“Out Of Nowhere”: Marital Drama Ensues When A Husband Starts Demanding A Paternity Test

Every marriage needs trust if it is going to last even a few days, let alone for life. This becomes exponentially more true when the couple has kids, loans and a mortgage. So one parent suddenly having doubts if the kid is his is definitely something that might throw the entire relationship into question.

A woman shared her shock at her husband demanding a paternity test out of the blue and insisting that she “tricked” him with her birth certificate. We reached out to the wife via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

There are, unfortunately, times when a man might doubt a kid is his

But one woman was surprised when her husband, without warning, requested a paternity test

Paternity tests tend to cause some friction in the family

On the surface, a paternity test is not exactly hard to do and is incredibly accurate. Most modern tests can detect paternity with a probability of 99.99% and are cheap, quick and easy to do. The real crux of the issue is that if the alleged father is demanding one, then it’s pretty clear that there has been a breakdown of trust.

Often a paternity test is one bit of legally admissible evidence that people normally gather during divorce proceedings, generally if there are suspicions of cheating. This might help explain why just the idea of a paternity test has such a negative connotation even when it’s being requested for “peace of mind.”

This distrust and stress is enough of an issue that France famously banned private paternity testing. The only way to get one done is on the order of a judge. French lawmakers believe that forcing families to just live and let live helps preserve the “French regime of filiation,” which seems like a fancy way of saying “we want to limit the fallout of infidelity.”

Making accusations without evidence is not a great move

Overall, the cases of a man being misattributed as the father are between 0.4% to 5.9%, so the vast majority of the time, the father is actually the father. However, here the issue is the mother’s hesitance to do the test and, more importantly, her anger that he is demanding one in the first place.

In her own words, she has done a lot for him, which appears to be true. This is perhaps why this demand for “proof” of loyalty feels so painful, when she has literally taken on his debt. While we don’t know enough to say definitively, it also seems like a self-tell, that the man would even consider that a person with a traveling job would immediately cheat at the first opportunity.

Perhaps, due to her financial success and him lagging behind, he feels a degree of insecurity. Self-esteem issues can, unfortunately, cause people to act in very unpredictable and often self-destructive ways. By assuming that his wife might be cheating, this man has created a situation where she is actually unhappy with him. These sorts of things should be resolved earlier in the relationship, not when you are already married and parenting together.

Sometimes, your partner’s insecurities might end up being too much

One reason many commenters were divided on this story is that the paternity test is secondary. Yes, it is easy to do, but the demand itself, coupled with the instance of being “tricked” with the birth certificate would show that something is off in this relationship. You don’t accuse your spouse of deceit lightly and without evidence, unless you are ok with straining the relationship forever.

Yes, she could just do it to give him peace of mind, but at the same time, she has gone through a lot. Childbirth is by no means easy, neither is looking after a newborn. Instead of helping, he seems to be insistent on checking if it’s his first. It’s not surprising that after all they have gone through together, she would be unhappy he can’t get over some sort of insecurities.

The wife shared some more in the comments section

Other netizens shared similar stories and gave some advice

A few readers thought she was blowing it out of proportion