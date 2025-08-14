ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing like capturing a perfectly timed image. It’s as if you scripted or manipulated the image with the intent of coming off a certain way. But no, it was just a rare coincidence at play, as if the energies of the universe aligned to make this moment happen.

Here’s more of those seemingly one-in-a-million occurrences people have collected and shared online. These are from the different corners of Reddit that have no shortage of photos you’d be amazed to look at for a few good minutes.

You will find them below as you scroll through. Enjoy!

#1

Is This An Ad?

Two trucks side by side on highway create rare coincidence with Taylor and Swift logos perfectly aligned.

    #2

    My Wife Was Wearing The Right Jacket At The Right Time. Pleasanton Ridge, Ca

    Couple posing on a hill with a rare rainbow coincidence perfectly framing them over a cityscape under cloudy skies

    #3

    Friendly Australian King Parrot Landed On My Book As I Was Trying To Identify It!

    Colorful bird perched on a bird guidebook page showing similar birds, a rare coincidence captured in nature.

    When it comes to coincidences, you either believe it or you don’t. Even the scientific community is divided when it comes to this topic. Carl Jung, one of the founders of modern psychology, came up with the theory of synchronicity

    Simply put, Jung believes that coincidences hold significant meaning and that these seemingly unrelated events are actually connected.

    #4

    My Wedding Ring Fits Right Inside My Husband's

    Close-up of a hand holding a gold ring that perfectly fits inside another ring, showcasing a rare coincidence.

    #5

    Two Humming Birds Landed At The Same Time On My Rods While Out Fishing!

    Two birds perched on curved fishing rods creating a rare coincidence scene in nature with blurred forest background.

    #6

    The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish

    Tree log with natural wood grain resembling a fish, an unusual rare coincidence you’d think was photoshopped but isn’t.

    Then, there are the skeptics like psychoanalyst and author Dr. Gibb A. Williams. He argues that people tend to find connections, even if there aren’t any. Dr. Williams calls it a “psychological scavenger hunt.” 

    “You look for pieces to fit the puzzle. The completed pattern is experienced as a synchronicity,” he said, as he also describes synchronicity believers as “junkies craving their next fix.”
    #7

    Wind Knocked Over This Light Pole At My Friend's Car Dealership

    Two Broncos parked side by side with identical license plates, a rare coincidence in a parking lot.

    #8

    My Husband Took A Picture Of Me As I Said Farewell To 40, And Somehow I Was Gifted My Own Rainbow

    Woman standing in a forest under a natural rainbow arc, showcasing a rare coincidence captured in a photo.

    #9

    I’ve Seen A Lot Of Wildlife This Spring But This One Takes The Cake!

    Two turtles stacked on top of each other in a pond, showcasing a rare coincidence in nature’s unexpected moments.

    Some experts believe you can cultivate coincidences. In an interview with Discover Magazine, psychiatrist Dr. Bernard Beitman explained that this typically happens among religious and spiritual people. 

    “Those who are more connected with the world around them and those who are seeking meaning — or in distress and searching for signs — are more likely to experience coincidences,” he said.

    #10

    My Grandma Died On My Grandpa’s Birthday. My Grandpa Died On My Grandma’s Birthday

    Gravestone with rare coincidences: two crosses, intertwined rings, and matching dates forming a unique photo moment.

    #11

    Found A Random Guy Who Looks Like Me Waiting For The Subway The Other Day

    Two men wearing glasses and similar jackets, smiling in a subway station, showcasing rare coincidences in photos.

    #12

    I'm A Woodturner & Found A Lovely Bowl In A Vintage Store, Made By The Guy Who Inspired Me As A Kid

    Hand holding a rare coincidence showing a broken bowl matching an image in a book, appearing to be photoshopped but not.

    On closer inspection I felt the bowl was very familiar, so I flipped through the very book that inspired me, 31 years ago, & there it was!

    Connecting with strangers is another way to cultivate coincidences, according to statistician and risk researcher Professor David Spiegelhalter. He says these seemingly serendipitous moments often happen when talking to someone you don’t know, and then you suddenly find out you were born in the same hospital. 
    #13

    This Hare Caught On Google Street

    Rare coincidence of a rabbit apparently leaping high over a rural road under clear blue skies.

    #14

    Snorkeller Finds Lost Wedding Ring Wrapped Around A Mullet Fish Off Of Norfolk Island

    Fish underwater with a rare coincidence of a ring around one fish, creating a natural unusual scene.

    #15

    The Light Opening In The Building's Design Fits Perfectly With The Car Dimension

    Shadow perfectly aligns with street and sidewalk creating a rare visual coincidence in an urban setting.

    What about you, our dear readers? Do you believe in coincidences? Do you think these photos are an example of that? We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

    #16

    I Picture I Took Of The London Eye Through The Window On A Boat On The Thames

    View of a large Ferris wheel through a circular window, showcasing a rare coincidence in perspective and alignment.

