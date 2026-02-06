ADVERTISEMENT

While communicating via a note seems truly archaic in the age of the smartphone, there are still some times where it’s pretty useful, for example, leaving one as a reminder to close the washing machine door before one, you know, starts it.

So we’ve gathered some of the funniest and most creative notes parents have left for their kid’s enjoyment (or displeasure.) Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, take note if you’ve been inspired and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1

Every Christmas, I Give My Kids A Personalised Card. This Year, I Decided To Mess With Them

Several white notes with handwritten messages to my favorite son, illustrating creative and amusing notes left by parents.

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What did yours say?" __ "Oh,,, just marry christmass! 😏"

    #2

    The Laundry Basket Is Watching

    Handwritten creative and amusing note from a laundry basket reminding to put dirty clothes inside with a watching face.

    #3

    Laundry Lessons

    Front-loading washing machine covered in sticky notes with humorous parent notes saying no and close me.

    Shelli Marple Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and not a single yes-note?

    Every great invention seems to have a "eureka" moment involving a bathtub or a falling apple, but the Post-it Note began with a big, sticky failure. In 1968, a scientist named Dr. Spencer Silver was working at 3M to develop a super-strong adhesive for the aerospace industry. Instead, he accidentally created something that was essentially the opposite of his goal: a "low-tack" adhesive that stuck to surfaces but could be peeled off easily without leaving a residue.

    At the time, this was considered a bit of a scientific dud. For years, Silver promoted his uniquely weak glue to colleagues, calling it a solution looking for a problem. It wasn’t until 1974 that his colleague, Art Fry, had a moment of divine inspiration, literally.

    #4

    Found This Note In My Bathroom Drawer After My Dad Tried To Borrow Toothpaste

    Note left by a parent in blue marker saying toothpaste tastes terrible, next to a toothbrush and cream tube on a bathroom counter.

    imgur.com Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    now change the tube, and get a fresh one 😶

    #5

    Typical Note From Mom

    Note left by parent warning not to throw away a hairy tomato on a kitchen counter near a sink.

    Shontoodle Report

    #6

    My Mom And I Are Both Atheists, But She Left Me This Note This Morning

    Handwritten amusing note from a parent saying Went to Wal-Mart Pray for me signed Mom at 8:43am on white paper.

    imgur.com Report

    Fry was singing in his church choir and grew frustrated when his paper bookmarks kept falling out of his hymnal. He remembered Silver’s odd adhesive and realized it could create a bookmark that would stay put but wouldn’t damage the pages. The path to global dominance wasn't immediate, however. When 3M first tried to market the product in 1977 under the name "Press 'n Peel," the public reacted with a collective shrug.

    #7

    WI-Fi Chore Challenge

    Sticky note with a creative and amusing note left by parents listing chores to get the WiFi password for the day

    mohamadayman45 Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and the receive 1/3 of the password for each task?

    0
    #8

    Trying To Keep My Lunch Notes Fresh And Cool During Summer School

    Handwritten amusing note hidden inside a sandwich, showcasing creative notes left by parents with a playful message.

    Michellehas2ls Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    then I would prefer no note?

    #9

    Just Got Home From Work And Found This Note From My Dad On The Fridge. A Little Confused, I Walked Into The Living Room To Find My Cat, As Promised

    Handwritten creative and amusing notes left by parents on fridge with a cat holding money on a couch nearby.

    imgur.com Report

    denisequinby
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    It turns out that people didn’t realize they needed a sticky piece of paper until they actually held one in their hands. Everything changed with the Boise Blitz, a massive marketing effort where the company handed out free samples to office workers in Boise, Idaho. Once people started using them, the addiction was instant. More than ninety percent of those who tried them said they would buy the product.

    #10

    Apple Juice Marketing Is Getting Intense

    Organic Honest Kids juice box with a creative and amusing handwritten note left by a parent to their child

    orphan_blud Report

    #11

    My Wife Normally Writes Notes For Our Daughter’s School Lunch

    Sticky note with hand-drawn stick figures and a creative and amusing note telling Abby she's one in a million.

    Since my wife’s away for work, my daughter has been worried that “dad’s just going to draw a stick person.” Joke's on her: I’m going to draw a ton of stick people!

