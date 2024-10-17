Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern
Needle and Thread

Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Olga
Just an incredible miracle.

I wanted to knit a goose for a long time, but everything was wrong. And then it was love at first sight!

Just look at this important baby.

Nothing superfluous, very gentle and laconic.

Christmas Goose Knitting Pattern

Perfect for gifting or as a delightful addition to holiday decor, this pattern lets you knit a whimsical Christmas Goose that everyone will love.

All parts of the Goose's body are knitted flat with two needles. This user-friendly approach is great for knitters who prefer working with straight needles rather than in the round.

More info: ravelry.com

Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Olga

Olga

Hello, I’m Olya! I have been knitting since childhood, I love yarn and grandmother’s knitting needles. Grandma taught me to knit, thanks to her! Therefore, it is so important to knit together with the grandchildren! I like to knit cute toys and in a couple of days my toy is born.I have two sons. Who are passionate about sports, love speed and bake cakes! There is a beloved red cat Peach, who is always with me. I knit, he sleeps on his knees. My family always supports and believes in me. Of course, the children are already big and they have their own way. When they come to me they bring cake and yarn!! Guess what I’m happy about?I want to create many cute designs for you! Join me!I’d love to see you all over the interwebs with me!Your Olya!

Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

