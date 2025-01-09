ADVERTISEMENT

Good, well-thought-out craftsmanship tends to click intuitively—typically, you instantly know whether a thing has been designed well. You look at it, you use it, and you can tell if it feels natural or if something’s off, even if you can’t put your finger on exactly why. Though the world is full of blunders and misfires, there are also lots of brilliant examples of products, furniture, graphics, and packages.

Quality things garner huge online follower counts. Case in point, this online community, which counts its members in the millions, wows the internet by sharing really cool designs. We’ve collected some of their freshest featured posts to show you what’s possible when you think outside the box. Scroll down and don’t forget to upvote the pics that impressed you the most. We have our favorites. Which ones are yours?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Clever Design I Just Saw For An Abortion Campaign

Clever Design I Just Saw For An Abortion Campaign

benji9t3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Stop War

    Stop War

    by Polish artist Barbara Galińska.

    auxiliary-username Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    An Awning On The Top Of The Billboard Creates The Illusion Of Of The Ocean Rising

    An Awning On The Top Of The Billboard Creates The Illusion Of Of The Ocean Rising

    Drone-cell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stress021 avatar
    STress (I/me)
    STress (I/me)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wish I had at least the small part of the author's imagination...

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Technologies and aesthetics change, consumer preferences and cultural attitudes shift, but no matter how much time passes, some design philosophies continue to stand the test of time.

    For example, German industrial designer Dieter Rams, who has had a profound impact on the world of design, is still relevant with his ideas and approaches today. Some ideas are simply fundamental.
    #4

    Posters For National Theater Of Korea's Production Of Macbeth, Designed By Yuni Yoshida And Photographed By Noh Juhan

    Posters For National Theater Of Korea's Production Of Macbeth, Designed By Yuni Yoshida And Photographed By Noh Juhan

    Zedaraby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    A Wonderful Package Of Japanese Mitorakaruna Cookies

    A Wonderful Package Of Japanese Mitorakaruna Cookies

    neiroman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Aussie Advertising Is Usually Extremely Direct

    Aussie Advertising Is Usually Extremely Direct

    Rd28T Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Designer Rams came up with his 10 principles of good design which are sometimes known as the 10 commandments of design. Rams saw truly good design as innovative, making a product useful and understandable, aesthetic, unobtrusive, honest, long-lasting, environmentally friendly, and thorough down to the last detail.

    And, lastly, good design should—paradoxically—involve as little design as possible.
    #7

    Found This Impressive Toilet Sign In Bratislava

    Found This Impressive Toilet Sign In Bratislava

    Hurambuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    r-uraynor avatar
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is the 3rd figure? Looks like a person with a basket for a head

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    The Strings On This Fan Show Which String Does What

    The Strings On This Fan Show Which String Does What

    Green____cat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    alexdesa avatar
    Alex De Sa
    Alex De Sa
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need this. I keep pulingl the string in the dark and wonder why the room keeps getting colder

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Polar Bar

    Polar Bar

    dry_ocean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    That last bit—about how designers should design less—is essential. At the core of ideas that balance function and form, you’ll often find simplicity.

    There’s a high level of self-editing and refinement involved where you let go of what is, basically, clutter. Of course, there’s no arguing about taste, but over-designed products can either end up looking like works of art that barely function, or they have so many functions it’s unclear what they even do. Less really is more. And from a creative perspective, it takes a lot of courage and discipline to throw out the fluff.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Organ Donations Advertisement In NYC Subway

    Organ Donations Advertisement In NYC Subway

    StockChart6231 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Coffee Shop Chairs

    Coffee Shop Chairs

    rustyyryan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Railing With Braille On It To Describe The View

    Railing With Braille On It To Describe The View

    Lepke2011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The online community that we’re featuring was created way back in mid-2011. Over the past 13+ years, it grew from strength to strength. Currently, there are a jaw-dropping 2.3 million members on the subreddit.

