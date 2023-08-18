August 17, in the U.S., is Black Cat Appreciation Day, not to be confused with Black Cat Day which is October 27. Black cats, sadly, are often the last to be adopted due to ridiculously long-held and unfounded superstitions.

Let’s celebrate the black cat today by showing your fellow Pandas a photo of the special cat(s) in your life—black or otherwise. After all, they make our lives gentler and more joyous so it’s only right to celebrate them as often as possible.

Besides, it’s an excuse to look at pictures of cats.