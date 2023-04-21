144 Perfectly Timed Photos That Might Mess With Your Head
They say there’s always the right time and right place for everything. You just have to be patient or throw your coin of luck up in the air and trust your gut.
For these amateur photographers, the stars aligned right on time and the coin landed on tails or heads, so as soon as they pressed the button, a perfectly timed photograph was born. From funny compositions to unusual angles and Accidental Renaissance-like scenarios, these pictures surprise us in the most unexpected ways.
Seafoam Splash Captured At A Thousandth Of A Second
Best Photo I Have Ever Taken
Here's My Best Perfectly Timed Photo
“Perfectly timed photos are interesting because they capture unexpected moments that are often humorous, absurd, or unique,” Laura Vanagaite, an international freelance graphic designer who specializes in branding and social media content creation, told Bored Panda in an interview via email.
Laura explained that they offer a new perspective on the world and challenge our expectations, making us think and feel in new ways. “They demonstrate the skill and creativity of the photographer, who must have quick reflexes and the ability to anticipate and capture fleeting moments in time.”
My Friend Captured The Moment The Wave Came For A Hug
This Is The Hilarious Moment A Curious Pufferfish Managed To Photobomb An Unsuspecting Diver
"Do you have a moment to talk about our lord and savior Seazuz?"
Couldn't Ask For Better Timing
Moreover, a perfectly timed photo can be the result of a combination of factors. Laura said these include things like luck, chance, skill, and preparation. “While some perfectly timed photos may be captured purely by chance or luck, skilled photographers with an eye for detail and the ability to anticipate and recognize unique moments are more likely to capture these rare and unexpected shots,” she commented.
This Sun Giving A Shoulder Rub To This Navy Officer
Twin Tales
So I Turned Into A Toad Last Night
Chance, accident, and luck can all influence creativity in various ways. Laura explained that “they can provide unexpected opportunities or inspiration, push artists to think outside of the box, and lead to unique and innovative ideas.”
However, creativity doesn’t end just there because it also “requires skill, hard work, and discipline. So while chance occurrences can spark creativity, they are not the sole determinants of creative success.”
What Do You Mean, What's Wrong With Her Feet?
Moment
Perfectly Timed Picture
"I'm done looking for shiny things. I'm picking humans now."
We also wondered if it’s possible to stumble upon a great piece of art by accident. Laura commented that sometimes artists indeed create work that exceeds their original intention, “and the end result can be a masterpiece that was never planned.”
On the other hand, "it's important to note that these accidents are often the result of the artist's skill, creativity, and intuition,” she concluded.
My Mom Accidentally Caught Lightning When Trying To Take A Picture Of Palm Trees During A Storm
Timing Is Everything
My Brother Took A Picture With His iPhone At The Exact Moment A Spark Ricocheted Off Of My Ear
The Invisible Hockey Player
Two Rows Of Judges Ignore A Gymnast
Timing Is Key (But Luck Doesn’t Hurt Either)
Watch Me Neigh Neigh
Perfectly Timed Pool Picture
Surprise Head
Just A Pic That My Friend Took Down At The Beach The Other Day
Due To The Chair Leg And This Guy's Posture, It Looks Like He's Wearing High Heels
Still Wondering Whether He Did This On Purpose Or Not
Just The Right Moment
Perfectly Timed Photo Of My Niece
Perfect Timing
I Accidentally French-Kissed A Dog At Work Today
The Wind Had Some Perfect Timing
Did You See That, What If Its Real?
Buddha Sunglasses
Eclipse On A Bird's Wing
This Dog Trying To Catch The Ball
Tony Stark's Dog Is A Player
“We’re Good Parents I Swear”
Perfect Timing
The Waterbending Skills Are Strong With This One
Strange Dirt Formation On My Car Looks Like People Hanging
Oh, Good. Another "Holding Up The Leaning Tower Of Pisa" Pic
Where We're Going, We Don't Need Boats
The Timing Of This Photo Makes It Look Like The Policeman Is Dancing On The Crime Scene
The Moment My Son Knew The True Power Of The Force
Old Baby. My Son Just As He Plopped Down From Standing
At An Air Show Today, I Accidentally Caught What Looks Like A Tiny Black Hawk Stealing A Child
Took A Picture Of A Stealth Bomber Flyover, Was Not Disappointed With The Timing
I Think They Call This "Perfect Timing"
Perfect Timing
Tried To Take A Picture Of The Sunset While Driving And A Bird Totally Ruined My Shot
4-Winged Goose
That Mysterious Triumphant Ghost Caught In A Broken Light Bulb
