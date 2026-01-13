ADVERTISEMENT

Once in a while, an outfit might make you do a double take because it looks so unusual and quirky that you just can’t help but stop and stare for a second.

It can be someone wearing pants with large fruits printed on them, or a slogan on a T-shirt in a clothing store that makes absolutely no sense.

Fashion has many sides, and one of them is definitely humor.

Whether it’s intentionally designed by the brands or a fashion faux-pas, Bored Panda has curated a list of the funniest fashion fails that will leave you in splits.

It might even make you question whether fashion even has any rules anymore or not.

#1

Best Employee Shirt

Man wearing a black shirt with a humorous typo, a classic example of hilarious fashion fails in a casual restaurant setting.

Sphinx74







1 hour ago

I love this shirt and would patronise this place daily.

I love this shirt and would patronise this place daily.








Premium 29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't know if this is the place but in Avondale, AZ there's a restaurant called Pho King Eggroll. It was amazing.








24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not to bad. When I worked at a bookstore we got these tshirts to wear over our uniform to promote True Blood. The front had a picture from the show, but it also had the words: Would you like a bit in the upper left. On us ladies, the words would fall exactly on our b**b.








34 minutes ago

That has to be on purpose.

That has to be on purpose.





    #2

    Today In NYC... Yes, That's The Actual Baby's Face

    Man wearing matching shirt and shorts covered in baby face prints pushing a stroller, a funny example of hilarious fashion fails.

    sarayewo

    
    
    
    
    
    
    13 minutes ago

In case the child gets lost or kidnapped?

    In case the child gets lost or kidnapped?

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    50 minutes ago

The baby can't even look at its Dad

    The baby can't even look at its Dad

    
    
    
    #3

    Couldn't Work Out Why I Was Getting So Many Odd Looks While Shopping This Afternoon

    Man wearing glasses and a blue knitted sweater with a funny face peeking out, showcasing hilarious fashion fails style.

    Then Got home & noticed Will Ferrell peeking out of my Cardigan.

    reddit.com

    
    

    Misplaced wording or slogans in strange spots on t-shirts, weird prints on pants, excessive fringe, sequins, or feathers on your jacket — sometimes, designers throw logic out of the window in favor of bold creativity.

    Some people deliberately spend money on quirky fashion trends, which requires a certain level of confidence that not everyone possesses.

    Fashion experts say we should own our choices and wear the clothes with pride if we want to pull off unconventional styles.

    But at the same time, people should learn how to balance creativity and logic — in case you decide to wear a bright shirt with bold patterns, try to pair it with plain pants and simple shoes so your outfit doesn’t look too overwhelming.
    #4

    These Socks

    Feet wearing ripped fishnet stockings and frayed jeans, showcasing a hilarious fashion fail on a carpeted floor.

    reddit user

    
    
    #5

    Wallet Chain Ankle Crocs - Thank You Small Town Malls

    Person wearing black ripped pants and spiked Crocs standing at a bakery counter, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    ghosted_

    
    
    #6

    If Only There Was A Letter Resembling The Shape Of The Eiffel Tower They Could’ve Used

    Denim caps with rhinestones spelling a misspelled city name, surrounded by plush toys, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    racheljobe

    
    
    Sometimes we also choose clothes that are fun or have a personal meaning, because style is not always about looking perfect.

    For example, maybe you wear a ridiculous t-shirt all day long to the mall because you made a bet with someone, or you bought socks with silly patterns that make you laugh.

    Or maybe you love watermelons so much that watermelon pants might feel like the perfect fit.

    Our fashion choices can tell stories about us and what makes us happy. Or perhaps, sometimes people wear such clothes in public just to make others smile, or even confuse them.

    After all, fashion — just like art — is a form of self-expression.
    #7

    I Think These Are My New Favourite Socks

    Pair of white socks with a misspelled NASA logo reading hilarious fashion fails as National Aerosmith and Space branding.