    SleepWouldBeNice Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "One, two, three, ....., hay this is not one million!?" 🙃

    #12

    My Mom Left Me A Note For Me When I Got Home From Work That, She, She, She, She, She Let The Dogs Out. Gotta Love Her

    Handwritten creative and amusing note left by a parent asking who let the dogs out with a blue marker.

    dirtylongs Report

    By 1980, the iconic canary yellow squares were being sold nationwide. Interestingly, that famous yellow color was also an accident, the lab next door to the Post-it team happened to have a pile of yellow scrap paper, and a legend was born. Today, these little squares are ubiquitous, serving as the physical ancestors of the modern notification ping, cluttering our monitors and fridges with reminders of our humanity.
    #13

    The Joys Of Working From Home

    Handwritten creative and amusing notes left by parents on paper taped to a door with playful messages and instructions.

    4musing_User_Name Report

    #14

    The Difference Between Moms And Dads

    Two heart-shaped notes left by parents with creative and amusing messages written in black ink on colored paper.

    Hey_HoofHearted Report

    #15

    This Note My Mom Left Me Is How I Feel 90% Of The Time

    Banana with a creative and amusing note written by a parent saying throw me away if you don’t want me.

    ChaneyMcKinney Report

    While the Post-it Note revolutionized office organization, it also accidentally created a new medium for one of the most difficult forms of expression: the parental comedy routine. When a parent leaves a note for a child, they are working within a very specific set of constraints. They have roughly three square inches of space and about thirty seconds before the kid ignores the message entirely. This is where the concept of brevity in comedy becomes essential.

    #16

    I Was Walking Out Of My House, Without A Coat, And I Saw This Note My Dad Left Me

    Handwritten amusing note left by a parent saying you need a coat, placed on a kitchen counter with keys nearby.

    TheAnnaBoat Report

    #17

    Living With My Parents Is Going Well. Had To Get Blood Work Done Today, So They Left Me A Note On My Bedroom Door. It Turned Out To Be Surprisingly Menacing

    Note with the word blood humorously left by parents on a door as a creative and amusing note example.

    PrestonHoopes Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "There will be blood!"

    0
    #18

    So My Parents Left For A Week, And My Dad Left Me This Note

    Handwritten creative and amusing note with fish food portions alongside a fish in a bowl on a countertop.

    _amandabastien Report

    There is an old theatrical adage that "brevity is the soul of wit," a phrase famously penned by William Shakespeare in Hamlet, and nowhere is this truer than on a sticky note. In comedy, the shorter the setup, the harder the punchline hits. Because the Post-it is so small, it forces the author to strip away all the "parental fluff", the lecturing, the "because I said so," and the long-winded explanations, leaving only the raw, comedic truth.
    #19

    My Kids Haven’t Cleaned Their Bathroom Like They Were Supposed To. I Decided To Leave A Note Under A Rag They Left On The Floor. It’s Been A Week Already

    Handwritten amusing note from parents about winning money with a clever catch, part of creative notes left by parents collection.

    prevuznack Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    -1116 days. so the kid today is $ -1066 down.. I'd say don't clean at all, it will cost to much today 😝

    0
    #20

    My Mom Sent Me This In The Mail

    Handwritten creative and amusing note left by a parent attached to an electronic yodeling pickle toy.

    BushyEyes Report

    #21

    Carrots Over Commerce

    Plastic bag of baby carrots with a note from parents asking not to trade them for a Twinkie, creative parenting notes.

    babygaga Report

    tobb-1
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Thanks for the tip!" ?

    0
    The humor in a parental note usually relies on a sharp contrast between the mundane and the absurd. When a parent writes "The Wi-Fi password is the answer to your math homework" or "I have hidden $20 in your room, you just have to clean it to find it," they are utilizing the economy of language. In a world of long-form digital content, the sticky note is the ultimate "short-form" platform.

    #22

    My Dad Leaves Misspelled Notes, And I Leave Replies

    Funny and creative note left by parents on a microwave with a classical painting and a sticky note message

    imgur.com Report

    #23

    My Mom Left This Note On The Cereal This Morning. She's 5'1

    Yellow sticky note with a creative and amusing note left by a parent about placing cereal within reach of short people.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    My Daughter Said She Was Too Old For Notes In Her Lunch - My Reply And Win

    Handwritten amusing note from a parent on a napkin, showing creativity and humor in everyday family communication.

    Michellehas2ls Report

    It functions like a well-crafted joke: there is a clear premise, a sudden subversion of expectations, and a quick exit. A funny note left on a lunchbox or a bathroom mirror works because it catches the audience off guard in their natural habitat.

    #25

    If You See A Black Man With A Machete. It's Ok

    Handwritten creative and amusing note from a parent explaining a work situation to their child at home.

