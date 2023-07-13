5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Book You Have Ever Read?
Tell me about the worst book you ever read. Did you struggle to the end or give up halfway through?
This post may include affiliate links.
I think the worst book I ever read was "The Woman who went to bed for a year" by Sue Townsend she is a very famous author in the UK. I've never read a book where I wanted to punch every single character. I struggled through to the end because I wanted to find out what happened and I wish I hadn't bothered.
Cinder
Red Scarf Girl (to be fair this was for English class)
The Da Vinci Code is on this list for me.
The World According to Garp.
The World according to Garp