Hey Pandas, What’s A Video Game Or A TV Show You Love But Nobody Knows About?
If you’ve ever felt singled out about your preferences in video games and TV, you’ve come to the right place! I’m looking for recommendations so cook some up for me!
Okay, not sure if it counts as “unknown” but I LOVE LOVE LOVE Doki Doki Literature Club. For anyone who doesn’t know, the game’s a twisted dating simulator, in which you join a literature club with four girls, Natsuki, Yuri, Monika, and Sayori. It starts off cute and fun but ends up… a lot less so.
Garth Marenghi's Darkplace. Get it. Get it now.
First shown at 11pm on a Thursday night where it was never gonna get an audience. If this was shown at 9pm it would have been the next big thing. Channel 4 wasted it.
Fans of the IT Crowd may recognise one or two of the actors.....