In a world full of mass-produced goods and cookie-cutter designs, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) shines differently. It's a creative craft that lets you make stuff on your own. Home is everyone's safe place, and having things you've made there adds something extra special. But sometimes, people's ideas can get so wild that their creations become a bit silly. Particularly during 2010, there was a phase when anything created through DIY was thought to be cool and aesthetic.

For example, a candlestick made out of tuna cans is bound to raise some eyebrows. Just imagine, it's a rainy day, the tea lights are flickering, and the smell of gently warmed tuna lingers around you... it's enough to make any guest want to leave early! We've curated a collection of these laughter-inducing DIY creations that people have come up with. Join us as we take a look inside and cringe. Upvote the pics that you couldn't believe are true.

#1

#1

I like this one, in fact

You've probably seen and heard the letters DIY everywhere, and you likely know they stand for "do it yourself." It sounds simple, but DIY can mean different things to different people.

Basically, DIY means doing things on your own instead of hiring a pro or buying stuff. It doesn't mean you can't use resources like YouTube or books for guidance – you totally can. DIY is about learning and doing things you'd usually pay others to do.
#2

#2

#3

#3

this is kinda nice :)

From fixing a hole in your wall to cutting your hair, DIY covers a lot. It's not just crafts – it's also doing things like sewing clothes, decorating cakes, and managing your money.

Doing a craft or DIY project is a fun way to learn new things and it feels really good because you end up with something you made. You also learn a skill you can use for fun or even make money from.
#4

#4

It kinda looks like an explosion, and like a potential murder weapon

#5

#5

#6

#6

That does not look comfortable to sit on.

Experts talk a lot about how being creative is good for you. Making things like crafts or doing DIY projects helps you relax, handle your feelings, and can make you happier and less stressed. It's also a way to learn and feel proud of what you've achieved.
#7

#7

Seems quite practical to me,if the chair was broken anyway.

#8

#8

#9

#9

Wouldn't the humidity compromise the cloth/leather? Assuming it's a bathroom cabinet. Otherwise, I really like it.

Lots of people do DIY projects to save money. Doing home improvements and fixes by yourself can really save you thousands of dollars. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Housing Survey, "You can install a new roof on your home for $2,500 to $5,000 versus the $5,000 to $10,000 average to hire a professional. Or replace your home’s insulation for around $962 on average, compared to $2,937 if you contract the work out."
#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

Watching home renovation shows online or on TV can make it seem like anyone with a bit of money and motivation can handle DIY projects. But DIY can have downsides. It might take more time and money than expected, and you could even get hurt or end up with something worse than before. Some call DIY "destroy it yourself," and not all projects are good to do on your own.
#13

#13

#14

#14

i mean if it works? but rusty-

#15

#15

For instance, it's smart to let professionals handle tasks like complex electrical work, roof repairs, fixing gas appliances, and projects involving chemicals. These jobs can be tricky and risky. By knowing when to do it yourself and when to ask experts for help, you'll make sure your home projects are safe and turn out well.
#16

#16

You need a hurricane to make them chime

#17

#17

The fun part of making these is what you have to do to get the empty bottles.

#18

#18

Be right back, I’m going to go cut out my cars seatbelts

There are also DIY fails that aren't too risky, but they're more on the cringy and funny side. Navigating through DIY fails is like taking a detour down the "Oops Lane." It's where the best intentions meet the most unexpected outcomes! These mishaps show that DIY can be fun, as long as you approach it with some care and a sense of humor. Keep scrolling for some more DIY fails and make sure to explore our earlier posts on the topic here, here, here, and here.
#19

#19

I don’t hate it, quite cute

#20

#20

#21

#21

Were the spoons provided by Uri Geller?

#22

#22

I have always found these colanders very pretty, I validate ! :)

#23

#23

Creative. And if made properly, it would look nice

#24

#24

#25

#25

#26

#26

#27

#27

the toilet roll would propably fall of sideways

#28

#28

#29

#29

#30

#30

Wouldn't this defeat the whole point of coasters? To avoid marks from your drinks?

#31

#31

Idk I think this is cool

#32

#32

#33

#33

Nothin says crafty like stealing a shopping cart.

#34

#34

Well that's just being resourceful. It's not ruining the skateboard and it can still be used as usual after.

#35

#35

Sweaty and uncomfortable surely

#36

#36

To anyone saying fire hazard I’m pretty sure that’s a a cheap dollar store plastic candle and it seems like the one that lights up only.

#37

#37

Not exactly 'elegant', but it's OK.

#38

#38

#39

#39

#40

#40

I actually really like these?!

#41

#41

i like this a lot and this would fit well in my home. Appropriately weird but functional.

#42

#42

#43

#43

This looks like the start of many drunken party injuries

#44

#44

I’d take one seat on this and fall to my demise. How can it be stable? One false move and and it’s all over.

#45

#45

#46

#46

#47

#47

#48

#48

bet they have seen those fiber knife holders and copied the look without knowing it's purpose

#49

#49

what is up with people using a strainer and a cheese greater

#50

#50

#51

#51

#52

#52

When you just can’t throw anything away.

#53

#53

#54

#54

Would make interesting wall shadows.

#55

#55

