A Collection Of History Jokes That Never Go Out Of Date
Why are there pyramids in Egypt?
They were too heavy to steal and put in a British museum.
Isaac Newton died a virgin. That means I have one up on history's greatest scientific genius.
Because I'm not dead.
How was the Roman Empire cut in half?
With a pair of Caesars.
Last night on Dancing with the Tsars, Peter and Catherine were great, but Ivan was terrible.
The floor is lava!
Said everyone, Pompeii 79 A.D.
A Frenchman walks into a library and asks for a book on warfare. The librarian replies, “You’ll only lose it.”
What explorer was the best at Hide and Seek?
Marco Polo.
Why does history keep repeating itself?
Because we weren’t listening the first time.
What is Abraham Lincolns least favorite phone box?
John Wilkes Booth.
Why did George Washington have trouble sleeping?
Because he couldn’t lie.
Why is England the wettest country?
Because the queen has reigned there for years!
Isn't it great to live in the 21st century?
Where deleting history has become more important than making it.
How do you get Americans to join a World War?
Tell them it's nearly finished.
What did Richard III say when a planning proposal was submitted for building a parking lot?
“Over my dead body”
Swedish astronomer Andres Celcius died in 1744 at the age of 43.
Though his rival, Fahrenheit, was convinced he was 103.
What do you call a Medieval spy?
Sir Veillance.
On March 10th, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call.
Moments later, he learned his auto warranty had expired.
I don’t see why Brits don’t celebrate the 4th of July.
Surely 240 years of being officially separate from America is something to be happy about.
It is really unfortunate that Islam, Christianity, and Judaism have been fighting each other for centuries.
Hindus, on the other hand, never had any beef.
Why did Columbus cross the ocean?
To get to the other tide.
Two wrongs don’t make a right.
But two Wrights did make an airplane!
A Roman walks into a bar. He holds up two fingers and says, “Five beers, please!”
Why aren't you doing well in history?
Because the teacher keeps on asking about things that happened before I was born!
What do Alexander the Great and Kermit the Frog have in common?
The same middle name!
What kind of tea did the American colonists want?
Liberty.
Who was the biggest thief in history?
Atlas. He held up the whole world.
If Atlas supported the world on his shoulders, who supported Atlas?
His family and Friends.
My poor knowledge of Greek mythology has always been my Achilles' elbow.
A history degree is useless.
Because there's no future in it.
Which Pharoah played the trumpet?
Tooting-khamun!
It's amazing that the ancient Greek sculptors made statues without arms.
I mean, how did they hold the tools?
How do you get rich in Ancient Greece?
Well, step one, become an oracle.
Step two:
Prophet.
What did they do at the Boston Tea Party?
I don't know, I wasn't invited!
Between the Stone Age and the Bronze Age, there was The Copper Age...
Back then, people really knew how to conduct themselves...
How much oil did Christopher Columbus need to reach America?
3 Galleons.
Can you conquer the largest continent on earth?
No, but Genghis Khan!
To the many that have been ritually sacrificed by Aztec kings... My heart goes out to you.
What is the name of a severely injured historical figure?
Napoleon Bone-Apart!
My nerdy friend just got a Ph.D. on the history of palindromes.
We now call him Dr. Awkward.
How do you contact the Roman Empire?
Pick up a phone and column.
Why were the early days of history called the Dark Ages?
Because there were so many knights.
What did Mason say to Dixon?
We’ve got to draw the line here!
How did Louis XIV feel after completing the Palace of Versailles?
Baroque.
Where was the Declaration of Independence signed?
At the bottom!
What did King George think of the American colonies?
He thought they were revolting.
What is a snake’s favorite subject in school?
Hissssstory.
How are the first Americans like ants?
They both live in colonies.
What’s the most popular kids’ movie in Ancient Greece?
Troy Story.
What was Camelot famous for?
It’s knight life.
What do French recruits learn in basic training?
How to surrender in 17 different languages.
And the Lord said unto John, “Come forth and receive eternal life.” But John came fifth and won a toaster.
Russian history in 5 words: "And then things got worse."
My grandpa destroyed 12 German planes during WW2.
He was, without a doubt, the worst mechanic in the history of Luftwaffe.
My ex-girlfriend is standing at the opposite end of the museum from me!
I want to go say hi but there's just so much history between us.
Why did Captain Cook sail to Australia?
It was too far to swim.
I started studying art history.
I'm really learning a lot. This painter named 'Renaissance' is just amazing.
What do you call a businessman who lives within the Byzantine Empire?
A Byz-nessman.
Which famous Roman suffered from hayfever?
Julius Sneezer.
Do you guys like Civil War jokes?
Because General-Lee I don't find them funny.
My least favorite subject in school was Ancient History.
The teachers tended to Babylon.
A major yet unspoken difference between medieval times and now is...
These days, if someone owns a sword, it's a pretty safe bet you can kick their bum.
Why didn't the crusades happen overseas?
Because you can't sail a holey ship.
In a democracy, it's your vote that counts...
...and in feudalism, it's your Count that votes.
Haegel, Nietzsche and Aristotle walk into a bar...
Why?
Before the Bronze Age...
People who came in third place were just called losers.
After World War 2, France seriously considered changing its name.
Unfortunately, Iran was already taken.
How did the Vikings send secret messages?
By Norse code!
Why is history like a fruit cake?
It’s full of dates.
Did you hear the one about the Liberty Bell?
Yeah, it cracked me up too!
How did Benjamin Franklin feel when he discovered electricity?
Shocked.
Why was WWI so quick?
Because they were Russian.
What’s an Ancient Egyptian favorite restaurant?
Pizza Tut!
Abraham Lincoln had a very hard childhood. He had to walk 8 miles to school every day!
Well, he should have gotten up earlier and caught the schoolbus like everyone else!
What was the most popular dance in 1776?
Indepen-dance.
Where did Montezuma go to college?
Az Tech.
Why did Julius Caesar buy crayons?
He wanted to Mark Antony.
What does the Statue of Liberty stand for?
It can’t sit down.
Who was the biggest jokester in George Washington’s army?
Laughayette.
What did Americans do because of the Stamp Act?
They licked the British.
Where would you find Hadrian's Wall?
At the bottom of his garden!
Where do young Vikings hang out?
In the Norsery!
What was the most popular band in prehistoric times?
Stone Age Temple Pilots.
What did the terminator say when he accidentally got sent back in time to the renaissance?
I'll be Bach.
What was the fruit that launched a thousand ships?
Melon of Troy.
In which battle did the soldiers form a queue outside a metal box?
The battle of Portaloo.
Why did the mammoth have a woolly coat?
Because he would have looked ridiculous in an anorak.
Why didn't Isaac Newton dodge the apple?
He didn't understand the gravity of the situation.
I just found out Albert Einstein was a real person, all this time I thought he was a theoretical physicist.
Why did Napoleon conquer so much land?
Because he didn't have much Toulouse.
What did the Greeks say after Constantinople was taken by the Turks?
What a load of Istanbull.
What ancient civilization wasn’t wiped out by a mass plague?
The Maskedonians.
No one should have been surprised by the rise of the USSR after World War II.
I mean, there were red flags everywhere.
What kind of music did the Pilgrims like?
Plymouth Rock!
How did brave Ancient Egyptians write?
With hero-glyphics.
Why was the pharaoh boastful?
Because he sphinx he’s the best!
What kind of lighting did Noah use for the ark?
Floodlights!
You do not want to know the history behind the railroad because it is so underground.
What do you call a musician who just saw Medusa?
A rockstar!
A joke that only 1300's kids would get.
The Bubonic plague.
Why did the Cold War end?
Global warming started.