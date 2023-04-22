#1

All my letters and numbers have colours, personalities and genders. I also give these characteristics to days of the week, months, the periodic table, symbols, colours etc. Numbers have a lot more drama going on compared to everything else with personalities. For me, numbers 3,5 and 7 are male and 4,6,8 are females. The numbers 1,2,0 and 9 change gender depending on what’s happening around them. 2 has a crush on 4 and has a love-hate relationship with 3 and 5. 6 and 4 are very kind and understanding people but people always take advantage of them. 6 knows how to deal with such people but 4 is very naive and unaware of all that so her friends 2,6 and 8 go behind those people. 7 used to date 8 when they were young but now 7 is a perv and he always tries to take advantage of 4. 9 is a full on bully constantly picking on numbers and they influenced 5 to behave rudely with even numbers. 3 is a spoilt brat who always wants everything to go his way and throws tantrums a lot so 1,2,4,5,6,7 and 9 have to always fulfil his demands even though it takes a toll on them. 8 doesn’t believe in doing that so 3 hates her. 1 and 0 always keep company with each other because of how small they are. Sometimes, they like to form big numbers like 10 and 100 so that they can multiply other numbers and make them big so that they feel better about themselves. 1 on their own goofs up a lot so they hate being multiplied on their own. 0 is kind of depressed but sometimes becomes a full on a*****e and turns everyone into 0 so that they feel bad. Negative numbers are a whole other story that I don’t feel like getting into at the moment