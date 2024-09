Sadly, we don't all have a decorator's eye. But that's why we've scoured the Home Decorating subreddit to find some gorgeous homes and DIY makeovers to inspire you. Scroll through these projects people shared on the subreddit and take some ideas with you to make your spaces more exciting!

Summer is over and fall is almost here in all its cozy glory. Inevitably, we'll have to spend more time inside, and who would want to look at sad, beige walls and uninspiring living spaces until spring comes? We've got to start thinking about upgrading our homes for maximum comfiness!

#1 Is The Grey / White / Black Minimalism Trend Since 2010 Finally Dying Off? Share icon

#2 Acting On Impulsive Decisions 😅 Share icon

#3 Redid My 5 Year Olds Bedroom! Share icon

Decorating your home can be a lot of work. While some people may have a natural eye for it, others (myself included) can struggle quite a lot. Mixing and matching colors, textures, and shapes requires some knowledge in aesthetics, so it shouldn't be surprising that some people find decorating their homes quite anxiety-inducing. The problem is that most of us still want to live in a beautiful home. One that is aesthetically pleasing, cozy, and adheres to our tastes. So, ultimately, we just have to suck it up and do the work. The truth is that many people experience decorating anxiety, so we might as well just take comfort in the fact that we're in this together.

#4 I’m Putting Myself Out There By Putting Myself In Here Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Just Finished Our Powder Room. What Is Something Funky And Cool I Can Put Above Toilet? Share icon

#6 I Painted My Powder Room Door Share icon

New homeowners often have to grapple with decorating anxiety. Whether you're a student who's just moved into their first dorm or a couple who bought their first house, it can be stressful to furnish your space and decorate it the right way. Especially when you're on a budget! Licensed Psychologist Dr. Lauren Hazzouri told Architectural Digest that her clients often express the same worries. But she also claims it's something we just have to get over; ultimately, it will be worth it. "Pulling the proverbial trigger to create your own sanctuary is important for so many reasons, including energy, mood, even the likelihood that you’ll socialize in your home."

#7 I Had A Very Basic "Humble Room" Home Office I Wanted To Change. What Do You Think? Share icon

#8 Porch Rug Update Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Finally Finished My Guest Room 😍 Share icon

Much of the anxiety of decorating comes from the fear of making mistakes. And if you're trying to limit your expenses, that can be especially true. However, that only makes your anxiety worse. If we looked at interior design and home decorating as a process of trial and error, we could eliminate much of the stress around it.

#10 Boring White Wall To Bright And Whimsical Share icon

#11 Apartment Gallery Wall Share icon

#12 Wanted To Show Off My After (Goth Af Bathroom) And Before (Pale Pit Of Despair) Share icon

According to Caroline On Design, reminding yourself that you don't have to get it right the first time reduces much of the decorating overwhelm. "We don’t get it magically correct the first time (except on occasion)! Regardless of how much of a knack for design a person has, there is always an element of trial and error in decorating." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 £38 Kitchen Revamp Share icon

#14 Filled The Corner Of My Room 🪴 Share icon

#15 Hated Our Pantry, So We Gutted And Redid It Share icon

The way your home looks is important. As Nick Cryer, founder of Berkeley Place, says: "Interior design can significantly impact your well-being by creating spaces that promote comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal." The right colors, lighting, and spatial layout can influence our mood, reduce stress, and just generally make us feel better.

#16 Hello Darkness My Old Friend Share icon

#17 My New Bathroom Is Finished, What Do You Think? Share icon

#18 What Would You Call This Aesthetic? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

But what if you end up overdoing it, thinking too much about what pictures would best suit that space above the staircase? Obsessing over decorations and how your house looks can also be a thing. Author and life coach Martha Beck writes that if you feel you're on a never-ending loop of decorating, you need to find some balance.

