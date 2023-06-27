This Online Group Celebrates Sentences That Probably No One Has Ever Thought Of Before, Here Are 138 Of The Best (New Pics)
Have you ever caught yourself talking, but unaware of how your sentence will ultimately unfold? Or better yet, have you ever read something that you never thought could exist in just a single line? Well, you’re not the only one. The subreddit “Brand New Sentence” is a place that collects sentences “never before written, found in the wild.” It has more than 1.2 million members who share unique and never-before-written sets of words they found on the vast waters of the internet.
We’ve gathered some of the most mind-boggling and funny sentences from the subreddit to give you a taste of the linguistic marvels that await. From nonsensical yet strangely captivating phrases to clever wordplay and humorous remarks, scroll down to discover the boundless potential of human language and imagination.
This post may include affiliate links.
Up Shut Your A** Motherb**ch
“Yours And Everyone Else’s Assassination Coordinates”
And then you used something so important under the wobbly leg of the table...
Enormous Cloddhoppers,lest They Frighten The Villagers
Burn The 5g!
Go To War Just To Come Home With Btsd
Lmfao no please… this is making me shed Blood Sweat and Tears ;)
Dinosaur Sauce
Unused York City
Please vote this to the top. Both posts are amazing.
The Children Yearn For The Mines
Bisexual Goose
Moron Support
It Was The Mouse’s Truffle
“Peeled His Hairline Back Like A Banana”
Orange Cat Behavior
Putting A Swimming Cap Over A Fridge
Mischievous? Quay? You’re Dead To Me
A always applaud myself if my inner voice pronounces wednesday right
The Bigfoot What Now
Permanently Ratatouilled
Can't be any worse rhan my current diet. Grains, vegetation, and the odd pizza that someone couldn't finish.
Classic German
Make Better Choices… Scientists Want Them To Stop
“… Like A Napoleon-Esque Leader Sitting Upon A Royal Bean Bag Chair”
It’s a valid question tho lol where DO you guys put it? Is it just hidden in the folds of ur pants or smth so you can’t see from outside?
Inappropriate Sexual Tension Between Bees And Humans In His Children's Film
“Entirely Too Many Cows”
If Raisins Wanted Attention
I always prefer to sit with the kids! My 5 neices and 11 nephews are some truly wild, funny, interesting and intelligent little people and I love spending time with them. Eg; I have a 5yr old niece who is obsessed with animals (especially bugs) and is full of interesting facts about them, she also loves magic tricks and playing pranks on people. Her 4yr old brother is princess crazy and loves to wear dresses, he is the most sarcastic kid ever, has the craziest expressions and treats all adults like they're idiots because they don't understand his logic (yesterday I was an idiot because I didn't know that his insistence that he only wanted to eat 'no 4' meant that he wanted French toast? Figured out that no5 meant lollypops though.) I'd rather spend my time with some cool little people than talking about boring subjects or stupid gossip, that I don't care about, with a bunch of dull adults!
Gladis The Orca
Uhhhh What?
I love how utterly derranged tumblr always is
The Full Reproductive Cycle Of An Ipod Nano
You Can Financially Exploit And Scam Any Horse
I Got Benjamin Button Disease
*bees Found In Toilets Are Appropriately Perfumed
Tiny Rat
"De-N*zi The Skeletons"
"A Life Raft In The Back Suddenly Exploded And Hit A Gay Flight Attendant In The Head"
Why was it important to inform us that they were gay?
Just Me And My Fat Body Slipping Around Covered In Oil
They’re Feeding You Lies
She’s The Reverse Indiana Jones
I Guess He’s Right, I Too Wanna See Statues Of Perry The Platypus Outside Every Government Building…
Low Maintenance Bones
A Second Greta Has Hit Andrew Tate
Detrimental Amount Of Mashed Potatoes
Well I mean I don't have kids and this is still true, so make of that what you will
Leopard Gecko
How Does Failure Taste, Demon Box?
Corgi-Sized Meteor As Heavy As 4 Baby Elephants
Op’s Brain Is A Vegetable
Well Don’t Come Crying To Me When Your Wean Gets Eaten By The F**king Kitchen Sink
Inventor Of What Is Commonly Known As Aggravated Assault
Please Refrain From Sexualizing My Goldfish
Vancouver's Infamous Knife-Wielding Crow Is Now A Father
Caramel Macchiato On The Rocks
Ethos, Logos, Pathosed My Way Into A Date
Hell yeah! Even I would totally go for someone who hit me up like that, ethos pathos logos your way to romance homeslice ✨
22 Year Old Grandma
The thing with the 11 year olds isn't funny. Just sad and disturbing. I hope both of them are doing alright
A Walking Mop That Looks Like It Wants To Eat Styrofoam Packing Peanuts
Did The Tales Of Falling Meatballs Not Weigh On Thine Conscience?
Honestly Kind Of Impressive
It Just Keeps Going
Elder Norman's Formal Board Of Normal Mormon Moral Order
I had invited Mormon missionaries over while I was working as a live-in nanny. The little girl wasn't old enough for school yet, so she was "helping" me clean the house. She was a very shy child, so I tried to get her enthusiastic about having company. I kept telling her, "The Mormons are coming! The Mormons are coming!" When the doorbell rand, Kasi yelled, "The Normons are here!"
“Prolific Poo Garden”
Gonna try this. *eats pumpkin seeds and digs a hole in the garden