    "Dave,
    Dad and I are canoeing!
    Steve is here working, so if you see a black man with a machete... It's OK.
    Mom"

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    My Wife’s Note To Our Graduating Son vs. Mine

    Handwritten amusing parent notes with a $100 bill, congratulating a graduate and joking about inflation and adulthood.

    benbernards Report

    #27

    My Mom Left Me A Note That Told Me To Share Her Curly Fries With The Dog

    Dog being fed a funny snack, showcasing one of the creative and amusing notes left by parents.

    "Share these with Teddy, they’re mine"

    Bri_Alexis_Hall Report

    It turns a chore into a laugh and a command into a connection. By embracing the limitations of the medium, parents have turned Dr. Silver’s "failed" glue into a permanent fixture of family bonding, proving that sometimes the best way to get a point across is to keep it short, keep it sweet, and keep it sticky.
    #28

    While My 7-Year-Old Daughter Loves The Notes I Leave In Her Lunch, Her Friends Have No Idea Why Her Dad Is "So Weird"

    Hand-drawn robot note from dad saying eat your lunch, a creative and amusing note left by parents.

    skryb Report

    #29

    Hide Them Tats

    Handwritten creative and amusing note from a parent reminding to be on time and dress appropriately.

    kimi_lamkin Report

    #30

    The Force Of Hunger

    Handwritten amusing notes left by parents on lined paper, including a Yoda drawing and dinner warning.

    Report

    #31

    First Year Taking Lunch To School, So We Put A Note Every Day

    Refrigerator covered with colorful sticky notes featuring creative and amusing parent drawings and messages.

    First year of "school" (Pre-K/pre-primary), so we needed to send a lunch bag. Put a note with a drawing in on the first day, and now it's a thing - these days she has to pick one to throw out if she wants a new one on the fridge.

    Redshirt_Down Report

    #32

    This Is Amazing

    Handwritten creative and amusing notes left by a parent explaining a late school excuse with humor and honesty.

    JessecaDale Report

    denisequinby
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well parents are meant to embarrass their kids , it’s a right of passage 🤣but maybe not quite this in-depth lol ,although I feel for dad ,

    #33

    I Just Got A Job In The Same Area As My Mom. Here's A Note I Found On My Car In Our Shared Parking Garage

    Funny and creative parent note taped to car window with colorful text and a smiling man's photo inside the vehicle

    DannyElfLord Report

    #34

    I’m Feeding My Parents' Cats For The Week, And This Is The Note My Dad Left For Me

    Handwritten amusing note from parents warning not to talk to the fat grey cat with a simple cat sketch.

    thegalagaship Report

    #35

    I Gave My Teenage Kid A “Dad Gift”, How Did I Do? Also Ps5, But That's For Me, Kind Of Maybe

    Gift wrapped with a note asking if it’s the best present and a frayed knot with googly eyes and a humorous tag.

    SirRipOliver Report

    #36

    My Parents Left Notes All Around The House Before They Left For Their Week-Long Cruise

    Collage of creative and amusing handwritten notes left by parents with reminders and instructions around the house.

    CypherTheBeast13 Report

    #37

    The Life Of A Streamer Living At Home

    Handwritten parent note telling Eric to stop streaming because everyone is going to bed late, a creative and amusing note.

    Bailey_Boi_ Report

    #38

    That's So Cute

    Handwritten amusing note from a parent warning about gas and wishing good luck, part of creative notes left by parents.

    MeanyChristiney Report

    #39

    I Like That It's Written In Two Different Styles

    Colorful homemade cookies with a creative and amusing note left by a parent on a blue sticky note.

    ItsEvanTube2 Report

    #40

    Your Mom Is So Funny

    Creative and amusing notes left by parents with a humorous snowman-themed message and beach costume photo.

    scottyandsimone Report

    #41

    This Note My Mom Left

    Handwritten creative note by parents above a toilet paper roll about putting the tissue facing front on the holder.

    PrettyLLiar Report

    #42

    My Parents Went Out Of Town. He Left Me A Note

    Funny creative note left by parent with instructions on what to do if you cannot find something to eat.

    imgur.com Report

    #43

    Dish Duty Delegation

    Kitchen scene with dishes, cup, and brush on a note reminding about creative and amusing notes left by parents.

    Report

    #44

    When The Housing Crisis Becomes Too Real

    Toddler holding an amusing eviction notice note from parents with a sonogram picture, showcasing creative and funny parenting notes.

    Kolvinn Report

