roommates.

You wake up and head to the bathroom. The door is locked, and your sister has just begun taking her 30-minute shower where she'll sing loudly for the whole house to hear and use up the last of the hot water. You go to eat some breakfast first instead. You pour a bowl full of cereal and open the fridge to grab some milk. Upon picking up the carton, however, you realize that there’s no more than a drop left in it. No problem, you had leftover pancakes too– Oh! Just kidding! Your sister ate those too and left a note in their absence detailing how delicious they were and requesting that you pick up milk on your way home from work.

#1 Offered My Ice Cream To My Son And He Gave Me This Back... He’s Clearly Not Yet Constrained By Standard Ice-Cream Etiquette

Anyone can be difficult to live with, whether they are related to you or not. But for some reason, having an infuriating family member or spouse just seems so much worse than a random roommate who doesn’t respect boundaries or your shared space. Our family members are supposed to be on the same team as us. They should know our pet peeves and work to avoid them. They should want us to be happy and comfortable in our own homes. But unfortunately, they know exactly how to push our buttons, and sometimes, it seems like they are trying to drive us crazy. I have to admit that I’m a bit of a neat freak myself, pandas, so many of the photos on this list would be cause for divorce, abandonment or moving out ASAP, depending on the nature of my relationship with these people. But I’m feeling extremely grateful for my partner after viewing these horrifying photos, because even though we get on each others’ nerves at times, at least we’re both clean. We know how to put groceries or dishes away without throwing them in a pile. Small things like a sponge being left in a dirty sink, a bag of snacks being left wide open, and dirt being tracked into the apartment can drive me up the wall, but I realize now, those are nothing compared to what other people deal with. So if you too have great roommates, pandas, count your blessings. It appears that there are plenty of monsters wreaking havoc out there…

#2 I Tore My Rotator Cuff So My Husband Told Me He’d Finish The Interior Painting On Our Downstairs. He Says He’s Done

#3 My Girlfriend: "I Couldn't Fit It In The Freezer." I Hereby Apologize To The Whole French Nation

To gain more insight on this topic, we reached out to licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Jude Bijou, who was kind enough to have a conversation with Bored Panda about the difficulties of living with family members. “I’ve learned that the problem with living with family members is that people don’t know how to communicate constructively with each other,” Jude told Bored Panda. “This, of course, is because they weren’t taught by their parents, and so they continue the tradition and lump, dump, and blame each other rather than speaking up and listening effectively.” “This ignoring of how one’s words and behavior affect other family members or spouses causes those most near and dear to them to feel huge amounts of sadness, anger and fear,” she explained. “The recipients in turn resort to the same destructive strategies and the patterns get ground in as an appropriate and acceptable way to communicate.”

#4 My Husband Left This In The Bathroom For Me To Find. It's The Top Of A Tomato

#5 My Kid Wanted To “Open” The Banana By Herself This Morning. Am I Raising A Serial Killer?

“These unconscious ways we talk and listen are blithely perpetuated by society's role models and peers. It’s no wonder there is so much dysfunction in families,” Jude added. “The solution is for everyone from small children to adults, neighbors to strangers, as well as politicians to teachers to learn and practice the four rules of communication, as outlined and practiced according to Attitude Reconstruction.” According to Jude’s book, Attitude Reconstruction, the four rules of communication are: talk about yourself, stay specific, stay kind, and be sure to listen. “The four rules bring loving, effective communication and feelings of connection,” Jude says. “These rules are very simple (but not easy), and the rewards of abiding by them are great. In contrast, the violations apply in virtually every setting and cause communication breakdowns and distance.” If you’d like to learn more wise words from Jude and acquire better communication skills for addressing conflicts within your own family, be sure to visit her website right here!

#6 How My Husband Wrote The Date When He Opened This Orange Juice

#7 My Father Set A Password To The Thermostat

If you know the struggle of living with family members all too well, you might need some tips on how to manage the stress of sharing food, a bathroom or space in general with your loved ones. Just because you share the same blood doesn’t mean it’s natural for you all to occupy the same space without getting into arguments and getting on each others’ last nerves. That’s why we consulted this list from U.S. News with tips for living with relatives, so you can keep your sanity without sacrificing your relationships. First, they recommend setting up basic ground rules. Just because your parents own the house or changed your diapers when you were young doesn’t mean you aren’t entitled to privacy. And you should all be on the same page about shared responsibilities. “Establish the need for private space. In addition, openly discuss who takes care of chores, cooking, and shopping,” Money Crashers writes. “Don't leave this to the homeowners, even if they insist on doing things for you. Everyone should equally share the tasks for running the household.”

