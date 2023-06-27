Have you ever caught yourself talking, but unaware of how your sentence will ultimately unfold? Or better yet, have you ever read something that you never thought could exist in just a single line? Well, you’re not the only one. The subreddit “Brand New Sentence” is a place that collects sentences “never before written, found in the wild.” It has more than 1.2 million members who share unique and never-before-written sets of words they found on the vast waters of the internet.

We’ve gathered some of the most mind-boggling and funny sentences from the subreddit to give you a taste of the linguistic marvels that await. From nonsensical yet strangely captivating phrases to clever wordplay and humorous remarks, scroll down to discover the boundless potential of human language and imagination.

#1

Up Shut Your A** Motherb**ch

Up Shut Your A** Motherb**ch

hdbwkwond Report

#2

“Yours And Everyone Else’s Assassination Coordinates”

"Yours And Everyone Else's Assassination Coordinates"

salgentile Report

VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
1 hour ago

And then you used something so important under the wobbly leg of the table...

#3

Enormous Cloddhoppers,lest They Frighten The Villagers

Enormous Cloddhoppers,lest They Frighten The Villagers

VeryBadLlama Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Amazonian Giantess would be a great store name with clothes with larger than (*GASP*) L size.

#4

Burn The 5g!

Burn The 5g!

Dominik_grodl Report

Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago

2020 and 2021 feel like ages ago (but 2013 was NOT 10 years ago!). since the end of 2019 until midway 2022 everything is a time blob and feels blurry... anybody else feeling the same way?

#5

Go To War Just To Come Home With Btsd

Go To War Just To Come Home With Btsd

Narktapus Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lmfao no please… this is making me shed Blood Sweat and Tears ;)

#6

Dinosaur Sauce

Dinosaur Sauce

mitchysuch Report

#7

Unused York City

Unused York City

YaHolmes Report

Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
1 hour ago

Please vote this to the top. Both posts are amazing.

#8

The Children Yearn For The Mines

The Children Yearn For The Mines

T3AMCORNDOG Report

Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
48 minutes ago

They were brainwashed watching Finding Nemo "Mine" "Mine" "Mine" "Mine" "Mine" "Mine"

#9

Bisexual Goose

Bisexual Goose

serpenthanded Report

Mylittlecorgi
Mylittlecorgi
Community Member
1 hour ago

Love that there is a headline that tells the whole story.

#10

Moron Support

Moron Support

jzux Report

#11

It Was The Mouse’s Truffle

It Was The Mouse's Truffle

heatherchristle Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Six years ago, in an old-fashioned inn, my Lindt chocolate truffle disappeared in the middle of the night.

#12

“Peeled His Hairline Back Like A Banana”

"Peeled His Hairline Back Like A Banana"

secondhand_orgasm Report

#13

Orange Cat Behavior

Orange Cat Behavior

WimminsRea Report

#14

Putting A Swimming Cap Over A Fridge

Putting A Swimming Cap Over A Fridge

El_JefeDelChop Report

#15

Mischievous? Quay? You’re Dead To Me

Mischievous? Quay? You're Dead To Me

belltron303030 Report

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago

A always applaud myself if my inner voice pronounces wednesday right

#16

The Bigfoot What Now

The Bigfoot What Now

_itzRob Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago

My first thought was... Is there another kind of nipple besides a titty nipple?

#17

Permanently Ratatouilled

Permanently Ratatouilled

T3AMCORNDOG Report

PotatoNinja5000
PotatoNinja5000
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Can't be any worse rhan my current diet. Grains, vegetation, and the odd pizza that someone couldn't finish.

#18

Classic German

Classic German

SophieRachael95 Report

#19

Make Better Choices… Scientists Want Them To Stop

Make Better Choices… Scientists Want Them To Stop

Advance_Tasty Report

Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago

seal: but it tickles so funny :)

#20

“… Like A Napoleon-Esque Leader Sitting Upon A Royal Bean Bag Chair”

"… Like A Napoleon-Esque Leader Sitting Upon A Royal Bean Bag Chair"

GooseKing-13_ Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
52 minutes ago

It's a valid question tho lol where DO you guys put it? Is it just hidden in the folds of ur pants or smth so you can't see from outside?