    It’s a testament not only to the fact that people like looking at unusual and aesthetic things, but also that creativity and quality—when done truly right—will always find an audience.
    #13

    This Parthenon Barcode On A Greek Yogurt

    This Parthenon Barcode On A Greek Yogurt

    d1luc_d1lf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Kingfisher Thumbtacks

    Kingfisher Thumbtacks

    tomyan112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    A Deconstructed Flag

    A Deconstructed Flag

    EmotionalGoodBoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The moderators who make sure that the group runs smoothly explain that it’s a space to share “amazing design images,” as well as renderings and models.

    Everyone’s encouraged to post high-quality pics of interesting designs, including—but not limited to—architectural, graphic, industrial, furniture, and product designs.
    #16

    House Number Matching Door Handles In Vienna’s 19th District

    House Number Matching Door Handles In Vienna’s 19th District

    WooToot_19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    That's The Absolute Peak Of Cover Designs

    That's The Absolute Peak Of Cover Designs

    NoahOkapi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    This Clock At My School Library Replaced The Numbers With Books

    This Clock At My School Library Replaced The Numbers With Books

    urfavbozo7275 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    However, this is not an art-focused community. For instance, even though gorgeous and painstakingly created artwork and sculptures are a pleasure to look at, they’re a better fit for other communities. When you create an online group, it’s important to carve out a niche for yourself and to be consistent with it.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    This Art Deco Door Hinge That Came Through The Salvage Store I Work At

    This Art Deco Door Hinge That Came Through The Salvage Store I Work At

    dudeofgoodtimes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Damn.... How Creative

    Damn.... How Creative

    ARNAVRANJAN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Ramen Restaurant In Budapest

    Ramen Restaurant In Budapest

    mosanger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Doing a bit of everything can be fun for you, but your audience likes to know what they’re in for. So, it only makes sense that a design-focused community focuses on… design!

    It’s what keeps groups like this one popular and active years and decades after they're created. That, and a group of hard-working volunteers who help moderate the entire thing.
    #22

    Salvation Army Advert For Spotting Signs Of Domestic Abuse

    Salvation Army Advert For Spotting Signs Of Domestic Abuse

    Amygdali_lama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    A Notepad From Japan

    A Notepad From Japan

    BaronVonBroccoli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh hey it’s my boyfriend lol (we’ve been together since our teens and we’re now in our 30s, I watched this happen to him lmao, although tbf he’s pretty hot as a bald guy)

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    A Perfume Bottle From 1925

    A Perfume Bottle From 1925

    blasports Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s like a Terry’s chocolate orange (mad I didn’t get one in my stocking this year)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

    The subreddit’s name, which we can’t directly mention here, is an artifact from the days when the internet was a very different place: naming conventions were laxer, users were more at ease with sarcasm and irony, others enjoyed being super edgy and maybe took themselves a little bit less seriously, and everyone was less worried about being censored on the internet.

    Now, things are far more strict online, leaving less room for jokes and weirdly-titled groups. The silver lining? No matter what a group is called, the proof is in the pudding: quality content is quality content.
    #25

    The Typography Found In The Call-To-Action Of This Vaccination Campaign

    The Typography Found In The Call-To-Action Of This Vaccination Campaign

    KitsuneRisu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Ad Placement On A Subway

    Ad Placement On A Subway

    EmotionalGoodBoy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like this one. People's minds don't work with double negatives.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Batman Returns... His Books To The Library

    Batman Returns... His Books To The Library

    SamwellBarley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’re huge fans of design, dear Pandas, so if you have a moment, we’d absolutely love to hear which of these pics you enjoyed the most. Which designs did you personally think were the most creative?

    Were there any that you genuinely felt sad you didn’t think of first? What's the worst design you've seen recently? Let us know what you think in the comments!
    #28

    Japanese Artist Kazuya Ishikawa Creates Hilarious Erasers That Slowly “Bald” As You Use Them

    Japanese Artist Kazuya Ishikawa Creates Hilarious Erasers That Slowly “Bald” As You Use Them

    lmnDK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kreimirradi avatar
    Johnny McFearless
    Johnny McFearless
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine making an eraser of a fat woman that gets thinner as you use her, oh the horror the horror.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    This Japanese Amazon Gift Card Comes With A Small Amazon Box

    This Japanese Amazon Gift Card Comes With A Small Amazon Box

    Suprshun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Manhole Cover At Nikon's New Headquarters That Looks Like Nikon's Front Lens Cap

