In a world full of mass-produced goods and cookie-cutter designs, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) shines differently. It's a creative craft that lets you make stuff on your own. Home is everyone's safe place, and having things you've made there adds something extra special. But sometimes, people's ideas can get so wild that their creations become a bit silly. Particularly during 2010, there was a phase when anything created through DIY was thought to be cool and aesthetic.

For example, a candlestick made out of tuna cans is bound to raise some eyebrows. Just imagine, it's a rainy day, the tea lights are flickering, and the smell of gently warmed tuna lingers around you... it's enough to make any guest want to leave early! We've curated a collection of these laughter-inducing DIY creations that people have come up with. Join us as we take a look inside and cringe. Upvote the pics that you couldn't believe are true.