70 Photos Of Rare Coincidences You’d Think Were Photoshopped, But Aren’t
There’s nothing like capturing a perfectly timed image. It’s as if you scripted or manipulated the image with the intent of coming off a certain way. But no, it was just a rare coincidence at play, as if the energies of the universe aligned to make this moment happen.
Here’s more of those seemingly one-in-a-million occurrences people have collected and shared online. These are from the different corners of Reddit that have no shortage of photos you’d be amazed to look at for a few good minutes.
You will find them below as you scroll through. Enjoy!
Is This An Ad?
My Wife Was Wearing The Right Jacket At The Right Time. Pleasanton Ridge, Ca
Friendly Australian King Parrot Landed On My Book As I Was Trying To Identify It!
When it comes to coincidences, you either believe it or you don’t. Even the scientific community is divided when it comes to this topic. Carl Jung, one of the founders of modern psychology, came up with the theory of synchronicity.
Simply put, Jung believes that coincidences hold significant meaning and that these seemingly unrelated events are actually connected.
My Wedding Ring Fits Right Inside My Husband's
Two Humming Birds Landed At The Same Time On My Rods While Out Fishing!
The Inside Of This Tree Looks Like A Fish
Then, there are the skeptics like psychoanalyst and author Dr. Gibb A. Williams. He argues that people tend to find connections, even if there aren’t any. Dr. Williams calls it a “psychological scavenger hunt.”
“You look for pieces to fit the puzzle. The completed pattern is experienced as a synchronicity,” he said, as he also describes synchronicity believers as “junkies craving their next fix.”
Wind Knocked Over This Light Pole At My Friend's Car Dealership
My Husband Took A Picture Of Me As I Said Farewell To 40, And Somehow I Was Gifted My Own Rainbow
I’ve Seen A Lot Of Wildlife This Spring But This One Takes The Cake!
Some experts believe you can cultivate coincidences. In an interview with Discover Magazine, psychiatrist Dr. Bernard Beitman explained that this typically happens among religious and spiritual people.
“Those who are more connected with the world around them and those who are seeking meaning — or in distress and searching for signs — are more likely to experience coincidences,” he said.
My Grandma Died On My Grandpa’s Birthday. My Grandpa Died On My Grandma’s Birthday
Found A Random Guy Who Looks Like Me Waiting For The Subway The Other Day
I'm A Woodturner & Found A Lovely Bowl In A Vintage Store, Made By The Guy Who Inspired Me As A Kid
On closer inspection I felt the bowl was very familiar, so I flipped through the very book that inspired me, 31 years ago, & there it was!
Connecting with strangers is another way to cultivate coincidences, according to statistician and risk researcher Professor David Spiegelhalter. He says these seemingly serendipitous moments often happen when talking to someone you don’t know, and then you suddenly find out you were born in the same hospital.
This Hare Caught On Google Street
Snorkeller Finds Lost Wedding Ring Wrapped Around A Mullet Fish Off Of Norfolk Island
The Light Opening In The Building's Design Fits Perfectly With The Car Dimension
I Picture I Took Of The London Eye Through The Window On A Boat On The Thames
The Police Facebook Page Posted A Picture Taken By A Speeding Camera. The Bird Saves The Day
High Five
Six Sisters, Separated Since Birth, On The Day They Finally Met — At Harry Potter World
This Is How The Newspapers Were Stacked Up At My Job [x-Post /R/Mildlyinteresting
Reason Why Fingerprints Were Created
This is William West and William West, and they are the reason fingerprints were created to find criminals because they were not related at all, shared the same exact name and looked identical to one another.
Triple Lightning Strike Over Chicago
Pigeon Poops Portrait Of Itself On A Leaf
Arrow In A Power Cable
A Fan Bet $50 On Eugenio Suarez Hitting A Home Run, And Ended Up Catching The Home Run Ball Live At The Game
White Elephant Gift Exchange. Three Of Twelve People Brought The Same Gift. Too Funny
Was Swiping At The Dispensary When I Looked Up And Saw The Girl I Was About To Swipe On
This Fly Just Flew Into A Plant And Killed Itself At In-Laws House
A Stray Bullet On New Year's Eve Lands In A Guy's Phone In Beirut Airport
My Boyfriend And I Went To A Beer Festival And Met A Couple Who Was Dressed The Same As Us
Childhood Photos Of Me In The United States, And My Wife In Korea, Wearing The Same Tank Top
At My Grandmother's 85th Birthday, We Found Out The Lady At The Table Next To Us Was Also Celebrating Her 85th Birthday. They Were Born One Day Apart In The Same City And Had Never Met
Perfectly Timed Firework
The Cat Knocked My Daughter’s Fish Bowl Off The Dresser
Taking A Picture Like This
Took The Most Epic Picture, The Fire Decided To Join Us In Our Peace Sign
My Father-In-Law Caught Two Fish With The Same Lure At The Same Time
The Way The Veins Of The Leaf Align On The Creases Of The Hand
This Photo I Took Of The Fire Looks Like A Person
Perfect Smoke Rings From Etna Volcano, Sicily
These Wind Turbines From My Plane Look Like They're Floating In The Sky
I Have Never Seen This Occurring Naturally Before In My Life
Got A New Car Last Week. Neighbor Meant To Reverse But Was In The Wrong Gear. (3 Photos)
I Got My Bikes Registered Years Apart And These Are The 2 Auto Generated Plates I Got
A €1 Coin Fits Perfectly In My Cell Phone Case
Score Is 69 To 69 With 69 Seconds And The White Jerseys Add Up To 69
Odd-Shaped Clearing
These Burned Out Lights Perfectly Align
Years Ago My Brother Lost His Cellphone On A Roller Coaster. We Figured There Was No Way To Know When. Then She Saw The Ride Photo
My Neighbors Tree Fits Perfectly In My Window
Sunlight Going Through My Window Looks Like The Exclamation Point From The Metal Gear Solid Series
