Tell me about the worst book you ever read. Did you struggle to the end or give up halfway through?

I think the worst book I ever read was "The Woman who went to bed for a year" by Sue Townsend she is a very famous author in the UK. I've never read a book where I wanted to punch every single character. I struggled through to the end because I wanted to find out what happened and I wish I hadn't bothered.

Julie S
Cinder

Red Scarf Girl (to be fair this was for English class)

Tiramisu
The Da Vinci Code is on this list for me.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
The World According to Garp.

Sarah Rowlands
Sarah Rowlands