    Manhole Cover At Nikon's New Headquarters That Looks Like Nikon's Front Lens Cap

    tomyan112 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Japanese Flag Design

    Japanese Flag Design

    Few_Simple9049 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    “Become Someone Else” Ads For The Mint Vinetu Bookstore, Lithuania

    “Become Someone Else” Ads For The Mint Vinetu Bookstore, Lithuania

    Dio_Ludicolo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    DHL Advertisement

    DHL Advertisement

    jellylemonshake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ner_diz avatar
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now take the missing letter of the brand on the right (UPS) and the missing letters of the brand on the left (FedEx) and merge them to also make a word.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    A Coffee Shop Sign In A Cartoonish Style…

    A Coffee Shop Sign In A Cartoonish Style…

    Glass-Fan111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Time Magazine Cover

    Time Magazine Cover

    coolord4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right now you can use this for the US wanting Greenland, just change Alaska (and Greenland kinda looks like a chicken nugget)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Karolis Strautniekas

    Karolis Strautniekas

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    This Lotr Poster By Phantom City Creative

    This Lotr Poster By Phantom City Creative

    Fair_Explanation_196 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Bar Sign In Japan

    Bar Sign In Japan

    polakhomie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Another Cool Time Magazine Cover

    Another Cool Time Magazine Cover

    Ted_Bundtcake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Dip [or] Squeeze Condiment Packet

    Dip [or] Squeeze Condiment Packet

    mvus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    1,900 Year Old Stepwell In Rajasthan, India

    1,900 Year Old Stepwell In Rajasthan, India

    911_reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Kitkat Ad

    Kitkat Ad

    TanTan_101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Lion King Poster Concept

    Lion King Poster Concept

    VictoryGreen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Lock Cup - The Cup Has A Hole Which Prevents Other People From Using It

    Lock Cup - The Cup Has A Hole Which Prevents Other People From Using It

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Vet Clinic’s Previous Front Design

    Vet Clinic’s Previous Front Design

    eleanor61 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Bar Stool Shaped Like Wine Cork

    Bar Stool Shaped Like Wine Cork

    ClemFandango9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    r-uraynor avatar
    rullyman
    rullyman
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like a champagne cork specifically. The cage prevents it from flying off prematurely!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Pontiac Hood Ornament, 1950s

    Pontiac Hood Ornament, 1950s

    forestpunk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    Air Serbia Graphic On In-Flight Brochure

    Air Serbia Graphic On In-Flight Brochure

    Rorschach995 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Les Arènes De Picasso Is A Contemporary Residential Building In Noisy-Le-Grand, France

    Les Arènes De Picasso Is A Contemporary Residential Building In Noisy-Le-Grand, France

    Ebonystealth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    celinebernadet avatar
    Lynn Donovan
    Lynn Donovan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know if it's noisy or not, but It's pronounced "nu-ah-zy" :)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    The Owl On The Regular Coffee vs. The Decaf Coffe

    The Owl On The Regular Coffee vs. The Decaf Coffe

    dlaynomore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    The Ring Pull Blends Into The Fish

    The Ring Pull Blends Into The Fish

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Bike Icon

    Bike Icon

    dry_ocean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Public Restroom

    Public Restroom

    dry_ocean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Minimalistic Product Labels

    Minimalistic Product Labels

    No-Discipline-2729 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    Another Take:

    Another Take:

    XROOR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Cover Art

    Cover Art

    I'm a meteorologist and the baby boomers I work with are going crazy over the cover art for this climate report. The report documents that 2023 is the hottest year ever recorded. Temperature is often displayed in circular graphs, but does anyone under age 30 know what a record player is? What do you think: good design or not?

