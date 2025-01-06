ADVERTISEMENT

I started collecting handwritten quotes from strangers while solo traveling because I always felt more at ease connecting with people abroad and seeing the little pieces of wisdom they carried. I asked them, "What would your famous last words be?"—and this was the result.

Over 10 years, these quotes have turned into something much bigger: a collection of amazing words and stories that I finally put together into a book called Last Words for the Road. I made two editions—a pocket version (90 pages) and a premium version (360 pages). They’re filled with the best quotes, plus essays and illustrations I’ve added along the way.

I’m still collecting quotes now—people even send them to me through a Google form! This whole project has been such a personal journey, and I’m so excited to share it with you.

So, what famous last words would you leave me?

Just a preview of the last version of the book - It took 10 years to make, but I never gave up! And the picture on the right, where I played around with printing quotes on tiles. What do you think?

#1

I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

"People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel."

Collected in Indonesia.

    #2

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "It´ll all be a memory one day."

    (This was written on a rolling cigarette paper)

    Collected in Spain.

    #3

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "We don’t see things as they are. We see things as we are."

    Collected in Indonesia.

    #4

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "For better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, though checkered by failure, than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy, nor suffer much, because they live in the grey twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat."

    Collected in Romania.

    #5

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "You do you!"

    Collected in Spain.

    #6

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Going with the flow, living in the flow."

    Collected in South Korea.

    #7

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Never try, never know; everything is possible, but not so easy, so take it easy."

    Collected in Indonesia.

    #8

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "What you bring in your backpack, when you travel, is the weight of your fears."

    Collected in Spain (Camino De Santiago).

    #9

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "The joy is in the journey... Destination is a metaphor!"

    Collected in Spain.

    #10

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "When in doubt, smile and nod."

    Collected in Spain.

    #11

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Money is an illusion... The richest men in the world are the ones who’ve seen it."

    Collected in Spain.

    #12

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Put out what you want back."

    Collected in the Canary Islands.

    #13

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "No matter wherever you are in life, you always have the power to move in the directions you wish to be. Never give up on a dream."

    Collected in Indonesia.

    #14

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Always leave things better than you found them."

    Collected in Indonesia.

    #15

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Maybe you are searching among the branches, for what only appears in the roots."

    Collected in Belgium.

    #16

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Cool things to believe in: magic, people + yourself."

    Collected in Ireland.

    #17

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "The older I get, the smarter my father gets."

    Collected in Greece.

    #18

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "To travel alone, is to let the world tell you what to do."

    Collected in Spain.

    #19

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Every achievement comes with the decision to try. And along the way with perseverance to keep going."

    Collected in Portugal.

    #20

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Like all great travelers, I see more than I remember and remember more than I see."

    Collected in India.

    #21

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "To be alone is not loneliness, the trips you take alone have their own secrets."

    Collected in Spain.

    #22

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Donde duele, inspira; great people make you achieve greatness."

    (translated) "Where it hurts, it inspires."

    Collected in Greece.

    #23

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "To old friends, new friends and forever friends."

    Collected in Spain.

    #24

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "4 rules of life: steal, cheat, lie, drink."

    Steal: Steal time to help others.
    Cheat: Cheat death by living life to the fullest.
    Lie: Lie down next to the ones you love. Drink: Drink in the moments that take your breath away.

    Collected in Spain.

    #25

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "What is it you plan to do with your one wild precious life?"

    Collected in Belgium.

    #26

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    Life’s beautiful. Keep it simple! Love’s everywhere. Don’t be shy, talk and say what you feel! Say nice things to others. Live life"

    Collected in Portugal.

    #27

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Life is a work of art, so seek the inspiration to create and make it matter!"

    Collected in Belgium.

    #28

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Truth is nothing. What you believe to be true is everything."

    Collected in Indonesia.

    #29

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "We all share one hole, one whole."

    Collected in Australia.

    #30

    I’ve Collected Handwritten Quotes From Strangers For 10 Years—here Are 30 Of The Most Thought-Provoking (And My Book About Them!)

    "Live! Rest when you need, but you can sleep when you die."

    Collected in Portugal.

    A picture of me sharing some of the stories about the people that left me their quotes, during at Travel Story Telling Festival in Belgium

