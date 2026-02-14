ADVERTISEMENT

If someone wanted to make, say, an elephant driving an eighteen wheeler, it would take them just a few minutes with generative AI. But in the past, the tool of choice would be photoshop, where those proficient in it could make whatever they felt like.

Someone asked “if we lost all memory of photoshop, but the pictures remained, which photo would be hardest to explain?” and people shared their best creations. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to post your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

#1

A candle with a flame made of water captured mid-splash, showcasing unhinged and wild pics without Photoshop.

clunty

    #2

    A wild and unhinged Photoshop image of a dolphin with a sloth head jumping out of the ocean under a blue sky.

    I-Love-Merida

    #3

    Fluffy dog and cat with swapped faces in a wild Photoshop edit creating unhinged and funny animal pictures indoors.

    anon

    Long before we had filters that could turn our faces into sentient potatoes or AI that can generate a picture of an astronaut riding a unicycle on Mars, humanity had to work surprisingly hard to lie to each other with pictures. The history of funny photoshopped images is essentially a timeline of humans gaining incredible digital powers and immediately using them to make things look slightly ridiculous.

    It all started back in 1987, when a man named John Knoll took a beautiful, unassuming photo of his future wife, Jennifer, sitting on a beach in Bora Bora. This image, known as Jennifer in Paradise, became the very first demo image for a little program called Photoshop. While John used it to show off things like "cloning" and "blurring," he probably didn't realize he was opening a Pandora’s box that would eventually lead to the entire world being obsessed with making cats look like they are playing the piano.
    #4

    Muscular arms with a seagull body create unhinged and wild pics challenging if the image is real or fake.

    IMP1017

    #5

    Donkey, dog, and rooster stacked on a road at night in an unhinged and wild photo without Photoshop effects.

    electrical_outlet

    #6

    A surreal image of a shark with helicopter blades flying over water with a tilted military helicopter below, an unhinged and wild pic.

    Cup0fJoe

    By the late 1990s and early 2000s, the internet was a wild frontier of dial-up modems and chain emails. This was the era of the "is this real?" hoax, where a single, grainy image could convince half the planet that something impossible was happening. Perhaps the most famous example is the legendary Helicopter Shark, a 2001 composite of a Great White shark leaping out of the water to snack on a military diver dangling from a helicopter near the Golden Gate Bridge.

    #7

    Animal with panda body and bird-like beak in an unhinged and wild picture without Photoshop edits.

    P4TTYCAKES

    #8

    Bald eagle perched on rocky surface under clear sky, a wild pic that could baffle if Photoshop disappeared.

    P4TTYCAKES

    #9

    Bear with shark head and octopus tentacles standing in water, an unhinged and wild Photoshop edited image.

    Allurex

    It was completely fake, but it was circulated with a caption claiming it was the "National Geographic Photo of the Year." People loved it because it tapped into our primal fear of big fish and our modern love for high-stakes action movies.

    #10

    Unhinged and wild pics showing an animal with a horse body and bird head in a surreal outdoor scene.

    ninjajunkie

    #11

    Surreal digital art with unhinged and wild pics featuring distorted faces, a centaur, and a glowing tentacle in a cosmic scene.

    cuppincayk

    #12

    Photoshopped Avengers movie poster with unhinged and wild faces of Nicolas Cage on superheroes in a chaotic city battle scene

    catdeuce

    Around the same time, we saw the rise of Snowball, the "Giant Cat," a 87-pound feline that was actually just a normal-sized cat held very close to a camera lens by a man with a very good sense of perspective. These early edits were the birth of digital manipulation, teaching us that we could no longer trust our eyes, but we could certainly enjoy the view.
    #13

    Two men in dark outfits in a tense moment, creating an unhinged and wild scene that defies explanation without Photoshop.

    SDFprowler

    #14

    Surreal wild scene with a flaming unicorn breathing fire, explosive background, and chaotic elements illustrating unhinged pics.

    anon

    #15

    A wild and unhinged Photoshop edit shows a distorted car with a misaligned person blending into the vehicle.