    #17

    The Police Facebook Page Posted A Picture Taken By A Speeding Camera. The Bird Saves The Day

    Blurred bird flying closely to camera with a parked vintage car in the background showing a rare coincidence moment

    #18

    High Five

    Large commercial airplane flying overhead with a smaller plane in the distance showing rare coincidences in photography.

    #19

    Six Sisters, Separated Since Birth, On The Day They Finally Met — At Harry Potter World

    Group of friends at amusement park with roller coaster in background, capturing a rare coincidence moment.

    #20

    This Is How The Newspapers Were Stacked Up At My Job [x-Post /R/Mildlyinteresting

    Stack of newspapers with repeated phrase demonstrating rare coincidences appearing naturally in print pages

    #21

    Reason Why Fingerprints Were Created

    Mugshots and fingerprint scans of two men showing rare coincidences in fingerprints that look almost identical.

    This is William West and William West, and they are the reason fingerprints were created to find criminals because they were not related at all, shared the same exact name and looked identical to one another.

    #22

    Triple Lightning Strike Over Chicago

    Multiple lightning bolts striking a city skyline simultaneously, showcasing rare coincidences captured in a dramatic photograph.

    #23

    Pigeon Poops Portrait Of Itself On A Leaf

    Close-up of a dry leaf showing a rare coincidence pattern that looks like a black and white animal figure.

    #24

    Arrow In A Power Cable

    Arrow damages fiber line in a rare coincidence appearing like a photoshopped moment from unusual utility line accidents.

    #25

    A Fan Bet $50 On Eugenio Suarez Hitting A Home Run, And Ended Up Catching The Home Run Ball Live At The Game

    Man at baseball game holding a Major League Baseball and showing a betting app on his phone showcasing rare coincidences.

    #26

    White Elephant Gift Exchange. Three Of Twelve People Brought The Same Gift. Too Funny

    Group of people sitting on a couch holding matching calendars showing a rare coincidence captured in a candid photo.

    #27

    Was Swiping At The Dispensary When I Looked Up And Saw The Girl I Was About To Swipe On

    Woman wearing black outfit with white stripes matches man’s photo on phone, showing rare coincidences captured in real life.

    #28

    This Fly Just Flew Into A Plant And Killed Itself At In-Laws House

    Close-up of a rare coincidence showing a fly perfectly balanced on the tip of a thin dried leaf.

    #29

    A Stray Bullet On New Year's Eve Lands In A Guy's Phone In Beirut Airport

    Hand holding a cracked phone screen with a small lizard stuck inside, a rare coincidence not photoshopped.

    #30

    My Boyfriend And I Went To A Beer Festival And Met A Couple Who Was Dressed The Same As Us

    Four friends at a crowded indoor event holding drinks, wearing casual clothes, highlighting rare coincidences in a social setting.

    #31

    Childhood Photos Of Me In The United States, And My Wife In Korea, Wearing The Same Tank Top

    Two vintage photos show rare coincidences of matching outfits and poses, highlighting surprising real-life moments.

    #32

    At My Grandmother's 85th Birthday, We Found Out The Lady At The Table Next To Us Was Also Celebrating Her 85th Birthday. They Were Born One Day Apart In The Same City And Had Never Met

    Two elderly women in a restaurant celebrating with a dessert featuring a candle, illustrating rare coincidences.

    #33

    Perfectly Timed Firework

    Vertical spiral of bright sparks and glowing light during a nighttime rare coincidence captured without Photoshop effects.

    #34

    The Cat Knocked My Daughter’s Fish Bowl Off The Dresser

    Goldfish bowl tipped over on wooden floor with spilled pink gravel, a rare coincidence that looks like a photo mistake.

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please buy a bigger tank for the fish. And maybe another fish to have company

    #35

    Taking A Picture Like This

    Double rainbow over a green field at sunset showcasing rare coincidences in natural phenomena captured in a photo.

    #36

    Took The Most Epic Picture, The Fire Decided To Join Us In Our Peace Sign

    Two men in formal attire smiling and posing with a fire perfectly aligned behind them, a rare coincidence photo.

    #37

    You're Welcome

    Car crash near a "Thank you for driving carefully" sign, showcasing a rare coincidence caught in a photo.

    #38

    My Father-In-Law Caught Two Fish With The Same Lure At The Same Time

    Man sitting on boat holding two fish caught with a single fishing lure, a rare coincidence in fishing photos.

    #39

    The Way The Veins Of The Leaf Align On The Creases Of The Hand

    Close-up of a rare coincidence showing a yellow leaf perfectly cut into a circle resembling a coin in a person's hand.

    #40

    This Photo I Took Of The Fire Looks Like A Person

    Bright orange fire in a grassy area with smoke rising, showcasing rare coincidences captured in a natural outdoor setting.

    #41

    Perfect Smoke Rings From Etna Volcano, Sicily

    Rare coincidences of smoke rings appearing in a clear blue sky above a volcanic hillside with hikers nearby.

    #42

    These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They're Floating In The Sky

    Cloud that looks like a wind turbine surrounded by many real wind turbines in a rare coincidence photo.

