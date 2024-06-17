Soon-To-Be Dad Henry Cavill Poses Next To Crib And Asks For Parenting Tips On Father’s Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Cavill appeared to be brimming with excitement about becoming a father as he eagerly asked for words of wisdom on Father’s Day.

The British star, 41, shared a selfie of himself on Sunday, June 16, in honor of Father’s Day while an empty but soon-to-be-used crib was a few feet away from him.

The Man of Steel actor is slated to welcome his first child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, a television producer and executive.

“Oh yeah…..and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??” he asked his audience.

Henry Cavill shared a selfie of himself in what appeared to be a nursery to mark the special occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16

Image credits: Henry Cavill / Instagram

“And don’t worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures. #FathersDay,” he continued.

Congratulatory wishes flooded the comments section for the soon-to-be father.

“Congrats Henry!” said 9gag, while a fan wrote, “Oh, this is wonderful.”

“May your little one bring you both to the next. [sic] level of Love!” a fan said in the comments section

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

“Congratulations!!! What a great news!!! Wishing a fast and easy delivery to your lady and may your little one bring you both to the next. [sic] level of Love!” another said.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. You and your loved ones are blessed. You both will be great parents,” commented another.

Natalie re-shared the actor’s post as an Instagram Story and wrote, “Happy, happy Father’s Day to the soon to be father of my first child! Overflowing with love and excitement over here!”

Earlier this year, the Justice League star revealed that he and his girlfriend were excited to become parents to their very first child.

“If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who’s running round after them,” The Witcher actor previously said about fatherhood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N a t a l i e (@nviscuso)

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” Henry told Access Hollywood in April this year.

When the reporter said he would make “a great dad,” the actor delightfully smiled and said, “Thank you.”

Best known for his role as Superman in the DC Universe, the star once remarked that he wants to be the type of dad who’s “running around” after his kids.

“You know, if I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who’s running round after them,” he told Men’s Health back in 2017. “And if I do have kids, even now, it’s starting to get quite late. But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, ‘OK, I’m just going to catch a breather.’ Yeah, I’m going to take care of my body – look good, but not smash it.”

The couple have been together for about three years and made their relationship Instagram official in 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Henry and Natalie have been together for about three years and have kept their romance largely private. They made their relationship Instagram official with a post Henry shared in 2021, showcasing them sitting with a chessboard in between them.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Henry wrote in the caption.

“I am very happy in love, and in life,” he said in another Instagram post he shared the same year that featured himself and Natalie.