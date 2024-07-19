ADVERTISEMENT

Tattered walls, leaky roofs, and crooked door frames—while it’s normal for houses to age and need repairs, it seems that many newly built homes are lacking in quality right from the start. It’s a big change from the solid craftsmanship of the past, leaving recent buyers feeling frustrated and disappointed. Often, these issues go unnoticed until it’s too late.

Some of these homes are so bad that they’ve caught the attention of people online, with many ending up on the popular X page ‘Newbuild Hate.’ From hilariously small balconies to crumbling foundations, this account exposes unbelievable construction mishaps. We’ve put together some of their most shocking posts—check them out below!

#1

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

PlanningShit

#2

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#3

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#4

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

PlanningShit

#5

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

centristjim1

sbj
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is despicable and I bet it's not ''temporary''

#6

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

RobertKwolek

aasmith1401 avatar
Adam S
Adam S
Community Member
1 hour ago

Trouble is it's usually the leaseholder "owners" who foot the bill, the developer has hotfooted it out there long ago

#7

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#8

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

alexschristian

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's trying to be everything but result is nothing, but I like the the other roof that resembles a ski jump

#9

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

joe_yer99

#10

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#11

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

shepherdmg

#12

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

plumbers_urban

#13

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

JurajMikurcik

tea_2 avatar
BebeR
BebeR
Community Member
16 minutes ago

These are called Juliet balconies. Fairly common where I live. Not a fan.

#14

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

joe_yer99

#15

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

woodlandbirder

#16

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

CoreGamesEvents

#17

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Pretty much every building here in Aachen, but less green

#18

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#19

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

joncstone

#20

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

What did Planning Permission guys have to say about that? (if they even bothered asking)

#21

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
14 minutes ago

That's for a washing machine. Just cut a bit off the pipe

#22

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#23

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

alexrday

frank_3 avatar
frank behnsen
frank behnsen
Community Member
29 minutes ago

The fake bullet holes in the wall are a bit too evenly, uh … distributed.

#24

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

jstantn

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
8 minutes ago

There is a new development where they demolished all of old, sub-par housing and totally redesigned the area. The street layout was totally changed. The only thing maintained were the trees. It was something like two trees were cut down. The first was diseased and it was a safety issue, the second was going to be in the middle of a new road. Two trees cut, and twenty trees planted.

#25

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

bagshaw2112

lungtamtn avatar
Mtn Lungta
Mtn Lungta
Community Member
44 minutes ago

It is an new addition roof being tied in to an existing wall. Possibly a structural truss will fit under those bricks and the remaining wall will be removed.

#26

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

frank_3 avatar
frank behnsen
frank behnsen
Community Member
25 minutes ago

The lone windows in the walls don't fit the picture. These buildings should have no windows at all.

#27

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

verschuurerita avatar
Ge Po
Ge Po
Community Member
1 hour ago

I actually understand the vision behind this one. It allows safe passage through the terrass door, allows full ventilation through same door on hot days, without risk of children/drunks falling out. It also allows unobstructed view through the main, floor-to-ceiling windows, since there's no railing or furniture in the way.

#28

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

H_H_Gray

lilliemean avatar
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hate these light pollution LED boards with a burning passion. They are so bright that the retinas melt and they have flashing ads. If it is near the apartments and it is visible from the windows, I recommend an official complaint to the city. If something like this appeared on my local street, I would make an informal complaint with a stone.

#29

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#30

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#31

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#32

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

savahax avatar
Savahax
Savahax
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Nah this is US only. You will not punch a hole in a Dutch or German wall

#33

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

Look_UpLondon

#34

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#35

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

NickPullen5

#36

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#37

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

Domfrombath

#38

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
4 minutes ago

This is not bad architecture - this is bad television installation. It should have been attached to the studs, not the surface level of the wall.

#39

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild

#40

Newb

DackBlog Report

frank_3 avatar
frank behnsen
frank behnsen
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who hasn’t heard of her – Audrey Emerton, “southern sister” of Eleanor Rigby?

#41

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#42

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#43

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

ElPiero88 Report

dersebbl avatar
der sebbl
der sebbl
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty sure that these are standing there temporarily, waiting to be emptied

#44

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

SoupcatC Report

#45

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

shaunrmac Report

#46

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

edwardlamb Report

#47

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#48

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

shepherdmg Report

#49

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#50

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

PlanningShit Report

#51

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#52

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

BurchertMichael Report

#53

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

MsVonSBristol1 Report

#54

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#55

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

theanxiousness Report

#56

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

Wolfe1878 Report

#57

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

ben_bencoles Report

frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live in a leafy area and currently almost all of the people who move in are immediately ripping out the trees and gardens. There's a TON of properties around that are already cleared, for the same prices. Makes no sense to me.

#58

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#59

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

Devon_Navy Report

#60

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

_______holly Report

#61

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

The_BadGardener Report

#62

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

JurajMikurcik Report

#63

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#64

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

BareLeft Report

#65

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

Michael49032270 Report

#66

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

culturaltutor Report

#67

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

PlanningShit Report

#68

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

lisarod49068728 Report

#69

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#70

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

createstreets Report

#71

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#72

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#73

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

clairejoines Report

#74

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

dersebbl avatar
der sebbl
der sebbl
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Right might look really good if the furnitures are nice

#75

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

mikefduff Report

#76

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#77

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#78

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#79

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#80

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#81

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#82

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#83

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

PlanningShit Report

#84

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#85

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

HateNewbuild Report

#86

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

DarrenMcLean_uk Report

#87

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

13twelve Report

#88

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

surplustakes Report

#89

Newbuild-Hate-Bad-Architecture

ChrisMewse Report

