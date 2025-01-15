ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting comes with incredible highs that feel sky-high and lows that can feel as deep as the earth’s core—an emotional rollercoaster that's hard to put into words. But sometimes, pictures capture the experience better than words ever could.

For the past nine years, artists Yehuda and Maya Devir have been turning their parenting and married life moments into hilarious, honest, and relatable comics. If you have kids, you’ll probably see a bit of yourself in their work. Now, with their third child on the way, the couple’s latest comics continue to share their ever-evolving journey. Check them out below and let us know what you think!

#1

Point Of View

Comic about being a parent by Yehuda and Maya Devir; dad contemplating superhero persona while mom clings lovingly.

jude_devir Report

    #2

    Perfect Timing

    Comic by Yehuda and Maya Devir depicting funny parenting moments with a tired dad on a wheelchair and a pregnant mom.

    jude_devir Report

    #3

    Truth Hurts

    Funny and honest comic about being a parent by Yehuda and Maya Devir, featuring humorous family scene.

    jude_devir Report

    #4

    Baby Carrier

    Funny and honest comic illustration of parenting challenges by Yehuda and Maya Devir.

    jude_devir Report

    #5

    Maya Is Pregnant For The Third Time!!!

    Funny comic of parents Yehuda and Maya Devir imagining their kids as a fairy and robot, with humorous expressions.

    jude_devir Report

    #6

    Kickboxing

    Funny and honest comic of chaotic parenting by Yehuda and Maya Devir with a couch scene saying, "It's happening!"

    jude_devir Report

    #7

    All For One

    Comic illustration by Yehuda and Maya Devir of a chaotic family pillow scene, capturing the humor of parenting.

    jude_devir Report

    #8

    Oopsie

    Funny comic about parenting by Yehuda and Maya Devir, showing a surprised couple on the couch with a loud burp sound.

    jude_devir Report

    #9

    Mama's Boys

    Comic of dad and child arguing humorously, shouting "Mommy!" by Yehuda and Maya Devir.

    jude_devir Report

    #10

    Dude, Where's My Shirt?

    Comic of a man looking for his shirt, while a woman smirks, wearing it.

    jude_devir Report

    #11

    It's The Reality Of The Price Tag! The Truth

    Funny Yehuda and Maya Devir comic about Black Friday shopping with a cat tree, with characters humorously interacting.

    jude_devir Report

    #12

    Gifted!

    Comic about being a parent by Yehuda and Maya Devir, featuring a funny moment at a store exit with shocked expressions.

    jude_devir Report

    #13

    Leftovers

    Funny comic of a couple sharing spaghetti at a messy dining table, highlighting the chaos of parenting.

    jude_devir Report

    #14

    Vacation

    Funny parenting comic by Yehuda and Maya Devir showing a sunburned couple relaxing on beach chairs.

    jude_devir Report

    #15

    Baby Bump

    Funny parenting comic by Yehuda and Maya Devir showing a pregnant mom, child, and loud noise.

    jude_devir Report

