30 Real Questions From The U.S. Citizenship Test: See How Much You’d Score (Part 2)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Alright, so the first part of the U.S. civics test was clearly no big deal for you. But let’s not get too confident just yet. This next batch of questions might be a bit more of a challenge.

We’ve pulled 30 more real questions from the official U.S. citizenship test. If you’ve ever wondered how you’d do in that situation or if you just like a good challenge, this is your chance to find out.

So, ready to give part two a go? Let’s see how you’ll do this time! 🗽

RELATED:

Image credits: ATC Comm Photo