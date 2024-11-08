ADVERTISEMENT

I’d love to share Made of Icons, my debut campaign as Creative Director for Ligne Roset, the renowned French furniture brand known for iconic pieces like the Togo sofa.

Created with the French savoir-faire creative agency Hands, this campaign reimagines Ligne Roset’s identity through vibrant, handmade compositions using their extensive fabric collection, with visual inspiration drawn from Suprematism, Matisse’s cutouts, and Albers’ geometric work.

Each image celebrates Ligne Roset’s craftsmanship, with their pieces made by hand in Briord, France, and captures the creativity that goes into each design. A unique feature of Made of Icons is the inclusion of rare, intimate portraits of legendary designers like Pierre Paulin, Michel Ducaroy, and Marie C. Dorner—thanks to unpublished archives shared by their families. These portraits add a personal layer, connecting viewers to the designers behind the creations.

The campaign was shot by Dutch photographer Woody Bos and me, French photographer Thomas Defert, and includes stop-motion sequences that bring the creative process to life.

More info: thomasdefert.com

#1

Iconic Marie C Dorner - Iconic Camma

Iconic Marie C Dorner - Iconic Camma

Thomas Defert
#2

Iconic Pierre Paulin - Iconic Pumpkin

Iconic Pierre Paulin - Iconic Pumpkin

Thomas Defert
#3

Iconic Michel Ducaroy - Iconic Togo

Iconic Michel Ducaroy - Iconic Togo

Thomas Defert
#4

Iconic Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec - Iconic Ploum

Iconic Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec - Iconic Ploum

Thomas Defert
#5

Iconic Pagnon & Pelhaître - Iconic Dita

Iconic Pagnon & Pelhaître - Iconic Dita

Thomas Defert
#6

Iconic Pierre Paulin - Iconic Pumpkin

Iconic Pierre Paulin - Iconic Pumpkin

Thomas Defert
#7

Iconic Michel Ducaroy - Iconic Kashima

Iconic Michel Ducaroy - Iconic Kashima

Thomas Defert
#8

Iconic Sebastian Herkner - Iconic Taru

Iconic Sebastian Herkner - Iconic Taru

Thomas Defert
#9

Iconic Christian Werner - Iconic Selvans

Iconic Christian Werner - Iconic Selvans

Thomas Defert
#10

Ligne Roset - Made Of Icons

Thomas Defert
