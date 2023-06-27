Have you ever caught yourself talking, but unaware of how your sentence will ultimately unfold? Or better yet, have you ever read something that you never thought could exist in just a single line? Well, you’re not the only one. The subreddit “Brand New Sentence” is a place that collects sentences “never before written, found in the wild.” It has more than 1.2 million members who share unique and never-before-written sets of words they found on the vast waters of the internet.

We’ve gathered some of the most mind-boggling and funny sentences from the subreddit to give you a taste of the linguistic marvels that await. From nonsensical yet strangely captivating phrases to clever wordplay and humorous remarks, scroll down to discover the boundless potential of human language and imagination.