    OneDishwasher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Apple Ad From 2009

    Apple Ad From 2009

    Next-Gur7439 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to want an iPod shuffle so bad. Kinda glad I never got one now.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    Stained Glass Window For Cologne Cathedral. Gerhard Richter (2007)

    Stained Glass Window For Cologne Cathedral. Gerhard Richter (2007)

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    This Pocket Comb Made For Mustaches And Beards

    This Pocket Comb Made For Mustaches And Beards

    Mister_Moony Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jesse_10 avatar
    Jesse
    Jesse
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the comb were any shorter, it would get problematic

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #60

    A Simpsons-Themed Chia Pet That Recreates One Of The Show's Most Famous Memes

    A Simpsons-Themed Chia Pet That Recreates One Of The Show's Most Famous Memes

    ScootSchloingo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg I m’m legit buying this for my bf, this is perfect

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #61

    Pedestrian Traffic Light In Vienna

    Pedestrian Traffic Light In Vienna

    pokefreak2015 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Besties crossing only ❤️🥰 and also lesbians

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #62

    Use Spades Not Ships (1941)

    Use Spades Not Ships (1941)

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #63

    These Sliding Door Handles (Tilted Top = Unlocked, Straight = Locked)

    These Sliding Door Handles (Tilted Top = Unlocked, Straight = Locked)

    KolonKby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    This Fire Extinguisher Sign Depicts The Function Of The Extinguisher

    This Fire Extinguisher Sign Depicts The Function Of The Extinguisher

    Trizocbs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    The Human Body As A Subway Map

    The Human Body As A Subway Map

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Inchmark

    Inchmark

    dry_ocean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lmao best business card I ever received was a little metal grater for weed. Or cheese. I love useful business cards.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    Green Book

    Green Book

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Bandage Doubling As A Ballot

    Bandage Doubling As A Ballot

    Image on the front page of a Dutch news paper "de Volkskrant" today. Translation: "After the attack".

    Casssis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Brutalist Table

    Brutalist Table

    YoggieD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Stoplight In Caracas, Venezuela

    Stoplight In Caracas, Venezuela

    TeslaCoilLuxray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like how the “stop” figure has their hands on their hips all sassy-like. And the “go” one is legit sashay-ing.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #71

    There Is A Mt Fuji Within The Fuji Whiskey Bottle

    There Is A Mt Fuji Within The Fuji Whiskey Bottle

    PM_WhatMadeYouHappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Indian (Kerala State) Tourism Post For Christmas

    Indian (Kerala State) Tourism Post For Christmas

    dhaval_kasetiya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    An Amazing Cover For An Outstanding Novel…

    An Amazing Cover For An Outstanding Novel…

    Glass-Fan111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #74

    Sun Microsystems Logo

    Sun Microsystems Logo

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Microsoft To Do “Repeat” Icons

    Microsoft To Do “Repeat” Icons

    Imericxu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #76

    Drunk Alcohol Sign

    Drunk Alcohol Sign

    Ralrik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Saw This In A Game Trailer And Fell In Love

    Saw This In A Game Trailer And Fell In Love

    2Dogs1Frog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Citrus Squeezer, Philippe Starck (1990)

    Citrus Squeezer, Philippe Starck (1990)

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Colour Blind Accessibility Mode Of Tekken 8

    Colour Blind Accessibility Mode Of Tekken 8

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Salman Rushdie's New Book. He Survived A Knife Attack Back In 2022

    Salman Rushdie's New Book. He Survived A Knife Attack Back In 2022

    ssql_pm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Jaws Movie Poster

    Jaws Movie Poster

    Teerendog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #82

    The Famous Painter Is Still Alive.(A Picture Of A Far-Right Party Member)

    The Famous Painter Is Still Alive.(A Picture Of A Far-Right Party Member)

    Quelanight2324 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Los Angeles To Host 2028 Summer Olympic Games

    Los Angeles To Host 2028 Summer Olympic Games

    jakubkonecki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Logo For A Milktea Place Called Koi

    Logo For A Milktea Place Called Koi

    Techwield Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    It Really Fuses Doesn’t It?

    It Really Fuses Doesn’t It?

    Th3-B0t Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Syitren R300 Cd Player

    Syitren R300 Cd Player

    StephenMcGannon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh they had one of these in the last hotel room I stayed at. I somehow managed to break it and they charged me $400 🥲

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #87

    Benjamin Franklin Mug

    Benjamin Franklin Mug

    kenny1wangler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #88

    Colgate Ad

    Colgate Ad

    kenny1wangler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST