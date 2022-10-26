#1 Why are there pyramids in Egypt?



They were too heavy to steal and put in a British museum.

#2 Isaac Newton died a virgin. That means I have one up on history's greatest scientific genius.



Because I'm not dead.

#3 How was the Roman Empire cut in half?



With a pair of Caesars.

#4 Last night on Dancing with the Tsars, Peter and Catherine were great, but Ivan was terrible.

#5 The floor is lava!



Said everyone, Pompeii 79 A.D.

#6 A Frenchman walks into a library and asks for a book on warfare. The librarian replies, “You’ll only lose it.”

#7 What explorer was the best at Hide and Seek?



Marco Polo.

#8 Why does history keep repeating itself?



Because we weren’t listening the first time.

#9 What is Abraham Lincolns least favorite phone box?



John Wilkes Booth.

#10 Why did George Washington have trouble sleeping?



Because he couldn’t lie.

#11 Why is England the wettest country?



Because the queen has reigned there for years!

#12 Isn't it great to live in the 21st century?



Where deleting history has become more important than making it.

#13 How do you get Americans to join a World War?



Tell them it's nearly finished.

#14 What did Richard III say when a planning proposal was submitted for building a parking lot?



“Over my dead body”

#15 Swedish astronomer Andres Celcius died in 1744 at the age of 43.



Though his rival, Fahrenheit, was convinced he was 103.

#16 What do you call a Medieval spy?



Sir Veillance.

#17 On March 10th, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call.



Moments later, he learned his auto warranty had expired.

#18 I don’t see why Brits don’t celebrate the 4th of July.



Surely 240 years of being officially separate from America is something to be happy about.

#19 It is really unfortunate that Islam, Christianity, and Judaism have been fighting each other for centuries.



Hindus, on the other hand, never had any beef.

#20 Why did Columbus cross the ocean?



To get to the other tide.

#21 Two wrongs don’t make a right.



But two Wrights did make an airplane!

#22 A Roman walks into a bar. He holds up two fingers and says, “Five beers, please!”

#23 Why aren't you doing well in history?



Because the teacher keeps on asking about things that happened before I was born!

#24 What do Alexander the Great and Kermit the Frog have in common?



The same middle name!

#25 What kind of tea did the American colonists want?



Liberty.

#26 Who was the biggest thief in history?



Atlas. He held up the whole world.

#27 If Atlas supported the world on his shoulders, who supported Atlas?



His family and Friends.

#28 My poor knowledge of Greek mythology has always been my Achilles' elbow.

#29 A history degree is useless.



Because there's no future in it.

#30 Which Pharoah played the trumpet?



Tooting-khamun!

#31 It's amazing that the ancient Greek sculptors made statues without arms.



I mean, how did they hold the tools?

#32 How do you get rich in Ancient Greece?



Well, step one, become an oracle.



Step two:



Prophet.

#33 What did they do at the Boston Tea Party?



I don't know, I wasn't invited!

#34 Between the Stone Age and the Bronze Age, there was The Copper Age...



Back then, people really knew how to conduct themselves...

#35 How much oil did Christopher Columbus need to reach America?



3 Galleons.

#36 Can you conquer the largest continent on earth?



No, but Genghis Khan!

#37 To the many that have been ritually sacrificed by Aztec kings... My heart goes out to you.

#38 What is the name of a severely injured historical figure?



Napoleon Bone-Apart!

#39 My nerdy friend just got a Ph.D. on the history of palindromes.



We now call him Dr. Awkward.

#40 How do you contact the Roman Empire?



Pick up a phone and column.

#41 Why were the early days of history called the Dark Ages?



Because there were so many knights.

#42 What did Mason say to Dixon?



We’ve got to draw the line here!

#43 How did Louis XIV feel after completing the Palace of Versailles?



Baroque.

#44 Where was the Declaration of Independence signed?



At the bottom!

#45 What did King George think of the American colonies?



He thought they were revolting.

#46 What is a snake’s favorite subject in school?



Hissssstory.

#47 How are the first Americans like ants?



They both live in colonies.

#48 What’s the most popular kids’ movie in Ancient Greece?



Troy Story.

#49 What was Camelot famous for?



It’s knight life.