#8 My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days, And Gave It Back Like This

#9 So My Brother Decided To Take His Anger Out On Something Of Mine

When living in the same household as your family members, it’s also important to discuss compensation. No, you should not charge your children rent when they’re 8 years old. But if you’re an adult who moved back in with your parents or a sibling, rent might be on the table. Or, if you’re staying with a relative who won’t accept rent, try to work out some other way to help them. Buying groceries and doing extra chores around the house will keep you from feeling like a burden, and your family will be more likely to let you stay for an extended period of time if you make their lives easier. Never assume that a family member will let you stay for free just because you’re family, and be careful not to overstay your welcome or take advantage of a relative’s kindness.

#10 Wife Made Cupcakes, 8-Year-Old Ate The Frosting

#11 My Mother Destroyed My PC Screen Because My Dogs Woke Her Up

#12 This Is Where My Wife Keeps Her Teeth Things

When it comes to living with anyone, a roommate or a relative, it’s important to remember to choose your battles. Unless you live alone, compromises will have to be made at some point. Letting them hang up that poster that you find extremely ugly, dealing with the scent of fish when they prepare their favorite meal, sacrificing your parking spot so you can have the bedroom you prefer, or agreeing to organize the dishes how they like because you got to choose where the glasses go. When you feel yourself becoming infuriated by minor details, ask yourself if it’s really worth it to pick a fight over it. And if you decide that something is worth addressing, be sure to keep your composure. They might have no idea that one of their habits has been bothering you, so don’t approach the topic like they have personally offended you. More likely than not, they just did not realize it was a problem.

#13 The Way My Wife Eats The Muffins

#14 My Mom Made Me Threw Away This Good-Looking Cake Because It Was Given To Us By A Muslim Neighbour For Eid

#15 When My Husband Gets Mad At Me, He Puts Things Where I Can't Reach Them (I'm 5'3"). Then, He Hides My Step Ladder

If it’s your spouse or partner who has been triggering many of your pet peeves at home, it’s important to nip the issues in the bud before they start eating away at your relationship. So if you’re curious about the best way to address issues such as these, we consulted this list from PsychCentral where psychotherapist and author Christina Steinorth, MFT, shared some of her top tips for addressing pet peeves in a relationship. First, she recommends not bringing up the pet peeve in public. It’s never a great idea to approach sensitive topics when around others, and somehow, a conversation about washing the dishes can quickly derail into a discussion about the relationship as a whole.

#16 I Left My Laptop On And Came Back To My Discord, Google Chat, Whatsapp, And Browser History Open. My Dad Was The Only One In The Room. Thanks, Dad

#17 I Happily Obliged When My Wife Said She Would Mow The Grass

#18 My Brother “Salted” The Driveway

Steinorth also notes that it’s helpful to acknowledge what behavior you do appreciate when having conversations with your partner about what you’d like them to change. “If you compliment your partner generously and genuinely, you send a powerful message that has more impact to change his or her behavior than criticizing,” she told PsychCentral. We all like to be acknowledged for our best habits, and taking time to remember what your partner does well might make you less upset about what annoys you. For example, when you realize that you haven’t taken out the trash in a month because your spouse always does it for you, it might not bother you so much that they always leave their socks on the floor for you to place in the laundry basket.

#19 My Little Brother Put This In The Fridge

#20 My Poor Girlfriend Woke Up To Her Laptop With A Hot Iron On Top Of It Courtesy Of Her Brother

#21 I Just Have Done My Business, And My Boyfriend Left This

Steinorth also recommends considering what would be a possible solution before approaching the topic with your partner, so they don’t feel attacked. “Instead of doing that, could we try to do this? That way, we both get what we want. How does that sound?” If they take up too much time in the bathroom when you need to get ready for work, maybe you can ask them to wake up 10 minutes earlier or allow you to shower first in the morning. If they never clean up the kitchen after cooking, maybe you can agree that they’ll give you a massage every time you have to do all of the dishes for them. Figure out what works best for the two of you, and find a way not to get hung up on little living habit pet peeves.

