I’d love to share Made of Icons, my debut campaign as Creative Director for Ligne Roset, the renowned French furniture brand known for iconic pieces like the Togo sofa.

Created with the French savoir-faire creative agency Hands, this campaign reimagines Ligne Roset’s identity through vibrant, handmade compositions using their extensive fabric collection, with visual inspiration drawn from Suprematism, Matisse’s cutouts, and Albers’ geometric work.

Each image celebrates Ligne Roset’s craftsmanship, with their pieces made by hand in Briord, France, and captures the creativity that goes into each design. A unique feature of Made of Icons is the inclusion of rare, intimate portraits of legendary designers like Pierre Paulin, Michel Ducaroy, and Marie C. Dorner—thanks to unpublished archives shared by their families. These portraits add a personal layer, connecting viewers to the designers behind the creations.

The campaign was shot by Dutch photographer Woody Bos and me, French photographer Thomas Defert, and includes stop-motion sequences that bring the creative process to life.

More info: thomasdefert.com