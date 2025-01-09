ADVERTISEMENT

Time to test your star-spotting skills: 2nd Edition!

It would be easy to identify celebrities as they are now, but what about their childhood versions? From smiles without a single tooth to cute baby faces that never seem to have changed, you will be presented with childhood versions of well-known celebrities who have been walking on red carpets ever since they grew a set of beautiful teeth and grew up. Time to put your facial recognition skills to the test! If you haven’t done the first round of identifying celebs from their childhood pictures, you can check it out here: Star-Spotting: Identifying Celebs From Childhood Photos.

Get ready for some ‘I had no idea!’ and ‘They haven’t changed one bit!’ moments.

RELATED: