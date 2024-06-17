I'm only going to show you my cats because I have too many pets.

#1

This Is Superman. He May Be Handsome, But He Is The Stupidest Cat I Have Ever Seen

Alley Cat
#2

The Big Gray Cat Is Tuffy, And Next To Him Is His Old Girlfriend, Tootsie. She Is Dead Now, But Tuffy Has Recovered And Is Now As Snarky As Ever

Alley Cat
#3

This Is Jovie. Her Eyes Are Way Too Big For Her Head And She Is Incredibly Weird. She Likes To Pretend She Doesn't Exist Until She Desperately Needs Something, Then She's The Only Thing That Exists

Elyse-the-Squid
#4

Milenko, Sunbed Snatcher

Jelena
#5

This One's Rodney. He Is Superman's Brother. He Is An Aggressive Snuggler (He Will Make You Pet Him)

Alley Cat
#6

This One Is Rubble, And He Is The Handsomest Cat I Have Ever Seen. Unfortunately, His Best Friend, Nemo, Died Last Summer. But, Like Tuffy, He Is Much Better Now!

Alley Cat
#7

A Smudge Stopping Me Form Making The Bed

Amanda Watts
#8

My Little Gizmo

Michael Osullivan
