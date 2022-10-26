#1

Why are there pyramids in Egypt?

They were too heavy to steal and put in a British museum.

14
Buren
1 hour ago

Wait, Sphinx is missing some part of the nose...

1
1point
#2

Isaac Newton died a virgin. That means I have one up on history's greatest scientific genius.

Because I'm not dead.

10
Buren
1 hour ago

It doesn't mean you have the upper hand though

0
0points
#3

How was the Roman Empire cut in half?

With a pair of Caesars.

9
ArodTheHorrible
1 hour ago

I laughed too hard at this one. Still chuckling

0
0points
#4

Last night on Dancing with the Tsars, Peter and Catherine were great, but Ivan was terrible.

9
#5

The floor is lava!

Said everyone, Pompeii 79 A.D.

9
ArodTheHorrible
1 hour ago

Burn! Oh, wait... now I mad myself sad

0
0points
#6

A Frenchman walks into a library and asks for a book on warfare. The librarian replies, “You’ll only lose it.”

8
#7

What explorer was the best at Hide and Seek?

Marco Polo.

8
#8

Why does history keep repeating itself?

Because we weren’t listening the first time.

8
ArodTheHorrible
1 hour ago

History and parenting LOL

0
0points
#9

What is Abraham Lincolns least favorite phone box?

John Wilkes Booth.

8
#10

Why did George Washington have trouble sleeping?

Because he couldn’t lie.

7
#11

Why is England the wettest country?

Because the queen has reigned there for years!

7
#12

Isn't it great to live in the 21st century?

Where deleting history has become more important than making it.

7
ArodTheHorrible
1 hour ago

This one is almost too sad to be funny... almost :D

0
0points
#13

How do you get Americans to join a World War?

Tell them it's nearly finished.

7
ArodTheHorrible
1 hour ago

Zing!!!

0
0points
#14

What did Richard III say when a planning proposal was submitted for building a parking lot?

“Over my dead body”

7
#15

Swedish astronomer Andres Celcius died in 1744 at the age of 43.

Though his rival, Fahrenheit, was convinced he was 103.

7
#16

What do you call a Medieval spy?

Sir Veillance.

7
#17

On March 10th, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call.

Moments later, he learned his auto warranty had expired.

7
#18

I don’t see why Brits don’t celebrate the 4th of July.

Surely 240 years of being officially separate from America is something to be happy about.

7
#19

It is really unfortunate that Islam, Christianity, and Judaism have been fighting each other for centuries.

Hindus, on the other hand, never had any beef.

7
#20

Why did Columbus cross the ocean?

To get to the other tide.

6
#21

Two wrongs don’t make a right.

But two Wrights did make an airplane!

6
#22

A Roman walks into a bar. He holds up two fingers and says, “Five beers, please!”

6
#23

Why aren't you doing well in history?

Because the teacher keeps on asking about things that happened before I was born!

6
#24

What do Alexander the Great and Kermit the Frog have in common?

The same middle name!

6
#25

What kind of tea did the American colonists want?

Liberty.

6
Rachel Ainsworth
59 minutes ago

Liver-tea *yuck*

0
0points
#26

Who was the biggest thief in history?

Atlas. He held up the whole world.

6
#27

If Atlas supported the world on his shoulders, who supported Atlas?

His family and Friends.

6
#28

My poor knowledge of Greek mythology has always been my Achilles' elbow.

6
#29

A history degree is useless.

Because there's no future in it.

6
#30

Which Pharoah played the trumpet?

Tooting-khamun!

6
#31

It's amazing that the ancient Greek sculptors made statues without arms.

I mean, how did they hold the tools?

6
#32

How do you get rich in Ancient Greece?

Well, step one, become an oracle.

Step two:

Prophet.

6
#33

What did they do at the Boston Tea Party?

I don't know, I wasn't invited!

6
#34

Between the Stone Age and the Bronze Age, there was The Copper Age...

Back then, people really knew how to conduct themselves...

6
#35

How much oil did Christopher Columbus need to reach America?

3 Galleons.

6
#36

Can you conquer the largest continent on earth?

No, but Genghis Khan!

6
#37

To the many that have been ritually sacrificed by Aztec kings... My heart goes out to you.

6
#38

What is the name of a severely injured historical figure?

Napoleon Bone-Apart!

6
#39

My nerdy friend just got a Ph.D. on the history of palindromes.

We now call him Dr. Awkward.

6
#40

How do you contact the Roman Empire?

Pick up a phone and column.

6
#41

Why were the early days of history called the Dark Ages?

Because there were so many knights.

5
#42

What did Mason say to Dixon?

We’ve got to draw the line here!

5
#43

How did Louis XIV feel after completing the Palace of Versailles?

Baroque.

5
#44

Where was the Declaration of Independence signed?

At the bottom!

5
#45

What did King George think of the American colonies?