    Haggether

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

🎶 Spacedude (Looks Like a Lady) 🎶

    🎶 Spacedude (Looks Like a Lady) 🎶

    
    
    
    #8

    This Pennywise Halloween Costume

    Child in a full-body clown costume with orange hair and striped pants, a hilarious fashion fails moment captured indoors.

    Scoutingtn

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

Even Marilyn Manson would be terrified.

    Even Marilyn Manson would be terrified.

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    27 minutes ago

Who would downvote this? That's hilarious!

    Who would downvote this? That's hilarious!

    
    
    
    #9

    Exactly What I Want On My Shirt: Someone Else Wearing A Similar Shirt

    Baseball-style shirt with a photo of a pregnant woman and the text Due in July, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    LoneW0lf77

    
    

    There are some brands that also go out of their way to make their logos or clothes funny and ironic. It can be inside jokes for a certain demographic of people, or a commentary on glamorous fashion labels.

    When Balenciaga released their absurdly over-priced towel skirt, Ikea trolled them by promoting its affordable bath towel as a skirt and “spring fashion essential.”

    It led to online conversations about overpriced products by certain brands and how ridiculous some of their clothes are.

    Humor in fashion also gives us some food for thought, and these unusual designs can often start bigger conversations about trends and culture.
    #10

    Engineering Students At My Local University's New Class Hoodies

    Person wearing a blue hoodie with a spelling error on the back, illustrating hilarious fashion fails in casual clothing.

    BallPointPariah

    
    
    #11

    If Your Planning A Bachelor Party, Get These Shirts

    Group of men wearing matching shirts covered with a face print, posing indoors as a hilarious fashion fails example.

    pjohnson13

    
    
    #12

    My Son Just Got This Shirt As A Gift. So Far, He Likes The Reactions He Is Getting

    Young boy wearing a funny printed shirt with fake jewelry and peace sign, a clear example of hilarious fashion fails outdoors.

    jackieg8r

    
    

    Wearing quirky and unusual clothes that suit your personal style can also make you feel more positive.

    Research shows that the colors or styles you choose can impact how you feel, for example bright colors are linked to positive mood.

    We also reinforce our group identities by wearing styles linked with our culture or communities — for example leather jackets for bikers, or hoodies for students that can make people feel a sense of belonging.
    #13

    S21 Ultra In My Wife's Jeans vs. My 18-Month-Old Son's Joggers

    Side-by-side images showing hilarious fashion fails with oversized pockets holding smartphones awkwardly.

    reddit.com

    
    
    
    
    
    
    59 minutes ago

18 month olds have alot to carry around you know 🥴

    18 month olds have alot to carry around you know 🥴

    
    
    
    #14

    Apple Bottom Jeans, Boots With The Jeans

    Denim platform high heel shoe with frayed edges and button detail, showcasing a hilarious fashion fail design.

    TheGodessOfSuffering

    
    
    #15

    My New Shirt Is Metal

    Black T-shirt with a horror-themed design and distorted text, showcasing one of the most hilarious fashion fails.

    robb0688

    
    

    “The future of fashion is leaning towards a greater emphasis on individuality and humor. As society becomes more accepting of diverse styles and expressions, the fashion industry is evolving to celebrate uniqueness and creativity,” Ilgary Studio notes in its blog.

    The studio says some of the most surprising trends that worked are those that looked funny at first, but somehow they caught the attention of fashion lovers and became a hit.

    “With the right attitude and a touch of creativity, any fashion mistake can be transformed into a stylish and memorable statement,” it adds.
    #16

    I'm Not Sure I Understand

    Mannequin wearing a sleeveless shirt with a confusing motivational phrase, showcasing hilarious fashion fails in retail display.

    nifflermoon

    
    
    
    
    
    
    44 minutes ago

I only wish I could afford to quit

    I only wish I could afford to quit

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    10 minutes ago

Part of the Chinese stealth plan to destabilize the West?

    Part of the Chinese stealth plan to destabilize the West?