#21

Inappropriate Sexual Tension Between Bees And Humans In His Children's Film

Inappropriate Sexual Tension Between Bees And Humans In His Children's Film

ThePopTingz Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is just plain speciesism! Stop the hate people!

#22

“Entirely Too Many Cows”

"Entirely Too Many Cows"

HansCrotchfelt Report

#23

If Raisins Wanted Attention

If Raisins Wanted Attention

colorcodedbooks Report

KnightOwl
KnightOwl
Community Member
41 minutes ago

I always prefer to sit with the kids! My 5 neices and 11 nephews are some truly wild, funny, interesting and intelligent little people and I love spending time with them. Eg; I have a 5yr old niece who is obsessed with animals (especially bugs) and is full of interesting facts about them, she also loves magic tricks and playing pranks on people. Her 4yr old brother is princess crazy and loves to wear dresses, he is the most sarcastic kid ever, has the craziest expressions and treats all adults like they're idiots because they don't understand his logic (yesterday I was an idiot because I didn't know that his insistence that he only wanted to eat 'no 4' meant that he wanted French toast? Figured out that no5 meant lollypops though.) I'd rather spend my time with some cool little people than talking about boring subjects or stupid gossip, that I don't care about, with a bunch of dull adults!

#24

Gladis The Orca

Gladis The Orca

pedrulo123 Report

#25

Uhhhh What?

Uhhhh What?

SAFEahs Report

#26

The Full Reproductive Cycle Of An Ipod Nano

The Full Reproductive Cycle Of An Ipod Nano

shOoObz Report

#27

You Can Financially Exploit And Scam Any Horse

You Can Financially Exploit And Scam Any Horse

ExactTrashOnly Report

#28

I Got Benjamin Button Disease

I Got Benjamin Button Disease

pissboymcgee Report

#29

*bees Found In Toilets Are Appropriately Perfumed

*bees Found In Toilets Are Appropriately Perfumed

SINxShiver Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
1 hour ago

As a parent, I think I missed this tutorial in the parenting for dummies manual

#30

Tiny Rat

Tiny Rat

AriaAber Report

#31

"De-N*zi The Skeletons"

"De-N*zi The Skeletons"

bootybootybooty999 Report

#32

"A Life Raft In The Back Suddenly Exploded And Hit A Gay Flight Attendant In The Head"

"A Life Raft In The Back Suddenly Exploded And Hit A Gay Flight Attendant In The Head"

alivegirl001101 Report

#33

Just Me And My Fat Body Slipping Around Covered In Oil

Just Me And My Fat Body Slipping Around Covered In Oil

marat_zh Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmfaooo what is this, a layer of hell?

#34

They’re Feeding You Lies

They’re Feeding You Lies

DameCagz Report

#35

This Is Real

This Is Real

bitandbang Report

#36

She’s The Reverse Indiana Jones

She’s The Reverse Indiana Jones

carterhambley Report

#37

I Guess He’s Right, I Too Wanna See Statues Of Perry The Platypus Outside Every Government Building…

I Guess He’s Right, I Too Wanna See Statues Of Perry The Platypus Outside Every Government Building…

doff273 Report

#38

Low Maintenance Bones

Low Maintenance Bones

Alarid Report

#39

A Second Greta Has Hit Andrew Tate

A Second Greta Has Hit Andrew Tate

TheHunter234 Report

#40

Detrimental Amount Of Mashed Potatoes

Detrimental Amount Of Mashed Potatoes

Jscott1986 Report

Lemme get the lemons
Lemme get the lemons
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I mean I don't have kids and this is still true, so make of that what you will

#41

Leopard Gecko

Leopard Gecko

Coolist_Beans Report

#42

How Does Failure Taste, Demon Box?

How Does Failure Taste, Demon Box?

