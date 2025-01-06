I’ve Collected Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years, Here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking Ones
I started collecting handwritten quotes from strangers while solo traveling because I always felt more at ease connecting with people abroad and seeing the little pieces of wisdom they carried. I asked them, "What would your famous last words be?"—and this was the result.
Over 10 years, these quotes have turned into something much bigger: a collection of amazing words and stories that I finally put together into a book called Last Words for the Road. I made two editions—a pocket version (90 pages) and a premium version (360 pages). They’re filled with the best quotes, plus essays and illustrations I’ve added along the way.
I’m still collecting quotes now—people even send them to me through a Google form! This whole project has been such a personal journey, and I’m so excited to share it with you.
So, what famous last words would you leave me?
Just a preview of the last version of the book - It took 10 years to make, but I never gave up! And the picture on the right, where I played around with printing quotes on tiles. What do you think?
"People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel."
Collected in Indonesia.
"It´ll all be a memory one day."
(This was written on a rolling cigarette paper)
Collected in Spain.
"We don’t see things as they are. We see things as we are."
Collected in Indonesia.
"For better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, though checkered by failure, than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy, nor suffer much, because they live in the grey twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat."
Collected in Romania.
"You do you!"
Collected in Spain.
"Going with the flow, living in the flow."
Collected in South Korea.
"Never try, never know; everything is possible, but not so easy, so take it easy."
Collected in Indonesia.
"What you bring in your backpack, when you travel, is the weight of your fears."
Collected in Spain (Camino De Santiago).
"The joy is in the journey... Destination is a metaphor!"
Collected in Spain.
"When in doubt, smile and nod."
Collected in Spain.
"Money is an illusion... The richest men in the world are the ones who’ve seen it."
Collected in Spain.
"Put out what you want back."
Collected in the Canary Islands.
"No matter wherever you are in life, you always have the power to move in the directions you wish to be. Never give up on a dream."
Collected in Indonesia.
"Always leave things better than you found them."
Collected in Indonesia.
"Maybe you are searching among the branches, for what only appears in the roots."
Collected in Belgium.
"Cool things to believe in: magic, people + yourself."
Collected in Ireland.
"The older I get, the smarter my father gets."
Collected in Greece.
"To travel alone, is to let the world tell you what to do."
Collected in Spain.
"Every achievement comes with the decision to try. And along the way with perseverance to keep going."
Collected in Portugal.
"Like all great travelers, I see more than I remember and remember more than I see."
Collected in India.
"To be alone is not loneliness, the trips you take alone have their own secrets."
Collected in Spain.
"Donde duele, inspira; great people make you achieve greatness."
(translated) "Where it hurts, it inspires."
Collected in Greece.
"To old friends, new friends and forever friends."
Collected in Spain.
"4 rules of life: steal, cheat, lie, drink."
Steal: Steal time to help others.
Cheat: Cheat death by living life to the fullest.
Lie: Lie down next to the ones you love. Drink: Drink in the moments that take your breath away.
Collected in Spain.
"What is it you plan to do with your one wild precious life?"
Collected in Belgium.
Life’s beautiful. Keep it simple! Love’s everywhere. Don’t be shy, talk and say what you feel! Say nice things to others. Live life"
Collected in Portugal.
"Life is a work of art, so seek the inspiration to create and make it matter!"
Collected in Belgium.
"Truth is nothing. What you believe to be true is everything."
Collected in Indonesia.
"We all share one hole, one whole."
Collected in Australia.
"Live! Rest when you need, but you can sleep when you die."
Collected in Portugal.
A picture of me sharing some of the stories about the people that left me their quotes, during at Travel Story Telling Festival in Belgium
This is just SO COOL!!!! I love books like this. Reminds me of Post Secret (book of secrets people sent the author on postcards) there's another one called Other People's Love Letters that I love to read and reread. I'm going to have to add this to my book collection I think this is the coolest thing I've seen on Bored Panda in awhile
