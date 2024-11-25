Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Hope She Enjoys Prison”: Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok
News

“Hope She Enjoys Prison”: Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida influencer was arrested for allegedly shoplifting $500 worth of goods from a Target. TikToker Marlena Velez reportedly scanned fake barcodes at self-checkout and later flaunted the stolen items in a since-deleted video on her social media page. It was later revealed that the outfit she showcased on TikTok matched the American retailer’s security footage.

Velez, who has over 354,000 followers on TikTok, was arrested after showing off goods she allegedly shoplifted from her local Target in a video which has since been deleted.

The 22-year-old is facing petty theft charges for allegedly stealing more than $500 from the Target store in Cape Coral, Florida, USA, on October 30, Fort Myers News-Press reported November 22.

Cape Coral police responded to the Target located on Pine Island Road after a theft was reported on October 30.

You May Also Like:

A Florida influencer was arrested for allegedly shoplifting $500 worth of goods from a Target

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: marlenavelezz

Store loss prevention staff said Velez was caught on security footage scanning false barcodes at a self-checkout to pay lower prices. 

Police subsequently confirmed she had stolen 16 items, including household goods and clothing, worth a total of $500.32. 

Moreover, security footage helped officers identify Velez as the suspect.

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral police Facebook and Instagram accounts posted Velez’s picture to assist with identification, Fort Myers News-Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the photograph, Velez appeared to be between 20 and 35 years old, had long black hair, and was wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, and glasses. 

An anonymous caller consequently saw the post on social media and identified Velez as the possible suspect, police said, as per Fort Myers News-Press.

TikToker Marlena Velez reportedly scanned fake barcodes at self-checkout

@marlenavelezz Park, grocery run, and then some last minute halloween party shopping. Not me forgetting i had a whole party planned for this weekend and had nothing bought for it yet 🫠 – #momsoftiktok #momtok #sahmlife #momof2 #toddlermom #momlife #sahmerrands #morningroutine #ditl #dayinthelife #minivlog #softlife ♬ Find your love – N.

Upon obtaining Velez’s social media accounts from the anonymous caller, police found Velez’s video on TikTok, where she seemingly showcased the same outfit and glasses she had worn to Target on October 30.

Velez reportedly documented herself picking out items in the store and placing them in her car after exiting. 

In the video, which had more than 150,000 views before being deleted, Velez could be seen documenting a trip to T.J. Maxx and Target, Fox 4 Now reported on November 21.

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: Cape Coral Police Department

Velez reportedly recorded herself picking out items and placing them in her car after leaving both stores.

Officers found Velez and arrested her on one count of petty theft. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) spokesperson Officer Riley Carter told the Express Tribune on Saturday (November 23): “She essentially incriminated herself.”

She later allegedly flaunted the stolen items in a since-deleted video on her social media page

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: Cape Coral Police Department

“Social media gave us an unexpected lead, which expedited her identification and subsequent arrest.”

Velez was charged with petty theft for an item valued between $100 and $750 and booked into the Lee County jail.

Her arrest reignited scrutiny over her troubling criminal history, the Tribune reported. 

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: Cape Coral Police Department

Police confirmed she was first arrested at age 17 for grand theft auto in 2019. According to her former high school friend, Amanda Santana, Velez betrayed her trust by stealing and crashing her car.

Santana told the Tribune: “She had a class with me at Ida Baker High School, and we clicked.

“I trusted her so much that I handed over my car keys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was later revealed that the outfit she showcased on TikTok matched the American retailer’s security footage

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: Cape Coral Police Department

“But that trust was destroyed when she disappeared with my car and later crashed it into a ditch near a Dunkin’.

“It’s like she never felt any remorse.”

The incident wasn’t Velez’s first run-in with the law, as she was caught shoplifting $63 worth of goods from a Cape Coral Walmart in July 2023, leading to probation that ended just last month. 

As a result, the CCPD reportedly emphasized that public image offered no immunity from accountability under the law.

As of Monday (November 25), Velez had deactivated her Instagram page, in addition to disabling the comment sections on her TikTok page. 

Despite the allegations, Velez appears to remain active on social media, reposting TikTok videos as recently as Saturday.

Velez has over 354,000 followers on TikTok

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: marlenavelezz

ADVERTISEMENT

Velez was reportedly booked into Lee County Jail, Florida on November 21 before being released on a $150 cash bond.

Bored Panda has contacted Velez for comment.

Velez’s case sparked a heated debate

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: Hunter_Eagleman

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: 1stinspect

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: JackBauerAD

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: crza_11

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

Image credits: jennymae111

"Hope She Enjoys Prison": Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kyle_Campbell85

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
amcgregor7419 avatar
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen a couple of "influencers" recording themselves committing a crime and putting it on the internet. If it's a new trend then long may it continue.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
dan_sprague avatar
Campy
Campy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought influencers were supposed to be hot.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
livlisbon84 avatar
StarCrossedFriday
StarCrossedFriday
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Er…condemn her for her actions, by all means. I don’t see what her looks have to do with anything. And it’s not like she’s unattractive, but again, it has f**k all to do with the story.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
amcgregor7419 avatar
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen a couple of "influencers" recording themselves committing a crime and putting it on the internet. If it's a new trend then long may it continue.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
dan_sprague avatar
Campy
Campy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought influencers were supposed to be hot.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
livlisbon84 avatar
StarCrossedFriday
StarCrossedFriday
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Er…condemn her for her actions, by all means. I don’t see what her looks have to do with anything. And it’s not like she’s unattractive, but again, it has f**k all to do with the story.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda