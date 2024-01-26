ADVERTISEMENT

Gingham has come a long way from the quintessential red-and-white tablecloths and pinafore dresses. Today gingham pattern is used in home decor liberally, where its simple charm lends beautifully to curtains, cushions, table linen, and bedding.

So, if you’re looking to add a timeless touch to your bedroom or lounge your interiors, gingham is the way to go!

Imagine wrapping yourself in a cozy gingham blanket for those lazy Netflix afternoons. The softness of the fabric will create a cocoon of relaxation. And that’s not all—you can also capture picture-perfect moments against the backdrop of this timeless pattern. Gingham is eye-catching, warm, and comfy!

We’ve rounded up 18 inspirational gingham blanket ideas that will conjure country cottage vibes in your lounge or bedroom. These snug blankets blend simplicity with sophistication with their clever use of scale and colors. So, get ready to cozy up this winter with these 18 gingham bed cover ideas!

Image credits: our.littlegreenhouse

Gingham, Plaid, and Buffalo Checks: What’s the Difference?

Before we dive into the ideas, let’s first quickly understand the difference between these checks.

Gingham is an iconic checkerboard pattern in small, even-sized squares. It appears in two alternating colors—the base is usually white, although many designers experiment with adding color as well. This versatile print adds a dash of vintage charm to any decor.

Plaid throws in a mix of intersecting lines and varied colors, unlike the gingham pattern’s neat and tidy checks. Original plaid is made from wool (think classic red and black flannel shirts), while gingham is a lightweight cotton fabric. Plaid is often associated with Christmas decor.

Buffalo plaid has large, equal-sized squares that add more drama. It’s often in black and red (just like the lumberjack shirt) or black and white combinations. It gives a rustic vibe that’s hard to ignore.

Note: The words buffalo checks and gingham are sometimes used interchangeably. Buffalo checks are exactly like gingham, only larger.

Image credits: amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com