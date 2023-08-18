August 17, in the U.S., is Black Cat Appreciation Day, not to be confused with Black Cat Day which is October 27. Black cats, sadly, are often the last to be adopted due to ridiculously long-held and unfounded superstitions.

Let’s celebrate the black cat today by showing your fellow Pandas a photo of the special cat(s) in your life—black or otherwise. After all, they make our lives gentler and more joyous so it’s only right to celebrate them as often as possible.

 

Besides, it’s an excuse to look at pictures of cats.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

While, Strictly Speaking, Not An Entirely Black Cat, Here’s My Pizzazz And Her Tabby “Sister”, Claudia. They’re My Greatest Joys

While, Strictly Speaking, Not An Entirely Black Cat, Here’s My Pizzazz And Her Tabby “Sister”, Claudia. They’re My Greatest Joys

Report

2points
PunchinelloTX
POST
#2

Biggy

Biggy

Report

0points
David Henderson.
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish