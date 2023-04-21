They say there’s always the right time and right place for everything. You just have to be patient or throw your coin of luck up in the air and trust your gut.

For these amateur photographers, the stars aligned right on time and the coin landed on tails or heads, so as soon as they pressed the button, a perfectly timed photograph was born. From funny compositions to unusual angles and Accidental Renaissance-like scenarios, these pictures surprise us in the most unexpected ways.

Bored Panda wrapped up some of the most intriguing, funny and unexpected perfectly timed snaps of life, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones!

#1

Seafoam Splash Captured At A Thousandth Of A Second

Seafoam Splash Captured At A Thousandth Of A Second

Ger Kelliher Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
I thought it was a frog under a blanket initially

#2

Best Photo I Have Ever Taken

Best Photo I Have Ever Taken

CrashProof Report

#3

Here's My Best Perfectly Timed Photo

Here's My Best Perfectly Timed Photo

shelldog Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
Uh oh. I'd delete that immediately

“Perfectly timed photos are interesting because they capture unexpected moments that are often humorous, absurd, or unique,” Laura Vanagaite, an international freelance graphic designer who specializes in branding and social media content creation, told Bored Panda in an interview via email.

Laura explained that they offer a new perspective on the world and challenge our expectations, making us think and feel in new ways. “They demonstrate the skill and creativity of the photographer, who must have quick reflexes and the ability to anticipate and capture fleeting moments in time.”
#4

My Friend Captured The Moment The Wave Came For A Hug

My Friend Captured The Moment The Wave Came For A Hug

Az0nic Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
Is it me or he looks like Mr. Bean?

#5

This Is The Hilarious Moment A Curious Pufferfish Managed To Photobomb An Unsuspecting Diver

This Is The Hilarious Moment A Curious Pufferfish Managed To Photobomb An Unsuspecting Diver

caters news agency Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
"Do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior Seazuz?"

#6

Couldn't Ask For Better Timing

Couldn't Ask For Better Timing

cat_vlaslov Report

MissMePhoenix
MissMePhoenix
Community Member
The prophecy!! It has come true!

Moreover, a perfectly timed photo can be the result of a combination of factors. Laura said these include things like luck, chance, skill, and preparation. “While some perfectly timed photos may be captured purely by chance or luck, skilled photographers with an eye for detail and the ability to anticipate and recognize unique moments are more likely to capture these rare and unexpected shots,” she commented.
#7

This Sun Giving A Shoulder Rub To This Navy Officer

This Sun Giving A Shoulder Rub To This Navy Officer

hmuberto Report

Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
Community Member
can't stop laughing at this one!

#8

Twin Tales

Twin Tales

Cameron Watts Report

#9

So I Turned Into A Toad Last Night

So I Turned Into A Toad Last Night

keehcyma Report

Chance, accident, and luck can all influence creativity in various ways. Laura explained that “they can provide unexpected opportunities or inspiration, push artists to think outside of the box, and lead to unique and innovative ideas.”

However, creativity doesn’t end just there because it also “requires skill, hard work, and discipline. So while chance occurrences can spark creativity, they are not the sole determinants of creative success.”
#10

What Do You Mean, What's Wrong With Her Feet?

What Do You Mean, What's Wrong With Her Feet?

sableenees Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
Urgh I am confused. I need a banana for scale

#11

Moment

Moment

Report

#12

Perfectly Timed Picture

Perfectly Timed Picture

Steve Black Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
"I'm done looking for shiny things. I'm picking humans now."

We also wondered if it’s possible to stumble upon a great piece of art by accident. Laura commented that sometimes artists indeed create work that exceeds their original intention, “and the end result can be a masterpiece that was never planned.”

On the other hand, "it's important to note that these accidents are often the result of the artist's skill, creativity, and intuition,” she concluded.
#13

My Mom Accidentally Caught Lightning When Trying To Take A Picture Of Palm Trees During A Storm

My Mom Accidentally Caught Lightning When Trying To Take A Picture Of Palm Trees During A Storm

rogerstc2 Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
Someone really pissed off Zeus huh?