    Illah

    As the internet matured, the humor shifted from "trying to trick you" to "trying to make you laugh until you snort your coffee." Digital communities like Something Awful and Fark became the breeding grounds for organized silliness. Something Awful’s Photoshop Phriday became a weekly ritual where "Goons", as the users called themselves (it was a different time), would take a mundane theme and run it into the ground with absurd edits.

    #16

    Toddler with adult face wearing blue hood and jacket holding an angry adult with a small body in an outdoor rocky area, photoshop effect.

    FDichotomy

    #17

    Chihuahua faces with wigs floating in a colorful galaxy, showing wild and unhinged Photoshop effects.

    EvelynGarnet

    #18

    Man in military-style jacket raising a hand with a digitally altered small hand in an unhinged and wild pic without Photoshop

    slyyboogy

    They might take old historical photos and add modern snacks to them or turn Victorian-era families into space-faring adventurers. This was the birth of the "Photoshop battle" format, where the goal wasn't to create a perfect forgery, but to find the most hilariously unexpected way to use a "Lasso" tool.

    #19

    Man with pug face and arms taking a mirror selfie, illustrating unhinged and wild pics without Photoshop explanation.

    balfazahr

    #20

    Surreal surreal face split into multiple grid sections in a dark room, illustrating unhinged and wild pics without Photoshop.

    Fr_Nietzsche

    #21

    A surreal unhinged photo of a giant cat riding ocean waves, illustrating wild pics without Photoshop edits.

    jenntasticxx

    It was during this era that the "demotivational poster" took off, using the black-bordered aesthetic of corporate office art to deliver punchlines that were decidedly less than inspiring. The democratization of these tools hit a fever pitch with the creation of the Reddit Photoshop Battles community in 2012. Suddenly, anyone with a mouse and a dream could take a picture of a sneezing red panda and turn it into a lead singer for a heavy metal band.
    #22

    Surreal image of a kitten wearing a crown with lightning bolts over mountains highlighting unhinged and wild pics without Photoshop.

    anon

    #23

    Hybrids of animals with unhinged and wild features showing surreal creatures unlikely without Photoshop.

    Walnutterzz

    #24

    Mouse with a kiwi fruit body cut in half, spilling green juice, illustrating unhinged and wild pics without Photoshop.

    dancing_raptor_jesus

    This era gave us some of the most enduring visual jokes of the decade, from "Chubby Bubbles Girl" running away from everything in the universe to the strangely unsettling "E" meme, which combined a YouTuber, a Shrek villain, and a congressional hearing into a single, meaningless letter.

    #25

    Distorted face of a man with unusual facial features in an unhinged and wild Photoshop altered image.

    slyyboogy

    #26

    Vintage black and white photo of an unhinged scene with a fictional X-Wing fighter on an aircraft carrier deck.

    NoonelikesRickAstley

    #27

    Man aiming a large camera lens emitting a giraffe in space, showing unhinged and wild pics without Photoshop.

    Napalm4Kidz

    Of course, no history of funny edits is complete without mentioning James Fridman, the internet’s favorite "malicious compliance" editor. When people send him photos asking to "make me look like I’m in a more dangerous place," he might literally paste them into a picture of a kitchen with a slightly damp floor.

    #28

    A surreal giraffe with multiple necks and legs rests in a person's hands, showcasing unhinged and wild pics effects.

    FirstFloorGenerator

    #29

    Surreal image of a giraffe with a human head, illustrating unhinged and wild pics without Photoshop.

    TheTikiTaco

    #30

    Cat holding a floating slice of pizza in its mouth with a partially eaten pizza on a plate, unhinged Photoshop pic.

    rival22x

    His work is a comedy masterclass in taking instructions too literally, and it serves as a gentle reminder that we should probably be careful what we wish for when we ask the internet to change our reality. Even now, as we enter 2026 and AI tools make these edits easier than ever, there is still something uniquely human and hilarious about a poorly-lit, manually-cut image of a dog wearing a tuxedo. We may have moved from Bora Bora beaches to AI caricatures, but the impulse remains the same: the world is a lot more fun when you can rearrange the pixels just a little bit.

