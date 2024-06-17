8submissions
Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Pets
I'm only going to show you my cats because I have too many pets.
This Is Superman. He May Be Handsome, But He Is The Stupidest Cat I Have Ever Seen
The Big Gray Cat Is Tuffy, And Next To Him Is His Old Girlfriend, Tootsie. She Is Dead Now, But Tuffy Has Recovered And Is Now As Snarky As Ever
This Is Jovie. Her Eyes Are Way Too Big For Her Head And She Is Incredibly Weird. She Likes To Pretend She Doesn't Exist Until She Desperately Needs Something, Then She's The Only Thing That Exists
Milenko, Sunbed Snatcher
This One's Rodney. He Is Superman's Brother. He Is An Aggressive Snuggler (He Will Make You Pet Him)
This One Is Rubble, And He Is The Handsomest Cat I Have Ever Seen. Unfortunately, His Best Friend, Nemo, Died Last Summer. But, Like Tuffy, He Is Much Better Now!
A Smudge Stopping Me Form Making The Bed
My Little Gizmo