    
    
    
    #17

    I Can Finally Cowboy At The Beach

    Person wearing cowboy boots with open sandals instead of closed shoes as a hilarious fashion fail on tiled floor

    trusk89

    
    
    #18

    What Every Bride Wants: A Brown Ribbon Streaming Out Of Her

    Woman in a white dress with a large fabric bow tied awkwardly on the back, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    Luprand

    
    
    
    
    
    
    25 minutes ago

What the explosive...

    What the explosive...

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

Looks like she had an unfortunate accident

    Looks like she had an unfortunate accident

    
    
    
    #19

    Children Fashion Choices

    Green sweater with the text HELLO misspelled as HELLS and a smiley face, showcasing hilarious fashion fails in clothing design.

    reddit.com

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

I need this sweater.

    I need this sweater.

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    7 minutes ago

I wonder what would happen if I answered every telephone call this way?

    I wonder what would happen if I answered every telephone call this way?

    
    
    
    #20

    This Shirt

    Woman wearing a black t-shirt with a large face print, showing a humorous example of hilarious fashion fails.

    Left-Income-5650

    
    
    
    
    
    
    49 minutes ago

She's now got Hamster cheeks

    She's now got Hamster cheeks

    
    
    
    #21

    The Design On This Guys Shirt Makes Him Look Like He Is Walking Around With A Massive Wedgie

    Man showing underwear above shorts while leaning on table outdoors, a perfect example of hilarious fashion fails.

    kdman3

    
    
    #22

    This Bear Jacket

    Gold puffer jacket adorned with multiple stuffed teddy bears hanging on rack, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    Querray

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

Looks like they are trying to escape.

    Looks like they are trying to escape.

    
    
    
    #23

    Tried To Order A Custom Shirt Showing My Love For My Son’s Favorite Cartoon Character

    Man wearing a white T-shirt with a large Winnie the Pooh graphic and funny text, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    Apparently I forgot to remove the placeholder text I added to the back while designing it.

    MrCalebL

    
    
    #24

    Interesting Shirt

    Blue shirt with a zipper closing the collar incorrectly causing a hilarious fashion fail in clothing design.

    miyagawadai

    
    
    #25

    Wow Look At Eiffel Tower Which Is In New York And In Sweden

    Black sweatshirt with fashion fail showing New York text over an Eiffel Tower graphic and Sweden text below.

    damla_is_cringey

    
    
    #26

    Why The Duck

    High heels covered in googly eyes sitting on a table next to a brown bag showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    Jameel88

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly these are hilarious! It took me a second to realize what I was looking at, and I would wear them just for my own amusement. At least for the 15 seconds I could tolerate the heel.

    
    
    
    #27

    Weird Shirt

    Yellow shirt on mannequin with poorly printed and misspelled text, illustrating hilarious fashion fails in a store setting.

    imgur.com

    
    
    
    
    
    
    40 minutes ago

Well, this is Japan. They are quite famous for weird "English" on T-shirts.

    Well, this is Japan. They are quite famous for weird "English" on T-shirts.

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    6 minutes ago

It's terrible. I love it.

    It's terrible. I love it.

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    11 minutes ago

I much prefer these to T shirts emblazoned with an advertisement.

    I much prefer these to T shirts emblazoned with an advertisement.

    
    
    
    #28

    I Do Not Think This Word Means What You Think It Means

    T-shirts hanging at a market stall featuring random prints, showcasing hilarious fashion fails in design choices.

    WhammyShimmyShammy

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 minute ago

I need that shirt so badly

    I need that shirt so badly

    
    
    
    #29

    Thanks For The Advice

    Gray sweatshirt with a misspelled motivational phrase showing a hilarious fashion fail in text design.

    zapsquad

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

Already on it thanks for reminding me though

    Already on it thanks for reminding me though

    
    
    
    #30

    My Girlfriend Has A Pair Of Gloves And All Of The Fingers Are The Same Length

    Gray knitted glove with a noticeably shorter pinky finger, illustrating a hilarious fashion fail in accessory design.

    TheStaplerMan2019

    
    
    
    
    
    
    10 minutes ago

Hand knitted by grandma to an ancient Egyptian pattern.