    #31

    Cat made of pepperoni pizza slices in a cosmic background, showcasing unhinged and wild Photoshop pics.

    DrPilkington

    #32

    Man with digitally altered lion face in a wild and unhinged pic showing effects if Photoshop disappeared.

    KING_B0WSER

    #33

    A black dog sitting on a car seat floating in a colorful star-filled galaxy, creating unhinged and wild pics.

    jew_who_says_ni

    #34

    Young boy crying with ankle chained on stone near pond with dinosaur head in the background in unhinged wild pics

    latenightnerd

    #35

    Hockey player holding flaming sharks with fire and smoke in the background in unhinged wild pics without Photoshop.

    anon

    #36

    Unhinged and wild Photoshop image of a sloth with a human face hanging from a tree branch in the jungle.

    anon

    #37

    Group of runners competing on a track, with one child edited in an unhinged and wild Photoshop style.

    huggy12

    #38

    Darth Vader standing in ocean water pouring water from a kettle into a plastic bottle in an unhinged wild pic.

    PretntiousIlliterate

    #39

    Three geese wearing sombreros playing guitars and a violin on a beach in unhinged and wild photos.

    SWAGOSAURUS

    #40

    Hybrid animal with a koala's body and an eagle's head, creating an unhinged and wild Photoshop-style image.

    Sylentwolf8

    #41

    Hand slicing hot dogs that look like fingers next to chopped peppers and green onions in wild Photoshop-like edited image.

    lord_gif

    #42

    Man with green skin and broccoli hair smiling in a surreal, unhinged Photoshop altered portrait.

    notmyfakereddit

    #43

    Close-up of two fingers with nails transformed into unhinged and wild pics resembling coral or barnacles, no Photoshop.

    Derelyk

    #44

    Vintage photo of two men shaking hands with one edited to have an unhinged and wild appearance, showcasing Photoshop effects.

    Random_A_Guy

    #45

    Surreal and unhinged Photoshop edit with green-skinned person, laser bear, floating animal, and people wearing sunglasses.

    Gillette_Fusion

    #46

    Surreal image of a person with a toast head playing a double-neck guitar on stage, showcasing unhinged wild pics effect.

    Fragmented663

    #47

    Bear breathing fire with children reacting in shock, an unhinged and wild pic people could not explain without Photoshop.

    invinciblegongfu

    #48

    Surreal scene with a dolphin in a naval uniform, dinosaurs, Iron Man, and pumpkins in an unhinged wild Photoshop pic.

    HerculesCE

    #49

    Woman in wetsuit hugging an unhinged and wild photoshopped giant head floating in pool water.

    Mr_Conway

    #50

    Distorted face with multiple sets of eyes and glasses, creating a wild and unhinged visual effect without Photoshop.

    DaShniper

    #51

    A purple jelly resembling a Pokémon character, illustrating unhinged and wild pics without Photoshop edits.

    AWildGopherAppeared

    #52

    Sloth with a smiling expression dressed as an astronaut holding a helmet in an unhinged and wild photoshopped image.

    anon

    #53

    Man riding an unusual dog-drawn chariot with wild animals and a surprised child in a chaotic street scene.

    Hieuro

    #54

    Surreal Photoshop image of a cat in a blue dress walking a fish on a leash under a moonlit sky with a giant cat face.

    HEHVHEHVmonstersound

    #55

    Albert Einstein riding a bicycle near a distant nuclear explosion, a surreal scene that defies explanation without Photoshop.

    Kasparas

    #56

    Person with a sloth face wearing an elaborate blue and gold costume, showcasing unhinged and wild Photoshop altered pics.

    perriwinkleplatypus

