Here’s more of those seemingly one-in-a-million occurrences people have collected and shared online. These are from the different corners of Reddit that have no shortage of photos you’d be amazed to look at for a few good minutes.

There’s nothing like capturing a perfectly timed image . It’s as if you scripted or manipulated the image with the intent of coming off a certain way. But no, it was just a rare coincidence at play, as if the energies of the universe aligned to make this moment happen.

#1 Is This An Ad?

#2 My Wife Was Wearing The Right Jacket At The Right Time. Pleasanton Ridge, Ca

#3 Friendly Australian King Parrot Landed On My Book As I Was Trying To Identify It!

When it comes to coincidences, you either believe it or you don't. Even the scientific community is divided when it comes to this topic. Carl Jung, one of the founders of modern psychology, came up with the theory of synchronicity. Simply put, Jung believes that coincidences hold significant meaning and that these seemingly unrelated events are actually connected.

#4 My Wedding Ring Fits Right Inside My Husband's

#5 Two Humming Birds Landed At The Same Time On My Rods While Out Fishing!

#6 The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish

Then, there are the skeptics like psychoanalyst and author Dr. Gibb A. Williams. He argues that people tend to find connections, even if there aren't any. Dr. Williams calls it a "psychological scavenger hunt." "You look for pieces to fit the puzzle. The completed pattern is experienced as a synchronicity," he said, as he also describes synchronicity believers as "junkies craving their next fix."

#7 Wind Knocked Over This Light Pole At My Friend's Car Dealership

#8 My Husband Took A Picture Of Me As I Said Farewell To 40, And Somehow I Was Gifted My Own Rainbow

#9 I've Seen A Lot Of Wildlife This Spring But This One Takes The Cake!

Some experts believe you can cultivate coincidences. In an interview with Discover Magazine, psychiatrist Dr. Bernard Beitman explained that this typically happens among religious and spiritual people. "Those who are more connected with the world around them and those who are seeking meaning — or in distress and searching for signs — are more likely to experience coincidences," he said.

#10 My Grandma Died On My Grandpa's Birthday. My Grandpa Died On My Grandma's Birthday

#11 Found A Random Guy Who Looks Like Me Waiting For The Subway The Other Day

#12 I'm A Woodturner & Found A Lovely Bowl In A Vintage Store, Made By The Guy Who Inspired Me As A Kid
On closer inspection I felt the bowl was very familiar, so I flipped through the very book that inspired me, 31 years ago, & there it was!



Connecting with strangers is another way to cultivate coincidences, according to statistician and risk researcher Professor David Spiegelhalter. He says these seemingly serendipitous moments often happen when talking to someone you don't know, and then you suddenly find out you were born in the same hospital.

#13 This Hare Caught On Google Street

#14 Snorkeller Finds Lost Wedding Ring Wrapped Around A Mullet Fish Off Of Norfolk Island

#15 The Light Opening In The Building's Design Fits Perfectly With The Car Dimension

What about you, our dear readers? Do you believe in coincidences? Do you think these photos are an example of that? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

#16 I Picture I Took Of The London Eye Through The Window On A Boat On The Thames

#17 The Police Facebook Page Posted A Picture Taken By A Speeding Camera. The Bird Saves The Day

#18 High Five

#19 Six Sisters, Separated Since Birth, On The Day They Finally Met — At Harry Potter World

#20 This Is How The Newspapers Were Stacked Up At My Job [x-Post /R/Mildlyinteresting

#21 Reason Why Fingerprints Were Created
This is William West and William West, and they are the reason fingerprints were created to find criminals because they were not related at all, shared the same exact name and looked identical to one another.



#22 Triple Lightning Strike Over Chicago

#23 Pigeon Poops Portrait Of Itself On A Leaf

#24 Arrow In A Power Cable

#25 A Fan Bet $50 On Eugenio Suarez Hitting A Home Run, And Ended Up Catching The Home Run Ball Live At The Game

#26 White Elephant Gift Exchange. Three Of Twelve People Brought The Same Gift. Too Funny

#27 Was Swiping At The Dispensary When I Looked Up And Saw The Girl I Was About To Swipe On

#28 This Fly Just Flew Into A Plant And Killed Itself At In-Laws House

#29 A Stray Bullet On New Year's Eve Lands In A Guy's Phone In Beirut Airport

#30 My Boyfriend And I Went To A Beer Festival And Met A Couple Who Was Dressed The Same As Us

#31 Childhood Photos Of Me In The United States, And My Wife In Korea, Wearing The Same Tank Top

#32 At My Grandmother's 85th Birthday, We Found Out The Lady At The Table Next To Us Was Also Celebrating Her 85th Birthday. They Were Born One Day Apart In The Same City And Had Never Met

#33 Perfectly Timed Firework

#34 The Cat Knocked My Daughter's Fish Bowl Off The Dresser

#35 Taking A Picture Like This

#36 Took The Most Epic Picture, The Fire Decided To Join Us In Our Peace Sign

#37 You're Welcome

#38 My Father-In-Law Caught Two Fish With The Same Lure At The Same Time

#39 The Way The Veins Of The Leaf Align On The Creases Of The Hand

#40 This Photo I Took Of The Fire Looks Like A Person

#41 Perfect Smoke Rings From Etna Volcano, Sicily

#42 These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They're Floating In The Sky

#43 I Have Never Seen This Occurring Naturally Before In My Life

#44 Got A New Car Last Week. Neighbor Meant To Reverse But Was In The Wrong Gear. (3 Photos)

#45 I Got My Bikes Registered Years Apart And These Are The 2 Auto Generated Plates I Got

#46 A €1 Coin Fits Perfectly In My Cell Phone Case

#47 Score Is 69 To 69 With 69 Seconds And The White Jerseys Add Up To 69

#48 Odd-Shaped Clearing

#49 These Burned Out Lights Perfectly Align

#50 Years Ago My Brother Lost His Cellphone On A Roller Coaster. We Figured There Was No Way To Know When. Then She Saw The Ride Photo

#51 My Neighbors Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window

#52 Sunlight Going Through My Window Looks Like The Exclamation Point From The Metal Gear Solid Series

#53 If It's Not Meant To Work, It Should Not Fit

#54 This Oval Picture Frame

#55 Bit Of A Coincidence At The Pub Last Night

#56 Went To Take A Picture Of The Rainbow And Lightning Struck At The Same Time!

#57 Car Found After An Amber Alert Near Me

#58 Hit And Run Driver Left License Plate Imprinted On My Car

#59 This Bug On The Outside Of My Window Looks Like A Fairy

#60 Saw A Plane Refueling Mid-Flight While On A Hike

#61 Pulled Up To This In Traffic

#62 The Luckiest Day Of My Life

#63 The Inside Of This Branch Looks Like A Pumpkin

#64 This Exposed Tree Root I Saw On A Hike Looks Like A Van Gogh

#65 Bought The Car On The Left. I Was Issued A License Plate With The Number 6001. Then I Go To A Restaurant And The Car Next To Me Has The License Plate Number 6002. Both Are Hondas Too

#66 These Clouds In The Sky That Look Like Dragons

#67 Tree In Graz (Austria) That Looks Like A Child Is Hugging It

#68 This Coaster Fits My Face A Little Too Perfectly

#69 This Bird Poop On My Car Looks Like A Bird Pooping

#70 I Dropped A Grape And It Landed Upright