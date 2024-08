Today there was a fire drill at my school, and my class went outside, and I looked over at some trees that grew around the school. There was a freaking cat just strolling about, minding its own business. I wanted to chase after it and pet it, but I didn't even bother asking because I knew the answer would be no. I heard a rumor that there was a litter of cats living under the bleachers, but I don't know for sure.

#2

Today there was a fire drill at my school. So we went outside, and I looked over at the trees that lined the school for some unknown reason. There was a freaking cat. Just strolling about, minding its own business. I wanted so badly to chase after it, but I knew that the answer would be no. I heard a rumor going around that there was a litter of kittens living under the bleachers, but that everyone was too scared to go get them. Which made no sense to me, because why would you be scared unless they had rabies? If it's true, then I would happily volunteer to go get them! XD