I've been struggling to let go of some negative experiences from my past, and it's been holding me back from moving forward. I know that everyone has their own way of dealing with difficult memories, but I'm curious to hear how others have managed to overcome similar challenges.



For example, let's say someone went through a tough breakup or faced a major failure at work. What steps would you suggest they take to move on and create a fresh start? Whether it's practicing self-care, seeking therapy, or finding new hobbies, I'm open to any advice or personal stories that could help me (and others in a similar situation) start anew.



Looking forward to your thoughts and experiences!