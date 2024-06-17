I'm only going to show you my cats because I have too many pets.

#1 This Is Superman. He May Be Handsome, But He Is The Stupidest Cat I Have Ever Seen Share icon

#2 The Big Gray Cat Is Tuffy, And Next To Him Is His Old Girlfriend, Tootsie. She Is Dead Now, But Tuffy Has Recovered And Is Now As Snarky As Ever Share icon

#3 This Is Jovie. Her Eyes Are Way Too Big For Her Head And She Is Incredibly Weird. She Likes To Pretend She Doesn't Exist Until She Desperately Needs Something, Then She's The Only Thing That Exists Share icon

#4 Milenko, Sunbed Snatcher Share icon

#5 This One's Rodney. He Is Superman's Brother. He Is An Aggressive Snuggler (He Will Make You Pet Him) Share icon

#6 This One Is Rubble, And He Is The Handsomest Cat I Have Ever Seen. Unfortunately, His Best Friend, Nemo, Died Last Summer. But, Like Tuffy, He Is Much Better Now! Share icon

#7 A Smudge Stopping Me Form Making The Bed Share icon

#8 My Little Gizmo Share icon