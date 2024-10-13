Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Patience Is A Virtue”: Passengers Cause Havoc On Flight, Receive Karma When It’s Time To Get Off
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Patience Is A Virtue”: Passengers Cause Havoc On Flight, Receive Karma When It’s Time To Get Off

Interview With Expert
Many people tend to get wrapped up in their own journey and forget to take their common courtesy along for the ride. Keeping smelly feet in their shoes, refraining from hogging up all the space, or kicking the plane seats are still behaviors that some travelers can’t get on board with, ruining the flying experience for their fellow passengers. 

Recently, Redditor user IsMayoAnInstrument95 shared how neighboring mother and daughter caused similar problems for the entirety of their 9-hour flight. The person tried to reason with them so they would act more civilized but failed. Despite this, he wasn’t going to let it go and decided to plan a petty revenge scheme that made them even. 

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with Jamila Musayeva, UK-certified etiquette coach and author, and Piano Mok, etiquette expert and founder of Etiquette Explained, who kindly agreed to tell us more about flying etiquette.

Getting stuck next to people who don’t follow the unwritten rules of flying etiquette can ruin the whole experience

Image credits: Sergey Zhumaev / pexels (not the actual photo)

Just like what happened to this person, only they weren’t going to let it slide

Image credits: Kelly / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: IsMayoAnInstrument95

“It’s a small gesture, but it can make a big difference to someone’s comfort”

Since many discussions arise every time a story goes viral after a person with poor etiquette stirs trouble on a flight, we’re looking at some of the most important flying don’ts that etiquette experts Jamila Musayeva and Piano Mok highlighted to ensure that as many people as possible are on their best behavior mid-air. 

The first thing that Musayeva warns passengers about is reclining the seat without checking what’s happening behind them. “It’s a small gesture, but it can make a big difference to someone’s comfort. If they have a meal or a laptop out, your sudden move could lead to a mess or disruption,” she explains.

Another thing she recommends watching out for is using strong perfumes or sprays on the plane. “In such a confined space, these scents can easily overwhelm the senses or even trigger allergies for those around you. It’s best to freshen up with unscented items if needed.”

Mok seconds this by saying, “One of our most powerful senses is smell, and in the close quarters of a plane, it can affect everyone around you. I recommend passengers avoid wearing perfume, cologne, or products with strong scents. Many people have sensitivities or allergies to fragrances, and what smells pleasant to you may be bothersome—or even harmful—to others. The goal is to create a neutral, inoffensive environment in terms of smell.”

Musayeva also advises keeping the noise levels down. “No one appreciates a loud phone conversation or someone watching videos without headphones. Air travel is already noisy enough; let’s not add to the chaos by ignoring those little courtesies.”

Mok additionally advises to go light on the alcohol if the person has a low tolerance. “If alcohol tends to make you loud, aggressive, or disruptive, it’s best to refrain from drinking altogether. The aim is to maintain a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere onboard.”

She also reminds people not to forget safety precautions if they’re feeling unwell. “If you’re coughing, sneezing, or have a runny nose, bring and wear a face mask. Since COVID-19, our awareness of viruses and germs has increased, and it’s important to prevent the spread of illness in such a confined space. Even if you have recovered, if you still have some symptoms, you should still wear a mask, as no one wants to sit next to someone who is visibly unwell during a flight.”

Image credits: Hasan Gulec / pexels (not the actual photo)

Sticking to unwritten rules can ensure a smoother experience on board

Sticking to these rules is important as they can ensure a smoother experience on board. “The space on an airplane is limited, and we’re all in close quarters, which means even small acts of courtesy make a big difference. When we’re mindful of each other, the journey becomes more comfortable, no matter how long the flight is,” says Musayeva.

The main reason why flyers might sometimes forget to take their courtesy with them is they tend to focus on their own comfort, forgetting that air travel is a shared experience, says Musayeva. “Stress, fatigue, and the rush to get through airports can lead to a ‘me-first’ mindset. It’s easy to forget that your actions, like reclining your seat abruptly or speaking loudly, can affect the person sitting right next to you.”

What every flyer can do to influence more people to stick to travel etiquette is to lead by example. “Simple acts like a
smile to the flight crew, saying thank you, and being patient with others can be contagious. Airlines could also do more by highlighting basic etiquette tips during boarding announcements or in their in-flight magazines, making courtesy a natural part of the journey,” suggests Musayeva.

The bottom line here is to do your best to stay polite and courteous—traveling is already stressful enough. “Being a good traveler isn’t about knowing every etiquette rule—it’s about thinking beyond yourself and treating others the way you’d like to be treated. Traveling is a privilege, not just a routine. When we treat it as such and approach it with grace and respect for those around us, it makes the experience far richer for everyone involved,” Musayeva concludes.

Image credits: Pew Nguyen / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author provided more information in the comments

Readers were impressed by author’s petty revenge scheme

Some even shared similar stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
