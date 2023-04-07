#1 I can shove stuff down my throat without gagging or my eyes watering. I can leave it there, too. Not for super long though cause I can't breathe when I do it.

#2 i have two fifty degree curves in my spine

#3 the good ole tale of how i have a sideways tooth in my jaw its fun and i tend to forget its there only problem is it could get dangerous

#4 I have gotten my nose run over by a tricycle, and nothing else. Just my nose. I was four and very stupid. Still don't know how it happened.

#5 In high school, I broke the record for the highest score the school has seen on state testing, and it was a good school education-wise. However, I have ADHD and fail to turn in my homework, so I was a B student in general classes. My test scores tended to carry me.