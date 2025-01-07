ADVERTISEMENT

Now that holiday decorations are being slowly packed away, our homes might feel a little lackluster. And having to spend so much time staring at the same four walls during the winter months can get monotonous. This inevitably starts to impact our mood and makes time spent inside less enjoyable than it has to be. 

If your surroundings are starting to feel a little dull and depressing, Bored Panda is coming to the rescue with the whole list of home decorating ideas. It’s full of gorgeous makeovers that are guaranteed to inspire you to freshen up your space. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that catch your eye the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Never Have Been A Fan Of The Beige Movement!!

meeklyfrozen32 Report

    #2

    Before; After. I Like The 30s

    GeggingIn Report

    #3

    No One Has Ever Accused Me Of Being A Minimalist

    satsumasilk Report

    #4

    Hope Our Tiny Brooklyn Bathroom Renovation Under The Stairs Belongs Here

    elsehamy Report

    #5

    Guest Bathroom

    imalittlebear Report

    #6

    Y’all Loved And Hated My Last House, So…

    Global-Bus-8826 Report

    #7

    My Curated Maximalist Art Studio (Aka The Granny Cranny)

    ILoveMeeses2Pieces Report

    #8

    Trying To Make The Perfect Guest Bathroom. Am I Missing Anything?

    Ecstatic_Jackfruit35 Report

    #9

    Was The Copper Tub Too Much?

    Ok_Knee1216 Report

    #10

    Renovating Decisions

    beanbobboo Report

    #11

    Redid The Tiny Kitchen Counter To Build A Bar

    Sarahcastic13 Report

    #12

    Finally Added A Light Fixture To The Entryway!

    PopAffectionate7318 Report

    #13

    Before And After: Awkward Living Room Space

    Sarahcastic13 Report

    #14

    Bathroom Makeover Under $1500

    plantmomma1981 Report

    #15

    I Stopped By My Neighborhood Market To Pick Up A Few Things, And Made An Impulse Purchase

    P-Bizzle1979 Report

    #16

    I Usually Put 3 Or 4 Rolls Up There. Husband Did It Today And I Kinda Love It?

    catmama1994 Report

    #17

    Day & Night Living Room

    Napvlm Report

    #18

    Recently Painted Our House And Decided To Go For Red Doors!

    Chpe4290 Report

    #19

    Stairs Refresh With Tile

    DreyHI Report

    #20

    Bedroom Makeover

    mikhael907 Report

    #21

    Bought A House And Turned It Into An Instagram Post

    813265356 Report

    #22

    I Did My Best, But My Friends Said It’s Kind Of Basic/Cheap Looking. What Should I Do To Improve?

    [deleted] Report

    #23

    Did A Doodle Wall For Daughter's Bedroom

    popcorn89 Report

    #24

    Made A Few Cost Friendly Updates To Our Ugly Bathroom

    emkie Report

    #25

    Added So Much Light To Our Entryway With A Glass Insert In Our Front Door!

    hamsandwich234 Report

    #26

    Reading Nook Before And After

    hec_ramsey Report

    #27

    Side Table I Made

    liamoco123 Report

    #28

    Room Update

    dontdolove Report

    #29

    Kitchen Makeover

    marvelous-platypus Report

    #30

    Wanted To Show Off My Pink Home Decorating

    imalittlebear Report

    #31

    Before & After

    the_moody_cottage Report

    #32

    I Re-Decorated My Half Bath…

    Dramione_4EVR Report

    #33

    Came Cross A House With Two-Tone Flooring, What Do People Think?

    Lila_Box2316 Report

    #34

    How Do I Make This More “Home” And Less Show Room?

    Educational_Hunt_858 Report

    #35

    Added Box Molding, Chair Rail, And Wall Paper To The New Nursery! First And Last Time I Try This For A While 😅

    aggierogue3 Report

    #36

    The Before, The After. Took Us About A Year And A Half

    mbmgart Report

    #37

    My Home Office Is Finally Feeling Complete! What Do You Think?

    tampatwo Report

    #38

    I Feel Like I Want To Give Up And Hire An Interior Decorator! Suggestions On How To Make This Entryway Better

    Passionpassport_88 Report

    #39

    Need Something?

    PigletOver815 Report

    #40

    My Family And I Live In One Room That We Rent. We Don’t Have A Lot Of Money, But We’re Able To Put Together This Play Corner For My Son

    jovialgirl Report

    #41

    Thoughts On My Flat

    ExplorerUnlikely6853 Report

    #42

    My Halloween Decor This Year!

    spaghetticat1256 Report

    #43

    Baby Girl's Nursery On A Budget!

    Pineappleflower33 Report

    #44

    Posted On The Cj Subreddit Threatening To Paint These. Got Sincere Advice To Paint Walls And Update Hardware. So I Did

    DreyHI Report

    #45

    We’re Removing The Current Floor And Look What Was Up Under It!

    CinnamonGirl94 Report

    #46

    Before And After

    EqualNovel9854 Report

    #47

    Corner Of The Garage Is Now My Cozy Office

    CodytheTerp Report

    #48

    Can’t Wait To Unwind Here After A Long Day Of Work!! I Just Feel Something Is Missing

    LivingRaisin Report

    #49

    Fml Them Toddlers Have A Better Kitchen Than I Do

    simonj13 Report

    #50

    My House In Minnesota

    Pinkpurplegreentea Report

    #51

    We Just Hit Floor Gold

    WhittyO Report

    #52

    Breakfast Nook. Thoughts?

    Plus_Entrance_2534 Report

    #53

    This Is Probably Not Everyone’s Style But I Wanted To Lean Into The Vintage Aspects Of My Home!

    cactus-salad Report

    #54

    Dopamine Office

    raincloudjoy Report

    #55

    Halloween, But Make It Cozy

    purplecookie1220 Report