He thought they were revolting.

5
#46

What is a snake’s favorite subject in school?

Hissssstory.

5
#47

How are the first Americans like ants?

They both live in colonies.

5
#48

What’s the most popular kids’ movie in Ancient Greece?

Troy Story.

5
#49

What was Camelot famous for?

It’s knight life.

5
#50

What do French recruits learn in basic training?

How to surrender in 17 different languages.

5
#51

And the Lord said unto John, “Come forth and receive eternal life.” But John came fifth and won a toaster.

5
#52

Russian history in 5 words: "And then things got worse."

5
#53

My grandpa destroyed 12 German planes during WW2.

He was, without a doubt, the worst mechanic in the history of Luftwaffe.

5
#54

My ex-girlfriend is standing at the opposite end of the museum from me!

I want to go say hi but there's just so much history between us.

5
#55

Why did Captain Cook sail to Australia?

It was too far to swim.

5
#56

I started studying art history.

I'm really learning a lot. This painter named 'Renaissance' is just amazing.

5
#57

What do you call a businessman who lives within the Byzantine Empire?

A Byz-nessman.

5
#58

Which famous Roman suffered from hayfever?

Julius Sneezer.

5
#59

Do you guys like Civil War jokes?

Because General-Lee I don't find them funny.

5
#60

My least favorite subject in school was Ancient History.

The teachers tended to Babylon.

5
#61

A major yet unspoken difference between medieval times and now is...

These days, if someone owns a sword, it's a pretty safe bet you can kick their bum.

5
#62

Why didn't the crusades happen overseas?

Because you can't sail a holey ship.

5
#63

In a democracy, it's your vote that counts...

...and in feudalism, it's your Count that votes.

5
#64

Haegel, Nietzsche and Aristotle walk into a bar...

Why?

5
#65

Before the Bronze Age...

People who came in third place were just called losers.

5
#66

After World War 2, France seriously considered changing its name.

Unfortunately, Iran was already taken.

5
#67

How did the Vikings send secret messages?

By Norse code!

4
#68

Why is history like a fruit cake?

It’s full of dates.

4
#69

Did you hear the one about the Liberty Bell?

Yeah, it cracked me up too!

4
#70

How did Benjamin Franklin feel when he discovered electricity?

Shocked.

4
#71

Why was WWI so quick?

Because they were Russian.

4
#72

What’s an Ancient Egyptian favorite restaurant?

Pizza Tut!

4
#73

Abraham Lincoln had a very hard childhood. He had to walk 8 miles to school every day!

Well, he should have gotten up earlier and caught the schoolbus like everyone else!

4
#74

What was the most popular dance in 1776?

Indepen-dance.

4
#75

Where did Montezuma go to college?

Az Tech.

4
#76

Why did Julius Caesar buy crayons?

He wanted to Mark Antony.

4
#77

What does the Statue of Liberty stand for?

It can’t sit down.

4
#78

Who was the biggest jokester in George Washington’s army?

Laughayette.

4
#79

What did Americans do because of the Stamp Act?

They licked the British.

4
#80

Where would you find Hadrian's Wall?

At the bottom of his garden!

4
#81

Where do young Vikings hang out?

In the Norsery!

4
#82

What was the most popular band in prehistoric times?

Stone Age Temple Pilots.

4
#83

What did the terminator say when he accidentally got sent back in time to the renaissance?

I'll be Bach.

4
#84

What was the fruit that launched a thousand ships?

Melon of Troy.

4
#85

In which battle did the soldiers form a queue outside a metal box?

The battle of Portaloo.

4
#86

Why did the mammoth have a woolly coat?

Because he would have looked ridiculous in an anorak.

4
#87

Why didn't Isaac Newton dodge the apple?

He didn't understand the gravity of the situation.

4
#88

I just found out Albert Einstein was a real person, all this time I thought he was a theoretical physicist.

4
#89

Why did Napoleon conquer so much land?

Because he didn't have much Toulouse.

4
#90

What did the Greeks say after Constantinople was taken by the Turks?

What a load of Istanbull.

4
#91

What ancient civilization wasn’t wiped out by a mass plague?

The Maskedonians.

4
#92

No one should have been surprised by the rise of the USSR after World War II.

I mean, there were red flags everywhere.

4
#93

What kind of music did the Pilgrims like?

Plymouth Rock!

3
#94

How did brave Ancient Egyptians write?

With hero-glyphics.

3
#95

Why was the pharaoh boastful?

Because he sphinx he’s the best!

3
#96

What kind of lighting did Noah use for the ark?

Floodlights!

3
#97

You do not want to know the history behind the railroad because it is so underground.

3
#98

What do you call a musician who just saw Medusa?

A rockstar!

3
#99

A joke that only 1300's kids would get.

The Bubonic plague.

3
#100

Why did the Cold War end?

Global warming started.

3