#50 What do French recruits learn in basic training?



How to surrender in 17 different languages.

#51 And the Lord said unto John, “Come forth and receive eternal life.” But John came fifth and won a toaster.

#52 Russian history in 5 words: "And then things got worse."

#53 My grandpa destroyed 12 German planes during WW2.



He was, without a doubt, the worst mechanic in the history of Luftwaffe.

#54 My ex-girlfriend is standing at the opposite end of the museum from me!



I want to go say hi but there's just so much history between us.

#55 Why did Captain Cook sail to Australia?



It was too far to swim.

#56 I started studying art history.



I'm really learning a lot. This painter named 'Renaissance' is just amazing.

#57 What do you call a businessman who lives within the Byzantine Empire?



A Byz-nessman.

#58 Which famous Roman suffered from hayfever?



Julius Sneezer.

#59 Do you guys like Civil War jokes?



Because General-Lee I don't find them funny.

#60 My least favorite subject in school was Ancient History.



The teachers tended to Babylon.

#61 A major yet unspoken difference between medieval times and now is...



These days, if someone owns a sword, it's a pretty safe bet you can kick their bum.

#62 Why didn't the crusades happen overseas?



Because you can't sail a holey ship.

#63 In a democracy, it's your vote that counts...



...and in feudalism, it's your Count that votes.

#64 Haegel, Nietzsche and Aristotle walk into a bar...



Why?

#65 Before the Bronze Age...



People who came in third place were just called losers.

#66 After World War 2, France seriously considered changing its name.



Unfortunately, Iran was already taken.

#67 How did the Vikings send secret messages?



By Norse code!

#68 Why is history like a fruit cake?



It’s full of dates.

#69 Did you hear the one about the Liberty Bell?



Yeah, it cracked me up too!

#70 How did Benjamin Franklin feel when he discovered electricity?



Shocked.

#71 Why was WWI so quick?



Because they were Russian.

#72 What’s an Ancient Egyptian favorite restaurant?



Pizza Tut!

#73 Abraham Lincoln had a very hard childhood. He had to walk 8 miles to school every day!



Well, he should have gotten up earlier and caught the schoolbus like everyone else!

#74 What was the most popular dance in 1776?



Indepen-dance.

#75 Where did Montezuma go to college?



Az Tech.

#76 Why did Julius Caesar buy crayons?



He wanted to Mark Antony.

#77 What does the Statue of Liberty stand for?



It can’t sit down.

#78 Who was the biggest jokester in George Washington’s army?



Laughayette.

#79 What did Americans do because of the Stamp Act?



They licked the British.

#80 Where would you find Hadrian's Wall?



At the bottom of his garden!

#81 Where do young Vikings hang out?



In the Norsery!

#82 What was the most popular band in prehistoric times?



Stone Age Temple Pilots.

#83 What did the terminator say when he accidentally got sent back in time to the renaissance?



I'll be Bach.

#84 What was the fruit that launched a thousand ships?



Melon of Troy.

#85 In which battle did the soldiers form a queue outside a metal box?



The battle of Portaloo.

#86 Why did the mammoth have a woolly coat?



Because he would have looked ridiculous in an anorak.

#87 Why didn't Isaac Newton dodge the apple?



He didn't understand the gravity of the situation.

#88 I just found out Albert Einstein was a real person, all this time I thought he was a theoretical physicist.

#89 Why did Napoleon conquer so much land?



Because he didn't have much Toulouse.

#90 What did the Greeks say after Constantinople was taken by the Turks?



What a load of Istanbull.

#91 What ancient civilization wasn’t wiped out by a mass plague?



The Maskedonians.

#92 No one should have been surprised by the rise of the USSR after World War II.



I mean, there were red flags everywhere.

#93 What kind of music did the Pilgrims like?



Plymouth Rock!

#94 How did brave Ancient Egyptians write?



With hero-glyphics.

#95 Why was the pharaoh boastful?



Because he sphinx he’s the best!

#96 What kind of lighting did Noah use for the ark?



Floodlights!

#97 You do not want to know the history behind the railroad because it is so underground.

#98 What do you call a musician who just saw Medusa?



A rockstar!

#99 A joke that only 1300's kids would get.



The Bubonic plague.