#19 Thoughts On The Gallery Wall? Share icon

#20 Mckenzie Child's Sink Seen On My Fb Marketplace. Folks, If I Had A Spare $1,000+ I Would Snatch This Up So Fast They'd Think I Was Bob Arno Share icon

#21 Finally Finished My Bathroom This Weekend! Share icon

First, Beck writes, it's best to map out how you want your room or space to look. She recommends people set an end goal to how the room or a particular corner of the house should look. Once we visualize and plan how the finished space should look, any add-ons will make it look less like your goal.

#22 My Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Inherited A Time Capsule - Here’s The Rest Of The House Share icon

#24 Just Put The Shelves Up Myself Today Share icon

Second, according to Beck, it's important to find out the reason behind you obsessing over decorating. Some people use it as a distraction from other problems, like dealing with unwanted feelings. To find this out, Beck recommends sitting down in your room for 10 minutes and taking a look around.

#25 Half Bath Remodel Share icon

#26 Just Finished Our Bedroom Last Night! Started Dec 26 With Blank White Walls And Grey Carpet. The Pillows Are Missing But I Just Wanted To Show Off My Hard Work Share icon

#27 Home Office Refresh Share icon

If you get the urge to fix something, you might be decorating through anxiety. Because if your decorating urges came wanting to make your home more beautiful, you would start noticing the beautiful details that are already there, like the pattern of a rug. "If you accept your home as it is, you'll be in a position to decorate out of a love for beauty, rather than a fear of being present," Beck writes. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Husband Thinks It’s Too Cluttered Share icon

#29 I Worked Really Hard On Decorating My Apartment Share icon

#30 Just Wanted To Share A Before & After Of Our Little 1930s Bathroom Remodel Share icon

Her third tip for obsessive decorators is to consider if you're doing this just because you want to "get things done." Our culture values any activity, even if it's just for doing's sake, so let your home be the one place where everything doesn't have to be perfect. "If you accept your home as it is, you'll be in a position to decorate out of a love for beauty," Beck concludes.

#31 What Would You Call This Style? Share icon

#32 I Printed Out My Photos And Put Them On The Wall Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 My Moody Blue Bathroom. It’s Still A Work In Progress But I Love It So Far Share icon

#34 Inherited A Time Capsule - What Would You Do With The Living Room? Share icon

#35 Scared Some But I Did It. Purple Bathroom Share icon

#36 I Love Decorating During The Holidays Share icon

#37 Room Makeover Share icon

#38 Should I Paint This Fireplace Matte Black? Share icon

#39 New Couch! Share icon

#40 I Posted A 3D Rendering Months Ago Of My Bathroom Design. This Is The Final Product. I Did Take Into Consideration Some Of Your Feedback Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Before/After - Downstairs Toilet Share icon

#42 My House Was Completely Destroyed In A Fire And We Just Finished Rebuilding. My Nesting Is Slow But It’s Going! Share icon

#43 Which Rug Do You Prefer? Share icon

#44 It’s A Saturday Afternoon… What Does Your Living Room *really* Look Like? Share icon

#45 Someone Tell Me Where To Buy This Table Share icon

#46 Making A House Our Home! Share icon

#47 I Took Your Advice (After -> Before) Share icon

#48 My First Step In Making My House Feel Like Mine After 3 Years Of Beige And Gray. Half-Bath After And Before Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 What Do You Think Of My Cheap Makeover? Share icon

#50 My Moms House After My BF & I Moved Out Share icon

#51 To Hang Art Over Wallpaper Or Not? Share icon

#52 Renting My Parent’s House Now And Made A Few Changes. On A Budget But I’m Happy With What We Could Do Share icon

#53 I Cannot Believe I’m Posting This, But The Home Decorating I Posted A Week Ago After My House Fire Rebuild Was All For Nothing. The House Is Destroyed Again And We Are Demolishing, Again Share icon

#54 Our Space Share icon

#55 Not For Everyone, But Here’s My Colorful Bathroom Reno (After/Before) Share icon