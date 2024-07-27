Copilot Pranks Raging Passenger By Inviting The Guy Who Wouldn’t Let Him Recline To Get Upgraded

ADVERTISEMENT

Air travel is exhausting as is, but uncomfortable seats make it even worse. Especially when you’re on a long flight. Recently, Thrillist surveyed its readers, and 78% said the seat on their last flight was uncomfortable. People pointed out how seats lack padding, how narrow the seats are, and how there’s not enough legroom.

The protagonist of this story ran into this last issue as well. The passenger in front of him rudely insisted on reclining, but the author was unwilling to stand down. The passenger caused such a scene that even the copilot had to chime in. And his solution really put the entitled passenger in place.

Long flights are unbelievably tiresome if you can’t recline

Share icon

Image credits: DC_Studio (Not the actual photo)

However, this passenger went about asking for a reclining seat the rude way and got what he deserved

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: thichas (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: earthshaker495

Unfortunately, airlines rarely accommodate tall people on planes

Being tall can be exhausting sometimes, and not just because people keep asking you whether you’re good at basketball and saying “What’s the weather up there?” Traveling by plane, bus, or even car can prove challenging to people over six feet tall. Remember when Shaq did that commercial for Buick and people didn’t believe he could actually fit in there?

Lack of legroom is actually a pretty serious problem for tall people. Not everyone who is tall is Shaq with virtually unlimited financial resources. Economy air travel is uncomfortable for people of regular height, so tall people have it even more difficult.

What’s worse, plane legroom has actually shrunk since the golden age of air travel. The Telegraph writes how, back in those days, seat pitches for long-haul flights used to be from 31 to 34 inches. Nowadays, the maximum is only 32, with Southwest offering the highest 33 inches. Seat width has also shrunk. Whereas 40 years ago, it was 19-20 inches, today, airlines opt for 16-20-inch-wide seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest offers a free extra seat for passengers who are too wide to fit into one seat. Surely, all people deserve to travel comfortably and without financial penalty, no matter their body size. So, this begs the question: why aren’t there any accommodations for tall folks?

Share icon

Image credits: Fahroni (Not the actual photo)

Here are some tips to make air travel a little more bearable for tall people

There are some things tall passengers can do to avoid their legs going numb in a tiny seat pitch. Flying expert for Icelandair Amie Sparrow told Newsweek that it’s important to plan ahead. When you book the flight, check the seat measurements and discuss seating options with the airline. She says that the comfort of the passenger is their responsibility too, so the passenger should make sure they get the right seat for them.

Usually, the best seats for tall people are at the exit row (aside from business class). As most airlines hold on to them as long as they can, the best chance to get them is as you check in (online or at the gate). A third option is to wait after boarding is over: perhaps a passenger didn’t make it to the flight and their seat happens to be at the exit row.

If you’re unable to score a seat with more legroom, Afar has a trick. Ask the flight attendant for a large bottle of water, fill it halfway, wrap it into an airline blanket, and put it against the small of your back. They say it provides lumbar support and might be a lifesaver during long flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ashishk75 (Not the actual photo)

Airplane passengers should adhere to some basic etiquette rules

In a recent interview for Bored Panda, etiquette expert Myka Meier offered some airplane etiquette guidelines that make the trip more pleasant for all passengers.

Respecting the personal space of others is one of the most important things on board a flight. Be mindful of not going into your neighbor’s space, from a foot to a hair over the seat. Keep your arms and legs within your seat area as much as possible.

If you recline your seat, do so gently and check that the person behind you is not in the middle of eating or using their tray table.

Keeping noise down is key, as any time there is a communal or shared space, it’s important not to force others to listen to your music/movie/game, etc. Use headphones for electronic devices, and try to keep conversations and other noises to a reasonable and respectful volume.

Use the overhead bins considerately, and don’t take up too much space so there is room for others.

Be mindful of bathroom breaks, especially if you’re in the aisle or middle seat.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: delightfully_chaotic_me (Not the actual photo)

The author provided more context in the comments

Share icon

People had all kinds of reactions: some applauded the copilot’s sassiness, and others thought the passenger had a right to recline his seat

ADVERTISEMENT