Parenting comes with incredible highs that feel sky-high and lows that can feel as deep as the earth’s core—an emotional rollercoaster that's hard to put into words. But sometimes, pictures capture the experience better than words ever could.

For the past nine years, artists Yehuda and Maya Devir have been turning their parenting and married life moments into hilarious, honest, and relatable comics. If you have kids, you’ll probably see a bit of yourself in their work. Now, with their third child on the way, the couple’s latest comics continue to share their ever-evolving journey. Check them out below and let us know what you think!