ADVERTISEMENT

I started collecting handwritten quotes from strangers while solo traveling because I always felt more at ease connecting with people abroad and seeing the little pieces of wisdom they carried. I asked them, "What would your famous last words be?"—and this was the result.

Over 10 years, these quotes have turned into something much bigger: a collection of amazing words and stories that I finally put together into a book called Last Words for the Road. I made two editions—a pocket version (90 pages) and a premium version (360 pages). They’re filled with the best quotes, plus essays and illustrations I’ve added along the way.

I’m still collecting quotes now—people even send them to me through a Google form! This whole project has been such a personal journey, and I’m so excited to share it with you.

So, what famous last words would you leave me ?

More info: Instagram | amazon.com

Just a preview of the last version of the book - It took 10 years to make, but I never gave up! And the picture on the right, where I played around with printing quotes on tiles. What do you think?