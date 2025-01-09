106 Creative Designs That Raise The Bar, As Shared In This Online Group (New Pics)
Good, well-thought-out craftsmanship tends to click intuitively—typically, you instantly know whether a thing has been designed well. You look at it, you use it, and you can tell if it feels natural or if something’s off, even if you can’t put your finger on exactly why. Though the world is full of blunders and misfires, there are also lots of brilliant examples of products, furniture, graphics, and packages.
Quality things garner huge online follower counts. Case in point, this online community, which counts its members in the millions, wows the internet by sharing really cool designs. We’ve collected some of their freshest featured posts to show you what’s possible when you think outside the box. Scroll down and don’t forget to upvote the pics that impressed you the most. We have our favorites. Which ones are yours?
This post may include affiliate links.
Clever Design I Just Saw For An Abortion Campaign
Stop War
by Polish artist Barbara Galińska.
An Awning On The Top Of The Billboard Creates The Illusion Of Of The Ocean Rising
Wish I had at least the small part of the author's imagination...
Technologies and aesthetics change, consumer preferences and cultural attitudes shift, but no matter how much time passes, some design philosophies continue to stand the test of time.
For example, German industrial designer Dieter Rams, who has had a profound impact on the world of design, is still relevant with his ideas and approaches today. Some ideas are simply fundamental.
Posters For National Theater Of Korea's Production Of Macbeth, Designed By Yuni Yoshida And Photographed By Noh Juhan
A Wonderful Package Of Japanese Mitorakaruna Cookies
Aussie Advertising Is Usually Extremely Direct
Designer Rams came up with his 10 principles of good design which are sometimes known as the 10 commandments of design. Rams saw truly good design as innovative, making a product useful and understandable, aesthetic, unobtrusive, honest, long-lasting, environmentally friendly, and thorough down to the last detail.
And, lastly, good design should—paradoxically—involve as little design as possible.
Found This Impressive Toilet Sign In Bratislava
The Strings On This Fan Show Which String Does What
I need this. I keep pulingl the string in the dark and wonder why the room keeps getting colder
Polar Bar
That last bit—about how designers should design less—is essential. At the core of ideas that balance function and form, you’ll often find simplicity.
There’s a high level of self-editing and refinement involved where you let go of what is, basically, clutter. Of course, there’s no arguing about taste, but over-designed products can either end up looking like works of art that barely function, or they have so many functions it’s unclear what they even do. Less really is more. And from a creative perspective, it takes a lot of courage and discipline to throw out the fluff.
Organ Donations Advertisement In NYC Subway
Coffee Shop Chairs
Railing With Braille On It To Describe The View
The online community that we’re featuring was created way back in mid-2011. Over the past 13+ years, it grew from strength to strength. Currently, there are a jaw-dropping 2.3 million members on the subreddit.
It’s a testament not only to the fact that people like looking at unusual and aesthetic things, but also that creativity and quality—when done truly right—will always find an audience.
This Parthenon Barcode On A Greek Yogurt
Kingfisher Thumbtacks
A Deconstructed Flag
The moderators who make sure that the group runs smoothly explain that it’s a space to share “amazing design images,” as well as renderings and models.
Everyone’s encouraged to post high-quality pics of interesting designs, including—but not limited to—architectural, graphic, industrial, furniture, and product designs.
House Number Matching Door Handles In Vienna’s 19th District
That's The Absolute Peak Of Cover Designs
This Clock At My School Library Replaced The Numbers With Books
However, this is not an art-focused community. For instance, even though gorgeous and painstakingly created artwork and sculptures are a pleasure to look at, they’re a better fit for other communities. When you create an online group, it’s important to carve out a niche for yourself and to be consistent with it.
This Art Deco Door Hinge That Came Through The Salvage Store I Work At
Damn.... How Creative
Ramen Restaurant In Budapest
Doing a bit of everything can be fun for you, but your audience likes to know what they’re in for. So, it only makes sense that a design-focused community focuses on… design!
