Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Spends 10 Minutes In A Car Instead Of Helping With Emergency Because Of “Trauma”
Couples, Relationships

Husband Spends 10 Minutes In A Car Instead Of Helping With Emergency Because Of “Trauma”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has their own little weird quirks. These can range from funny and harmless, all the way to downright annoying. Dating (or being married) to someone who has uncontrollable compulsions can be a bother at the best of times, but deeply set behaviors might actually get in the way during a crisis.

A woman asked if she was wrong for wanting to divorce her husband after he refused to leave the car for 10 minutes when their son was injured. We reached out to the wife in the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

All of us have some weird quirk or internal rule we stick to

Image credits: Craig Adderley / pexels (not the actual photo)

But one woman decided enough was enough when her husband sat in the car while her son was injured

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alena Darmel / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Charming_Passage3440

OCD can cause some pretty abnormal behavior

As many of the commenters noted, the husband’s behavior very closely matches the “compulsions” and intrusive thoughts that people with obsessive–compulsive disorder (OCD) have. In short, people with OCD often have little “rituals” they have to perform before leaving the house, or, in this case, leaving the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also important to remember that OCD is a pretty broad term, with a whole host of symptoms. Some folks get obsessed with certain topics or actions. At times they start to develop beliefs that if they don’t do something a certain way, something bad will happen. For example, a person with OCD might believe that if they don’t put their keys in a certain place after entering the home, some unspeakable tragedy will occur.

Interestingly, many people with OCD do tend to understand that these thoughts and feelings are quite irrational. However, this man does also seem to know that his behavior is by no means normal, but is also unwilling to let it go in the face of a crisis. In general, this is the sort of thing that can be treated through therapy and, just as importantly, a desire to see it fixed. Unfortunately, as the woman shares in the comments, the husband refuses therapy and, indeed, has his family “calling her out” for not respecting his trauma.

Trauma there may be, but it’s worth asking if it actually supersedes the very real, physical trauma suffered by the son. It’s also somewhat telling that he seems incapable of seeing his wife’s point of view. Indeed, he immediately downplays his own lack of action and can’t really understand why a mother seeing her own child injured might also feel traumatized. This alone might be enough of a reason to call off the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother’s actions were also questioned by many commenters

Some comments do suggest that she has some responsibility here as well. For example, asking him to come home from work when she could have just taken the suffering child to a hospital herself. Similarly, this particular habit of her husbands does seem to be something she really did think about a lot.

However, she did not take any steps to deal with it until an actual crisis happened. In her defense, however, it would appear that the man did refuse any therapy, so she is definitely not to blame for seeing a divorce. This clearly bothers her to a significant degree, so there is no use wondering if it’s an “overreaction.” His chosen lifestyle is simply not compatible with her at the end of the day. Generally, people need to be on the same page on a lot of things before marriage, which is clearly not the case here.

While her response to her son’s injury was perhaps not ideal, as she probably needed to do something beyond sit around and wait, it’s also understandable why it might be impossible for her to really “get” her husband’s actions. Despite the emergency and panic, he still has to go through this strange ritual. If she was choking or bleeding out, would he still sit there? One should be able to rely on their partner and it’s clear that this woman does not feel that way about him anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few readers wanted more details

But most sided with the woman

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a handful saw his position

 

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Justin Sandberg

Justin Sandberg

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
mekla avatar
Melissa anderson
Melissa anderson
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He refuses to seek therapy for his “trauma”. He’s using it as an excuse to control her. He’s useless in an emergency. He’s selfish and only cares about himself. Since he absolutely refuses to get therapy,I see no other option other than divorce. It’s completely on him.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leave him. Hes not willing to do the work to be a good parent. He doesn't think it's a big deal, and while the reason for the PTSD sounds odd, if you aren't willing to get help, you shouldn't be around kids no matter what the cause.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF - a broken ankle IS an emergency - you want your kid to be in more pain for longer than necessary, YTA person? Husband total AH here - refusing therapy and allowing kid to suffer because of past trauma not even remotely related to this shituation. Nah, get out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
mekla avatar
Melissa anderson
Melissa anderson
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He refuses to seek therapy for his “trauma”. He’s using it as an excuse to control her. He’s useless in an emergency. He’s selfish and only cares about himself. Since he absolutely refuses to get therapy,I see no other option other than divorce. It’s completely on him.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Leave him. Hes not willing to do the work to be a good parent. He doesn't think it's a big deal, and while the reason for the PTSD sounds odd, if you aren't willing to get help, you shouldn't be around kids no matter what the cause.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF - a broken ankle IS an emergency - you want your kid to be in more pain for longer than necessary, YTA person? Husband total AH here - refusing therapy and allowing kid to suffer because of past trauma not even remotely related to this shituation. Nah, get out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda