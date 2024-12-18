Woman Who Refused To Give Her Window Seat To Child Turns Viral Shaming Into Massive Paycheck

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeniffer Castro, a bank employee from Brazil, went viral in early December after refusing to give her window seat to a child during a GOL Airlines domestic flight.

Castro was filmed by the kid’s frustrated mother to tarnish her reputation by posting the video on social media, allowing the masses to shame Castro for her actions publicly.

However, the mother’s intentions backfired spectacularly, as the video not only caused many to side with Castro but also turned her into an internet personality able to earn a lot of money from ads alone.

“Two days ago, I was buying little things on Shopee, and today, I’m closing with ads worth more than $5,000,” Castro said.

RELATED:

A woman became an overnight influencer after a rude mother tried to shame her online for refusing to give up her window seat on a plane to her son

Share icon

Image credits: jeniffercastro

The incident that started the bizarre chain of events occurred on December 4, when Jeniffer was approached by a mother demanding she switch seats so her son could sit by the window.

The mother’s rude demeanor contrasted with Castro’s, as she remained calm throughout the whole interaction, even after being recorded without her consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jeniffercastro

The public swiftly turned against the mother, especially after they heard her throwing insults at Castro, calling her “disgusting” and even suggesting that she suffered from “some kind of syndrome,” unable to understand her refusal to switch seats.

Viewers labeled the mother as “rude” and “entitled,” with many feeling empathy for Castro as they had experienced similar conflicts on flights in the past. Others defended her choice to refuse to change seats, as it was within her rights as the buyer of the window seat ticket.

Castro has gone on to sign lucrative deals with a variety of companies, advertising cosmetic products and sunglasses and even getting to travel on a private jet

Share icon

Image credits: jeniffercastro

Far from feeling defeated by the uncomfortable incident, the now-influencer shared her success in a social media post, expressing gratitude for how her life has changed thanks to the mother’s attempt to shame her virally.

ADVERTISEMENT

With her Instagram account having more than 2.4 million followers, Castro has been able to land lucrative deals with a variety of brands, including cosmetics, sunglasses, and even a personalized trip aboard a private jet of the company Fly Flapper.

Share icon

Image credits: ondavirall2.0

Her story, turning what should have been an embarrassing moment into a career as an influencer, has caused as much surprise as it has laughter, with Brazilian netizens shocked by the turn of events.

Share icon

Image credits: ondavirall2.0

“I never thought I’d see someone go from humiliated to exalted,” one user wrote.

“Now she has an entire plane to herself!” another said. “What a ridiculous country this is.”

“I will never understand how a person going through such a stupid day-to-day situation can become a ‘celebrity’ overnight,” one detractor wrote.

“Now I’ll buy all of the seats next to the windows just for someone to ask me and for me to say no!” another joked.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official stats, cases of unruly passengers have been on the rise in recent years, leading agencies to implement stricter measures

@ondavirall2.0 Uma criança fez um escândalo em um avião porque queria sentar na janela, essa passageira se recusou a ceder o assento para a criança. A mãe da criança, não gostou e começou a filmar a passageira, como se ela fosse a culpada da situação. ♬ som original – Onda Viral

Cases such as Castro’s are anything but a rarity, as just in the first half of this year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recorded at least 915 cases of unruly passengers, including 106 disturbances due to intoxication.

The problem has become so prevalent in recent years that the FAA implemented a Zero-Tolerance Policy on January 13, 2021, immediately fining those found guilty instead of sending warning letters first.

Share icon

Image credits: jeniffercastro

These penalties are not mere slaps on the wrist, as they can cost up to $37,000 per violation.

While Brazil may not have a similar policy, one thing is clear: Jeniffer Castro didn’t need an agency or legal action to win, as social media made sure she received enough money for her troubles.

Jeniffer Castro’s rise to fame received as much applause as it has criticism from Brazilian netizens

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jeniffercastro

ADVERTISEMENT

“The country has given her an audience, and she’s working with the opportunity! Why so much criticism?” one follower asked. “Anyone here would be happy with the opportunity to advertise and make some nice money!”

“I keep imagining how this sudden fame must be for her… In any case, congratulations, Jennifer!” one user said.

“That unbalanced mom had no idea the good she was bringing you!” another follower stated.

“This is ridiculous; some people work for years to cultivate skills and become famous, and this woman gets it over nothing?” a detractor argued.

“I just can’t understand the internet. One minute, it destroys someone’s life, and the next, it exalts them. Weird!”

Bored Panda has reached out to Jeniffer Castro for comment.

“There needs to be laws against filming.” Netizens pointed out the ease with which people are shaming each other on social media by recording on their phones

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jfled257

Share icon

Image credits: steverasch

Share icon

Image credits: BeccaC78

Share icon

Image credits: PiranhaPeaceful

Share icon

Image credits: TLxx79

Share icon

Image credits: Leonsemashley

Share icon

Image credits: jules3rdtry

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: BasedSavannah