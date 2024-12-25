Heather Rae Young Slams “Rude” Troll Who Said Christmas Dress Was Inappropriate For A Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Heather Rae Young responded to a “rude” critic who called her lace Christmas dress “inappropriate” for a mother. The Selling Sunset star shared a few family photos from her holiday celebrations on Instagram, wearing a sheer red dress with an open-leg slit.

“Fav time of year, & fav plus one,” Heather captioned the post featuring her and husband, real estate investor Tarek El Moussa.

In the comments, one user wrote, “The dress is not appropriate. Your [sic] a mother now.”

Heather Rae Young clapped back at a hater who said her Christmas dress was "not appropriate" for a mother



Heather quickly defended herself from the critic, writing, “So because I’m a mother, I can’t wear a pretty dress that makes me feel beautiful? What does that have to do with anything?

“I am still a human, and my name is Heather. I’m not just a mother. Choose joy.”

The 37-year-old later shared a screenshot of the exchange on her Instagram stories.

“Comments like this make me laugh. I don’t even get offended anymore by the rudeness of others. I choose to spread joy not hate,” she wrote.

Though some criticized the star’s outfit as too revealing for the occasion, comparing it to “lingerie,” others came to her defense and complimented her dress. “I’m so glad you’re wearing that dress. This is what taking care of your body and working hard looks like,” one user wrote.

“She is a Mom. She is a wife. She is a stepmother. She is human. And she is absolutely beautiful in that dress!! 🔥❤️” another said.

A third added: “I absolutely love love the dress. It’s gorgeous and it’s gorgeous on Heather. People need to stay in their own lane and mind their business.”

Another user commented, “The dress? Really and as a mother of a little boy!” to which someone else responded, “Why? Should her boy never go to the beach either? This is no worse than a one piece.”

The Selling Sunset star wore a red lace dress with an open-leg slit



“Just because she is a mother doesn’t mean she has to stay at home in pjs and never go out. Let the woman live! If I felt that comfortable in my postpartum body I would wear that dress too!” commented somebody else.

This isn’t the first time that Heather has addressed judgemental social media users. In November, the former model explained why her stepdaughter, Taylor, didn’t spend Thanksgiving with the family after posting a group photo without the teen.

“For the haters – Tay is on a trip with her mom, that’s why she’s not in our photo,” she clarified.

The photo included her husband Tarek, the couple’s one-year-old son Tristan, and Heather’s stepson, 8-year-old Brayden.

“I don’t even get offended anymore by the rudeness of others. I choose to spread joy,” the reality star wrote

Heather rose to fame as the Playboy Playmate of the Month for February 2010. She has also appeared in several films, including the comedy The Internship, Christmas In Compton, and Love in the Times of Monsters.

She is best known for starring on the Netflix real estate reality show Selling Sunset, which follows an elite group of real estate brokers in California as they navigate their personal and professional lives. Additionally, she stars with her husband in the reality show The Flipping El Moussas.

Recently, online trolls criticized author Lauren Sánchez, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, after she wore a see-through top to promote her children’s book at a library, Bored Panda previously reported.

Lauren attended the children’s section of the Godmothers bookstore in Montecito, California, to discuss her book, The Fly Who Flew To Space. However, commenters quickly focused on her outfit: a sheer turtleneck top paired with matching burgundy pants, which some deemed inappropriate for the setting.

“If she likes what she’s wearing and feels confident, that’s all that matters,” a fan said