#14

Timing Is Everything

Timing Is Everything

Reuters/David Gray Report

#15

My Brother Took A Picture With His iPhone At The Exact Moment A Spark Ricocheted Off Of My Ear

My Brother Took A Picture With His iPhone At The Exact Moment A Spark Ricocheted Off Of My Ear

OsamaWasARealShitGuy Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
I'm skeptical. Is this for real?

#16

The Invisible Hockey Player

The Invisible Hockey Player

Report

#17

Two Rows Of Judges Ignore A Gymnast

Two Rows Of Judges Ignore A Gymnast

Report

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
I always considered lack of interest among sport judges infuriating. If you don’t want to watch, don’t be a judge.

#18

Timing Is Key (But Luck Doesn’t Hurt Either)

Timing Is Key (But Luck Doesn’t Hurt Either)

onelapse Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
This is going on my wallpaper now

#19

Watch Me Neigh Neigh

Watch Me Neigh Neigh

Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
There are two kinds of horses

#20

Perfectly Timed Pool Picture

Perfectly Timed Pool Picture

aarsmadenkak Report

#21

Surprise Head

Surprise Head

Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
"Hello! Remember me? I'm John from kindergarten."

#22

Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day

Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day

sophielola_ Report

#23

Due To The Chair Leg And This Guy's Posture, It Looks Like He's Wearing High Heels

Due To The Chair Leg And This Guy's Posture, It Looks Like He's Wearing High Heels

Tripledip333 Report

#24

Still Wondering Whether He Did This On Purpose Or Not

Still Wondering Whether He Did This On Purpose Or Not

HogNutsJohnson Report

#25

Just The Right Moment

Just The Right Moment

Report

#26

Perfectly Timed Photo Of My Niece

Perfectly Timed Photo Of My Niece

ThumYorky Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
The cat's face is everything

#27

Perfect Timing

Perfect Timing

Report

My O My
My O My
Community Member
I need popcorn to look at this photograph

#28

I Accidentally French-Kissed A Dog At Work Today

I Accidentally French-Kissed A Dog At Work Today

Ohmyjoss Report

#29

The Wind Had Some Perfect Timing

The Wind Had Some Perfect Timing

bvuuu Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
Ahhh, what smell, what texture, amazing!!!

#30

Did You See That, What If Its Real?

Did You See That, What If Its Real?

farrukhjojo Report

My O My
My O My
Community Member
Wolpertinger. Nothing special

#31

Buddha Sunglasses

Buddha Sunglasses

Report

#32

Eclipse On A Bird's Wing

Eclipse On A Bird's Wing

Andthenabird Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
This could be a poster for a movie

#33

This Dog Trying To Catch The Ball

This Dog Trying To Catch The Ball

Quarafee Report

#34

Tony Stark's Dog Is A Player

Tony Stark's Dog Is A Player

FrenchCanadaIsWorst Report

#35

“We’re Good Parents I Swear”

“We’re Good Parents I Swear”

WakaFlockhart Report

#36

Perfect Timing

Perfect Timing

skemp311 Report

#37

The Waterbending Skills Are Strong With This One

The Waterbending Skills Are Strong With This One

paulathekoala95 Report

#38

Strange Dirt Formation On My Car Looks Like People Hanging

Strange Dirt Formation On My Car Looks Like People Hanging

koskinick Report

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
Congrats! You’re now in a horror movie

#39

Oh, Good. Another "Holding Up The Leaning Tower Of Pisa" Pic

Oh, Good. Another "Holding Up The Leaning Tower Of Pisa" Pic

dilyemera Report

#40

Where We're Going, We Don't Need Boats

Where We're Going, We Don't Need Boats

44oz Report

#41

The Timing Of This Photo Makes It Look Like The Policeman Is Dancing On The Crime Scene

The Timing Of This Photo Makes It Look Like The Policeman Is Dancing On The Crime Scene

tomchch Report

#42

The Moment My Son Knew The True Power Of The Force

The Moment My Son Knew The True Power Of The Force

mynickname86 Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
The face is everything

#43

Cow Jumping Over Herding Dogs

Cow Jumping Over Herding Dogs

CaptureTheNature Report

My O My
My O My
Community Member
Did the dogs survive?