    Hand knitted by grandma to an ancient Egyptian pattern.

    
    
    
    #31

    All We Have Is Now Justice? This Is A Toddlers Shirt By The Way

    Green cropped shirt with misspelled phrase hanging in store showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    nasanchez1

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

Some babies are very into justice.

    Some babies are very into justice.

    
    
    
    #32

    Found At My Local Goodwill

    Light blue hoodie with bold red and white text saying Virginity Rocks, held up in a women's clothing store, a hilarious fashion fails example.

    reddit.com

    
    
    
    
    
    
    1 hour ago

If you wore that anywhere other than BYU or a bible college you could never show your face again.

    If you wore that anywhere other than BYU or a bible college you could never show your face again.

    
    
    
    #33

    Kitten Socks

    Sock with a kitten face printed on it, showing a funny mismatch when worn, highlighting hilarious fashion fails.

    reddit.com

    
    
    #34

    I Miami

    Red t-shirt with a heart symbol missing color, humorously highlighting hilarious fashion fails on display.

    comicfitz

    11points
    POST
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like Florida's version of the iPhone

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    These Pants Don't Even Have Pockets They Just Added A Zipper To Make It Look Like A Pocket

    Close-up of a person showing a broken zipper on black pants, illustrating a hilarious fashion fail in everyday wear.

    Toxicwand Report

    11points
    POST
    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is unfortunately not that uncommon.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #36

    My Dad's In Bangkok And Sent Me A Picture Of This Rare Nirvana Shirt He Found

    Mannequin wearing a black and white long sleeve shirt featuring a misprinted Nirvana band photo, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    PhilipGreenbriar Report

    11points
    POST
    bb_20 avatar
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶Mmmbop when the lights out entertain you , ba , duba dop🎶

    4
    4points
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hanson should be so talented.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #37

    My Wife Got Our Daughters Matching Shirts

    Two pink toddler tank tops with Minions and the words Be Unique placed on a washing machine, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    Dadalot Report

    11points
    POST
    #38

    There Is No Roar In Dinosaur

    Child's outfit with a dinosaur print shirt and camo pants, an example of hilarious fashion fails in clothing choices.

    whawhaitsBro Report

    10points
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But there's a "Rawr"

    1
    1point
    reply
    #39

    It's An On Brand Shirt To

    Star Wars shirt with a funny green character face showing a hilarious fashion fail in clothing design.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    sadnarb avatar
    TheOGpandaHavana
    TheOGpandaHavana
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is Yoda really Shrek or did they have a secret love baby?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    "Spiderman Hoodie" That Looks Like The Drawn Avatars With Flat Heads

    Person wearing a red Spider-Man costume with the hood pulled too far over the face, a hilarious fashion fail outdoors.

    _UltronGods_ Report

    10points
    POST
    #41

    This Guy Had To Make His Shirt "School Appropriate"

    Teen wearing a black shirt with a taped letter creating a funny word mix-up, showcasing a hilarious fashion fail indoors.

    dream-hunter Report

    10points
    POST
    #42

    Think Inside The Box First

    Red t-shirt with a tic-tac-toe design and the phrase think outside the box featuring a humorous fashion fail.

    SpeedDreaming Report

    10points
    POST
    #43

    My Girlfriend Went Thrifting And Found This (Also The Jordans Are Fake If That Wasn't Obvious Enough)

    Green black and white sneaker-style shoes with high heels showing hilarious fashion fails design mix.

    Andrei399 Report

    10points
    POST
    #44

    Is It A Pant Or Short Or

    Person wearing denim shorts with multiple denim straps wrapped around legs and chunky black sneakers in a hilarious fashion fails look

    smartromain Report

    10points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Think of the tan lines you would get from that.

    6
    6points
    reply
    #45

    This Cargo Skirt

    Beige skirt with an excessive number of mismatched pockets and zippers, a clear example of hilarious fashion fails.

    plebeius_rex Report

    10points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well at least you would finally have enough fu‍c‍k‍ing pockets. I take my hat off to whoever designed this brilliant skirt.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #46

    All Dressed Up

    Yellow plaid shoes with mismatched designs and an unusual fastening, showcasing a hilarious fashion fail on a store shelf.

