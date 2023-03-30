Okay, not sure if it counts as “unknown” but I LOVE LOVE LOVE Doki Doki Literature Club. For anyone who doesn’t know, the game’s a twisted dating simulator, in which you join a literature club with four girls, Natsuki, Yuri, Monika, and Sayori. It starts off cute and fun but ends up… a lot less so.

Garth Marenghi's Darkplace. Get it. Get it now.



First shown at 11pm on a Thursday night where it was never gonna get an audience. If this was shown at 9pm it would have been the next big thing. Channel 4 wasted it.



Fans of the IT Crowd may recognise one or two of the actors.....