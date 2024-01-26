18 Dreamy Gingham Pattern Bed Covers You’ll Love
Gingham has come a long way from the quintessential red-and-white tablecloths and pinafore dresses. Today gingham pattern is used in home decor liberally, where its simple charm lends beautifully to curtains, cushions, table linen, and bedding.
So, if you’re looking to add a timeless touch to your bedroom or lounge your interiors, gingham is the way to go!
Imagine wrapping yourself in a cozy gingham blanket for those lazy Netflix afternoons. The softness of the fabric will create a cocoon of relaxation. And that’s not all—you can also capture picture-perfect moments against the backdrop of this timeless pattern. Gingham is eye-catching, warm, and comfy!
We’ve rounded up 18 inspirational gingham blanket ideas that will conjure country cottage vibes in your lounge or bedroom. These snug blankets blend simplicity with sophistication with their clever use of scale and colors. So, get ready to cozy up this winter with these 18 gingham bed cover ideas!
Image credits: our.littlegreenhouse
Gingham, Plaid, and Buffalo Checks: What’s the Difference?
Before we dive into the ideas, let’s first quickly understand the difference between these checks.
Gingham is an iconic checkerboard pattern in small, even-sized squares. It appears in two alternating colors—the base is usually white, although many designers experiment with adding color as well. This versatile print adds a dash of vintage charm to any decor.
Plaid throws in a mix of intersecting lines and varied colors, unlike the gingham pattern’s neat and tidy checks. Original plaid is made from wool (think classic red and black flannel shirts), while gingham is a lightweight cotton fabric. Plaid is often associated with Christmas decor.
Buffalo plaid has large, equal-sized squares that add more drama. It’s often in black and red (just like the lumberjack shirt) or black and white combinations. It gives a rustic vibe that’s hard to ignore.
Note: The words buffalo checks and gingham are sometimes used interchangeably. Buffalo checks are exactly like gingham, only larger.
Image credits: amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com
Blissfully Blue Gingham Pattern
Blue incites feelings of calmness and is a go-to choice for a bedroom. This oversized gingham quilt pattern will set a dreamy mood against neutral walls. More so—this color has a knack for making even the basic white bedsheets look significantly richer. Style up your room in blue hues such as cobalt vases and cushions or navy throw blankets—they’ll brighten up your space against snippets of white or greige.
Buffalo Gingham Pattern Throw Blanket
Add texture to your space with a buffalo gingham throw. The gingham check pattern throw can be hung on a lounge chair, laid neatly on the bed, or tossed on a sofa. The earthy tone will add a soothing warmth to your room.
Go Preppy with a Fawn Gingham Pattern
This cozy gingham pattern duvet is the perfect backdrop for a preppy interior. The soft-colored bedding pairs well with bright shades of pink and green. Hang some lush green plants and the sunny removable wallpaper to breathe life into your room. And, to keep things interesting, layer your furniture with some stylish fawn gingham pillows that will make your space feel even more inviting.
Add a Touch of Sophistication with a Gray and White Duvet
Gray might be synonymous with dull, but this elegant gingham quilt pattern is anything but boring. This neutral hue can completely transform your bedroom. Go all in and incorporate different shades of gray into your room—there’s something about this hue that feels incredibly sophisticated. Simple accents, like a lamp for the nightstand, throw pillows, or beige rugs compliment this color beautifully.
Boho Vibes With Two-Tone Gingham Check Pattern
Bring a little extra color to your sleep space with a knockout combo of yellow and red. This eye-catching quilt will make your room look energetic, bold, and unapologetically colorful. Introduce a plant (or a whole bunch of them) to your bedroom to compliment the boho aesthetics.
Add Some Drama with Black and White Buffalo Checks
A bold black and white gingham pattern is perfect when you need to add a punchy accent. A buffalo gingham duvet adds dimension—its clean, color-blocked design can be used as a base for layering other textures and patterns. Decorate your room with antique light fixtures and vintage accents. The clean lines of the fabric will provide a sharp contrast.
Navy Blue Gingham Pattern for a Coastal Feel
According to Forbes, color is arguably the most important decision you’ll make for your bedroom decor because your choices may have a significant impact on the quality of your sleep. Blue is inspired by nature and is one of the best options for the bedroom. It has a calm and relaxing effect, and a navy blue gingham blanket ticks all those boxes: It’s stylish and bold and makes your bed a focal point in your bedroom.