#22 My Partner Decided To Wash My Recently-Purchased Japanese Knife In The Dishwasher

#23 My Mom Borrowed My Gaming Mouse Because She Lost Hers. This Is How She Returned It

#24 My Wife Kept Threatening To Throw Away My Favorite Pair Of Yard Work Shorts. Today I Found Them Like This

Steinorth also told PsychCentral that our moods can be very powerful in affecting how we view an annoying habit. “Be honest with your partner,” she says. For instance, you might say, “I’m just having a bad day, and I don’t want to snap at you over something stupid.” Find something relaxing to do, like reading a book or taking some time to meditate, before you start harping on your partner. “It’s not right to take our stuff out on our partners.”

#25 Oh, Let Me Just Put These Empty Eggshells Back In The Container. I Married A Savage

#26 I Told My Son To Make Sure He Uses A Clip To Close The Chips Bag When He Is Done

#27 My Son Dropped His Phone In The Toilet And Opened A Brand New Bag Of Risotto To Dry It Out

#28 One Of My Parents Decided To Wash My Le Creuset And Place It Like This To Dry. I'm Literally Crying. I Said A Thousand Times For Them Not To Touch It

#29 The Way My Boyfriend Puts Away The Utensils

#30 My Wife Doesn't Get All The Ice Out Of One Tray Before Using Another

#31 My Husband Throws Away Trash Directly Into The Pantry

#32 My Brother Only Eats The Cheese Packets In The Instant Mac And Cheese, And Then Puts It Back On The Shelf

#33 My Dad Says I Don't Deserve Or Need A Doorknob

#34 My Parents Went Through My Phone, Deleted Over 1500 Different Images And Videos, And Emptied The Trash Bin. I'm 15 And They Haven't Found Anything Bad On My Phone Ever

#35 My Grandfather Asked My Little Brother If He Could Use His Batman Plushie To Light The Furnace. My Brother Refused, But Today We Woke Up To This

#36 My Fiance Refuses To Finish A Bottle Of Coke Before Opening Another

#37 When My Husband Puts The Dishes Away

#38 My Husband Insists This Is Normal

#39 My Soon To Be Ex-Husband Has Been Taking Advantage Of Local Food Banks. He Ends Up Tossing Much Of It Out Because It Goes Bad, But He And I Can Easily Afford To Buy Food

#40 My Wife Throws Her Kitchen Scraps In The Sink Instead Of The Trash Can Because "The Disposal Can Handle It." The Sink Disposal Is Not A Trash Can

#41 I’m A Recovering Alcoholic Who Just Moved Into A New Apartment. This Is What My Dad Left Me

#42 My Mom Wanted To Make Tea But Instead Of Asking For Help With The Electric Kettle She Microwaved My Chargeable Self Heating Mug And Caught It On Fire

#43 My Dad Is Watching Videos While Driving. Then He Yells At My Mother For Looking Up A Number For Work (He Doesn't Even Have A Job)

#44 My Brother Was Mad Because I Wouldn't Let Him Have Anymore Candy After He Had Almost A Whole Bag. This Is What He Did. This Is My 1000-Dollar iPad That I Earned

#45 I Refuse To Pick Up My Fiance's Dirty Socks After Telling Him Earlier This Week That It Annoys Me When He Leaves His Shoes And Socks In The Middle Of The Floor

#46 My Sister-In-Law Lives With Us And Uses Our Things. This Is How She Leaves My Peloton After Use Even After I've Mentioned It A Few Times

#47 My Wife Doesn’t Throw Her Trash Away Before Putting Her Dish In The Sink, So I Often End Up With This

#48 My Parents Opening This Cardboard Package

#49 Had A Magnet Pen For 4 Years, Sister Borrowed It For 1 Day And I Have 6 Missing Magnets, 5 Damaged Beyond Repair And A Whole Bunch Of Missing Metal Parts

#50 My Roommate Just Leaves $500 Laying On The Ground Like It's Nothing

#51 My Parents Went Out Of Town, And Before They Left, My Dad Turned Off The Internet To All Of My Devices Except My Phone (He Forgot That One). I’m 18 And Pay The Bastard Rent

#52 My Husband's Version Of "The Kitchen Is Clean"

#53 My Wife Left A Pen In Her Pants Pocket

#54 My Brothers And Sister Chipped In To Get My Mom A Nice Set Of Kitchen Knives. Dad Used The Chef Knife To Pry Frozen Meat Apart And Cracked It