Woman Refuses To Share Ownership Of Her House With Fiancé, He Secretly Calls A Real Estate Lawyer

While marriage is absolutely about the emotional bond between two people, it’s best to not lose sight of the fact that it comes with certain new rules about money and property. Unfortunately, there are people out there who will truly look to “put a ring on it” just to get their hands on someone’s assets.

A woman wondered if she was wrong to snap when her fiancé brought in a real estate lawyer with the intention of adding his name to the title of a house she just inherited. Netizens gave her some advice, ranging from supportive messages to some gentle reminders to be more careful about who you are planning to marry.

Adding someone to the title of a piece of property is a big commitment

But one woman was unpleasantly surprised when her fiancé suddenly brought in a lawyer after she inherited a house

The term “gold digger” gets thrown around all too often

While “gold digger” can truly feel like such an ugly and loaded term, since it’s often thrown at women who happen to date wealthy men, even and including cases where the woman is already wealthy enough as it is. In short, it’s a person who engages in a relationship, either openly or covertly in hopes of accessing their partner’s money, assets and resources.

The term itself originated in the 1920s, mostly as a reaction to the fact that even in ostensibly egalitarian societies, women had few avenues to make a fortune. Despite the fact that it’s exceedingly rare for this to happen, the moral panic around so-called “Gold diggers” actually led to legislation.

For example, women in the US may find themselves at a disadvantage when discussing alimony cases and negotiating prenuptial agreements. For example, the term was supposed to be used for people who fictitiously enter relationships with the goal of profiting from someone else’s money. Losing a house or some of your family assets in a divorce does not make your partner a gold digger.

But being this pushy over real estate is a red flag

However, some folks might want to have their cake and eat it as well. For example, Scott could be perfectly happy in this relationship and he was obviously pursuing it before the woman inherited a house. This isn’t to say that he doesn’t have some nefarious intentions or that this house sparked some amount of obsession, but it would be hard to sell the idea that he’s in this relationship just for money.

That being said, his insistence and rush to get his name added to the title is obviously a bit strange. The fact that she seemed hesitant to turn over property should have been a clear sign for him to relax. Instead, he invites over a real estate lawyer without a warning, perhaps hoping to catch her off guard and bullying her into signing some documents. People have divorced over a lot less.

This is not something one should ever feel from their spouse. You should never enter your home, fearful that there is a chance your spouse will have set up an ambush. Her being upset and kicking out the lawyer is understandable, him taking it as a personal insult is ridiculous. The fact that she even has to “ask the internet” is absurd.

This is something many commenters point out, that she isn’t wrong, but she needs to get a bit of self respect and put her foot down. This man is being ridiculous, more so that he has suddenly gotten offended because she won’t give him a share of a house. This reaction should have been the final indication that Scott’s relationship calculus has shifted and that he does not have his priorities right.

Many people thought she didn’t overreact

But a few thought she didn’t take it far enough