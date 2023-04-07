6submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Fact About You That Seems Fake?
We’ve all got one!
I can shove stuff down my throat without gagging or my eyes watering. I can leave it there, too. Not for super long though cause I can't breathe when I do it.
i have two fifty degree curves in my spine
the good ole tale of how i have a sideways tooth in my jaw its fun and i tend to forget its there only problem is it could get dangerous
I have gotten my nose run over by a tricycle, and nothing else. Just my nose. I was four and very stupid. Still don't know how it happened.
In high school, I broke the record for the highest score the school has seen on state testing, and it was a good school education-wise. However, I have ADHD and fail to turn in my homework, so I was a B student in general classes. My test scores tended to carry me.
I got shipwrecked once. 14 foot tinny split off the very very remote north coast of Australia. Sat on the beach hoping not to see any crocs until a plane spotted us the next day. Then the police & rangers couldn’t get to us, had to clear an overgrown road in to a beach down the coast then brave very large swell to get to our beach. Apparently there was an estuary in the next bay where the policeman had once put his entire boot in one toe of a croc’s footprint in the mud.