    #43

    I Have Never Seen This Occurring Naturally Before In My Life

    Light reflection on a white wall creating a rare coincidence that looks like an abstract outdoor scene indoors.

    #44

    Got A New Car Last Week. Neighbor Meant To Reverse But Was In The Wrong Gear. (3 Photos)

    Silver cars in a rare coincidence with one car suspended over a fence and another parked closely beside it.

    #45

    I Got My Bikes Registered Years Apart And These Are The 2 Auto Generated Plates I Got

    Two motorcycles parked side by side with unusually similar license plates showing a rare coincidence.

    #46

    A €1 Coin Fits Perfectly In My Cell Phone Case

    Close-up of a rare coincidence where a coin perfectly fits the circular cutout of a phone case.

    #47

    Score Is 69 To 69 With 69 Seconds And The White Jerseys Add Up To 69

    Basketball game scoreboard showing rare coincidence of identical scores during a live match on court.

    #48

    Odd-Shaped Clearing

    Rare coincidences captured in a photo showing tree branches and shadows creating an unusual natural shape outdoors.

    #49

    These Burned Out Lights Perfectly Align

    Dollar Tree store sign lit up at night showing a rare coincidence with partial words illuminated unevenly.

    #50

    Years Ago My Brother Lost His Cellphone On A Roller Coaster. We Figured There Was No Way To Know When. Then She Saw The Ride Photo

    Roller coaster photo capturing a rare coincidence of a falling phone and riders' surprised expressions.

    #51

    My Neighbors Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window

    View of a tall pine tree framed perfectly in an arched window, a rare coincidence that looks photoshopped but isn’t.

    #52

    Sunlight Going Through My Window Looks Like The Exclamation Point From The Metal Gear Solid Series

    Light shining through a window creates a rare coincidence shadow that looks like a large exclamation mark on a wall.

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gosh! I utterly, utterly LOVE that game, with passion! Arigato Master Hideo Kojima!

    #53

    If It's Not Meant To Work, It Should Not Fit

    Hand holding a curved back scratcher with a ball that looks like a grenade in a rare coincidence photo.

    This Oval Picture Frame

    Vintage school photo of a boy with a rare coincidence hairstyle that looks almost photoshopped but isn’t real.

    Bit Of A Coincidence At The Pub Last Night

    Two men wearing humorous shirts showing a rare coincidence you’d think were photoshopped but aren’t.

    #56

    Went To Take A Picture Of The Rainbow And Lightning Struck At The Same Time!

    Rare coincidences captured with a rainbow and lightning striking simultaneously seen from inside a car dashboard.

    #57

    Car Found After An Amber Alert Near Me

    Rare coincidences shown with a Nissan Sentra matching an Amber Alert vehicle license plate on a highway.

    Hit And Run Driver Left License Plate Imprinted On My Car

    Close-up photos of a car bumper with rare coincidences in the damage that look like hidden shapes and faces.

    This Bug On The Outside Of My Window Looks Like A Fairy

    Tiny insect on a dark surface resembling a glowing figure, an unusual rare coincidence captured in a photo.

    #60

    Saw A Plane Refueling Mid-Flight While On A Hike

    Two airplanes flying closely together in a clear blue sky captured as a rare coincidence photo.

    #61

    Pulled Up To This In Traffic

    Two cars in traffic show matching Wayward-themed stickers and license plates, a rare coincidence in a city setting.

    The Luckiest Day Of My Life

    Close-up of a rare four-leaf clover held between fingers, showcasing natural rare coincidences in nature.

    The Inside Of This Branch Looks Like A Pumpkin

    Close-up of two tree branches with matching acorn-shaped patterns on the cut ends showing rare coincidences in nature.

    #64

    This Exposed Tree Root I Saw On A Hike Looks Like A Van Gogh

    Close-up of textured tree bark with natural patterns resembling rare coincidences in nature, appearing almost photoshopped.

    #65

    Bought The Car On The Left. I Was Issued A License Plate With The Number 6001. Then I Go To A Restaurant And The Car Next To Me Has The License Plate Number 6002. Both Are Hondas Too

    Two Honda cars parked side by side with license plates showing a rare coincidence in numbering.

    These Clouds In The Sky That Look Like Dragons

    Golden sunset sky with clouds resembling flying figures above a dark tree silhouette, showcasing rare coincidences in nature.

    Tree In Graz (Austria) That Looks Like A Child Is Hugging It

    Tree trunk shaped like a rare coincidence, resembling a person hugging the base of the tree in a grassy park setting.

    #68

    This Coaster Fits My Face A Little Too Perfectly

    Woman holding a photo of a mustache over her face creating a rare coincidence that appears photoshopped but isn’t.

    #69

    This Bird Poop On My Car Looks Like A Bird Pooping

    Bird droppings on a reflective surface create a rare coincidence photo that looks almost photoshopped but is real.

    I Dropped A Grape And It Landed Upright

    Single grape standing upright on a dark floor, showcasing a rare coincidence captured in a natural photo.