    YoVoldysGoneMoldy Report

    10points
    POST
    #47

    This T-Shirt Intended To Look Unfinished

    Gray sweatshirt with a misprinted logo and overlapping tags showcasing one of the hilarious fashion fails on display.

    NottsNinja Report

    9points
    POST
    mariebonnet avatar
    Marie
    Marie
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "For suc..." angry designer maybe?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #48

    Surpeme

    White hoodie with a misspelled red logo showing hilarious fashion fails in casual streetwear style.

    Nelson_H Report

    9points
    POST
    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is how I'm ordering pizza from now on

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    English T-Shirt In Vietnam

    Person wearing a funny t-shirt with a message, sitting on a motorcycle in traffic, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    Paddy32 Report

    9points
    POST
    #50

    Life’s Too Short For Boring Pants

    Person wearing black leggings with large cartoon eyes and teeth design shopping in a grocery store, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    ohyeesh Report

    9points
    POST
    #51

    Crochet Pants I Found At An Antique Mall

    White pants with colorful crochet panels hanging in a thrift store, showcasing one of the most hilarious fashion fails.

    LMGooglyTFY Report

    9points
    POST
    #52

    This Dress

    Dress covered in brightly colored animals with unusual patterns creating a hilarious fashion fails look on display.

    Oplik025 Report

    9points
    POST
    #53

    One Of The Worst Shirts I've Ever Seen; Meant To Read "Home Is Not A Place, Home Is My People"

    Navy shirt with confusing red text design and a stuffed bear head, showcasing a hilarious fashion fail.

    JoffDucharo Report

    8points
    POST
    #54

    Nike Hoodie Design. Look Like A Printing Mistake

    Close-up of a black hoodie with multiple overlapping Nike logos, showcasing a hilarious fashion fail in branding design.

    Towbelleard Report

    8points
    POST
    #55

    The Designer Of This Hoodie Forgot About The Hood

    Person wearing a grey hoodie with a misprinted motivational message walking on sidewalk, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    jackHD Report

    8points
    POST
    #56

    Thinger Strangs

    Yellow distressed t-shirt with misspelled text and shredded shoulders, showcasing hilarious fashion fails in casual wear.

    Scrimmybinguscat Report

    8points
    POST
    #57

    Giving Up Is Simply An Option

    Man wearing a black shirt with orange print featuring a humorous message, showcasing a hilarious fashion fail.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    #58

    These "Pants"

    Person wearing black sheer pants with large cargo pockets standing at a counter, showcasing a hilarious fashion fail.

    hammajang310 Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least they have pockets.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #59

    This Shirt With Piercings On The Outside

    Striped t-shirt on a mannequin with misplaced grommets near the chest area, showcasing hilarious fashion fails.

    hmmcn Report

    8points
    POST
    #60

    I Just Found My New Favorite Shirt

    T-shirt design featuring cartoon characters with misspelled title, showcasing a hilarious fashion fail in graphic clothing.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It might be a knock off, but it's really cute.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #61

    An Interesting Shirt

    Man wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with multiple logos and black shorts standing in a restaurant, a hilarious fashion fail.

    katydid724 Report

    8points
    POST
    #62

    Shopping For Kids Clothes This Morning

    Children’s shirt with a confusing print showing a hilarious fashion fail in text design and color choices.

    govtprop Report

    7points
    POST
    #63

    Advertising Plus-Size Leggings With A Small Model In One Leg Instead Of Getting A Plus-Sized Model

    Various colored leggings shown as hilarious fashion fails for resizing issues and poor fit on models.

    dhealey989 Report

    7points
    POST
    #64

    Women's Jeans, I Want The Rest Of My Pocket

    Inner view of pants pocket with poor stitching and fabric alignment showing hilarious fashion fails.

    evening_shop Report

    7points
    POST