It’s what keeps groups like this one popular and active years and decades after they're created. That, and a group of hard-working volunteers who help moderate the entire thing.
Salvation Army Advert For Spotting Signs Of Domestic Abuse
A Notepad From Japan
A Perfume Bottle From 1925
The subreddit’s name, which we can’t directly mention here, is an artifact from the days when the internet was a very different place: naming conventions were laxer, users were more at ease with sarcasm and irony, others enjoyed being super edgy and maybe took themselves a little bit less seriously, and everyone was less worried about being censored on the internet.
Now, things are far more strict online, leaving less room for jokes and weirdly-titled groups. The silver lining? No matter what a group is called, the proof is in the pudding: quality content is quality content.
The Typography Found In The Call-To-Action Of This Vaccination Campaign
Ad Placement On A Subway
Batman Returns... His Books To The Library
We’re huge fans of design, dear Pandas, so if you have a moment, we’d absolutely love to hear which of these pics you enjoyed the most. Which designs did you personally think were the most creative?
Were there any that you genuinely felt sad you didn’t think of first? What's the worst design you've seen recently? Let us know what you think in the comments!
Japanese Artist Kazuya Ishikawa Creates Hilarious Erasers That Slowly “Bald” As You Use Them
Imagine making an eraser of a fat woman that gets thinner as you use her, oh the horror the horror.
This Japanese Amazon Gift Card Comes With A Small Amazon Box
Manhole Cover At Nikon's New Headquarters That Looks Like Nikon's Front Lens Cap
Japanese Flag Design
“Become Someone Else” Ads For The Mint Vinetu Bookstore, Lithuania
DHL Advertisement
Now take the missing letter of the brand on the right (UPS) and the missing letters of the brand on the left (FedEx) and merge them to also make a word.
A Coffee Shop Sign In A Cartoonish Style…
Time Magazine Cover
Karolis Strautniekas
This Lotr Poster By Phantom City Creative
Bar Sign In Japan
Another Cool Time Magazine Cover
Soon to be known as the Western Kremlin.
Dip [or] Squeeze Condiment Packet
1,900 Year Old Stepwell In Rajasthan, India
Kitkat Ad
Lion King Poster Concept
Lock Cup - The Cup Has A Hole Which Prevents Other People From Using It
Vet Clinic’s Previous Front Design
Bar Stool Shaped Like Wine Cork
Pontiac Hood Ornament, 1950s
Air Serbia Graphic On In-Flight Brochure
Les Arènes De Picasso Is A Contemporary Residential Building In Noisy-Le-Grand, France
I don't know if it's noisy or not, but It's pronounced "nu-ah-zy" :)
The Owl On The Regular Coffee vs. The Decaf Coffe
The Ring Pull Blends Into The Fish
Public Restroom
Minimalistic Product Labels
REPO MAN did it first. Everything was labelled like that.
Cover Art
I'm a meteorologist and the baby boomers I work with are going crazy over the cover art for this climate report. The report documents that 2023 is the hottest year ever recorded. Temperature is often displayed in circular graphs, but does anyone under age 30 know what a record player is? What do you think: good design or not?
Yes, people under 30 know what a record player is 🙄
Apple Ad From 2009
Stained Glass Window For Cologne Cathedral. Gerhard Richter (2007)
This Pocket Comb Made For Mustaches And Beards
A Simpsons-Themed Chia Pet That Recreates One Of The Show's Most Famous Memes
Pedestrian Traffic Light In Vienna
Use Spades Not Ships (1941)
These Sliding Door Handles (Tilted Top = Unlocked, Straight = Locked)
This Fire Extinguisher Sign Depicts The Function Of The Extinguisher
Inchmark
Green Book
Bandage Doubling As A Ballot
Image on the front page of a Dutch news paper "de Volkskrant" today. Translation: "After the attack".