#44

Old Baby. My Son Just As He Plopped Down From Standing

Old Baby. My Son Just As He Plopped Down From Standing

dick4d Report

Mommy Panda
Mommy Panda
Community Member
Loving the cloth diaper! 👶❤

#45

At An Air Show Today, I Accidentally Caught What Looks Like A Tiny Black Hawk Stealing A Child

At An Air Show Today, I Accidentally Caught What Looks Like A Tiny Black Hawk Stealing A Child

tehtrintran Report

#46

Took A Picture Of A Stealth Bomber Flyover, Was Not Disappointed With The Timing

Took A Picture Of A Stealth Bomber Flyover, Was Not Disappointed With The Timing

mimopsico Report

#47

I Think They Call This "Perfect Timing"

I Think They Call This "Perfect Timing"

Ptylerdactyl Report

Mommy Panda
Mommy Panda
Community Member
we've all been here at some point in our lives...

#48

Perfect Timing

Perfect Timing

Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
Please don't discriminate on the basis of people's face

#49

Tried To Take A Picture Of The Sunset While Driving And A Bird Totally Ruined My Shot

Tried To Take A Picture Of The Sunset While Driving And A Bird Totally Ruined My Shot

QueenJamesKingJordan Report

#50

4-Winged Goose

4-Winged Goose

Jens Birch Report

#51

That Mysterious Triumphant Ghost Caught In A Broken Light Bulb

That Mysterious Triumphant Ghost Caught In A Broken Light Bulb

Old_Gumbo_McGee Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
It's very beautiful in a weird sort of way. I want to print and frame it

#52

We Had A Crazy Storm Yesterday That Produced A Tornado, Softball Sized Hail, And Flash Flooding. My Friend Snapped A Picture Of The Aftermath

We Had A Crazy Storm Yesterday That Produced A Tornado, Softball Sized Hail, And Flash Flooding. My Friend Snapped A Picture Of The Aftermath

manna_tee Report

#53

My Friend Posted A New Profile Pic With Her Boyfriend, And Everyone Took A Double Take

My Friend Posted A New Profile Pic With Her Boyfriend, And Everyone Took A Double Take

Summerie Report

#54

The Perfect Timing Of This Odometer And Trip Meter

The Perfect Timing Of This Odometer And Trip Meter

koalainterrogation Report

#55

I Caught A Plane Passing In Front Of Tonight's Super Moon

I Caught A Plane Passing In Front Of Tonight's Super Moon

Nervona Report

#56

Handle Bar Mustache

Handle Bar Mustache

coldcursive Report

#57

The Moment My Older Brother Fell Into The Lake. Taken By My Sister-In-Law

The Moment My Older Brother Fell Into The Lake. Taken By My Sister-In-Law

shaw2885 Report

My O My
My O My
Community Member
Look how peaceful the kids are watching

#58

Perfectly Timed Photo

Perfectly Timed Photo

Attackruby Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
Wait, how is the water going backwards?

#59

Perfect Timing Of Light On The Hotel Name

Perfect Timing Of Light On The Hotel Name

Kobogie Report

#60

Perfectly Timed Cat

Perfectly Timed Cat

Report

#61

Ended Up Taking A Photo At Exactly The Right Moment Yesterday

Ended Up Taking A Photo At Exactly The Right Moment Yesterday

SomeGeographer Report

#62

Can You Do That?

Can You Do That?

CourtneyAllison Report

#63

Picture Taken Right When Another Camera's Flash Went Off

Picture Taken Right When Another Camera's Flash Went Off

dartnellephants Report

#64

My Friend Took This Picture Of Me Exactly When The Lightning Struck!

My Friend Took This Picture Of Me Exactly When The Lightning Struck!

heyaitsa Report