Dusty Beige Hues Create an Airy Ambience
If you’d love your room to appear bigger, dusty hues of beige could be the ideal choice for your bedding. It’s a neutral shade that reflects light and makes the room feel large and airy. Use sheer white curtains to let plenty of natural light in—you’ll wake up feeling refreshed!
Cozy Up With a Pale Orange and Brown Gingham
Bedrooms are usually havens of creams, grays, and light pastels. But orange and brown? Not so much. We think it’s time to consider adding this cozy combination to your sleeping space. There are several ways to do it—go big and paint your walls orange, or add a subtle touch with this orange-and-brown-hued duvet. If your room feels dull and bland, this gingham pattern will instantly bring color to your space.
A Bedroom Inspired by Nature
Bring a sense of tranquility into your bedroom with nature-inspired colors—dusty brown gingham pairs well with a blonde wood bedframe and rattan light fixtures. Accents made from organic materials, such as wicker and bamboo, instantly soften up the space—they look delicate yet eye-catching. Add throw pillows in tan and beige to complement your brown bedding.
Gingham Throw Blanket For A Beautiful Boho Bedroom
If eclectic colors set your heart aflutter, then a bright orange gingham quilt pattern may be for you. Pair your gingham blanket with a floral bedsheet and scalloped pillows to create a boho-inspired vibe in your space. Small touches, such as creeping vines and a weathered wood mirror, can bring out a bohemian flair.
Wrap Your Bed in a Charming Gingham Crochet Pattern Blanket
What’s green, white and chic? You guessed it—a handmade crochet blanket! Handmade blankets are a charming nod to nostalgia: they are breathable, soft, and stylish. Give your bedroom a truly customized feel by crocheting your own blanket.
Soft Pink Gingham For a Girls Bedroom
This soft-pink gingham quilt pattern will fit right in with a girl’s bedroom decor. Paint your room in blush, peach, or even bubblegum tones—when used properly, pink can add a touch of whimsy without looking overpowering. Pair this lovely gingham with a pale pink bedsheet and textured throw pillows.
A Crisp Canvas of Black and White
Few colors combine together as effortlessly as black and white. This palette looks especially appealing when different textures and patterns come into play. This black-and-white gingham quilt pattern makes the room look remarkably serene against the natural light. Keep the rest of the decor simple with a few indoor plants and breezy curtains for a clean, minimalist look.
A Light Gingham Pattern Blanket Will Brighten Up Your Kid’s Bedroom
Bring out the childhood magic by adding playful, whimsical patterns with pastel colors to your kid's room. The rest of your house may be decorated in neutral tones, but a kid’s bedroom is where you can add happy colors, such as pink or blue. A light pink gingham blanket will add to the cheerful and bright aesthetic.
A Perfectly Pretty Taupe Blanket
The taupe color palette has tones of green, gray, and brown, and it’s a choice you can trust for the bedroom. Add in a greenish-gray gingham blanket with olive sheets, and you have a simple and earthy decor.
Chic and Cheerful Gingham Patch Quilt
Create a bedroom decor that exudes positive energy. Hang eye-catching wall art, such as quirky prints or a gallery of your favorite photos, and use frames of different sizes and shapes for an eclectic touch. Mix it with funky patterns, like this gingham patch quilt, to make your room feel more lively.
Cottage-inspired Gingham
Frills bring a strong nostalgia for the 70s and 80s when bedrooms were decorated with checks, florals, and delicate ruffles. They are making a comeback now, thanks to cottagecore—the latest social media aesthetic idolizing country life. Decorate your room with soft, muted tones—whites, pastels, and earthy hues—to create that snug atmosphere. This stunning gingham blanket and pillow set fit right in with the cottage-inspired interiors.
FAQs
Gingham hits the sweet spot for bedroom decor—it’s more exciting than stripes yet not overwhelming like other styles, such as tartan and plaid. And, it pairs well with other textures, too. Here are a few more things you should know about these cheerful checks:
Is Gingham Timeless?
Gingham is versatile and evokes strong nostalgia. You will see this pattern everywhere—be it clothes, tableware, or bedding. The timeless checks can make a room look preppy or subtle, depending on how they are styled. And it lends itself to so many ideas—there’s the classic red and white gingham, and then there are modern combinations that mix in different hues to create this cheerful print.
Do Gingham and Floral Go Together?
Gingham and florals are a dynamic duo that can add a touch of femininity to your bedroom decor. To achieve a balanced look, use one pattern as a main focal point with big and bold prints, while the other pattern serves as subtle accents. For instance, if you have a gingham crochet pattern blanket, pair it with a floral bedsheet in soft hues to compliment each style.