"Superdad": Henry Cavill Shares Baby News As He’s Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Cavill is donning a new role that doesn’t come with a cape but still makes him a hero in every sense—fatherhood!

The beloved actor, best known for his role as Superman in the DC Universe, is all set to welcome a child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.

The 40-year-old shared the exciting news while speaking with Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. He revealed that his partner Natalie is also thrilled about embracing motherhood.

A Superbaby is on the way for actor Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Share icon

Image credits: henrycavill

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” Henry said after being asked about fatherhood.

When the reporter said he will make “a great dad,” the Man of Steel actor delightfully smiled and said, “Thank you.”

When asked about becoming a parent, the actor said: “Natalie and I are both very excited about it”

Share icon

Image credits: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Henry and Natalie have been together for about three years and have kept their romance largely private. They made their relationship Instagram official with a post that Henry shared in 2021, showcasing them sitting with a chessboard in between them.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Henry wrote in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natalie has also gushed over her beau on social media and was all praises when she shared a post in January about his film Argylle.

“Next stop on the Argylle tour was London! I don’t think I’ll ever get over seeing my man on the big screen – I am endlessly proud of him and am so excited about this film,” she said.

The couple went Instagram official after Henry posted a picture of them, separated by a chessboard, and called the woman opposite him “my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

Henry has opened up about fatherhood in the past, saying he wanted to be the kind of dad who chases after his kids. He also noted that he wanted to be a “fit and healthy dad” and doesn’t want to be “hobbling around.”

“You know, if I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who’s running round after them,” he told Men’s Health back in 2017.

The conversation below captured Henry Cavill confirming that he is going to be a father

Image credits: Access Hollywood

“And if I do have kids, even now, it’s starting to get quite late,” he added. “But I want to be a fit and healthy dad, not hobbling round like, ‘OK, I’m just going to catch a breather.’ Yeah, I’m going to take care of my body – look good, but not smash it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After confirming to Access Hollywood that he is going to be a father, fans and followers online were ecstatic about his journey from Superman to “Superdad.”

One even said in jest that the child is “winning the genetic lottery.”

Fans were happy to hear the news about Henry Cavill expecting a child with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso

ADVERTISEMENT