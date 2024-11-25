“Hope She Enjoys Prison”: Influencer Arrested After Flaunting Shoplifted Goods On TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida influencer was arrested for allegedly shoplifting $500 worth of goods from a Target. TikToker Marlena Velez reportedly scanned fake barcodes at self-checkout and later flaunted the stolen items in a since-deleted video on her social media page. It was later revealed that the outfit she showcased on TikTok matched the American retailer’s security footage.

Velez, who has over 354,000 followers on TikTok, was arrested after showing off goods she allegedly shoplifted from her local Target in a video which has since been deleted.

The 22-year-old is facing petty theft charges for allegedly stealing more than $500 from the Target store in Cape Coral, Florida, USA, on October 30, Fort Myers News-Press reported November 22.

Cape Coral police responded to the Target located on Pine Island Road after a theft was reported on October 30.

You May Also Like:

A Florida influencer was arrested for allegedly shoplifting $500 worth of goods from a Target

Share icon

Image credits: marlenavelezz

Store loss prevention staff said Velez was caught on security footage scanning false barcodes at a self-checkout to pay lower prices.

Police subsequently confirmed she had stolen 16 items, including household goods and clothing, worth a total of $500.32.

Moreover, security footage helped officers identify Velez as the suspect.

Share icon

Image credits: Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral police Facebook and Instagram accounts posted Velez’s picture to assist with identification, Fort Myers News-Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the photograph, Velez appeared to be between 20 and 35 years old, had long black hair, and was wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, and glasses.

An anonymous caller consequently saw the post on social media and identified Velez as the possible suspect, police said, as per Fort Myers News-Press.

TikToker Marlena Velez reportedly scanned fake barcodes at self-checkout

Upon obtaining Velez’s social media accounts from the anonymous caller, police found Velez’s video on TikTok, where she seemingly showcased the same outfit and glasses she had worn to Target on October 30.

Velez reportedly documented herself picking out items in the store and placing them in her car after exiting.

In the video, which had more than 150,000 views before being deleted, Velez could be seen documenting a trip to T.J. Maxx and Target, Fox 4 Now reported on November 21.

Share icon

Image credits: Cape Coral Police Department

Velez reportedly recorded herself picking out items and placing them in her car after leaving both stores.

Officers found Velez and arrested her on one count of petty theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) spokesperson Officer Riley Carter told the Express Tribune on Saturday (November 23): “She essentially incriminated herself.”

She later allegedly flaunted the stolen items in a since-deleted video on her social media page

Share icon

Image credits: Cape Coral Police Department

“Social media gave us an unexpected lead, which expedited her identification and subsequent arrest.”

Velez was charged with petty theft for an item valued between $100 and $750 and booked into the Lee County jail.

Her arrest reignited scrutiny over her troubling criminal history, the Tribune reported.

Share icon

Image credits: Cape Coral Police Department

Police confirmed she was first arrested at age 17 for grand theft auto in 2019. According to her former high school friend, Amanda Santana, Velez betrayed her trust by stealing and crashing her car.

Santana told the Tribune: “She had a class with me at Ida Baker High School, and we clicked.

“I trusted her so much that I handed over my car keys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was later revealed that the outfit she showcased on TikTok matched the American retailer’s security footage

Share icon

Image credits: Cape Coral Police Department

“But that trust was destroyed when she disappeared with my car and later crashed it into a ditch near a Dunkin’.

“It’s like she never felt any remorse.”

The incident wasn’t Velez’s first run-in with the law, as she was caught shoplifting $63 worth of goods from a Cape Coral Walmart in July 2023, leading to probation that ended just last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cape Coral Police Department (@capepd)

As a result, the CCPD reportedly emphasized that public image offered no immunity from accountability under the law.

As of Monday (November 25), Velez had deactivated her Instagram page, in addition to disabling the comment sections on her TikTok page.

Despite the allegations, Velez appears to remain active on social media, reposting TikTok videos as recently as Saturday.

Velez has over 354,000 followers on TikTok

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: marlenavelezz

ADVERTISEMENT

Velez was reportedly booked into Lee County Jail, Florida on November 21 before being released on a $150 cash bond.

Bored Panda has contacted Velez for comment.

Velez’s case sparked a heated debate

Share icon

Image credits: Hunter_Eagleman

Share icon

Image credits: 1stinspect

Share icon

Image credits: JackBauerAD

Share icon

Image credits: crza_11

Share icon

Image credits: jennymae111

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kyle_Campbell85