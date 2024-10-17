Here’s My Idea For A Christmas Goose-Inspired Knitting Pattern

ADVERTISEMENT

Just an incredible miracle.

I wanted to knit a goose for a long time, but everything was wrong. And then it was love at first sight!

Just look at this important baby.

Nothing superfluous, very gentle and laconic.

Christmas Goose Knitting Pattern

Perfect for gifting or as a delightful addition to holiday decor, this pattern lets you knit a whimsical Christmas Goose that everyone will love.

All parts of the Goose's body are knitted flat with two needles. This user-friendly approach is great for knitters who prefer working with straight needles rather than in the round.

More info: ravelry.com