SnakeyLazerBoi23 Report

#43

Corgi-Sized Meteor As Heavy As 4 Baby Elephants

Corgi-Sized Meteor As Heavy As 4 Baby Elephants

HELL-OAT Report

#44

Op’s Brain Is A Vegetable

Op’s Brain Is A Vegetable

redcommunists Report

#45

Well Don’t Come Crying To Me When Your Wean Gets Eaten By The F**king Kitchen Sink

Well Don’t Come Crying To Me When Your Wean Gets Eaten By The F**king Kitchen Sink

Accomplished_Yam_551 Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wean .... Translation.... Scottish vernacular for "small child" ....I know the Americans will be totally confused by this statement otherwise

#46

Inventor Of What Is Commonly Known As Aggravated Assault

Inventor Of What Is Commonly Known As Aggravated Assault

reddit.com Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bītch count me in, I’m in love 😍

#47

Please Refrain From Sexualizing My Goldfish

Please Refrain From Sexualizing My Goldfish

Cheeselord582 Report

#48

Vancouver's Infamous Knife-Wielding Crow Is Now A Father

Vancouver's Infamous Knife-Wielding Crow Is Now A Father

RansackedAlbatross Report

#49

Caramel Macchiato On The Rocks

Caramel Macchiato On The Rocks

krxzy_wxrlxck Report

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least she didn't ask you to "make it a double".

#50

Ethos, Logos, Pathosed My Way Into A Date

Ethos, Logos, Pathosed My Way Into A Date

ishanG24 Report

Tabby_Sohee
Tabby_Sohee
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hell yeah! Even I would totally go for someone who hit me up like that, ethos pathos logos your way to romance homeslice ✨

#51

22 Year Old Grandma

22 Year Old Grandma

akmillions Report

strange_dandelion (she/her)
strange_dandelion (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The thing with the 11 year olds isn't funny. Just sad and disturbing. I hope both of them are doing alright

#52

A Walking Mop That Looks Like It Wants To Eat Styrofoam Packing Peanuts

A Walking Mop That Looks Like It Wants To Eat Styrofoam Packing Peanuts

Meowface_the_cat Report

Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup a Pekinese..... a small, snorting, hairy wee beastie, Chinese decent, lapdog by today's standards, but historically a defence dog! Very loyal by all accounts

#53

Did The Tales Of Falling Meatballs Not Weigh On Thine Conscience?

Did The Tales Of Falling Meatballs Not Weigh On Thine Conscience?

AtlasHatch Report

Themoonprincess
Themoonprincess
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, it'll come in handy while destroying the FLDSMDFR .

#54

Honestly Kind Of Impressive

Honestly Kind Of Impressive

LinkthePikachu Report

#55

It Just Keeps Going

It Just Keeps Going

Justgowithbri Report

KM
KM
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, all royalty is ducked up, good to know

#56

Elder Norman's Formal Board Of Normal Mormon Moral Order

Elder Norman's Formal Board Of Normal Mormon Moral Order

Different_Captain717 Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had invited Mormon missionaries over while I was working as a live-in nanny. The little girl wasn't old enough for school yet, so she was "helping" me clean the house. She was a very shy child, so I tried to get her enthusiastic about having company. I kept telling her, "The Mormons are coming! The Mormons are coming!" When the doorbell rand, Kasi yelled, "The Normons are here!"

#57

“Prolific Poo Garden”

“Prolific Poo Garden”

HeroinCrack Report

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gonna try this. *eats pumpkin seeds and digs a hole in the garden

#58

Confess Your Sins To The Crime Skeleton

Confess Your Sins To The Crime Skeleton

Thedepressionoftrees Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Crime skeleton, ancestor of the lie detector.

#59

“You Look Like Pete Davidson If He Drank Water”

“You Look Like Pete Davidson If He Drank Water”

diveonfire Report

#60

"Banana Is Such An Aggresive Fruit"

"Banana Is Such An Aggresive Fruit"

Background-Lunch698 Report

#61

Don’t Y’all Hate When This Happens

Don’t Y’all Hate When This Happens

didironomy Report

#62

Well, Butter My Butt And Call Me A Biscuit

Well, Butter My Butt And Call Me A Biscuit

sudeepharya Report